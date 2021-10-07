Sept. 26 to Oct. 2
• David Jones Co-Trust, Lisa Jones Co-Trust and David and Lisa Jones Revocable Trust to David Jones, Percheron Street, Acres 2.251, District 19, $0
• James Willis and Charles Willis to Jack Redmond, Old Niles Ferry Road, Acres 1.49, District 6, $499,000
• Elizabeth Davis to Duane Balcom Trust, Sonda Balcom Trust and the Balcom Family Trust, Farris Heights, Lot 7, District 8, $335,000
• James Mollica Sr., James Mollica and Marion Mollica to Jacqueline Wiedmeyer, Lloyd Smith Property, District 2; Acres 0.122, District 2, $10,000
• Kevin Frederick and Mary Jane Frederick to Gerald Kessler and Megan Kessler, Doug Cox Property, Lot B, District 18, $89,900
• DR Horton Inc. to Neil Carter and April Carter, Graces Way Subdivision, LOt 18, District 8, $369,090
• Max Hill and Janice Hill to Whispering Winds Properties LLC, Riversedge Village Condominiums, Phase 1, District 15, $240,000
• Windbrook Development LLC to Guy Lupien and Jeanne Lupien, Winnbrook Subdivision, Lot 2, District 4, $444,900
• Nora Price and Shannon Price to Arik Wilson and Jennifer Wilson, Kenmark Hills Subdivision, Section 7, Lot 29, District 6, $410,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Jason Rel and Whitney Rel, Graces Way Subdivision, Lot 15, District 8, $364,650
• Kimberly Matlock and Bobby Wiggins Estate to Boost Home Buyers LLC, EC Gothards Addition, Lot 11, District 9, $80,000
• Dwight Price to Kathy Dixon, Franklin Meadows Subdivision, Lot 26, District 1, $299,900
• Christopher Mathison and Ravenna Mathison to Troy Dershem and Nicole Dershem, Bishop and Burchfield Property, Lot 2, District 17, $292,000
• Vivian Colont and Steve Cannon to John Defrancesco and Christi Defrancesco, Asbury Estates, Section 4, Lot 70, District 9, $345,000
• Suzanne Kear to Keith Jones, Sandy Jones and Jeremy Womble, Steve R. Kear Property, Acres 1.00, District 15, $185,000
• AH Properties LLC to Paul Petrik, Rockford Heights No. 1 Extended, Lots 45 and 46, District 11, $325,000
• Samuel Price Trust, Louise Price Trust and the Price Trust to Steven Imler and Tamera Imler, Westgate Terrace Townhomes, Lot A, District 19, $170,000
• Charles Williams to Kenneth Hobbs and Jan Hobbs, Carrs Creek Road, Acres 84.022, District 15; Naterra Land of Tennessee LLC Property, Acres 8.165, District 15, $400,000
• Michael Woodward to Joshua Conner, Jess Todd Property, Lot 3, District 19, $215,000
• James Earls to Larry Morelock and Penelope Morelock, Eagleton Extension Subdivision, Lot 19, District 9, $100,000
• Tonya Contreras and Joshua Contreras to William Allison, Maryville Real Estate Company Addition, Lots 1 and 2, District 9, $185,000
• Rodney Boyd and Sherri Boyd to Robert Sniffen and Sharon Sniffen, Old Niles Ferry Subdivision, Lot 36, District 6, $299,000
• Anne Patrick and Anne Gillenwater to Jimmy Goss and Shandra Goss, Fairoaks Subdivision, Lots 23 and 24, District 8, $330,000
• Janice Church Trust and the Church Living Trust to Joseph Laframboise and Christine Laframboise, HA Harths Addition, Lot 19, District 9, $209,900
• William Tantum to Suzanne Jones, William and Barry Whitehead Property, Lot 2, District 7, $440,000
• Jerry Morton, Misty Gillespie, Deborah Johns, EC Mason and Teresa Armstrong to Madison Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, Jack Rorex Addition, Lot 63, District 9, $85,000
• Nancy Lamberth to Leslie Jones and George Jones, Montgomery Farms, Phase 2, Lot 44, District 19, $334,000
• Donald Thomas and Donald Thomas Jr. to Donald Thomas Jr. and Robin Thomas, Holiday Hills Top of the World, Lot 4, District 18, $0
• Dennis Riden and Hazel Riden Estate to Judith Flora, Amy Wagner and Andrew Johnson, Prather Street, District 9, $137,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Rachel Murphy and Clayton Murphy, Morgan Park, Phase 2, Lot 20, District 19, $452,165
• Scott Haley and Justine Haley to Jennifer Manaker, Windsor Park Subdivision, Lot 42, District 9, $600,000
• Richard Prater and Brenda Prater to Mitchell Chapman, Tee Pee Village Top of the World, Lots 78 and 19, District 18, $69,900
• DR Horton Inc. to Joyonna Hunley, Graces Way Subdivision, Lot 14, District 8, $305,820
• Jennifer Bruce and Donald Bruce to Scott Miller and Laura Miller, Chestnut Ridge Subdivision, Lot 8R, District 14, $80,000
• Mountain Men Flippers PC to Kendal Conner and Brett Carr, Eagleton Village, Lots 250 and E, District 9, $242,000
• Mark Johnson to Logan Friedman and Sydney Friedman, Hitch Family Estates, Lot 6, District 14, $150,000
• Virginia Gilmore and James Gilmore to Kenneth Herbert and Georgina Francis, Clyde Myers Estate, Lot 7R3, District 8, $385,000
• Robert Martin and Sharon Martin to Justin Dunaway and Angela Dunaway, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 14, District 15, $58,000
• Emily Herrod to Albert Johnson Trust, Susan Johnson Trust and the Johnson Family Trust, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 93, District 9, $575,000
• Diane Gamache Trust to Dean Pettine, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 173, District 19, $13,000
• David Yoder III and Diane Yoder to Steven Rusher and Linda Santi, River Run, Section 1, Phase 1, Lot 31, District 14, $452,000
• Douglas Mueller, Barry Mueller and Keith Mueller Estate to Ronald Brewster and Ronnie Brewster, Timberline Estates Subdivision, Lot 21, District 5, $165,000
• Madison Avenue Missionary Baptist Church to Pistol Creek Properties LLC, Jack Rorex Addition, Lots 124, 125, 126 and 127, District 9, $99,000
• Phillip Greene to Margaret Leger and Charles Leger, Windridge Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 81, District 19, $336,000
• Sharon Owings and Thomas Owings to Schoolhouse Family Properties LLC, Charles Dunn Estate, Lots 11 and 12, District 15, $180,000
• James Atkins, Keith Atkins, Don Atkins, Dale Atkins, Evelyn Butcher and Alfred Atkins to Michael Amon, Hutton Street, Lot 3, District 9, $195,000
• Louella Barboza and Donna Long to Deanna Lobetti, Royal Heights, Lot 4, District 19, $165,000
• Constance Penland to Carolyn Potter and Kerry Potter, Penland Property Happy Valley Road, Lot 1A, District 3, $55,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Thomas Deegan and Clare Deegan, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 61, District 9, $482,725
• Zachary Smeltzer and Samantha Smeltzer to Larry Presley and Dawn Presley, Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 77, District 19, $479,600
• Larry Presley and Dawn Presley to Christopher Beard and Laura Beard, Valley View Farms Subdivision, Lot 50, District 9, $439,000
• David Snell and Renee Snell to Daniel Rule and Andrea Rule, Westcliff Subdivision, Section 3, Phase 1, Lot 93, District 19, $500,000
• David Prach and Michelle Prach to Swastika Boodhun, Highway 411, District 9, $200,000
• Amanda Labell and Jesse Labell to Jennifer Patterson and Jacob Patterson, Willow Creek, Phase 2, Lot 13R-1, District 9, $319,000
• Will McCampbell and Lisa McCampbell to Joe Potter, Louisville Road, Acres 76.49, District 10, $500,000
• Stephen Gonzalez and Jiyoung Won to Diana Sweatman, Park, Phase 3, Lot 21, District 19, $435,000
• Jennifer Bruce and Donald Bruce to Aaron Lee and Emma Lee, Chestnut Ridge Subdivision, Lot 5-R2, Acres 6.54, District 14, $730,000
• Todd Morse and Anna Morse to Drew Miles, Best View Subdivision, Lot 5, District 7, $156,500
• Jennifer Wilson and Arik Wilson to Richard Stanley Jr., Evergreen Farms Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 50, District 2, $334,900
• Geraldine Hall to Claude Hall, Hall Estate, Lot 4, District 9, $185,000
• Vanguard Investments Inc. to James Jonatchick, Grand Vista, Lot 103, District 8, $259,000
• Kyle Kant and Raina Kant to Pamela Harbison, Trillium Residential Cove Subdivision, Lots 9 and 10, District 15, $73,000
• Richard Leggett and Donna Leggett to Brandon Bertram and Alyssa Bertram, Timberwinds Log Cabin Resort, District 15, $269,900
• William Walden and Christie Walden to Ian McKee and Lindsey McKee, Parks Place Subdivision, Lot 7, District 9, $432,000
• Kimberly Sands and Kathy Sands to Lisa Cleary, Majestic Mountains, Lot 54, District 13, $50,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Charles Brown and Alisha Brown, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 80, District 7, $287,045
• William Broadbent and Dianne Broadbent to Ronnie Brewster, Heritage Crossing, Phase 1, Lot 5, District 14, $42,000
• Matthew Kyte and Sheila Kyte to Robert Daugherty and Julie Daugherty, Lowes Ferry Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 63, District 10, $87,500
• Leonard Poulin to Fred Skettini, Wallace and Harris Addition, Lots 24 and 25, District 19, $25,000
• Charles Puleo and Clara Puleo to Justin Daggett and Cassandra Daggett, Miser Station Road, Acres 24.713, District 10, $855,000
• Jonathan Ayliffe and Natalie Ayliffe to John Bull, Mimosa Estates Subdivision, Lot 201, District 11, $411,500
• Brently Best and Terri Best to Austin Martin, Burl Best Property, Lot 1, District 7, $180,500
• Tommy Helton and Wanda Helton to Ronald Wilson, River View Addition, Lots 129, 130 and 131, District 11, $95,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Iris Rojas, Graces Way Subdivision, Lot 17, District 8, $292,290
• Herschel Bailey III Estate and Lee Walls Jr. to David Travis, Scott Turner and Adrian Giles, Black Bear Hollow, Lot 6, District 15, $70,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Iurii Martseniuk and Tetiana Martseniuk, Mont Farris Subdivision, Lot 1, District 8, $288,605
• Kenneth Martin Jr. and Wendy Martin to Jeffrey Cox and Jill Cox, Covington Point, Lot 4, District 10, $1,500,000
• Klote Properties and David Fiser to SIC Realty LLC, Henry G. Lane Street, Acres 9.60, District 19, $4,000,000
• Toogies LLC to Rays Place 4 Inc., Map of the Town of Maryville, Tennessee, Lot 39, District 9, $725,000
• Susan McDonell, Julie Liford and Carolyn Ellis Estate to Sheryl Hobbs, Iris Acres Subdivision, Lot 4, District 9, $200,000
• CSS Construction LLC to Edna Giancola, Sweet Grass Plantation, Phase 2, Lot 46, District 12, $550,000
• Robert Sliger Jr. to Thomas Nielsen, McCarty Road, Acres 1, District 10, $229,900
• Joyce Grosko to LCS Properties LLC, Tuckaleechee Pike, Acres 1.23, District 14, $100,000
• John Wheeler Trust, Celia Vigil Trust and John Alan Wheeler and Celia Rose Vigil Trust to Irene Knight and Patrick Knight, Musket Ridge Subdivision, Lot 16, District 15, $110,000
• Jacob Skeens to Travis Wibby and Vanessa Wibby, Hickory Mill Subdivision, Lot 8, District 6, $280,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Blaine Tvedt and Lisa Tvedt, Morgan Park, Phase 2, Lot 51, District 19, $411,203
• Kenny Raymond to Volhomes LLC, Samuel G. Matthew Property, Lot 3, District 19, $175,000
• Roberta Tyler, Roberta Hicks, Roberts Wolfe and Viola Brakebill Estate to Zook Properties LLC, Sterling Street, District 19, $155,000
• Tammy Metzger to David Fletcher and Margolyn Fletcher, Bays Mountain Overlook Subdivision, Lot 44, District 13, $325,000
• PCL LLC to Mark Campen, Acres 1.117, District 11, $160,000
• Timothy Ivens and Linda Ivens to Mark Pribek and Malgorzata Pribek, Valley View Subdivision, Lot 15, District 19, $244,000
• Kyle Henry and Casey Henry to Deanna Heffron, HC Fonde Replat No. 2 of McNutt and Broyles Addition, Lot 31, District 9, $220,000
• Penny Wood to Aaron Russell, Wyngate Subdivision, Lot 6, District 6, $330,000
• David Crouch and Nancy Crouch to Jonathan Cloke and Kimberly Cloke, Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 24, District 19, $425,000
• Blount Memorial Hospital Inc. to Whispering Winds LLC, Old Tuckaleechee Pike, District 9, $150,000
• Ricky Adams and Michael Adams to Michael Dunn and Jamie Dunn, Serenity Cove Subdivision, Lot 4, District 4, $225,000
• Jane Jacobs Trust to Heather Hall, Browns Creek Subdivision, Phase 2, LOt 92, District 9, $303,000
• James Teaster and Howard Teaster Estate to Jonathan Ramsey, Big Springs Pike Road, Acres 2.18, District 19, $154,900
• Christopher Templeton and Deanna Templeton to Kelli Johnson and Aaron Johnson, Rosewood, Phase 2, Lot 10, District 14, $89,900
• Olivia Sipe and James Sipe to DJM 2018 Inc., West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 105, District 9, $92,310.38
• Olivia Sipe to DJM 2018 Inc., West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 107, District 9, $92,310.39
• Olivia Sipe to DJM 2018 Inc., West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 110, District 9, $92,310.39
• Nicole Somers to Erin Helle and Colleen Gibbons, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 11, Acres 0.32, District 15, $405,000
• Michael Hanson and Brenda Hanson to Frank Tinsely and Denna Tinsley, Fox Trace Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 54, District 11, $339,000
• Jennifer Cadieux to Breanna Thomas and Zachary Houppert, Village Properties Subdivision No. 2, Lots 23 and 24, District 9, $205,000
• Margaret Jenkins to Christy Jenkins, Harold Hills Subdivision, Lot 2, District 14, $31,500
• Allyson Landers to Diana Tran and Thong Phan, Worthington Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 96A, District 19, $164,000
