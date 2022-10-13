Oct. 2-8
• DS Maryville TN Landlord LLC and Suntrust Equity Funding LLC to Vicki C. Robertson Trustee and The Robertson Family 2002 Trust, The Shops at Royal Oaks, Lot 3, 1.45 Acres, District 6, $5,747,368
• Mitzi Henry Bales, Karen S. Henry Estate and Karen S. Henry to Tanasi Inc., Williams Mill Road, 0.392 and 0.925 Acres, District 11, $277,750
• Brandi Leeann Caveness and Chad Michael Caveness to Jay Verde and Marguerite Verde, Window Ridge Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 10, District 2, $465,000
• KJM Rentals, Howell Keith Henderson, Judy H. Hardwick, Howell K. Henderson and Keith Henderson to Tennessee Postal Holdings LLC, Morgan Street, District 4, $272,000
• Anthony W. Turner and Sherry L. Turner to Robin H. Corum, Scarletts Plantation Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 26, District 5, $380,000
• Joseph M. Colvin and Shelane E. Colvin to Lisa Thomson, Cross Creek Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 51R-1, District 19, $707,500
• Chase Paul Starritt to Richard Hunter and Myra Hunter, Riverview Addition, Lot 5, District 11, $259,900
• Luther G. Hill to Sanford Goddard, Sunny Meadows, 13.10 Acres, District 2, $200,000
• Mike Kelley to David Bales, Top of the World Subdivision, Section 4, Lots 17 and 18, District 18, $20,000
• Mathew S. Owen, Stephanie Lynn Owen and Mathew Owen to Andrew J. Russ and Michelle L. Russ, Rio Vista Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 74, District 4, $950,000
• Luther G. Hill to Sanford Goddard, Sunny Meadows, Lot 4, District 2, $45,000
• Luther G. Hill to Sanford Goddard, Sunny Meadows, Lot 6, District 2, $45,000
• Nicole M. Lum to Tina Hucker and Frank Hucker, Harry N. Plumlee Property and the Anna L. Plumlee Estate Property, Lot 2, District 19, $285,000
• Patricia McBroom and Kyle Snodgrass, Worthington, Section 1, Phase 1, Lot 29, Districts 6 and 19, $263,557
• John S. Sweringen and Anne Swearingen to John S. Swearingen Trustee, Anne Swearingen Trustee and The Swearingen Family Revocable Trust, Rich Mountain, 97 Acres, District 15, $0
• John S. Swearingen and Anne Swearingen to John S. Swearingen Trustee, Anne Swearingen Trustee and The Swearingen Family Revocable Trust, Rich Mountain Estates, Lots 6 and 7, District 15, $0
• Lynda Engle Wright, Larry Engle and Kevin Engle to Sherry N. Clevenger, Country Meadows Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 108, District 8, $335,000
• F. M. Jhala and Mona Jhala to Mark Lane and Wrenda Lane, Circle View Homes, Lot 6, District 6, $54,000
• Gladys L. Church to Sue Rogers Sims, Rosedale Addition, Lot 41, District 19, $254,900
• Dwight Price and Elizabeth D. Davis to Robert Wayne Walker, Torrey Pines Cottages at Royal Oaks, Lot 5R, District 19, $442,500
• Vanquish Worldwide LLC to David A. Shanks, Barton Property, Lot 1, District 19, $2,600,000
• Neil Goddard to Chad A. Berlin and Nicole Berlin, Wildwood Springs Addition, Lots 19 and 20, District 12, $25,000
• Freida McDonald to Happy Housing LLC, Hidden Valley Subdivision, Lot 35, District 13, $115,000
• Heath Claiborne and Benita E. Claiborne to Kaleb A. Rife, Sunrise Addition, Lot 18R, District 9, $274,900
• Dee Ann Mendel, Linda Reed, Barbara Godfrey, David Cunningham and Garry Godfrey to Ricky L. Gregg and Kim H. Gregg, Greenmeadow Addition No. 2 and 3 Re-plat, Lot 30, District 9, $425,000
• Boyd E. Lovingood and Wilma Faye Lovingood to Benjamin T. Cooper and Janet L. Cooper, 2 and 3 Acres, District 14, $155,000
• Kami H. Damato and Thomas John Damato to Jamie Christian Schneider and Heather Alexis Dennis Schneider, Reserve at Ross Springs, Phase 1, Lot 12, District 9, $764,900
• Valley Investment Group LLC to Wildflower Way Qi LLC, Ralph H. Mitchell Property, Lot 1, District 9, $355,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Kyle Matthew Knell and Montana Paige Knell, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 5, District 9, $29,900
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Kyle Matthew Knell and Montana Paige Knell, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 4, District 9, $719,900
• Kyle Matthew Knell and Montana Paige Knell to Jeffrey Menees, Janice Hogan, Brenton Andrew Hogan and Natasha Nicole Hogan, Devault Meadows Subdivision, Lot 8, District 10, $125,000
• Janis & Jean Investments LLC to George W. Corrar Jr., Fairway Estates Subdivision, Lot 5, District 19, $400,000
• Stacy J. Arp and Christina B. Arp to Louis Ciminieri Trustee, Colleen Commentz Ciminieri Trustee, Colleen Commentz-Ciminieri Trustee and Louis Ciminieri and Colleen Commentz-Ciminieri Living Trust, Royal Oaks, Phase 2, Lot 307, District 19, $775,000
• Theodore B. West and Elizabeth L. West to Christopher B. Hope and Micah H. Hope, Mary Avenue, Kittrell Avenue Alley No. 206, District 9, $300,000
• Micah H. Hope, Christopher Hope, Micah Hope and Christopher B. Hope to Delsa Spence, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 76, District 19, $140,000
• Elizabeth C. Sayne to Tobin J. Fontenot and Jennifer L. Fontenot, Pickens Gap Road, 6.2 and 2.88 Acres, District 13, $390,000
• TSP Investments LLC to Nicholas C. Johnson and Juliet T. Garapetian, Pinebrooke Point, Phase 3, Lot 21, District 1, $495,000
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and Housing & Urban Development to Kim Caldwell, W. B. Irwin Addition, Lot 26, District 9, $105,050
• Samuel K. Lemaster, Alicia R. Lemaster and Alicia R. Tanguis to Brittany Paige Neff, Short Street, Short Street Alley #221, District 9, $240,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Tobin Abraham and Chrismole Dani, Morgan Park, Phase 3, Lot 27, District 19, $418,079
• Kyle Matthew Knell and Montana Paige Knell to Brenton A. Hogan and Natasha N. Hogan, Devault Meadows Subdivision, Lot 9, District 10, $850,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jason Gwin and Jennifer Gwin, Morgan Park, Phase 3, Lot 41, District 19, $413,575
• Christopher M. Honeycutt and Dana J. Honeycutt to Melissa Daley and Ryan Daley, Hoobens Haven Subdivision, Lot 3, District 12, $585,000
• Kay Heyer Sanders, Frances Crockett Haworth and Kathryn Crockett Heyer Estate to Samantha Frost McGuire, Patrick McGuire and Susan R. Frost, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 110, District 9, $350,000
• Wanda J. Jeffries, Suzanne Barnes, Susanne Barnes, Suzanna Wilson, Donna Bunch, Donna Roberts, Mitzi Brown, Joseph R. Wilson, Joseph Robert Wilson, Jeanne M. Calloway, Diana P. Peach, Stephen Wilson, Michael Wilson, Jeffery Wilson, Richard Craig Tipton, R. Craig Tipton, Pamela G. Tipton, Pamela Gay Roberson and Dicia June Wilson Tipton Estate to Timothy S. Smith, William L. Baker and Wife Twila Joyce Baker Property, Lot 2, District 7, $254,520
• Ted A. Burkhalter Jr. and Kristina L. Burkhalter to Charles Causey, Cedar Place, District 19, $260,000
• Randy A. Storie to Michael Harding and Patricia Harding, Hutchins Subdivision, Lots 12-16, District 9, $350,000
• Melanie Woods McGoldrick, Jennifer Fuqua and Michael Edward McGoldrick Estate to Alan Deeter, Fairview Addition, Lot 25, District 9, $215,000
• Anita J. Echols to Denise Crampton, William Brook Subdivision, Lot 70, District 19, $315,000
• David Wayne Lee to Bobby Lane Hembree and Cassie Ann Gorenflo, David Wayne Lee Property, Lot 3, District 4, $125,000
• Thomas L. Stanton and Peyton N. Stanton to Sean M. Callahan and Kelsey Cribben, Morganton Estates, Lot 2, District 2, $250,000
• Kevin J. Gross to Elizabeth Murphy and Michael Dowell, Harrison Carver Road, District 1, $418,000
• Joseph C. Smith to Brittany L. McConnell, Hutchens Subdivision, Lot 3, District 9, $170,000
• 1419 West Millers Cove Road LLC to Neil Edward Kelley and Carol Ann Kelley, Homes at Blackberry Farm, Lot 2, District 18, $3,250,000
• Sharon Kay Mitchell, Jewel W. Mitchell and Jewell W. Mitchell to City of Maryville, Cross Creek Subdivision, Phase 5, Lot 41, District 19, $0
• Sinclair Callais to Joseph Hartley and Felecia Hartley, Magnolia Place, Section 1, District 19, $240,000
• Dale Allen Treece, Edwina F. Treece and Edwina Treece to Jeffery Nunn, Sundown Resort, Lot 73, District 15, $86,400
• Alan Wright and Ellen Wright to Pyramid Commercial LLC, Bassell Subdivision, Lot 324-326, District 9, $550,000
• GDP Properties LLC to Hammersmith Investments LLC, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 109, District 9, $55,000
• Thomas J. Smith and Eunice D. Smith to Justin Lee White and Kayla Shelby White, Carolyn Court Subdivision, Lot 15, District 9, $299,900
• Anita Gredig to Deborah J. Christian and Michael D. Christian, Laurel Bank Estates, Lot 11, District 19, $225,000
• William Kromhout, Joan Kromhout and William P. Kromhout to Thomas J. Smith and Eunice D. Smith, White Property, Lots 1 and 2, 0.47 Acres, District 18, $322,000
• Matthew J. Cole and Lisa L. Cole to State of Tennessee, State Route 115, 0.925 Acres, Riverlake Lane, $0
• Matthew J. Cole and Lisa L. Cole to State of Tennessee, State Route 115, 0.475 Acres, Riverlake Lane, Rivertrace Boulevard, 0.257 Acres, $0
• Heidi Danyelle Jones to Mark White and Candace White, Nails Creek Road, 1.212 Acres, District 12, $10,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Jason Alexander Lee, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 240, District 7, $325,000
• Mark David Jones to Mark White and Candace White, William David Jones Testamentary Mark David Jones & Mark C. White Properties, $4,298
• Whitney Michelle Pearce Attorney-in-Fact and Charlotte K. Orr to Jeffrey E. Orr, U.S. Highway 411, 12.25 Acres, District 6, $389,222
• Timothy J. Labossiere and Brandy J. Labossiere to Luke Ebersole and Maisy Ebersole, College Park Estates Subdivision, Lot 7, District 8, $360,000
• Gloria Panchita Green, Tina Green, Chita Green and Gloria Green to Gloria Panchita Green Trustee and The Chita Green Family Revocable Living Trust, 9.50 Acres, District 19, $0
• Gloria Panchita Green, Tina Green, Chita Green and Gloria Green to Gloria Panchita Green Trustee and The Chita Green Family Revocable Living Trust, J.M. Turner Subdivision, Lot 20, District 19, $0
• Gloria Panchita Green, Tina Green, Chita Green and Gloria Green to Gloria Panchita Green Trustee and The Chita Green Family Revocable Living Trust, Dunlap Street, 0.254 Acres, District 19, $0
• Gloria Panchita Green, Tina Green, Chita Green and Gloria Green to Gloria Panchita Green Trustee and The Chita Green Family Revocable Living Trust, Dunlap Avenue. 0.5 Acres, District 19, $0
• Gloria Panchita Green, Tina Green, Chita Green and Gloria Green to Gloria Panchita Green Trustee and The Chita Green Family Revocable Living Trust, Dunlap Avenue, District 19, $0
• Gloria Panchita Green, Tina Green, Chita Green and Gloria Green to Gloria Panchita Green Trustee and The Chita Green Family Revocable Living Trust, Southern Oaks, Phase 1, Lot 7, District 19, $0
• Gloria Panchita Green, Tina Green, Chita Green, Gloria Green and Gloria P. Green to Gloria Panchita Green Trustee and The Chita Green Family Revocable Living Trust, Southern Oaks Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 63, District 19, $0
• AJV LLC to Jason Barton and Ryan Manaker, West Lincoln Road Townhouses, Lots 344R-1 to 344R-5, District 9, $995,000
• Marlene Petty, Dora Whitt and Houston Whitt to Derek Maples, Laurel Bank Road, 1.25 Acres, District 19, $55,000
• Jack Edward Burchfield and Jack Edward Burchfield Jr. Attorney-in-Fact to Michael P. Wehrle, Smoky Hills Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 37, District 13, $733,000
• Curtis Koester, Samanthea Matthews, Kelly Michael Koester, Kerry Ann Lester, Kimberly Ann Koester and Kristen Ann Koester to Jeffrey R. Kilby, Dunn Hollow Road, 4.73 Acres, District 15, $200,000
• Opendoor Property C LLC to Daniel Stephen Trott and Celeste Nicole Trott, Lavista Subdivision, Lot 13, District 14, $310,000
• Chilhowee LLP and John Lee Boring to Kenneth J. Koons, 10.41 Acres, 7.90 Acres, Happy Valley Road, 0.233 Acres, Thomas Garland Estate Property, 55 Acres, District 17, $132,000
• Belar B. Hunt III Trustee, Doris Maxine Hunt Trustee and The Hunt Joint Revocable Living Trust to Chad Correll and Kathryn Correll, Grandview Heights Subdivision No. 2, Phase 4, Lot 14, District 9, $200,000
• Brian Benjamin Anderson, Brian B. Anderson, Gretchen Ann Anderson and Gretchen A. Anderson to Brian Benjamin Anderson Trustee, Gretchen Ann Anderson Trustee and The Anderson Family Revocable Living Trust, Windsor Village, Lot 26, District 9, $0
• James Herold to John S. Rhodes and Stancie C. Rhodes, Park Line Heights Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 3R, District 18, $25,000
• David C. Patterson Jr., Charity Patterson and David Patterson Jr. to Billy C. Thompson Jr., Greenwood Subdivision Addition Number Two, Lot 31, District 6, $330,000
• Mark A. Devries and Mary Ann Updyke Devries to Mark A. Devries Trustee, Mary Ann Updyke Devries Trustee and Devries Family Trust, Window Ridge Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 32, District 2, $0
