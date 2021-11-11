Oct. 31 to Nov. 6
• Debra C. Crabb and Quincy L. Crabb to Steven Frank Love, Big Valley Campground Lot 154 and Big Valley Subdivision, Lot 154, District 15, $163,000
•Kenneth R. Maples to Christopher Dixon and Ashley Dixon, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Phase 6A Lots 104R and 105R, District 15, $88,000
• James Sinn to Helen Michaud and Brett Michaud, Homestead West, Phase 1, Lot 19W, District 18, $49,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Mason James Cantrell and Moriah Joyce Cantrell, Manor in the Foothills, Phase III, Lot 90, District 7, $270,400
• D.R. Horton Inc. to Braden Cole Kincaid and William Craig Kincaid IV, Grace's Way Subdivision, Lot 7, District 8, $335,965
• David Simerly, Donna Coleman, Joe Coleman, Roy Starkey, David Simmerly and Roy Lee Starkey to Andrew H. Canfield and Lisa A. Canfield, Oakhurst Addition, Lot 24R, District 9, $70,000
• Michelle Garner Hust, Michelle G. Wilson, Michelle Garner Wilson and James Gettys Hust to Alyssa Estabrook, H.A. Harths Addition to Maryville, Lot 27, District 9, $185,000
• Gail Thompson to Hank Williams and Marilyn E. Williams, Bobby J. Gypsy P. Rowena Hamilton Propertym Lot 2, District 1, $330,0000
• Johnny Johnston to Russell L. Anderson and Alexi Anderson, Johnston property, Lot 2R-2R1, District 19, $256,900
• Kent B. Murrell, Jacob B. Murrell, Druecilla Murrell, Stella Maylin Perry, Daphne Moffatt and Dwight H. Murrell to Wayne Walker, Henderson Heights, Lots 43 and 44, $148,500
• Marshall Logan Construction Inc. to Kennith Payne, Robert Sparks Property, Lot 3, District 5, $40,000
• James Sipe to Bennie William Hundley and Samantha Marie Hundley, Kagley View Heights, Lot 1, District 1, $155,000
• Joshua B. Eidson to Brian M. Denton Trust, Denton Family Trust and Stephanie F. Denton Trust, Willow Creek Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 75, District 9, $264,000
• Savannah Properties LLC to Christian P. Jeuris Trust, Lorretta L. Porter Trust and Christian P. Jeuris and Lorretta L. Porter, The Cottages, Lot 34, District 19, $348,900
• Self Storage Portfolio II DST, Self-Storage Portfolio II Exchange LLC and Inland Private Capital Corp. to NSA Property Holdings LLC, Airport Plaza Lots 19-21 and Airport Plaza Number Two, Lot 3C, District 11, $5,097,417
• Jeremy Poole, Jessica Poole, Jeremy P. Poole and Jessica L. Poole to Wendy M. Buckingham, Chilhowee View Addition, Lot 2, District 8, $334,000
• Jeremy E. Evans, Autum C. Evans, Jeremy Evans and Autum Evans, to Eric Wilhite and Jennifer Wilhite, Everett Street and Alley No. 229, District 9, $390,000
• Carol S. Bellgrau to Steven John Lee and Rosalyn Dorothy Solis Lee, $566,000, Wilkinson Pike, 2.51 acres, District 9, $566,000
• Christopher J. Leonard and Frances E. Leonard to Randall Neal and Rosalie Neal, Cochran Place Condominiums, Phase III, Building H, District 19, $250,000
• SEC Properties, Matt C. Caldwell, Richard Evans and Steve Scarborough to Joerg Schlueter Trust and Joerg Schlueter Living Trust, Grand Pines on the Creek, Lot 18, District 1, $210,000
• Brent M. Randolph, Cynthia Randolph and Cynthia L. Randolph to Michel J. Gilbert, Hickory Mill Subdivision, Lot 15, District 6, $325,000
• Joshua L. Hatcher and Kristine P. Hatcher to Adam Ogle and Monique Ogle, Canterbury Park Subdivision, Lot 31, District 9, $260,000
• Michael B. Lasorsa and Karen H. Lasorsa to Sandra Gail Smith and Todd Ryan Smith, Riverwood Estates, Lot 2, District 12, $357,000
• Zenith Centurion Ventures Inc. and Pratt Street Capital to LeConte Land Development LLC, Mount Luke Subdivision, Lot 62, District 15, $19,000
• Adam Reeves and Lauren Reeves to Leroy W. Paulsen, Grand Vista, Lot 121R, District 8, $303,500
• Eunice M. White to Lloyd Shiver and Charlene Shiver, Campers Paradise, Lots 194, 195, 250 and 251, District 18, $8,000
• Donald M. Heffron, Donald Michael Heffron, Deanna Bernice Heffron, Donadee H. Jones, Donadee Heffron, Douglas Roger Heffron and Derek Arthur Heffron to Little River Rentals LLC, $775,000, State Highway No. 73, District 15, $775,000
• Daniel Thomas Akin and Kari Hensley Akin to Colby Carter and Celia Carter, Grace Crossing, Lot 3, District 13, $360,000
• William Hutchinson and Patricia Hutchinson to Harry Hernandez and Daisy Sanchez, Jackson Bend, Lot 13, District 10, $56,000
• Dwight Price and Elizabeth D. Davis to Judith Ann Uetrecht and Greg Charles Uetrecht, Torry Pines Cottages at Royal Oaks, Lot 13, District 19, $339,900
• Richard D. Biggs and Kelli T. Biggs to D. Kelly Thomas Jr. and Paula Denise Thomas, Sunset View, Lots 199 and 200, District 19, $340,000
• Shirley C. Merritt to Floyd Jernigan, Sunset View Subdivision, Lots 150-152, District 19, $397,500
• Laura M. Davis to George M. Lang Jr. and Sharon L. Lang, Tuckaleechee Heights Addition to Maryville, Lot 4, District 9, $255,000
• Tim Duncan and Windy Duncan to Felipe Salinas, Union Grove Road, 0.5 acre, District 5, $40,000
• Charles J. Davis and Donna M. Davis to Erika Spong, Jack Wilde, Melissa Spong, Richard Spong and Diane Spong, Evergreen Farms Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 34, District 2, $321,000
• William Carson McLain Trust, Debra Whaley McLain Trust and Joint Revocable Living Trust to Edward K. Reivydas, H.A. Harths Addition, lots 13-16, $429,000
• Susan Fraser Calabrese and Lillian Fraser Calabrese to Annie Douglas, Misty Mountain Estates, Lot 18, District 8, $167,000
• Frank J. Degennaro and Tamara J. Degennaro to Metropolitan Knoxville Aurport Authority, Armona Addition No. 2, Lots 6 and 7, District 9, $0
• Charles S. Burchfield to ARVM 5 LLC, Highland Acres Subdivision, Lot 37, District 19, $231,000
• Randall Todd Ward, Crystal Ann Ward and Chrstal Ann Bolinger to Ryan P. Jackson and Amy D. Jackson, Cedar Row Estates Subdivision, Lot 4, District 14, $275,000
• Russell J. Hornfisher Trust, Bonnie L. Hornfisher Trust and Russell J. and Bonnie L. Hornfisher Joint Trust to Harry Hernandez and Daisy Sanchez, The Preserve at Lashbrooke, Lot 3, District 10, $160,000
• Stone Construction Group Inc. to Jason Russell White and Rana Anne White, Wyatt and Waylon Acres, Lots 3 and 4, $180,000
• Thelma Gregory, Thelma L. Gregory and Lisa J. Johnson to Robert A. Bailey and Joey H. Bailey, Whites Mill Road, 13.104 acres, $132,500
• J. Greg Mary and Janie W. Mary to Larry Mark Williams and Regina Rudder Williams, Gracefield Farm, Lot 8, District 12, $89,000
• Mark Williams and Gina Williams to David Johnson and Lisa Johnson, Gracefield Farm, Lot 6, District 12, $85,000
• Tia Cooper to Rain Dancer LLC, Royal Heights Subdivision, Section 2, two tracts, one part of Lot 32, District 19, $750,000
• Jack Douglas Overly and Sheila S. Overly to Darwin Samu and Cheri Mahoney, Hidden Cove, Lot 12, District 6, $749,900
• Michael D. Jennings to Daniel Todd Green and Kimberly Marie Green, Southside Estates, 1.176 acres, District 7, $4,000
• William Carson McLain Trust, Debra Whaley McLain Trust and Joint Revocable Living Trust to Randy S. Fields and Catherine A. Fields, Meadow Brook Addition, No. 4, Lot 263, District 9, $187,250
• Kenneth R. Mack Trust, Jacqueline OConnor Trust, Kenneth R. Mack and Jacqueline O'Connor Trust, Jacqueline O'Connor Trust and Kenneth R. Mack and Jacqueline O'Connor Trust to Maria Dan and Dumitru Dan, Stephenson Realty Property, Lot 4, District 10, $80,000
• SEC Properties and Matt C. Caldwell to Migdalia Summerville, Grand Pines on the Creek, Lot 12, $161,000
• Johnathan W. Knight and Jenna Knight to Barry R. Haas and Shelia K. Haas, Greenmeadow Addition No. 2 and 3 Replat, Lot 31, District 9, $520,000
• Barbara Taylor to Precisions Crafters Inc., Bassel Subdivision, Lots 126 and 127, District 9, $44,000
• Richard Brent Kitts Jr. and Stacey Kitts to Kayla Nicole Carmak, Karen Renee Ratliff-Trotter and Karen Renee Ratliff Trotter, William Brook Subdivision, Lot 4, District 19, $261,000
• Loyd S. Collins, Cynthia B. Collins and Scott Collins to Nicholas L. Sigite and Cindy Tatiana Sigite, Hidden Cove, Lot 1, District 6, $514,000
• Reba Delores Garrett, Randall Humphrey Estate and Randell Humphrey Estate to Lifeonaire LLC, Miser Station Road, 1.4 acres and Goose Neck Road, District 5, $150,000
• Thomas Patrick McKinnis, Michelle Robbin McKinnis, Thomas P. McKinnis and Michelle McKinnis to Michael Gene Lawrence, Scenic Point Subdivision, Lot 13A, District 5, $415,000
• Darron Marvin Hitson, Bryan Todd Hitson and Darron M. Hitson to Time Worthy Property Solutions LLC, Highland Acres Subdivsion First Addition, Lot 96, District 19, $67,500
• Trevor D. Hartsell to Brittny L. James, Crest Field Subdivision Crest Field and Remaining Lands of Wilcox, Lot 25R, District 9, $223,500
• Micah S. Wilson to Hunter Jones and Mary Peyton Jones, Mimosa Estates Subdivision, Lot 219, District 11, $245,000
• Daniel C. Gravante and Wanvimol Gravante to Lillian F. Calabrese and Susan F. Calabrese, Lindsey Estate, Lot 11R-5, District 1, $257,700
• Michael Henry and Michael G. Henry to Michael Henry and Haley Henry, Mimosa Estates Subdivision, Lot 182, District 11, $0
• Savannah Properties LLC to Priscilla Ann Linginfelter and John E. Linginfelter, The Cottages, Lot 6, District 19, $404,000
• Savannah Properties LLC to Duane J. Balcom Trust, Sonda L. Balcom Trust and The Balcom Family Revocable Trust, The Cottages, Lot 17, District 19, $348,900
• Martha Lucille Chaddick and Steve W. Chaddick to Andy Rochelle, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, 3.264 acres, District 18, $225,000
• Montserrat Soler-Alvarz, Montserrat Soler Alvarz and Rafael C. Hernandez to Alessandra Montserrat Hernandez-Soler and Alessandra Montserrat Hernandez Soler, Susan Fennell Estate Property, Lot 2, $260,793
• James C. Trentham and Angela D. Trentham to Jeremy Peter Armstrong and Marguerite Michelle Ashbee, Green Property, 5 acres, District 12, $649,000
• Woodrow Wilson Hughes and Sara Lambert Hughes to Opendoor Property Trust I, Grand Vista, Lot 11RR, District 8, $289,200
• Robert N. Baker and Sherril D. Kelly to Jon Vasquez and Kim Vasquez, Woodsong, Lot 7, District 7, $36,000
• Jack W. Bell and Stephanie L. Bell to Jason Ledford and Danielle Ledford, Old Topside Road, 5.64 acres and 2.05 acres and 1.96 acres, District omitted, $502,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Chet Hall Hanns and Chauntele Hanns, Manor in the Foothills, Phase III, Lot 252, District 7, $324,165
• Henrietta Daugherty to Elizabeth Anne Tinder, Lakeshore Estates, Lot 7, District omitted, $65,000
• Patricia M. Weaver, Elizabeth Maxine Okoye Estate and Elizabeth M. Okoye Estate to Michael B. Davis, Sullinger Addition, Lot 4, District 19, $170,000
• John Geisler to Verdeaux Investments LLS, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 113, District 9, $165,000
• Philip J. Mason and Helen A. Mason to Sharon Lockett Smith and Highland Properties, Stonegate Subdivision, Lot 16, District 15, $460,000
• Robert L. Luper and Rebecca J. Luper to Oldham Properties LLC, Hunters Run Condominiums, Section 1, Phase 1, Building 1, District 15, $182,500
• Marilyn Willocks and Marilyn Willocks Jeffries to John Meason and Krista Meason, Benny Delozier Farm, Lot 19, District 12, and Settlers Pointe at Riverford, Lot 8, District 14, $220,000
• Chester Richardson and Rebecca Richardson to Stephen J. Rice and Kristina Maria Gaus, Beckett Ridge Subdivsion, Lot 1, District 15, $90,000
• James G. McCrone and Lois A. McCrone to Robert D. Kennedy and Vivian G. Kennedy, Savannah Park, Lot 37, District 19, $380,000
• Letitia Hickman and Scott Thompson to Jeff Jeter and Jennifer Jeter, Rosedale Addition, Lot 34, District 19, $35,000
• Cornerstone Custome Homes LLC to David R. Nahigian and Pamela J. Nahigian, Whittington Subdivision, Lot 1, District 19, $810,000
• Clayton Properites Group Inc. to Matthew Trevor Wallace and Jennifer Leigh Wallace, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 1, District 9, $417,789
• Randy H. Freeman and Maleah H. Freeman to Marsha S. Cooper and Steven K. Cooper, Randy Freeman Property, Lot 2R, District 7, $74,000
• Robert P. Hill Jr. and Sharlene B. Hill to Leonardo Paulino and Anna Karina Resende, Torrey Pines Cottages at Royal Oaks, Lot 19R, District 19, $425,000
• James R. Whiteley and Adrienne M. Johns to The Chunkid and NAIB Group LLC, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $2,750,000
• Dennis Bills and Robin Bills to K5 Partnership, Richard P. Kelley and Angelia G. Kelley, Settlers Point Subdivision, Lot 3R, District 15, $475,000
• Ann N. Schmittou and Eric Schmittou to Daniel Taylor Oakley and Marta V. Oakley, Hinkle Estates, Lot 165, District 13, $329,900
• Brenda Ann Kear to Stanley Ray McMinn Trust, Mary Ann McMinn Trust and The McMinn Quantum Living Trust, Sundown Resort, Lot 193, District 15, $53,000
• Richard A. Carnes to Cliff Hendrix and Lauren Jennings, Blockhouse Road, 28.494 acres, District 8, $250,000
• Mason Parker Fairbanks, Brianna Marie Fairbanks, Mason Fairbanks and Brie Fairbanks to Elizabeth Elaine Compton and Allen M. Finger, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 116, District 9, $200,000
• John Lahman Trust and John A. Clendening and Cleo D. Clendening to Gilbert Leon Morris and Susan Kay Morris, Royal Oaks, Section 2, Phase II, Lots 389 and 390, District 19, $385,000
• Deborah R. Craig to Cynthia A. Powell, Riverview Estates No. 2, Lot 18R, District 12, $324,900
• Christine C. Curry to Daniel L. Curry and Christine C. Curry, Allenbrook Subdivsion, Lot 244, District 19, $0
• FS Properites LLC to AH4R TN Properites Two LLC, Remington Park Subdvision, Lot 49, District 19, $299,000
• Billy R. Bailey to Jack Eric Redmond, Knoxville-Maryville McAdam Road and Harper Street, District 9, $48,000
• Tammy F. Deyo to Matthew A. Suttles nd Juanita L. Suttles, Weston Ridge Subdivision, Lot 10, District 13, $144,000
• Melissa J. Hatcher and Wrev A. Hatcher to Dustin Teffeteller and Teena M. Tipton, Wrev A. Hatcher Property, Lot 2, District 11, $60,000
• Foothills Golf LLC to Lauri A. Lydecker and Ernest C. Lydecker, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 2, Phase I, Lot 116R, District 19, $13,500
• Nora Lewis Penson to Thomas E. Hatcher and Donna P. Hatcher, Rachaels Place, Section 2, Phase IV, Lot 57, District 9, $208,000
• Chester Richardson and Rebecca Richardson to David Ernest Ellison Trust, Chang Huang Ellison Trust and The Hilow Trust, Beckett Ridge Subdivision, Lot 2, District 15, $85,000
• Hunter Lee Terry to Brian Fox and Julia Fox, 0.68 acre, District 8, $210,000
• David P. Lebouef and Donal S. Clark to Barbara Brahney, Sundown Resort, Lot 54, District 15, $125,000
• Daniel Springer and Claudete Springer to Herman Glenn Coggin and Sherri Coggin, Lambert Estates, Section 2, Lot 43R, District 14, $375,000
• Josh Landers and Amy Landers to Michael Middleton and Jennifer Lawley, Hitch Family Estates, Lot 1, District 14, $230,500
• Jesse Allen Bailey and Rebecca Jo Bailey to Kristin N. Rutter and Kent G. Rutter, Denny Property Subdivision, Lot 2, District 10, $375,000
• Robert L. Carroll, Valorie E. Carroll, Richard Eugene Carroll, Donald Ray Carroll, Eddie Lee Carroll, Edna Lee Foust Estate and Edna Hampton Foust Estate to Jacob F. Wyatt and Traci L. Wyatt, Highland Addition, Lot 65R1R, District 9, $240,000
• Anna M. Yoakum and Peggy L. Stewart to Brittany Farmer Friant and Payton Lee Friant, Maple Lane, 5 acres, District 2, $460,000
• John V. Laspina and Elizabeth R. Laspina to Jack O. Rose and Carolyn M. Rose, Glenmore Estates Subdivision, Lot 11, District 11, $370,000
• Jack O. Rose and Carolyn Rose to Michael E. Luffey and Tammy M. Luffey, Eagleton Road, two tracts, District 9, $230,000
• David Lyons and Vickie Lyons to David S. Barile Trust and David S. Barile Trust, Martin Mill Pike, District 12, $1,300,000
• Martin A. Ward and Nancy R. Ward to William M. Johnson and Marilyn M. Johnson, 2 acres, District 9, $135,000
