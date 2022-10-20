Oct. 9-15
• Bobby Joe Sharp and Betty Jo Sharp to Bobby Joe Sharp Trustee, Betty Jo Sharp Trustee and The Bobby Joe Sharp and Betty Jo Sharp Revocable Living Trust, Trotter Quarry Tract, 104.9 Acres, Districts 8 and 9, $0
• Betty Jo Sharp to Bobby Joe Sharp Trustee, Betty Jo Sharp Trustee and The Bobby Joe Sharp and Betty Jo Sharp Revocable Living Trust, Montvale Road, 125.8 and 17 Acres, District 19, $0
• Brant Micah Sloan, Jennifer Nicole Houser, Jennifer N. Sloan and Jennifer N. Houser to Austin Cantu, River View Addition, Lot 107, District 15, $251,000
• Craig D. Stromer and Janice R. Stromer to Joseph M. Colvin and Shelane E. Colvin, Westcliff Subdivision, Section 3, Phase 1, Lot 23, District 19, $450,500
• James E. Rice and Elizabeth J. Rice to Roger N. Best, Hilltop Vista Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 83, District 19, $59,500
• Bradley D. Klena to Ramsey Owens, Michael Owens and Jill Owens, Boynton Place, District 19, $117,500
• Mary M. Cadieux Trustee, The Mary M. Cadieux Revocable Trust and Mary Martin Cadieux Trustee to Elizabeth H. Atchley and Charles S. Rogers, Riverbrook Subdivision, Lot 11, District 10, $1,300,000
• Kenneth F. George Jr. to David C. Patterson Jr. and Charity L. Patterson, Mark Allen Meadows, Lot 5, District 2, $264,900
• Smithbilt LLC to Matthew Joseph Cum and Madison Cum, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 2, District 7, $359,900
• Ryan Taylor to James C. Byrd and Ana M. Byrd, Lavista Subdivision, Lot 41, District 14, $330,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Haiying Zhu, Morgan Park, Phase 3, Lot 44, District 19, $349,728
• Samuel M. Beiler to Robert E. Rutherford, W. B. Chandler Subdivision, Lot 1, District 19, $395,000
• Ronnie L. Tipton, David W. Tipton and Nancy Kate Blalock Tipton Estate to Keaton Richard Summers, Bobby J. Graham and Mitzi H. Graham, Ada Blalock Heirs Property, 35.773 Acres, District 13, $825,000
• Terry L. Chastain and Trisha Leigh Chastain to Brianna M. Arens, Trigonia Estates, Lot 11, 3.925 Acres, District 1, $192,000
• Robert G. Smith and Jeffrey F. Tang to James Bundy, Harrison Hills Subdivision, Lot 4, District 6, $164,000
• Roy L. Eblen and Norma L. Eblen to Mark Eblen, Terrie Eblen and Lisa Trelstad, Big Valley Subdivision, Lot 24, District 15, $69,000
• Douglas B. Carver, Tabitha A. Carver and Tabitha A. Burnette to Hunter M. Pesterfield and Callie M. Pesterfield, Willow Pond Estates, Lot 20, District 8, $279,900
• Nancy Downey Trustee, Brenda D. Dean Trustee, The Joseph W. Downey Testamentary Trust fbo Nancy Downey and The Joseph W. Downey Testamentary Trust fbo Brenda D. Dean to Charles W. Carruthers, Cara W. Carruthers, Charles W. Carruthers and Cole W. Carruthers, High Street, 0.813 Acres, District 9, $280,000
• Joseph H. Woodward and Elizabeth E. Woodward to Doug Overly and Sheila Overly, Joseph H. Woodward Property, Lot 2, 7.726 Acres, District 6, $139,000
• Gap Goose LLC to James G. Rickman, Little Mountain Community, Lots 12, 13 and 16, Little Mountain, Phase 2, Lots 27 and 30, Little Mountain Community, Phase 2, Lots 27 and 30, Little Mountain, Phase 2, Lot 21-R, Little Mountain Community, Phase 2, Lot 21-R, District 8, $48,000
• David L. Marsh to Christie M. Phelps, Louisville Road, 0.5 Acres, Topside Road, 0.441 Acres, District 11, $207,500
• Gailya L. Leonard and Walter C. Leonard to Whitney Lee Parrish, Walter C. and Gialya L. Leonard Property, Lot 1R-2, District 14, $25,000
• Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust to Smoky Lap LLC, Lamar Alexander Parkway, 27.80 Acres, District 9, $3,025,000
• Bryant Blackwelder, Courtney Blackwelder and C. Blackwelder to Sarah Grace Williams, State Highway No. 33, District 9, $450,000
• Kenneth Ray Hurst Jr., Tracy Anne Hurst and Kenneth R. Hurst Jr. to Robert Gordon Aubin III and Courtney Anne Aubin, Lakeview Estates, Lot 14, District 11, $442,600
• Margaret Jo Herlacher to Thomas J. Collins and Linda C. Collins, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 234, District 19, $400,000
• Troy R. McMahan and Beverly R. McMahan to Jason Leverant and Kyla Leverant, Plainfield Addition, Lot 188R, District 9, $159,900
• William M. Reilich and Shirley S. Reilich to Joseph David Ogle, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 8, District 10, $1,000,000
• James M. Morgan and Bridget Bumpus Morgan to Gary D. Tomlin, Oak Meadows, Phase 3, Lot 10R, District 7, $500,000
• Opendoor Property Trust I and Opendoor Labs Inc. to Michael W. Wilson Jr. and Brooke A. Wilson, Leatherwood Estates, Lot 86, District 18, $255,000
• John R. Young and Jami L. Young to Neil Derstine, Linda L. Derstine and Steven Neil Derstine, The Meadows at Broady Place, Lot 14, District 19, $625,000
• Jason W. Magill and Jana Magill to Erik Houston and Sydney Houston, Westfields Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 43, District 9, $435,000
• Santeria Enterprises, Jana Turner and Tiffany Carpenter to Eldon Sheckles and Emily Sheckles, Fairview Addition, Lot 2, District 9, $229,900
• Joseph White, Jason White, Cathy Hazelwood Estate to Pom Realty LLC, Terrie Finchum Proeprty, Lot 1, District 9, $135,526
• Robin F. Bansemer to Gregory H. Dunkel, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 104, District 9, $210,000
• Joyce Ann Grosko, Eugene Bob Grosko and Eugene Grosko to Brian Joerger and Melanie A. Joerger, Acreage View Estates, Lot 6, District 1, $350,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Kim Brylow, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 241, District 7, $350,730
• Mary Elizabeth Calhoun Towles Trustee, The Mary Elizabeth Calhoun Towles Exempt Trust, Ruth Ellen Calhoun Whitt Trustee, The Ruth Ellen Calhoun Whitt Exempt Trust, The Emily Martha Calhoun Exempt Trust, Mary Elizabeth Calhoun Towles Suc Trustee, Ruth Ellen Calhoun Whitt Suc Trustee, Mary Elizabeth Calhoun Towles Co-Trustee and Ruth Ellen Calhoun Whitt Co-Suc Trustee to Weldon Markham and Ryane Markham, Willard Addition No. 3, Lots 2 and 3, District 19, $385,000
• Gerald Richard Cole and Wanda J. Barker to Ricky E. Upton Jr. and Katina Annette Upton, Ricky Young Property, Lot 2A, District 19, $430,000
• Kerry L. Lane and Tisann R. Lane to Daniel Strayn and Rozalind Strayn, Dyer Property, Lot 1, District 19, $55,000
• Nicholas Galbraith to Savannah C. Johnson and Kimberly Hall Johnson, Youngs Mountain View Addition, Lot 49, District 19, $379,900
• Laura McNeill to Peter F. Groff Jr., East Harper Street, East Harper Avenue Alley #316, District 9, $291,000
• Susan T. Erwin to Jennifer E. Stone, Summer Oaks Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 88, District 19, $465,000
• Sandra F. Jones, Sandra Faye Jones and Shameka Danielle Aldridge Attorney-in-Fact to Bret Berta and Myra Berta, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 295, District 19, $215,000
• Thomas C. Morelock, Jackie L. Morelock and Donna Gail Henson Attorney-in-Fact to Carl Allen Snyder and Vicky P. Snyder, Sawyers Green Subdivision, Lot 32, District 13, $610,000
• Oldham Properties LLC to Quest Trust Company fbo David Eakes IRA 4512811 and David Eakes IRA 4512811, Hunters Run Condominiums, Section 1, Phase 1, Building 1, District 15, $280,000
• Montvale Subdivision LL to Steve B. Garner, Montvale Road, 35.379 Acres, District 8, $1,350,000
• Sylvia Doreen Littleton to Thomas M. Headrick and Emily L. Headrick, Andover Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 87, District 9, $460,000
• Brian Williams and Lisa Williams to janis Mason and Scott J. Mason, Chestnut Hills, Lot 19, District 15, $680,000
• Hope Annette Scruggs to Jason William Boring, Smith & Moore Property, Lot 2, District 4, $159,900
• Gale Frana to Tamara Jo Martensen and Chris Martensen, 45 Acres, District 1, $1,400,000
• Marilyn A. Johnson and Marilyn A. Irwin to Jetblack Holdings LLC, J.M. Turner Subdivision, Lot 6, District 19, $2,800,000
