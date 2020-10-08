Sept. 27 to Oct. 3
• Brittany Michelle Rop and Zachary Kee to Henry Rison III, Yvette Rison and Jessie Rison, North Magnolia Street, Acres 0.16, District 19, $143,500
• Vicki L. baker to Carey Robert Repasz, Fairfield Subdivision, Lot 16, District 14, $284,000
• Carolyn Sue Reynolds and Don Reynolds to Robert W. Quillen and Sandra E. Quillen, Topside Road, Acres 5.79, District 10, $110,100
• Daniel Parker and Jane Parker to Kevin Borchardt and Susan Borchardt, Don L. Jackson Subdivision, Lot 6, District 9, $319,900
• Jay P. Donald and Ashley Donald to Lucas Vagnier and Melissa Vagnier, Montgomery Lane, Lot 2, District 19, $295,000
• Cades Cove Reserve LLC to Richard D. Kratz, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 2, District 15, $199,900
• Lee E. Sredniawa and Krystina N. Sredniawa to April M. Banner, Montgomery Farms, Phase 2, Lot 25, District 19, $369,000
• Keith V. Jones and Sandy Jones to Shannon Woodward Brown, Everett Hills Subdivision, Lot 1, District 9, $290,000
• Melanie J. Cummins Trust and the William and Margaret Elkinton Trust to Lavone Gwendolyn Wells and John Lee Wells, Meadow Valley, Lot 14, District 9, $142,500
• Lucas Vagnier and Melissa Vagnier to Matthew Benz-Whittington, Bethany Benz-Whittington, Stephen Benz and Cynthia Benz, Sunset View Addition, Lot 21, District 19, $242,000
• James Woidtke and Tracie Woidtke to Edward M. Lang and Teresa G. Lang Family, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 31R, District 10, $160,000
• Martin U. Deschenes and Jennifer N. Deschenes to Joe Raymond Taylor and Cheryl G. Taylor, Browns Creek Subdivision, Lot 27, District 9, $405,000
• Britt H. Harris to Helen C. Harris, Janes Subdivision, Lot 11, District 19, $183,900
• Leonard R. Davis Trust, Marsha R. Davis Trust and the Davis Family Rev. Living Trust to Melody A. Hoover, Peterson, Proffitt, Vandergriff and Others Subdivision, Lot 12R1R, District 8, $190,000
• Luther Lee Allison Jr. to Margaret S. Sumner, Blount Development Company Addition, Lot 155, District 9, $154,500
• Harley A. White and Kahren H. White to Barry Sunshine and Helen Sunshine, Cedar Street, Acres 0.5, District 19, $395,000
• Robert P. Coulter and Barbara Everett to Lawrence K. Davis III and Rachel L. Davis, Tips Way, Acres 5.156, District 14, $138,000
• David B. Hickman and Judy M. Hickman to Robert Wu and Sarah Wu, Nails Creek Subdivision, Lots 15 and 16, District 13, $165,109
• Stevens B. Phillips and Sherry A. Phillips to Melani D. Rubio and Antonio C. Rubio, Beech Grove, Lot 1, District 7, $75,000
• Stephen N. Vickers and Ok Hui Vickers to Juan Sosa Chaves and Chelsea Y. Sosa Chaves, Acres 1.36, District 6, $110,000
• Brian Bell to Zoe Ott and Isaac Ott, John Schoenheit Property, Lot 1R1, District 9, $207,500
• Diane J. Manzoni to Darryl G. Monday and Sharon N. Monday, McNeilly Place Subdivision, Lot 16R, Acres 0.190, District 9, $1,000
• Roy E. Chaney to Stephen T. Poole and Marcia C. Poole, Montvale Road, Acres 5.585, District 8, $126,900
• Elizabeth Lea-Ann Taylor, Ralph Elmer Roach Estate and Tonya Underwood to Maurice Earl Gaddis, Houston Heights Subdivision, Lot 30, District 13, $147,000
• Ronnie Oneal Whaley to Atomic City Partners LLC, Wilma Plemons Property, Lot 1, District 13, $135,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Markaye Lewis and Trenton N. Helton, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 112, District 10, $228,205
• Nancy C. Lambert to Nancy C. Lamber Revocable Trust, Montvale Road, Acres 13.1, District 8; Forrest Hill Road, Acres 68.9, District 8, $0
• Thomas G. Lyle and Elicia D. Lyle to Mason Parker Fairbanks, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 116, District 9, $150,000
• Michael Braden and Susan Braden to Brett S. Cunningham, Ashwood Park the Villas at Fairview, Lot 46, District 19, $360,000
• Brian John Taylor and Brandi E. Taylor to Donald T. Bienko and Paulina A. Bienko, Hidden Valley Addition, Lot 47, District 13, $190,500
• Christopher W. Ferguson and Christie Lynn Ferguson to Michael K. Braden and Susan M. Braden, Sweet Grass Plantation, Phase 2, Lot 62, District 12, $556,500
• Leah Miller and Randy Miller to David Jett and Carey Jett, Ellejoy Road, District 14, $18,000
• Cevan M. Davis to David A. Harris Sr., Rock Gardens Subdivision, Lot 78, District 9, $159,900
• Robert J. Hensley and Shonda R. Hensley to Michael Thomas Parker and Laura A. Marantos, Panorama Estates Subdivision, Lot 27, District 6, $330,000
• Joseph C. Marlette Trust and Laurel A. Marlette to Robert J. Hensley and Shonda R. Hensley, Camden Court Condominiums, Building 6A, District 19, $492,000
• Ted A. Burkhalter Jr. Suc. Trust and the Woody Living Trust to Laura Koszewski, Sevierville Pike, District 9, $125,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Katherine Buckner, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 55, District 19, $274,900
• Barry W. Sunshine and Helen A. Sunshine to Martin Ulric Deschenes and Jennifer Deschenes, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 79, District 9, $695,000
• Charles E. Davis and Susan M. Davis to Stephen Handley and Bethany Handley, Lowes Ferry Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 36, District 10, $90,000
• Jay D. Sheinfield and Theresa L. Sheinfield to Richard C. Secrist and Spain W. Secrist, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Lot 56R, District 15, $397,000
• J. Michael Lane to Bruce Henry, East Millers Cove Road, Acres 14.38, District 18, $138,000
• Janet Headrick Herzbrun, Larry Charles Headrick and Robert Harold Headrick to Elizabeth Davis and Dwayne Jones, Ridge Club, District 19, $80,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Alan Bohms and Kelly Bohms, Jackson Park Subdivision, Lot 24, District 19, $260,190
• Tammy Evans and Terry Evans to Jonathan Midgett and Callie Midgett, Holly Hills Subdivision, Acres 2.07, District 10, $397,500
• John Mose Millsaps Jr. and Dorothy Mae Millsaps to Robert W. Millsaps and Barbara Millsaps, Cloverhill Road, Acres 12.10, District 19, $144,000
• Michael D. Kaufman to David Brannen Troxler, Kaufman Property, Lot 1, District 19, $210,000
• Thomas Ballentine and Susan Ballentine to Pratik Biswas and Justina Batchelor, Riverpoint, Lot 1, District 5, $925,000
• Townsend Valley Properties LLC to Oldham Properties LLC, Townsend Town Square, Lots 2, 3 and 4, District 15, $1,925,000
• Jay D. Sheinfield and Theresa L. Sheinfield to Richard C. Secrist and Spain W. Secrist, Kinzel Springs, Lot 55, District 15, $25,000
• Robert P. Coulter and Barbara Everett to Tim Signer, Halley Coleman, Greg Signer and Nancy Signer, Lou Lane, Acres 5.091, District 14, $138,000
• Rodney Harper and Kerry Jo Harper to Curtis W. Mitchell and Kim H. Tatman, Highview Subdivision, Lot 7, District 10, $295,000
• Gordon Wayne Young to John Gray Pullias and Carolyn B. Pullias, East Cherry Street, Lot 9, District omitted, $121,900
• DR Horton Inc. to Michael Jean Salazar, Jackson Park Subdivision, Lot 23, District 19, $234,390
• Maite Escudero to Robert Ray and Christina Ray, Herman Jesse Tallman Property, Lot 2, District 11, $178,000
• Richard Dunn and Bobbie James to Timothy D. Tipton, Union Temple Road, Acres 1.74, District 12, $200,000
• Neil R. Effler and Michelle Effler to Michael A. Hehn Co-trust and Barbara J. Hehn Co-trust, Vintage Village, Lot 9, District 19, $369,900
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to Grant E. Lane, Montgomery Farms, Phase 1, Lot 48, District 19, $273,570
• Michael D. Fryt Trust to Grizzlys Trax LLC, Homestead Ridge, Lot 50W, District 18, $78,500
• Beverly G. Neal to Matthew Johnson and Kaitlin Johnson, Northfield Subdivision, Lot 38, District 9, $249,900
• Angela Justice and Jeremy S. Orr to Jessica J. Travieso and Ryan Travieso, Coleman Estates Subdivision, Lot 59, District 6, $319,000
• Daniel J. Hale and Hale Investment Partnership to Cornelius G. Hunter and Jeanine M. Hunter, Worthington, Phase 3, Lot 135R-1, District 19, $275,000
• Robert E. Adham and Patricia J. Adham to Otto William Slater and Kimberly Beth Slater, Cross Creek Subdivision, Lots 60 and 61, District 19, $1,050,000
• Jeffrey W. Elrod and Angela Elrod to Jesse J. Scramlin and Lauren C. Scramlin, Cumberland View Subdivision No. 2, Lot 23, District 11, $239,501
• Bradley D. Wicks and Carrie B. Wicks to Jerry R. White and Tina White, Lambert Estates, Section 2, Lot 34, District 14, $277,000
• Randall Phillips and Elizabeth Phillips to Vicki Lynne Rodgers and Kenneth Wayne Rodgers, Eagle Crossing Subdivision, Lot 2, District 6, $271,000
• Tara J. Cooper and Randall W. Cooper to Danny Breeden and Tammy Breeden, Randall W. Cooper Property, Lot 1, District 6, $85,800
• David L. Wagner and Wendell Dale Wagner to Adam D. Lethco and Sarah K. Lethco, Delozier Road, Acres 13.90, District 12, $362,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Kurt Robert Weber and Takako Isozaki, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 84, District 10, $232,230
• DR Horton Inc. to Robert Kevin Kelso and Julie Payne Kelso, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 85, District 10, $267,890
• Dennis M. Farley to Amanda B. Hembree and Eric A. Hembree, Timberwinds Log Cabin Resort, District 15, $140,000
• Christopher Douglas Cox to Mark Hughes, Skyline Section, Section E, Lots 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40 and 41, District 18, $60,000
• Adam Lethco and Sarah K. Lethco to Johnathan Cole Wilson and Katherine Renee Wilson, Leonard Keeble Property, Lot 4, District 14; Country Charm Estates, Lot 4, District 14, $172,000
• Kirby Properties LLC to Stephen Tipton, White Avenue, Acres 0.23, District 19, $197,000
• Manley K. Capps to Joseph M. Santa Ana and Shannon L. Santa Ana, Kathleen M. McDowell Property, Lot 2, District 13, $153,250
• Melanie A. Cantore Johnson and Shaun K. Johnson to Kevin L. Meinhart, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 3, Phase 1, Lot 47, District 19, $235,000
• Druann Lavigne to Tina M. Klein, Doll Mynders and Brownlee First Addition, Lot 16, District 19, $156,000
• Otto Slater and Kimberly B. Slater to Tucker Max and Veronica Max, Overlook at Montvale, Phase 1, Lot 64, District 3, $1,500,000
• Andrew M. Hearon, Matthew E. Hearon and Michael Hearon to David E. Drummond and Susan J. Drummond, Hearon Property Happy Valley, Lot 9, District 3, $52,000
• Robert Burrell and Agnes Burrell to Joshua Paul Burchett and Amy Jo Burchett, Lodwick Subdivision, Lot 3, District 11, $165,000
• Glenn Max Simerly and Molly Simerly to Leslie K. Heasley, Trigonia Road, Acres 3.102, District 1, $50,000
• William R. Carroll and Annette S. Carroll to Mitchel John Doktycz and Denise Lee Doktycz, Saddle Ridge Subdivision, Section 4, Lots 1, 3 and 4, District 18, $157,500
• Otis Harold Gentry to Mable Brown, Turnberry Square Condominiums, Phase 3, Building K, District 19, $156,900
• Jessica Dawn White Ogle and Michael L. Ogle to Nicholas Longstreet and Jocelyn Longstreet, Jessica (White) Ogle Property, Lot 1, District 18, $130,000
• Shirley Butts to Cynthia Elder, Max Hill Property, Lot 2, District 8, $120,000
• William M. Hitson, Eloise Hitson Landers, Brent David Hitson, Brad Matthew Hitson, Melinda Hitson Jordan, Laura Hitson, Joyce Hitson Spence, Wendy Hall, Connie Fritts, Vickie McMahan, Philip Hank Miller, Margaret J. Hitson and Laura Elizabeth Justice to Sandra Berese, Margaret J. Hitson Property, Lot 1, District 7, $251,000
• Gennifer Mix to Jody Hinton, The Highlands at Maryville, Phase 1, Lot 2, District 19, $485,000
• Vance M. Stansel and Sandra J. Stansel to Dominick Leo, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 83, District 19, $174,000
• Kenneth W. Winston III and Sara S. Winston to Edward C. Bellinghausen and Michelle J. Bellinghausen, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 86, District 10, $99,000
• Robert E. Kofroth and Amanda E. Kofroth to Anita Gail Gredig, Forence Shirley Property, Lot 1, District 2, $200,000
• Janet L. Daniels to David R. Gilmore and Heather C. Gilmore, Fairview Sentell Addition, Lot 12, District 6, $195,000
• Vickie Gail Ward and Michael Steven Thomas to Jose Ricardo Velasquez Cedillos and Daysi Yesenia Villanueva Rivera, McConnell Addition, Lot 6, District 9, $95,000
• Pam Hannan to Laurence Hannan and Amy Hannan, Youngs Mountain View Addition, Lot 38, District 19, $140,000
• Kimberly A. Pennell to Mike McClurg, Sandy Stand Road, Acres 10.064, District 18, $72,000
• Lynn M. Morrill and Gregory C. Morrill to Jill Anne Bolton, Browns Creek Subdivision, Lot 23, District 9, $272,000
• Axiom Properties LLC to William Steinorth and Dana Steinorth, Brantley Park Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 33, District 9, $316,000
• Wanda Sue Reagan to Crystal Renee Willocks, Woodland Acres Subdivision, Lot 8, District 10, $172,900
• Clayton R. Craig and Vanessa Craig to Volhomes LLC, New Topside Road, District 10, $82,000
• Roy D. Merriman Jr. to Richard Rodriguez and Monica J. Segura Guerrero, Chelsea Village, Phase 2, Lot 37, District 8, $380,000
• James W. Moore and Julia C. Moore to James W. Moore Trust, Julia C. Moore Trust and Moore Family Rev. Living Trust, Six Mile Road, Acres 20.784, District 17; Four Mile Road, Acres 2.00, District 17, $0
• Vanguard Investments Inc. to Anderson B. Cofer and Michael COfer, Doll Mynders and Brownlees First Addition to Maryville, Lot 106 and 107, District 19, $123,000
• Anna F. Martin to Thomas E. Voigt and Evelyn Voigt, Carolyn Court, Lot 14, District 9, $199,000
• Walter M. Bogert Jr. and Marjorie E. Bogert to Charles R. Lampert and Jocelyn E. Lampert, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 17, Phase 1, Lot 289R1, District 19, $330,000
• Bryson Kyle Collins to Matthew B. Bradburn and Molly S. Bradburn, Saddle Ridge Subdivision, Section 1C, Lot 8, District 18, $375,000
• Dylan Jones and Cassandra Jones to Jevin Hoeper and Jessica Leigh Ann Braunstein, Cedar Creek, Acres 0.62, District 15, $150,000
• Kay A. Mellin to Scott D. Bruch and Stephanie L. Bruch, Waters Place Subdivision, Phase 14, Lot 14A, District 9, $214,900
• Todd J. Quigg and Wendy W. Quigg to Kenneth E. Rayborn and Glenda B. Rayborn, Cross Creek Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 69, District 19, $575,000
• Jerry E. Keller and Agnes M. Keller to Robert M. O'Neill and Diane O'Neill, Montvue Subdivision No. 2, Lot 66, District 19, $265,000
• Noreen G. Ptak to Thomas Ruel Hope III and Haley Dawn Hope, Cynthia D. Cantwell Property, Lot 4, Acres 10.10, District 13, $365,000
• Robert H. Headrick, Janet Nell Headrick Herzbrun, Larry C. Headrick and Charles R. Headrick to SRRM LLC, Royal Acres, Acres 14.91, District 19, $148,500
• Eric S. Herzbrun and Janet H. Herzbrun to Rasmus Baltsersen and Skye Baltsersen, Lucys Meadow, Lot 4, District 19, $220,000
• Robert H. Headrick, Janet Nell Headrick Herzbrun, Larry C. Headrick and Charles R. Headrick to Samuel Price, Ridge Club Condominium Development, District 19, $135,300
• Janet H. Herzbrun and Eric S. Herzbrun to Anderson E. Channell and Jacqlyn I. Channell, Ridge Club, District 19, $125,400
• Robert H. Headrick, Janet Nell Headrick Herzbrun, Larry C. Headrick and Charles R. Headrick to Samuel Price, Ridge Club Condominium Development, District 19, $135,300
• Edward C. Mann to James Lee Arnold and Kathy Clarke Arnold, Sundown Resort, Lot 121, District 15, $25,000
• Joseph A. Gugliotta and Terri L. Gugliotta to Dane Alexander George and Katherine George, Downey Property, Lot 1R-2-4, District 19, $436,000
• Julie Ann Vechery and Robert Lee Picklesmer to Teresa J. Davis, Northfield Subdivision, Lot 102, District 9, $250,000
• John J. Simonetto and Charlene Ann Colombo to Deanna Lynn Templeton and Christopher Todd Templeton, Rosewood, Phase 2, Lot 10, District 14, $75,000
• Stock Creek Properties Partnership, Massey Properties LLC and Zappa Properties to Aurora Properties LLC, Marriott Subdivision, Lots 1R and 2R1, District 11; Stock Creek Subdivision, Lots 1R, 2R, District 11; Base Point Business Park, Lots 3R and 9R, District 11; $31,000,000
• Sarah K. Lamonte and Alex J. Lamonte to Jennifer Keck, Eastwood Subdivision, Lot 5, District 12, $220,000
• Natalie Hawkins to Larry Allen Weeks III and Carlissa F. Martin, Hawkins Property, Lot 1, District 4, $389,000
• James F. Wells Jr. and Marie E. Wells to Blake Epperson, Cunningham Addition, Lot 7, District 9, $175,000
• Gordon L. Christopher to Keith Edward Stephens and Katie Stephens, Blount Development Company Addition, Lot 146, District 9, $150,000
