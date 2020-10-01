Sept. 20 to Sept. 26
• Frank Buttorff to Jay Avallone and Janet Avallone, Fowler Property, Lot 1, District 8, $185,000
• David A. Shanks to Shanks Realty Fund II, Dotson and Dossett Property and Jesse Lambert Trust Property Consolidation, Lot 1, District omitted, $300,000
• Jeremy Sands and Kalie Sands to JLT Properties LLC, Browns Creek Subdivision, Lot 16R, District 9, $255,000
• William Ray Willocks, Clayton Randall Willocks and Edwin Dale Willocks to Terry L. Crowe and Deborah O. Crowe, U.S. Highway 411, Acres 10.65, District 6, $270,000
• Freeman Buckner and Don Hopson to Greg Hayes and Kym Hayes, Sweet Glass Plantation, Phase 2, Lot 27, District 12, $62,000
• Janie B. Denning to Janie B. Denning Trust, Highway 411 North, Acres 6.166, District 12, $0
• Janie B. Denning to Janie B. Denning Trust, Highway 411 North, Acres 69.269, District 12, $0
• Janie B. Denning to Janie B. Denning Trust, Wildwood Springs Pike, Acres 106.14, District 12, $0
• Janie B. Denning to Janie B. Denning Trust, River Shoals, Lot 4, District 12, $0
• Lewis A. Masingo Jr., Phyllis J. Masingo, Melissa Ownsby and Angela G. Lawrence to Joseph H. Woodward Trust, Elizabeth E. Woodward Trust and Woodward Revocable Trust, Acres 34.72, $270,000
• Janie B. Denning to Janie B. Denning Trust, Fecher Property, Lot 1R-1, District 12, $0
• Janie B. Denning to Janie B. Denning Trust, Brookmeade Avenue, Acres 17, District 12, $0
• Janie B. Denning to Janie B. Denning Trust, McCammon Acres Subdivision, Lot 12, District 12, $0
• Janie B. Denning to Janie B. Denning Trust, Brookmeade at River Shoals, Lot 6R, District 12; River Shoals Subdivision, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5; District 12, $0
• Frederic J. Newman to Jerry Cauthen and Lynn Cauthen, Panorama Estates Subdivision, Lot 111, District 6, $30,900
• Jordan Effler and Emily Effler to Jeffrey Allen Cain, Hackney and Lee Addition, Lots 7 and 8, District 4, $134,000
• Chris Franklin and Chester Franklin to Mark J. Janak and Margaret Janak, Franklin Meadows Subdivision, Lot 20, District 1, $269,900
• Gary R. Hamby and Jenny J. Hamby to Adam Moore and Terri Moore, William Brook Subdivision, Lot 9, District 19, $167,000
• Tricia Lafata, Michael Lafata, Andrew Lafata and Charles Lafata to James Witt and Connie Witt, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 18, Phase 1, Lot T1R-4, District 19, $289,500
• Kenneth Viano to Erin S. Powell, Nebo and Rocky Branch Road Intersection, District 14, $195,000
• Eric A. Hatcher and Amelia Hatcher to Jackee M. Banton and Joshua L. Banton, Freedom Ridge Subdivision, Lot 8, District 2, $187,000
• Mark Dixon III to Michael Jeffrey Whitt, Mentor Road, District 10, $386,000
• Matthew Jason Chodak and Dawn Legieu Chodak to Stephen Daves and Jennifer Daves, Cross Creek Subdivision, Phase 5, Lot 40R, District 19, $560,000
• Jon C. Loving and Alicia M. Loving to Toby L. Hall and Mary A. Hall, Westcliff Subdivision No. 1, Section 3, Lot 16, District 19, $395,000
• Julie K. Nelson and Douglas L. Nelson to Christopher Morgan Honeycutt and Jamie Leanne Honeycutt, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 26, District 10, $98,000
• Patrick Milligan Jr. and Tammy Milligan to Glenda Mason, Hidden Valley Addition, Section 1, Lot 11, District 13, $197,000
• Cheryl Hayden to Ryan L. Hunt and Tania J. Hunt, Lowes Ferry Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 48, District 10, $170,000
• Charles J. Edwards and Lena M. Edwards to Joseph S. Waters Trust and the Waters Family Revocable Living Trust, South Hampton Subdivision, Lot 19, District 7, $365,000
• John H. Zimmer and Terri M. Zimmer to Stephen Boatin and Lesa Boatin, Scenic Point Subdivision, Lot 7, District 5, $331,900
• Robert Ingram and Evelyn Ingram to Savanna Rose Bailey, Mary Gaudio Property, Lot 2R-2, District 1, $65,000
• Jason Green to GDP Properties LLC, Harvey Bruce Arp and wife Ruth Ann Arp Property, Lot 1, District 17, $75,027.13
• Lyle S. Jones and Lori D. Jones to Allan E. Weber, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 82R, District 9, $505,000
• Danny Thomas, Daniel Everett Thomas Jr. and Sheila Johnson Robertson Thomas to Gary L. Parker, Wyngate Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 30, District 6, $632,000
• Kelly H. Shinlever and Jennifer G. Shinlever to Kenneth D. Lorek and Andrea L. Lorek, Cross Creek Subdivision, Lot 66, District 19, $1,085,000
• Tina Marie Fanton Tavano and Anthony W. Tavano to Thomas Van Mitchell and Donna Mitchell, Huskey Valley Subdivision, Lot 40, District 13, $162,000
• Robert J. Landers, Evelyn M. Land and Peggy T. Enos to Dan Deering, Fairview Heights Subdivision, Lot 6, District 19, $23,000
• Ronald B. Ingle to Stephanie Lee Alderman, Martin Mill Pike, Acres 5.003, District 12, $150,000
• Blackberry Mountain Club LLC to PA6A8A LLC, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $1,500,000
• LA Fund Investments LLC to Teri Doochin, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $3,200,000
• Joseph Bryan Creech and Mollie K. Creech to Joseph Bryan Creech Trust and Mollie Katherine Creech Trust, Tonya G. Davis Property, Lot 1, District 10, $0
• Joseph Bryan Creech and Mollie K. Creech to Joseph Bryan Creech Trust and Mollie Katherine Creech Trust, Tonya G. Davis Property, Lot 2, District 10; Rankin Ferry Loop Road, Acres 27.13, District 10, $0
• Joseph Bryan Creech to Joseph Bryan Creech and Mollie Katherine Creech, Mimosa Estates Subdivision, Lot 212, District 11, $0
• Mohammed A. Bhatti and Josephina T. Zelaya to Bryon Haun and Tina Haun, Whittington Subdivision, Lot 31, District 19, $60,000
• Lonnie D. Hostin and Elizabeth B. Hostin to Jeremy Sands and Kalie Sands, Cross Creek Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 27, District 19, $414,900
• Lloyd Oslonian to John D. Shands and Kimberly D. Shands, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 2, District 9, $206,131
• Lee F. Tilley Sr. to Alexis Tyler Hord, Maple Lane Farms, Lot 2R-1, Acres 1.439, District 2, $200,000
• Amanda G. Arnold to Rachel R. Gass, Ford Addition No. 1, Lot 134, District 9, $142,500
• Harmony Baptist Church to Muslim Community of Maryville, Houston Town Square Commercial Park, Lot 3, District 19, $455,000
• Mary C. Reed Trust to Linda J. Henderson and Stephen J. Henderson, Smoky Hills Subdivision, Lot 31, District 13, $69,500
• Shawn Stout and Angela Lee Stout to Madison Knapp, Lindsey Estate, Lot 15R1, District 1, $186,500
• Douglas E. Gunn and Deanna S. Gunn to Jay D. Sheinfield and Theresa L. Sheinfield, Mount Luke Subdivision, Lot 100R, District 15, $565,000
• Carol A. Earley to Delsa Spense, Glenmore Estates, Section 1, Lot 10, District 11, $85,000
• Matthew L. Curtis and Bonnie Curtis to Wanda C. Reagan, Berwyn Fields, Section 8, Lot 9, District 19, $167,500
• Gary Nelson and Laurie Nelson to James P. Hocking and Paula D. Hocking, Fairoaks Subdivision, Lot 14R, District 8, $249,900
• Natalie Suzane Bivens and Roger Bivens to Pierce H. Baty, Briarcliff Subdivision, Lot 8, District 19, $238,000
• Mary Rebecca Hester Miller to Peter R. Contreras and Jeanette Contreras, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 202R, District 19, $275,000
• Mary K. Hoel and Sarah Renae Hoel to Betty L. Oliver and Robert Oliver, Oliver Pickens Farm No. 1, Lot 31R, Acres 1.5, District 13, $350,000
• Stephen Roberts to Robert K. Renfrew and Sarah Hodak, Mary and Andrea Roddy and the Hope Lawson Property, Lot 3, District 7, $199,000
• Donna K. Hickey to Rebecca E. Gabehart and Duane A. Gabehart, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 48, District 2, $299,900
• Kevin D. Gross and Jacqueline C. Gross to Brandon L. Ketron and Afton N. Ketron, Cross Creek Subdivision, Lot 27, District 19, $862,500
• Rocco Dinenna and Sandra Dinenna to Diana Catherine Billups and David C. Adlet, Stonegate Subdivision, Lots 46 and 46A, District 15, $372,999
• Phillip R. Jones and Kecia D. Jones to Homestead Investments LLC, Homestead West, Phase 1, Lot 28W, District 18, $25,000
• Dieu Huu Nguyen to Johnathan Carter, Worthington, Sections 2 and 3, Phase 1, Lot 89m Districts 6 and 19, $234,900
• Nathaniel G. Heinsohn to Mountain View Family Dentistry PLLC, Bassell Subdivision, Lot 227R, District 9, $431,550
• Scott M. Marcus, Cami P. Marcus, Christopher P. Marcus and Amy M. Marcus to Joshua Shannon Pence and Teri Gene Pence, Chilhowee Mountain Estates, Section 4, Lots 38R-2, 39R-1 and 39R-2, District 7, $124,900
• Edward J. Primka III and Lynda R. Primka to Edward J. Primka and Lyndra R. Primka, Chilhowee Road, District 17, $0
• JMMcDaniel Properties LLC to Jacob Cathcart, Meadowbrook Addition No. 2, Lot 199, District 9, $126,500
• Clearwater Construction LLC to Catherine Theresa Connolly and Martin Joseph Gramlich Jr., Sweet Grass Plantation, Phase 2, Lot 68, District 12, $468,000
• Rosalie Jane Davis to Lindsey G. Pryor and Shawn Allen Pryor, South Ridge Park Subdivision, Lot 8, District 2, $157,500
• Lindsey G. Hodge Pryor and Shawn Allen Pryor to Meaghan Robinson, Hutchens Subdivision, Lot 20, District 9, $144,900
• Amanda P. Crager and Brad Lee Crager to Christopher Todd Troutt and Wendy A. Troutt, Cecil Mize Estate, Lots 7, 8 and 10, District 13, $370,000
• Rebecca C. Arrants to Troy N. Galyon, William L. Edington Jr. Property, Acres 2.24, District 19, $225,000
• David Anthony Mills and Jacqueline S. Mills to Patrick Alan Jacobs and Laura Ann Jacobs, Ridge Water, Lot 19, District 5, $149,900
• Denzell Robert Ward to James Kirby and Brenda Kirby, Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 119, District 19, $373,000
• John M. Casey to John M. Casey, Hutton Ridge Acres Subdivision, Lots 3 and 4, District 1, $0
• Sarah L. Talbott to Shelby L. Sims, Lakeview Estates Subdivision, Lot 1, District 11, $184,000
• James S. Schaad Co-Trust, Patrick J. Schaad Co-Trust, Michael L. Schaad Co-Trust and Ryan Philip Barber Rev. Trust to John W. Morrison and Nancy G. Morrison, Rocky Knob Acres, Lots 3 and 4, Acres 10.57, District 10, $780,000
• Michael Ray Anderson and Pamela Anne Anderson to Joseph Wasuk, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 151, District 9, $140,000
• Joseph A. Wasuk to Signal Mountain Group LLC, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 151, District 9, $151,500
• Charles Daffan Evans and Mary McGowan Evans to Jeffery A. Riddle and Debra A. Riddle, Myers Cemetery Road, Acres 0.43, District 15, $225,000
• Daisy Sue Tipton and Gail Chambers to James W. Small and Sharon Buchanan Small, Leatherwood Estates, Lots 18, 19 and 21, District 8, $200,000
• Phyllis Rader to David A. Shanks, Parks Ferry Road, Acres 2, District 4, $340,000
• Jacky L. Rogers and Ashley Rogers to John Burkett, Amburn Estates, Lot 11, District 10, $210,000
• Jason R. Cvikich to Jeffrey J. Polakiewicz and Nancy J. Polakiewicz, Rock Gardens, Lot 3, District 9, $100,000
• Albert Lee Kidd and Leah Michelle Kidd Estate to Andrew Still and Jacqueline Still, Sunset View Addition No. 5, Lot 4, District 19, $280,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Jennifer Smith and Todd Smith, Jackson Park Subdivision, Lot 18, District 19, $235,365
• Jack L. Evans to Kathy L. Hobby, Glenmore Estates, Lot 7, District 11, $100,000
• DR Horton Inc. to John F. Kleinhans and Kelley W. Kleinhans, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 86, District 10, $296,820
• Jack L. Evans to Kathy L. Hobby, Glenmore Estates, Lot 7, District 11, $100,000
• DR Horton Inc. to John F. Kleinhans and Kelley W. Kleinhans, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 86, District 10, $296,820
• Apex Bank and American Patriot Bank to Charles S. Walston, Butler Mill Farms, Lot 11R, District 8, $30,000
• Kevin C. Carroll and Ainsley Ellington to Marie Annette Sullivan Lekes, Lonas Addition, Lot 43, District 19, $220,000
• Jeffrey L. Rowe and Kimberly S. Rowe to Kevin J. Fedynak and Crystal G. Spero Fedynak, Fox Hills Subdivision, Lot 24, District 11, $358,900
• Stephanie L. Bruch and Scott D. Bruch to Robert Cooper and Susan Cooper, Highland Springs Subdivision, Lot 3, District 13, $509,900
• Kevin J. Miller and Elizabeth B. Miller to Amanda M. Howerton and Steven N. Howerton, Cross Creek Subdivision, Lot 85, District 19, $509,000
• Twila C. Scott, Talia McKay Holder, Tiffany Nicole Holder Potter and Maynard T. Crye to Roger Sellers, Brick Mill Road, Acres 54.51, District 1, $500,000
• Stanley M. Petree and Carolina B. Petree to Tyler S. Hood and Erin E. Hood, Wimbledon Subdivision, Lot 78, District 19, $652,000
• Jeremy R. Laduke to Margaret Jonse, Cunningham Brothers Addition, Lot 14, District 19, $171,900
• Gary Dennis Mlakar and Sarah Lynn Mlakar to Tracy King and Kristine King, Fairview Heights Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 3, District 19, $190,000
• Brian Fowler and Melanie Fowler to Richmond Ivens and Amanda Ivens, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 36, District 9, $485,000
• Duane A. Gabehart and Rebecca E. Gabehart to Arlo Nugent, The Village at Worthington, Lot 225, District 19, $237,500
• Phillip W. Owens and Jeraldine D. Owens to Brian Fowler and Melanie Fowler, Cross Creek Subdivision, Lot 38R, District 19, $525,000
• Windbrook Development LLC to Karen D. Bains and Ravinder Bains, Windbrook Subdivision, Lot 5, District 4, $374,900
• Chadwick R. Horner and Emily Horner to Lon Reed, Willow Creek Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 3, District 9, $220,000
• Donna Debuty and Donnie Debuty to Herman Russell and Nancy Russell, The Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 112, District 19, $425,000
• Roland J. Michaud Jr. and Cheryl L. Michaud to Michael James Kirby, Treymont Subdivision, Lot 2, District 19, $305,000
• Rustan J. Vanwyk and Cindy P. Vanwyk to Tracie L. Lamas, Northfield Subdivision, Section 3, Phase 3, Lot 88, District 19, $280,000
• David Hector Sanchez to Mark Swanson and Janet Swanson, Franklin Meadows, Lot 2, District 1, $279,900
• David D. Satterfield and Shannon M. Satterfield to Chadwick R. Horner and Emily Horner, Willow Creek Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 53, District 9, $310,000
• Jordan K. Briggs and Rachel M. Dominguez to Jordan Briggs and Rachel Briggs, Jefferson Avenue, District 9, $0
• Martin Daniel Denny and Kayla Denny to Carie J. Defilippo and Brandon Defilippo, Ford Addition No. 3, Lot 21, District 9, $169,000
• Pauline E. Taylor and Arvilla J. Archer Estate to Jose Munoz and Michelle Munoz, Leniz Subdivision, Lot 7, District 9, $250,000
• Kelsey N. Walker and Dean Walker to Karen Sauter Trust, John C. Sauter Irrevocable Family Trust and Keith Sauter, Garner Hills Subdivision, Lot 7, District 6, $265,000
• Roy E. Caughron and Krista P. Caughton to Cody Hobbs, Little River Estates Addition, Lot 43, District 15, $195,000
• CMH Homes Inc. to Cory J. Williams, Marble Hill Estates, Phase 2, Lot 39, District 2, $166,054.50
• Scott Stuart and Heather Stuart to Barbara B. Wallace, Sunset View Addition, Lots 155, 156 and 157, District 19, $313,713
• Chanda Davis to Hallie Shankle, Tyler Crossing Condominiums, District 19, $289,124.88
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to Mark A. Otterman and Teresa C. Otterman, Montgomery Farms, Phase 2, Lot 23, District 19, $339,900
• Nick Voyles and Kris Sigmund to Ryan L. Brown and Jessica R. Brown, Lot 1, District 19, $254,900
• DR Horton Inc. to Brianna Shawn Dempsey and Zachary A. Dempsey, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 113, District 10, $227,120
• Terrance L. Jaremko Jr. to Carol E. Forth, Lakeview Estates, Section B, Lot 27, District 11, $166,000
• Wanda L. Neubert to James L. Thompson, Acres 3.5, District 4, $99,900
• Ball Homes LLC to Christopher Brian Hamilton and Kristina Hamilton, The Park, Phase 3, Lot 10, $323,364
• Tony Pratt and Charlotte Pratt to East TN Properties, Belle Meade Subdivision, Lot 35, District 19, $165,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Benjamin Castillo and Sarah E. Castillo, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 42, District 7, $250,170
• Rebecca L. Johnson and Terry Lee Davis to Earl Brown and Robbin Brown, Davis Property, Lot 1A, District 15, $60,000
• Scott Burl Sammons to Kenneth Ray Hurst Jr. and Tracy Anne Hurst, Wallace and Harris Addition, Lots 11 and 12, District 19, $19,500
• David Leroy Stone II Trust and Ronda Joyce Stone Testamentary Trust to R&D Properties, Daniel J. Moore and Rachel M. Talley, Heights Addition, Lot 14, District 9, $256,000
• Joseph E. Ellis and Judith Belinda Ellis to Marshall Builders Inc., Colby Cove Subdivision, Lot 35, District 19, $33,500
• James Chris Denny to Martin D. Denny and Kayla M. Denny, Grassy Knoll Subdivision, Lot 2, District 5, $325,000
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to Bailey D. Edwards and Lorie M. Edwards, Montgomery Farms, Phase 1, Lot 47, District 19, $244,900
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.