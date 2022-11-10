Oct. 30-Nov. 5
• Zane Ellis and Lauren Ellis to Ronnie Paige Janey Jr., Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 103, District 10, $1,500,001
• Charles Trentham and Mary Trentham to John Benson and Brande Benson, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 48, District 9, $150,000
• Hugh M. Ladd, Christine D. Ladd, Hugh Ladd and Christine Ladd to Hugh M. Ladd Trustee, Christine Ladd Trustee, Ladd Family Trust, Hugh Ladd Trustee and Christine D. Ladd Trustee, Woodthrush Subdivision, Lot 16, $0
• Hugh Ladd and Christine Ladd to Hugh Ladd Trustee, Christine Ladd Trustee and Ladd Family Trust, Leniz Addition, Lot 6, District 9, $0
• Hugh Ladd and Christine Ladd to Hugh Ladd Trustee, Christine Ladd Trustee and Ladd Family Trust, Kenmark Hills Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 24, District 6, $0
• Hugh Ladd and Christine Ladd to Hugh Ladd Trustee, Christine Ladd Trustee and Ladd Family Trust, Liberty Hill Subdivision, Lot 1, District 10, $0
• Hugh Ladd and Christine Ladd to Hugh Ladd Trustee, Christine Ladd Trustee and Ladd Family Trust, Fairview Addition, Lot 7, District 9, $0
• Hugh Ladd and Christine Ladd to Hugh Ladd Trustee, Christine Ladd Trustee and Ladd Family Trust, Covington Point, Lot 3, District 10, $0
• Mary Ann Landolt, Donald D. Spears III and Dorothy J. Spears Estate to Jesse P. Harris and Kelley J. Harris, Westwood Estates #1, Lot 2, District 19, $450,000
• Valena Bullock Watson, Valena Pauline Bullock, Michael Kenneth Watson and Michael K. Watson to Andrew B. Cox, Scenic Terrace Addition, Lot 41, District 9, $176,000
• Adam Moore and Terri Moore to John Giles, Linda Giles and Rebecca Elsbernd, Pate Property, Lot 6B, District 14, $260,000
• Ronald L. Kincaid to Eric S. Bryant, Blount Hills Addition, Lots 19 and 20, District 9, $128,000
• Jane Morse Bergeron, James Morse Estate and William Morse to Eric Hembree and Amanda Hembree, Lawrence T. Holstein Property, Lot 2, District 7, $165,000
• Robert Gillespie to RHBTN LLC, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 168, District 9, $150,000
• Robert L. Warren and Marcia A. Warren to Pro Management Group LLC, $0
• Joyce A. Grosko and Joyce Ann Grosko to August Dean Cole, 5 Acres, District 10, $375,000
• Christian John Stuckey and Wende Renee Stuckey to Glenn M. Borders and Mary B. Borders, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 17, District 10, $430,000
• Christy Brown, Sonya Deyo and Sonya Brown to Marina Snipes, Fugate Property, Lot 3, District 2, $59,900
• TN Restore Inc. to Jason M. Perkins and Renee Lee Perkins, Bays Mountain Country Club Estates Subdivision, Lot 64, District 13, $335,000
• Billie R. Jones to Mun Yew Lian Trustee, The Mun Yew Lian Revocable Trust, Lai Yoke Wong Trustee and The Lai Yoke Wong Revocable Trust, Regal Towers Condominiums, Section 1, Regal Tower Condominiums Garage Space, Section 1, Lot 30, District 9, $314,900
• CMH Homes Inc. to Jeremy Boyd, College Addition S/D, Lot 2, District 19, $308,647.86
• Dana C. Hummel Trustee and The Two Arrowhead Trust to Shawn Christopher Twiner and Kallee Anne Twiner, Cherokee Heights Subdivision, Lot 5, District 19, $255,000
• Wilson & Associates PLLC Suc Trustee, Douglas B. Stooksbury and Jillian Wilson Attorney to BND Properties LLC, Waterhaven Subdivision, Lots 53 and 54, District 4, $208,000
• Stephen R. Harrison and Patricia A. Harrison to Daniel K. Brown and Susan M. Bartusiak, Montgomery Farms, Phase 2, Lot 22, District 19, $489,000
• Desiree L. Chaves and Nicholas Chavez to Music City Holdings LLC, Riverview Second Addition, Lot 218, $97,500
• Ronald E. Kennedy and Reba M. Kennedy to Wittichen Supply Company LLC, Home Avenue, 2.028 Acres, District 19, $475,000
• Paul G. Mente Co-Trustee, Gina L. Mente Co-Trustee, The Mente Trust, Paul G. Mente Trustee and Gina L. Mente Trustee to Terry Lee Grimes and Judy L. Grimes, Best Creek Farms Subdivision, Lot 1, District 7, $580,000
• William J. Quella and Valerie Quella to Harry Hernandez and Daisy Sanchez, Jackson Bend, Lot 14, District 10, $75,000
• Curtis C. Moneypenny to Seth P. Moneypenny, Bittle Village Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 13, District 9, $280,000
• Music City Holdings LLC to Daniel McCullah, Riverview Second Addition, Lot 218, $115,000
• Jordan Shirley and Jordan A. Shirley to Mohamed Salah Allam and Nashwa Ali, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Lot 1R-2R-1R2, District 19, $410,000
• Ridgemont LLC to Lafreda Michelle Speaks and William Stanley Speaks Jr., Panorama Estates, Lot 141, District 6, $84,900
• Daniel L. Anderson and Elizabeth M. Anderson to William Anderson and Kayla Anderson, Willow Creek Subdivision, Phase 11, Lot 7, District 9, $206,200
• Marc L. Cabage and Stephanie L. Cabage to Rhys Irvine and Joanna Irvine, Smoot Lane, 0.8 Acre, District 11, $1,100,000
• Timothy West, Timothy D. West, Agnes West Tomlinson Estate, Agnes Hatcher West Tomlinson Estate and Agnes Hatcher West Estate to Angel N. Whipp and Michael E. Whipp Jr., Bacon Ferry Road, District 1, $275,000
• Michael D. Brackett and Cornelia A. Brackett to Earl H. Watkins and Nannie Watkins, Meadowbrook Subdivision, Lots 41 and 42, District 9, $215,000
• Ronald S. Brantley and Rachel D. Brantley to Joshua Kintz, Ivy Way, Lot 2, District 19, $370,000
• Aircel LLC to Air & Gas Solutions LLC, Partnership Park South, Lot 2, District 19, $1,500,000
• John Grant-Dooley, John C. Grant-Dooley, John Grant Dooley, John C. Grant Dooley, Jean Grant-Dooley, Jean E. Grant-Dooley, Jean Grant Dooley and Jean E. Grant Dooley to Martha A. Walker, Ashe Addition to Kinzel Springs, Lots 7-9, Old Highway #73, 0.328 Acre, District 15, $40,000
• Dana C. Hummel Trustee and The One Arrowhead Trust to Shawn Christopher Twiner and Kallee Anne Twiner, Cherokee Heights Subdivision, Lot 6, District 19, $255,000
• Randall Carroll Cochran, Randall Cochran, Randy C. Cochran and Randy Cochran to Cochran Living Trust and Randall Carroll Cochran Trustee, Rock Gardens, Lot 32, District 9, $0
• Timothy Woods and Peggy J. Woods to Charlsie Cherice Comeauex and Billy Comeaux, Marble Hill Estates, Phase 4, Lot 66, District 2, $75,800
• Arthur H. Carter and Kimberly K. Carter to Andrew Wayne Krupa and Jeffrey Craig Weeks, College Addition, Lot 17R2, District 19, $160,000
• John Queitsch and Max P. Queitsch Estate to Michael Casey Greene and Jennfer Greene, Hobbs Road, District 10, $250,000
• Gilbert B. Chin and Melicia K. Tjoa to Justin Anderson, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 21, District 15, $502,000
• Betty Sue Walker Estate, Betty S. Walker, Mary Evelyn Mitchell, Gary Clay Walker, Kenneth Dale Walker, Barbara Gail Cook, Paul David Walker and Reva Sue Cuthbertson to Lucero Gonzales, Cedar Hill Estates, Section 2, Lot 50, District 11, $205,000
• The Trust Company of Tennessee, The Trust Company of Knoxville and Judith Ann Queener Finley Estate to Envue LLC, Tolliver Heights Addition No. 1, Lots 1-14, District 5, $2,014,100
• Robert L. Daugherty and Julie M. Daugherty to Sonya Marsh, Regal Tower Condominiums (Garage space) Section 1, Lot 10, District 9, $12,000
• Angela Wepling, Angela M. Stinnett and Derek Leo Wepling to Angela Wepling, Old Glory Acres Subdivision, Lot 37, District 11, $0
• Bonaventura Christopher Di Trustee, Christopher Di Bonaventura Trustee and CDB Revocable Trust to Scott Barrett and Sarah Barrett, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $4,000,000
• Zoellyn P. Smith to Pamela Hendriksz, Hackney and Lees Addition, Lots 1-3, 5 and 6, District 4, $150,000
• Heather N. Anderson, Heather N. Ford and Robert L. Anderson to Sonia Andrade, Dellwood Subdivision, Lot 46, District 9, $300,000
• Pistol Creek Properties LLC to Shelby Paget and Angela Paget, Jack Rorex Addition, Lot 125, District 9, $300,000
• Clara S. Hobbs to T3 Realty LLC, Summit Hill, Lots 8-10, District 19, $125,000
• James E. Reaves, Jackie L. Reaves and Una V. Reaves to GDP Properties LLC, J. $ J. Reaves Property, 0.806 Acre, District 7, $150,000
• GDP Properties LCL to Thomas R. Macdonald and Kristi D. Macdonald, Lynnview Estates Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 16, District 1, $399,900
• Patrick H. Burkhart and Fae Andrews Burkhart to Janet Louise Greer and Ernest Russell Greer, Paul Spray et al Property, Lot 1, District 9, $695,000
• Michael M. Talley and Cathy D. Talley to Michael S. Adams, Sevierville Road, 0.531 Acre, District 9, $174,844.82
• James R. Human and Sherry Annette Human to Jessie Denise Human Cooke, Robert D. Dalton Property, Lot 13, 6.94 Acres, District 5, $200,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Danielle Reagan and Todd M. Reagan, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 245, District 7, $328,550
• Claire M. Rauser and Carol S. Rauser to Jacob Levi Holt and Monica Alejandra Holt, Allegheny Cove Subdivision, Lot 20R, District 17, $475,000
• Tina Kitchens Jones and Steven Ellis Jones to Paul Lenski, Travelers Rest Subdivision, Lot 16, District 9, $310,000
• Richard Craig Tipton, R. Craig Tipton, Pamela G. Tipton, Pamela Gay Roberson, Richard Craig Tipton Co-Trustee, R. Craig Tipton Co-Trustee, Pamela G. Tipton Co-Trustee, Pamela Gay Roberson Co-Trustee, Dicia J. Tipton, Gina R. Crowe, Wanda J. Jeffries Estate, Suzanne Barnes, Donna Bunch, Mitzi Brown, Joseph R. Wilson, Stephen Wilson, Michael Wilson, Jeffrey Wilson, Diana P. Peach, Jeanne M. Calloway and Jeanne Calloway to Steven D. Hensley and Debra T. Hensley, William L. Baker and Wife Twila Joyce Baker Estate Property, Lot 3, District 7, $559,827.40
• Thomas P. Webb and Mary K. Wiggins to Fredrick Kim Hoyos and Sandra Davis Hoyos, Crosswinds Subdivision, Lot 23, District 9, $680,000
• EPD Development LLC to Pistol Creek Properties LLC, St. Thomas Subdivision, Lots 1R-10-1R11, 1R-15 and 1R17-1R19, District 9, $390,000
• Concord Properties Inc. to Jordan Shirley, Spyglass Loop Subdivision, Lot 4, District 19, $60,000
• Concord Properties Inc. to Jacob Redmond, Spyglass Loop Subdivision, Lots 5-7, 9 and 16, District 19, $285,000
• Concord Properties Inc. to BRC Construction Inc., Spyglass Loop Subdivision, Lots 2 and 3, District 19, $120,000
• Michael W. James, Virginia W. James and M. W. James to Kelsey Blair Gardner Laporte and Kevin Laporte, Royal Oaks, Sections 6 and 15, Phase 1, Lot 207R2, District 19, $1,000,000
• TN Alcoa Primary LLC to TN Alcoa Marconi LLC, Springbrook Farm S/D, Lot 2R1, District 9, $3,2000,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.