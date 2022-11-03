Oct. 23-29
• Monica Collins to Clayton Properties Group Inc., Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 82, District 19, $541,000
• Boyd Byers to Michael Joseph Harrington and Kathryn Case Harrington, Twin Oak Mountain Subdivision, Lot 15, District 15, $180,000
• Jennifer Amos and Jennifer Lea McGlothlin to Stephanie Jean Brandenburg, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 20, District 19, $305,000
• Daniel Harris, Daniel C. Harris and Betty Harris to Martin Williams Huizar and Elixa M. Pineda, Bassel Subdivision, Lot 337, District 9, $274,700
• New Porch Investments LLC to Susan Erwin, Berwyn Fields, Section 2, Building B, District 19, $287,500
• Charles Brown and Alisha Brown to Zackary Allen Hall, J.R. Burchfield Addition, Lot 64, South Everett High Road District 9, $110,000
• Rachel L. Waters to Zachary Wilkerson and Martin Wilkerson, D.W. Brooks Subdivision, Lot 12, District 1, $290,000
• Juan V. Diaz to Reyna Romero to Crystal Lester, Ridge Road, District 2, $310,000
• Hallie Shankle and Hallie M. Shankle to John Stokely and Bonni Stokely, Tyler Crossing Condominiums, District 19, $425,000
• Andrew Smith and Margaret Smith to James Menard and Laurie Menard, Smith Property, Lot 4, District 9, $100,000
• Mountain River Properties LLC to Turn-Key Properties LLC, Martin Street (Barton Street), District 9, $108,000
• Genesis Acquisitions LLC to Randall C. Cochran, Rock Gardens, Lot 32, District 9, $220,000
• Andy Rochelle to Geoffrey Bokuniewicz and Jennifer Bivens, Rochelle Property Cold Springs Road, Lot 6B, District 14, $191,550
• Kathyrene A. Gibbs, Irene Elizabeth Comer Estate and Irene Comer Estate to Jessica S. Boswell and Garrison Boswell, Druid Hill Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 14, District 9, $300,000
• CTS Holdings LLC to Hazelbaker Holdings LLC, Payne Avenue, District 9, $635,000
• David S. Craig LLC to Richard A. Post and Becky J. Post, Smoky Mountain Acres, Section 2, Lot 29, District 15, $75,000
• Terrence L. Embury and Terrence Embury to Michael E. Dunn and Jamie E. Dunn, Serenity Cove, Lot 3, District 4, $237,000
• Bradley T. Runyon and Glenda F. Runyon to Terry Rae Baldwin and Renita Lynn Baldwin, Indian Grove Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 4, District 1, $470,000
• Molly Farrell and Timothy Michael Stoner to Chad D. Rittenhouse and K. Paige Rittenhouse, Bobby G. Queen Jr. Property, Lots 1 and 2, District 10, $285,000
• James Harold Ritchey and Janice Faye Ritchey to Dennis Cooper and Teresa Cooper, Butler Mill Road, 0.7 Acre, District 8, $25,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Scott Edberg and Kayla Edberg, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 243, District 7, $366,960
• Stephanie A. Garner to Wesley McNeillie and Derrick McNeillie, Ashwood Park-The Villas at Fairview, Lot 15, District 19, $355,000
• Joel D. Lay and Kimberly A. Lay to Marcos Nicolas Urrutia and Michelle Christine Urrutia, Northfield Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 18, District 9, $467,000
• John Foxworthy and Rosaninia Foxworthy to Julia Marcus, Cedar Lane Acres, Lot 7, District 19, $200,000
• Torii Inc. to 3247 Lamar LLC, Highway 321, 1.45 Acres, District 14, $301,125
• Jackie Jordan Franks to Mohan K. Prasad and Jackie Jordan Franks, Metro-Aire Commercial Park, Lot 7, District 11, $350,000
• Roelisa U. Dudang and Christopher R. Arceneaux to Kellyrae M. Craven and Susan M. Kaste, Candlewood Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 1, District 12, $365,000
• Troy Ichinose and Tanya Ichinose to Neal William Barrett and Janene Nancy Barrett, Window Ridge Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 43, District 2, $485,000
• William Grabert and Lili Lavon to Paula Box, Greenwood Subdivision Addition No. 1, Lot 6, District 6, $319,900
• Pistol Creek L. L. C. and Pistol Creek Properties LLC to Damien Henry Lujan and Yolanda Marie Lujan, Cochran First Addition to Maryville, Lot 11, District 9, $350,000
• David Neumann, David W. Neumann, Deborah Neumann and Deborah W. Neumann to Susan Templeton, Castaway Cove Subdivision, Lot 5R, District 5, $285,000
• GDP Properties LLC to Benjamin Puiu and Deborah Puiu, Sharon Williams and James F. Purkey Property, Lot 2, District 5, $205,000
• Brian D. Enos to Brian Marti and Melanie Nix Marti, Scott Hills, Lot 37, District 6, $330,000
• Greg Graham, Laura Dedmon Graham and Laura Dedmon-Graham to Michael G. Shea and Kimberley L. Shea, Best Creeks Farms, Lot 3, 5 Acres, District 7, $900,000
• RHBTN LLC, James M. Tipton, Quint Bourgeois and Robert Saunders to William Kincaid IV, Jennifer Kincaid and Brady Kincaid, Garner Lane, District 8, $155,000
• Drew E. Frederickson, Marsha Gibson and Marsha Frederickson to Jeffery Thomas Taggart and Jessica Ann Taggart, Morganton Mobile Home Estates, Lot 63, District 19, $126,000
• Johnny Walker, Virginia Walker Estate, Mark William Rugala, Charles Richard Drake, Lisa Walker Rugala Drake Estate, Johnny Walker Attorney-in-Fact and Tiffany Leighanne Pierce Attorney-in-Fact to Eric Fields, Ronda J. Walker Property, Lot 1, District 14, $150,000
• Nathaniel Burton and Lauren Burton to Shannon Eugene Hollingsworth, Tasha Lynette Hollingsworth and Elijah Hollingsworth, Charlottes Woods, Lot 1R-2R, District 9, $250,000
• Gerald Leroy Wagner, Janice Lynne Wagner, Gerald Wagner and Janice L. Wagner to Cecile K. Vormwald Trustee and The Vormwald Family Trust, Country Meadows Subdivision, Phase 1A, Lot 24, District 8, $445,000
• David E. Kiger and Rebecca Lee Kiger to Dane Evan Korf and Amanda Jay Korf, Thompson Estates Subdivision, Lot 18, District 10, $332,900
• R. Culver Schmid Sub Trustee and Airport Center Development Partners LLC to TN Alcoa Louise LLC, Springbrook Farm, Lot 1R1, 16.731 Acres, District 9, $1
• R. Culver Schmid Sub Trustee and Airport Center Development Partners LLC to TN Alcoa Primary LLC, Springbrook Road and Lodge Street, 196.42 Acres, Hall Road, 64.70 Acres, Murdock Road and Mills Street, 1.76 Acres, Lodge Street and Mills Street, 0.24 Acre, District 9, $2,500,000
• R. Culver Schmid Sub Trustee and Airport Center Development Partners LLC to TN Alcoa Primary LLC, Springbrook Road and Lodge Street, Hall Road, 64.70 Acres, Murdock Road and Mills Street, Lodge Street and Mills Street, 0.24 Acre, Hall Road, 14.95 and 20.58 Acres, District 9, $17,299,999
• Janie E. Fields to Gareth R. Collen and Nicola C. Collen, Ova Glen Subdivision, Lot 24R-4, District 7, $504,000
• Tracy R. Garner and James A. Garner to Darraj Enterprises, Forestwood Acres, Lot 18R-1, District 9, $700,000
• Mountain River Properties LLC to Humberto Ismael Angel Melendez, Karla Yessenia Morales De Angel and Angel Karla Yessenia Morales De, Ford Addition No. 1, Lot 15, District 9, $155,000
• Richmont Properties LLC to Susan Golicic and Michael Carr, Fairway Vistas at Laurel Valley, Lot 12, District 15, $100,000
• Richmont Properties LLC to Susan Golicic and Michael Carr, Fairway Vistas at Laurel Valley, Lot 13, District 15, $120,000
• Guy J. Arnold and Gerri Arnold to Bryan Hayden and Jessica Hayden, Riverview Addition, Lot 33, District 11, $289,000
• Opendoor Property Trust 1 and Opendoor Labs Inc. and Guy J. Arnold and Gerri Arnold, Kagley Heights Subdivision, Lot 16, District 7, $270,000
• Savannah Properties LLC to Roy A. Hembree and Dorothy Suzanne Hembree, The Cottages, Lot 25, District 19, $430,000
• Dorothy Suzanne Hembree and Roy A. Hembree to Gary Newbury and Pam Newbury, Andera Estates, Lot 30, District 6, $440,000
• Cecil Wallin Trustee, Joan Wallin Trustee, The Wallin Family Living Trust, Cecil D. Wallin and Joan B. Wallin to Janet R. Barnard, Old Chilhowee Road, 1.1 Acres, District 14, $175,000
• William F. Blews and Theresa W. Blews to Steve M. Kyle and Dena H. Kyle, Cross Creek Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 9, District 19, $575,000
• Carolyn Mitcham to Mark McPherson and Deana McPherson, Hollybrook Hills Subdivision, Lots 8 and 9, District 12, $350,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Erin L. Montero and Alexander Montero, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 244, District 7, $385,155
• Beverly Joyce Orr to RHBTN LLC, Sam C. and Irene Pryor Property, Lot 2R-1, District 13, $115,000
• Walter T. Koschke, Karen L. Koschke, Bryan A. Hayden and Jessica Lee Hayden to James Wesley Farner and Heidi Marie Farner, Wildwood Hills Subdivision, Lot 1, Wildwood Road, District 12, $408,000
• Luther G. Hill and Aaron Argall, Sunny Meadows, Lot 7, District 2, $45,000
• Jerry L. Wheat to Nicolas O. Inturias, Glenn Road, District 10, $250,000
• Kelly R. Dyer, John Glenn Dyer Sr. and John G. Dyer Sr. to Whrei LLC, Triangle Addition, Lots 10 and 11, District 9, $75,000
• Frances K. Curell to Linda Sylvester Fryar and James Alexander Fryar, Spruce Hill Heights Subdivision, Lot 6, District 10, $118,000
• Janice W. Goble to Marcus Reagan and Jayne Reagan, Cloyds Creek Road, 4.344 Acres, District 2, $0
• Marc H. Seidler and Lauren M. Seidler to Todd Warren Boyer Trustee, Teresa Ann Boyer Trustee and The Boyer Family Trust, Rocky Top Subdivision, Lot 24, District 15, $800,000
• Mary Tidmore and Robert J. Tidmore Attorney-in-Fact to Mark Jeffrey Brown and Wanna Elizabeth Hargis, Leatherwood Estates, Lot 81, District 18, $350,000
• Charolette Wilson Trustee and The Charolette Wilson Revocable Trust to The Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority, Rocky Waters Subdivision, Section 5, Lot 96, District 11, $0
• Judith A. Haney and John M. Bee Estate to Michelle Clarke, Circle Drive, 0.458 and 1.076 Acres, District 18, $225,000
• Bradley R. Shore to David Orris Lee and Betsy Eiford, Majestic Mountains, Lot 75, District 13, $655,000
• Steven M. Kyle and Dena H. Kyle to Michael William Allee and Nancy Lynn Allee, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 13, phase 1, Lot V-142, District 19, $430,000
• Lisa Gail Cutshaw, Mary Ruth Cardwell Estate and James Daniel Cardwell to Zachary Andrew Cardwell, Ravenwood Subdivision, Lot 7, District 19, $185,000
• Delsa Spence to Emily Rae Dodson and Jeremy Dodson, Deloris H. Garrett Property, Lot 1, District 8, $240,000
