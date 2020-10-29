Oct. 18 to Oct. 24
• Cardinal Builders LLC to Hope Nicole Cobb and Michael Leland Cobb, Bay View South Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 66, District 13, $305,000
• Kandice Michelle Garland, Bethany Garland and Bentley Garland to Chandra L. Garland and Jeremy M. Garland, Patricia G. Thompson Properties, Lot 2, District 8, $168,750
• Michael E. Ohern and Mary L. Ohern to Stephen M. Kristy Co-Trust and Judith K. Kristy Co-Trust, Riversedge Addition, Lots 28 and 29, District 11, $618,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Kahrimon Mujoli and Wiktoria Mujoli, Jackson Park Subdivision, Lot 25, District 19, $242,440
• Ronnie M. Rohrer and Patricia G. Rohrer to Melvin C. Pierson and Elizabeth A. Perron, Browns Creek Subdivision, Lot 68, District 9, $342,250
• Michael Compton to Justan Hill and Megan Oglesby, Little River Light and Power Co-addition to Sunshine, Lots 8 and 9, District 15; Mount Luke Road, Acres 1, District 15, $164,000
• Apex Bank and American Patriot Bank to Steven D. Cox and Wendy R. Cox, Butler Mill Farms Subdivision, Lot 9R, District 8, $36,500
• Curtis F. Browning and Carol Ann Browning to Thomas W. Shehan and Lisa W. Shehan, Highland Springs, Lot 40, District 13, $25,000
• DVZ Properties TN LLC to April N. Hurley, Sequoyah Square, District 9, $199,900
• David Wayne Lee to Brian Denton, Big Springs Road, Lot 4, District 4, $60,000
• Lisa Nancy Whitehead to Salubrious Farms LLC, Betty and Truel McCaulley Property, Lots 1 and 2, Acres 23.861, District 15, $1,087,782.50
• Kimberly Langston and Roy Arthur Bryson Estate to Michael Ware, Little River Estates Addition, Lot 39, District 15, $67,500
• Brian Williams and Lisa Williams to William Anderson and Cynthia Anderson, Chestnut Hill Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 39, District 15, $45,000
• Stephanie J. Thompson Suc. Trust and Betty Pierce Johnson Living Trust to Matthew F. Johnson and Michelle M. Johnson, Betty Pierce Johnson Living Trust Property, Lot 2, District 8, $115,000
• Curtis H. Clark and Diana J. Clark to George Arthur McElroy and Amanda McElroy, Panoramic View Acres, Lot 6, District 14, $405,500
• H. Wayne Green to Jerrel David Green and Shirley P. Green, Angela Charlene Uhrig Property, Lot 1, District 5, $47,000
• Edward Fane Hall to Jason Titlow and Amanda Titlow, Hideaway Village Top of the World, Lot 54, District 18, $10,000
• Sean E. Dennis and Rachel P. Dennis to Kevin N. Hendrickson and Ashley P. Hendrickson, Majestic Mountains, Lot 49, District 13, $360,000
• Belinda Baker to Julie Lynn Compton, Hunters Hills Subdivision, Lot 28, District 8, $205,000
• Deborah Ann Vaughn to Marc W. Bowman and Ann G. Bowman, Providence Place, Lot 30, District 19, $285,000
• SBL Investment Properties LLC and Brian M. Conley to Sy Keeble, Blount Acres Subdivision, Lot 12R, District 13, $284,900
• DR Horton Inc to Kevin K. Costello and Tracy L. Costello, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 114, District 10, $263,700
• Betty Lorene Cooper to Behilda E. Stevens, Pflanzes West Maryville Subdivision, Lots 34 and 35, District 19, $145,400
• John J. Prospero and Marilyn Prospero to Michael D. Calhoun, West Cumberland Drive, District 11, $360,000
• Christopher O'Connor and Robin L. O'Connor to Christopher Dale Bush and Laura M. Holland, Fox Hills Subdivision, Lots 1 and 2, Acres 1.59, District 11, $683,200
• Gregory P. Bearden Trust and Gregory P. Bearden Separate Property Trust to Craig H. Forcum and Sandi Forcum, Jack D. Clemmer and Annette Reed Property, Lot 1, District 10, $530,000
• Dorothy A. Campbell and Dwight A. Campbell to Tracey E. Torres and Jose F. Torres Sosa, Rambling Acres Subdivision, Lot 6, District 6, $230,000
• Larry Dockery, Sandra Dockery, James C. Dockery, Keith Dockery, Carolyn Fuller, Tammy Murr, Tracy Weeks and Norma Dockery to Ronald Dean Manning, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 146, District 19, $115,500
• Ronnie A. Frogg and Aron I. Frogg to Paul D. Kondzich, Colonial Heights Subdivision, Lot 101, District 7, $215,000
• City of Maryville to Keri Lau Wheatley, Maryville Redevelopment Area No. 2, Lot 44, District 19, $16,000
• Kenneth Barber to Jacob Redmond, Royal Oaks, Section 17, Phase 1, Lot 292R1, District 19, $65,000
• Glenn Kenneth Barber to Elizabeth D. Davis, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 18, Phase 1, Lot 2-5, District 19, $55,000
• Diana D. Waldrip to Carrie J. Stevens and Jeremiah M. Stevens, Valley View Farms Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 83, District 9, $309,000
• Charles Sparks to Jason Titlow and Amanda Titlow, Hideaway Village Top of the World, Lot 80, District 18, $8,000
• James M. Cummings to Ronnie B. Hodge and Sabrina R. Huffstetler, Putters Green Subdivision, Lot 7R-2, District 1, $186,000
• John Hartman and April Hartman to Michael Knowles and Lauryi J. Knowles, Griffiths Mill Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 51, District 7, $315,250
• Greenbrier Properties LLC to Lertie P. Wood, Patricia R. Wood and Joshua P. Wood, Asbury Estates Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 54, District 9, $183,500
• Douglas M. Wilson and Shelia E. Wilson to Ruth A. Patrick and Deborah L. Duda, Douglas M. Wilson Property, Lot 1R-A2, District 14, $185,300
• Chad W. Thornburg and Stephanie Thornburg to Douglas M. Wilson and Shelia E. Wilson, Florence P. Wilson Property, Lot 1, District 14, $178,600
• Elizabeth D. Davis to Tammie Clendenen and Kevin Clendenen, Torrey Pines Subdivision and Concord Properties Inc., Lot 2R1-3, District 19, $332,500
• Ryan Guffey and Tabitha Guffey to Patrick S. Oneill and Sarin Oneill, Lambert Estates, Lot 11, District 14, $190,000
• Brian H. Larose to William B. Southerland, Ghormley Estates and Joseph Gerald Sanchez Property, Section 3, Lot 1, District 6, $486,000
• John A. Kirk to Casey E. Anderson and Michelle M. Anderson, Plantation Hills Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 9, District 9, $199,500
• Millsaps Land LLC to Dawn Marie Van Sant and Jon A. Van Sant, Williams Way, Phase 2, Lot 69, District 8, $373,950
• Cecil L. Reed and Barbara C. Reed to Jerry Davis and Susan K. Davis, Sundown Resort, Lot 16, District 15, $45,000
• Kerry C. Whitaker and Melinda R. Whitaker to Cory Summers, Kenmark Hills Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 8, District 6, $254,000
• Jason Bowman to Suzan Cooper and Darrell L. Cooper, Sweet Grass Plantation, Phase 2, Lot 95, District 12, $50,000
• Jessi Lee Ziegler to Jeffrey Lee Rowe and Kimberly Sue Rowe, Coker Estates, Lot 12R, District 1, $224,000
• Shannon P. Whitt to Hiram Cuebas, Top of the World Business Property, Lots 21, 22, 23 and 24, District 18, $30,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Peter Renzulli III, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 39, District 7, $220,825
• Elizabeth C. Bowling to Courtland D. Lewis and Jennifer E. Lewis, Helenwood Heights Subdivision, Lot 5, District 11, $235,000
• The Clayton Foundation to TN Acquisitions LLC, Disco Road, Acres 21.860, District 4, $1,500,000
• Joshua Norris Williamson and Meghan Michelle Williamson to Abagail Booher and Mario Rodriguez Jr., Southern Oaks, Phase 2, Lot 59, District 19, $203,000
• Rebecca Garrison and James Garrison to David Klein and Penny A. Klein, Beechwood Addition, Lot 36, District 9, $245,000
• Harriett Janice Farris to Jeffrey B. Irwin and Jenny R. Irwin, Littlebrook Subdivision, Section B, Lot 4, District 11, $239,900
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Mark Quayle, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 7, District 19, $238,900
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Prabhu Paulraj and Kecia R. Paulraj, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 3, District 19, $279,023
• Phillip David Moler to Scott D. Bruch and Stephanie L. Bruch, Giesler Meadows Subdivision, Lot 23, District 13, $175,000
• Doug Crain and Melissa Crain to Brian R. Jobe and Carolyn S. Jobe, Bays Mountain Overlook Subdivision, Lot 23, District 13, $253,150
• Steven Robert Watts and Linda D. Christensen to Hiraya LLC, Willie H. Spence Property, Lot 1, District 19, $210,000
• Ronnie B. Hodge and Sabrina R. Huffstetler to Karen M. Tripoli and Charles W. Young, Montgomery Court, Lot 2R-6, District 19, $214,900
• Martha S. Carrington to Kate B. Trudell and Rthan P. Trudell, Tee Lee Heights Subdivision, Lot 3, District 19, $535,000
• Nancy C. Hobby and Nancy J. Hobby to Mark A. Seder and Katherine E. Goodwin, Chestnut Ridge Subdivision, Lot 16, District 14, $39,000
• Melissa G. Keasler and Bradley W. Keasler to Traci E. Marsh and James E. Marsh, Riverview Estates, Lot 10, District 12, $580,000
• Connie Ward to Robert W. Golden, Morganton Acres Subdivision, Lot 4, District 19, $170,000
• Gary McGhee and Stephanie McGhee to Michael J. Wilson and Melisa L. Wilson, Fox Run, Phase 1, Lot 3, District 13, $352,500
• Sheri Allen and Steven Allen to Todd Williams and Lacey Williams, Acre 2, District 2, $279,000
• Victoria English and Seth English to Jessica Gourley Schroeder, Springbrook Park Subdivision, Lot 24, District 9, $115,000
• Erik Janssen and Jana Janssen to Victoria Huynh, Hunters Hill Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 74, District 8, $249,000
• Christian Brown Construction LLC to Christian John Stuckey and Wende Renee Stuckey, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 17, District 10, $323,900
• James A. Harvey and Kelli S. Harvey to Joshua E. McMullin and Chantelle P. McMullin, Morganton Meadows Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 25, District 2, $230,000
• Jimmy W. Harris and Charlotte A. Harris to Jean Pierre Zaiter and Suzanne Zaiter, Four Mile Church Road, Acres 6.1, District 17, $225,000
• Albert L. Berriz and Betsy A. Berriz to Richard L. Dittman, Linda Dittman and Elizabeth Chayil Dittman, Kenneth E. and Janie L. Hall Property, Lot 35RA, District 7; Halls Farm Subdivision, Lot 35RA, District 7, $465,000
• Michael S. Serena and Shirley H. Serena to Anita Coleman Manis and Dan Manis, Jackson Bend Subdivision, Lot 8, District 10, $1,905,500
• Alfred L. Redwine and John S. Redwine to Jason Greenway and Sarah Greenway, Willards Addition, Lot 29, District 19, $214,000
• Zachary Godbey and Mary Lindsey Godbey to Lynne Eastridge Woods, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Lot 491, District 19, $38,000
• James R. Smith and Michelle M. Smith to Joseph Griffith and Ashley Griffith, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 71, District 9, $450,000
• SEC Properties, Matt C. Caldwell, Richard Evans and Steve Scarborough to Robert B. Stickley and Joanne J. Stickley, Grand Pines on the Creek, Lots 2 and 3, District 1, $280,000
• Bobby G. Lawson to Davis Cranford and Brooke Cranford, Montgomery Lane, Lot 1, District 19, $352,500
• Carrie Wallace and Marty Wallace to Julie S. Mathis and Vernon Mathis, St. Ives Subdivision, Lot 34, District 9, $540,500
• Lydia Jane Huddleston and Suan M. Davis to William F. Proffitt and Mary J. Proffitt, College Addition, Lot 9, District 19, $91,000
• Pistol Creek Properties LLC to Wanda K. McGee, North Plainfield Addition, Lot 129R, District 9, $254,900
• Mesana Investments LLC to DR Horton Inc., Mont Farris Subdivision, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26, District 8, $1,476,800
• Frances Wagner Masters and Alice Masters Nicholls Estate to Barry K. Davis and Sylvia S. Davis, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 118, District 9, $135,301.43
• Brian David Hollomon and Whitney Nicole Hollomon to Andrea Christine Worsham and Eric M. Worsham, Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 17, District 19, $474,900
• Raleigh C. Dixon and Judy D. Dixon to Karen Malone, Big Valley Campground, Lot 26, District 15, $134,000
