Oct. 24 to Oct. 30
• Peter Ashton Barbee and Jill Hayes Barbee to Reid McEver Creel and Kristin Creel, Anatole Pass, Townsend, Lot 60, District 15, $515,00
• TSP Investments LLC and Elizabeth D. Davis to Patricia A. Garten and Mitchell K. Garten, Blount Acres Subdivision, Lot 13R, District 13, $350,000
• Paul A. Crum, Christina Crum and Paul Crum to Priest Enterprises LLC and James Michael Malis Irwin, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 126, District 9, $129,900
• Phillip Suttles and Elsie Suttles to Robert W. Norris, Sundown Resort, Lot 72, District 15, $25,000
• Christopher H. Olson and Karen Olson to Vicki L. Hallaian, Worthington Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 130, District 19, $370,000
• D. R. Horton Inc. to Angela S. Brewer and Danny Brewer, Aston Park Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 17, District 19, $281,240
• Dominic J. Alu, Samantha Alu, Stephen J. Perrault, Patricia Rose Cavallo-Toomey and Patricia Rose Cavallo Toomey to Greg Karns and Rhonda Karns, Hinkle Estates Subdivision, Lot 10, District 13 and Lot 42, District 19, $350,000
• Joseph A. Strzykalski and Barbara J. Strzykalski to Thomas Scott Ely and Susan M. Ely, Paradise Ridge Subdivision, Lot 14, District 14, $325,000
• Joseph Swift and Anna Swift to Jeff Gillespie and Leslie Gillespie, Montvue Subdivision, Lot 30, District 19, $230,000
• Mack F. Sharp to Mack F. Sharp and Betty C. Sharp, 6.28 acres, District 6, $0
• Sonya Neff and Patsy Jean Whitehead Estate to ARVM 5 LLC, Hanna-Everett-Clark Addition, District 9, $221,000
• Juan F. Hernandez and Chaina Cobb to Tonya Coffman, $214,900
• Janice A. Church TR and Janice A. Church Trust to Robert T. Pavey and Reba P. Brewer, P. C. Carter Subdivision of Alnwick Property, Lot 1, District 19, $155,000
• Eric M. Redmon, Michelle L. McClish and Eric Redmon to Gregory John Schiley and Mandy Schiley Mandy, Long Hollow Road, 3.75 acres, District 5, $500,000
• Andrew J. Goins and Rachel H. Goins to Charles Boston and Clarice Boston, Scenic Drive, District 19, $11,000
• Curtis L Graves and Leann J. Graves to Marc Armstrong and Brittany Armstrong, Hillsdale Subdivision, Lot 12, District 9, $405,900
• Kathy Y. Holloway to Cody L. Bullock, Six Mile Road, 5.12 acres, District 7, $200,000
• Carl Richard Poling to Sonya M. Long and Charles Wayne Long Jr., 0.40 acres, District 8, $256,400
• Hank Junior Williams and and Marilyn Elaine Williams to Brandon L. Williams, Eastover Subdivision, Lot 21, District 8, $265,000
• Elizabeth D. Davis to April L. May, Wilkinson Pike Subdivision, Lot 3, District 9, $340,000
• Robert Castiglione and Carol J. Castiglione to James L. Purvis and Stacy L. Shew, Grannybelle Woods, Lot 7, District 8, $85,000
• Robert Wood and Barbara Wood to Raina Karras Myers and Kacey Waldon Myers, Morganton Mobile Homes Estates, Lot 77, District 19, $60,000
• D. R. Horton Inc. to Steven C. Williams, Graces Way Subdivision, Lot 9, District 8, $360,415
• Gregory N. Gideon, Barbara J. Gideon, Barbara J. Campbell and Gideon Gregory to Evan Hudgens Elizabeth H. Hudgens, Greenwood Subdivision Number 3, Lot 29, District 7, $419,900
• Nicholas J. Hodge and Nicholas Hodge to Gerald Edwin Goodwin and Jr. Cynthia Goodwin, Hodge Hills Subdivision, Lot, District 1, $185,000
• Robert Krzemski to Garrett Sexton, Sequoyah Square, District 9, $185,000
• Stacy Cedillo, Raymond Cedillo and Ray Cedillo to Carl J. Kirby, Ernest and Dillie Holloway Property Subdivision, Lot 1, District 11, $190,000
• Kimerly Watson and Teresa Watson to Michael J. Braddy, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 18, District 10, $335,000
• Jared E. Pounds, Mollie Pounds, Mollie Ozanne and Jared Pounds to Richard K. Townsend, Clabough Property, Lot 2R, District 12, $210,000
• Nicholas J. Sugalski and Tina Lynn Sugalski to Jamie R. Rodriguez and Yvonne Rodriguez, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 154, District 9, $300,000
• Bartley F. Mize and Penny L. Mize to Paula Shanks, Mercer Place Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 3, District 19, $258,900
• Stephen Byrd to Candy Caramelle Russell and Jeffrey Lynn Russell, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 106, District 9, $94,000
• Quietlands Development Group LLC to Adam M. Reeves and Lauren Ashley Reeves, Arrowhead Subdivision, Lot 11, District 15, $355,000
• Hector Gomez and Gloria S. Gomez to Michael Kolb and Heather Kolb, Knightbridge Subdivision, Lot 16, District 19, $815,000
• Anthony A. Mottola and Rosemary Angela Mottola to David Pinkard and Cristel Jay Pinkard, Carpenter's View Subdivision, Lot 9, District 6, $420,000
• Shirley Beaty and Shirley D Beaty to Joh T. Ray and Somer Ray, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 102, District 9, $125,000
• Daniel Elijah Morelock to Alfred Gerald Fishbeck, Wright's Ferry Road, 3 acres, District 11, $255,000
• F&G Development and Mack A. Gentry to James Willis and Vicki Willis, Smoky Hills Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 63, District 13, $79,900
• Johnny Fred Grubb to John Michael Patrick Feuer and Samantha R. Feuer, Willard Addition, Lot 73R, District 19, $380,000
• Robert V. Messer to Lorena Hernandez, Thornhill Park Condominium, Lot 10, District 9, $22,000
• Billy Clemmer and Jennifer Clemmer to Michael W. Wall and Cheryl L. Wall, Griffits Mill at Mint, Lot 39R, District 7, $509,500
• David A. Johnson Jr. and Lisa J. Johnson to Kristen Diamond, Norhtfield Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 17, District 9, $455,000
• Michael P. Mugan, Barbara J. Mugan and Michael P. Mugan Sr. to Michael P. Mugan and Barbara J. Mugan, Marshall E. Brookshire Property, Lot 1R-1, District 13 and Marshall E Brookshire Property, Lot 1R-2, District 13, $25,000
• Smoky Mountains Gateway, LLC to David Haskell, Wendy Haskell, Dennis Haskell and Linda Haskell, Rudd Hollow Road, 5.31 Acres, District 15, $250,000
• Gary Perkey and Nancy Perkey to Harlan Jeffrey Saperstein, Jackson Hills Subdivision, Lot 24, District 12 and Jackson Hills Subdivision, Lot 25, District 12, $380,000
• James L. Stinnett III and Whitney Stinnett to Kendall N. McBride and Malisa K. McBride, Kenmark Hills Subdivision, Section 6, Lot 26, 0.47 Acres, District 6, $362,500
• Patrick A. Taylor and Jessica N. Taylor to Jason A. Nye and Chanda Nye, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 105, District 10, $399,000
• Amanda D. Goforth to Alexandra A. Kriens and Cory C. Kriens, Rockford Heights Number 2, Lot 19, District 11, Rockford Heights Number 2, Lot 20, District 11 and Rockford Heights number 2, Lot 21, District 11, $249,900
• Sheena M. Hill to Andrea Lynn Finger and Melissa Brooke Finger, Robert E. Scuorzo Property and Fairview-Sentell Addition, Lot 1R, District 6, $82,000
• Sugarland Creek LLC to Pistol Creek Construction LLC, Stonecrest Subdivision, Lot 81, District 9, $50,000
• David M. Lewis and Judy L. Lewis to Shannon Bunch and Rebecca Bunch, Willow Pond Subdivision, Lot 2, District 8, $290,000
• Constance Scott, Janet Y. Jemison, Deborah Bowman, Lisa Smith, Louise Diane Cook, Joshua Wilson, Kenneth Dobson, Dorothy Lucille Hooper Estate and Dorothy Hooper Estate to SquareOne Properties LLC and SquareOne Properties and Construction, Doll-Myners and Brownlees Addition, Lot 102, District 19 and Doll-Mynders Brownlee Addition, Lot 103, District 19, $50,000
• Ron Petersen and Lori Petersen to Lee Hansen and Joelle Hansen, Lowes Ferry Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 70, District 10, $102,000
• Albert Call, Lois Call and Lois M Call to Kellyann Easley and Madeline Ray Houlihan, Wildwood Springs Addition, Lot 38, District 12, $110,000
• Jeffrey Gordon and Maria Gordon to Timothy Brown and Zara Brown, Candlewood Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 53, District 12, $43,500
• Mesha Peterson to Twisted Tree Real Estate LLC, Peyton Scales Property, Lot 2, District 6, $268,000
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Brandon Chadwick Tipton and Cassidi Rayann Brandon, Aston Park Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 15, District 9, $291,910
• Joan A. Salan to Austin T. Delozier and Michelle Y. Waters, Hunters Hill Subdivision, Lot 6, District 8, $232,100
• Cathy Lynn Moore Acuff to Wayne L. Rickman, Little River Estates Lot 3, District 15, Little River Estates Lot 4, District 15 and Little River Estates Lot 5, District 15, $450,000
• Kendall W. Hester and Georgette L. Hester to Best Road Properties LL, Majestic Mountains, Lot 39, District 13, $65,000
• pistol Creek Properties LLC to Amber C. Allison, Cochrans First Addition to Maryville Tennessee, Lott 22, District 9, $202,200
• M.B. Hurst, Max Bethea Jr. and Teri Jo Beal to Max Bethea Hurst Jr. Revocable Living and Max Bethea Hurst Jr. TR, Covington Point Subdivision, Lot 11, District 10, Broadacre Estates Subdivision, Lot 18, District 10, Broadacre Estates Subdivision, Lot 19, District 10 and Broadacre Estates Subdivision, Lot 20, District 10, $0
• Max Bethea Hurst Jr, Max B. Hurst and Teri Jo Beal to Max Bethea Hurst Jr. Revocable Living and Max Bethea Hurst Jr. TR, Covington Point Subdivision, Lot 1, District 10, Covington Point Subdivision, Lot 12, District 10, Broadacres Estates Subdivision Lot 16, District 10, Broadacres Subdivision, Lot 17, District 10, Fort Loudon Lake Campsites, Lot 13, District 10, Fort Loudon Lake Campsites, Lot 14, District 10 and Fort Loudon Lake Campsites, Lot 15, District 10, $0
• Allison Derthick and Allison A. Derthick to Kyle J. Riemer, Willard Addition Number 3, Lot 15, District 19 and Willard Addition Number 3, Lot 15, District 19, $245,000
• Forrest A. Lee to Rodney Fagan and Lindsey Richards, Trula Peterson Property, Lot 2, District 6, $240,000
• Kennet Rex Danner Jr. to Kenneth M. Goen and Natasha M. Goen, Barnes Avenue, 0.173 Acres, District 19, $258,000
• Charlotte Linette Lloyd and Charlotte Linette Knight to Samuel Logan Stewart, Hinkle Estates, Section 4, Lot 41, District 13, $250,000
• Renasant Bank to Pistol Creek Properties LLC, W.B. Irwin Addition, Lot 73, District 9, $134,000
• Harmony Investments LLC to Jason R. Stewart and Christy A. Stewart, McDonald Property, Lot 2, District 19, $288,000
• Mark S. Rutherford TR, J. Macdonald Burkhart, Children's Trust Agreement of J. Macdonald Burkhart, and Grandchildren's Trust Agreement of J. Macdonald Burkhart to Harmony Investments LLC, Old Glory-Alnwick Road, District 19 and Highway 95, District 19, $990,000
• Margaret A. Patterson, Margaet A. Patterson and Dale A. Patterson to Jerry Lane Burrow, Big Valley Campground, Lot 53, District 15, $15,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Matthew Douglas Gagnon, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 89, District 7, $249,235
• Colby Cove Development LLC to William G. Marchbanks and Susan G. Marchbanks, Colby Cove Subdivision, Lot 34, District 19, $28,000
• James G. Rickman to Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority, Rocky Waters Subdivision, Section 5, Lot 100, District 11, $0
• Robert H. Hoskins III and Frances C. Hoskins to Kenneth E. Kauffman Jr., Cold Springs Subdivision of Laurel Valley, Lot 5, District 15, $425,000
• Perry Jack Weeks and Melissa Weeks to Rhys J. Williams and Karolin Williams, Marble Hill estates Subdivision, Phase 6, Lot 83, District 2, $545,000
• Rickey S. Smith Jr. and Annie Douglas to Laura D. Plants, Southbrook Subdivision, Lot 8, District 11, $255,000
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Traci Creasman and Matthew Creasman, Aston Park Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 18, District 9, $327,235
• Frank H. Akers Jr., Margaret Saunders Akers, Margaret B. Saunders and Margaret S. Akers to Floyd Smith Jr. and Sharon Lockett Smith, Saddle Ridge Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 5, District 18 and Saddle Ridge Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 6, District 18, $650,000
• Rosa Lee Lamb to Charles J. Fanning III TR, Kim M. Fanning TR and Charles J Fanning III and Kim M. Fanning TR, Griffin Estates, Section 2, Lot 12, District 7, $595,000
• Richard G. Hornyan to Patrick J. Fracaro and Faye K. Fracaro, Ashley Meadows Subdivision, Lot 4, District 13, $325,000
• Robert D. Kennedy, Vivian Gail Kennedy and Vivian G. Kennedy to Amber L. Kennedy and Joshua Kennedy, Kennedy & Yarnell Properties, 0.49 Acres, District 19, $370,000
• Development Ventures and Emily Cox to AA Properties, Keith A. Akard and Jason August, Highland Springs Subdivision, Lot 33, District 13 and Highland Springs Subdivision, Lot 34, District 13, $49,500
• Joseph F. Sneed and Melody D. Sneed to Goddard LLC, Goddard Avenue, District 19, $100,000
• Henry M. Heath and Cecelia Heath to Robin A. Stasch and Garry N. Stasch, U.S. Highway 129, 3.50 Acres, District 1, $340,000
• Shirley Shannon Estate, Judy Moffett, Jimmy McKee and Shirley E. Shannon Estate to Sarah Byrd, William Brook Subdivision, Lot 62, District 19, $199,000
• Justin D. Kidd and Breann K. Kidd to Michael Mazzarella and Mary Fitzpatrick, Grandview Heights Number 2 Subdivision, Lot 28, District 9, $370,000
• Development Ventures and Emily Cox to Ron Proctor, Highland Springs Subdivision, Lot 35, District 13, $23,500
• Karen L. Johnson to William A. Lane and Kimberlye Marie Lane, Lane Property Chillhowee View Road, Lot 1, District 14, $322,000
