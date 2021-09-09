Aug. 22 to Aug. 28
• Mark Rigsby, Angela Rigsby and Mark F. Rigsby to Tracy Ostrander and Deedra Ostrander, Springview Road, Acres 12.0, District 6, $580,000
• Terrence Mccall to Philip Young III and Casey Young, Riverside Subdivision, Lot 10, District 14, $295,000
• Bryan Jagger and Candida Jagger to Ronald Lehman and Cheryl Lehman, Cambridge Place, Lot 1, District 2, $350,000
• Elizabeth Janes and Pauline Janes to Bird & Bird Holdings LLC, Fairview-Sentell Addition, Lot 6 and Lot 7, District 6, $195,000
• Allen Bowerman to Joseph Green and Mary Green, Armona Subdivision Addition No. 1, Lot 3, District 9, $275,000
• Eagles Cliffs LLC to Francis Douglas and Karen Douglas, Eagle Cliffs, District 11, $235,000
• D R Horton Inc. to Evan Niles, Aston Park Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 11, District 9, $313,615
• William Howard and Will Howard to Dennis O Callaghan Jr., Dennis O'Callaghan Jr. and Dennis Ocallaghan Jr., South Hall Subdivision, Lot 106, Acres .1722, District 9, $148,000
• Laurent F. Saint and Laurent M. Saint to Zachary Ludden and Sarah Ludden, Acres 33.75, District 8, $495,000
• D R Horton Inc. to Robert Pierce and Billie Pierce, Graces Way Subdivision, Lot 4, District 8, $290,290
• James Clark to Sherry Mathis and Danny Mathis, (Hackney-Lee) Addition to Friendsville, Lot 1, Lot 2, Lot 3, District 4, $118,000
• Gordon Meiners and Elizabeth Meiners to Lee Cappen and Millonie Cappen, Mimosa Estates Subdivision, Lot 157, District 11, $275,000
• Julie Crum to Jo Ann Procacci, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, $3,000,000
• Walter Woods, Donald R. Woods Estate, and Donald Woods to Shannon Swanger, Singleton Bend Road, Acres 1.9292, District 9, $235,000
• Timothy Bright and Erica Bright to Opendoor Property Trust I, John Weston Property, Lot 3, District 6, $281,400
• Sherry Mathis, Shery Jones and Danny Mathis to Martin Himes and Lisa Himes, North Union Grove Road, Acres 5.57, District 5, $435,000
• Vanguard Investments Inc. to Daniel Liszeo, Self Hollow Road, Acres .38, District 11, $67,500
• Diane Clark and Diane Boney to David Conklin and Michael Welsh, Kinzel Springs Subdivision, Phase V, Lot 80, District 15, $67,500
• Dean Volintine to Eric Faria and Shelly Faria, Silver Brook Subdivision, Lot 6, District 19, $550,000
• John Phipps and Lisa Phipps to Duncan Farnham Partners LLC, Duncan Woods Subdivision, Lot 6, District 19, $550,000
• Heather Walker and Heather Jenkins to James Potter, Regal Tower, District 9, $135,000
• James Dykes, Dorothy Dykes and D.A. Dykes to Conrad Guerra and Robin Guerra, Indian Grove Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 46, District 1, $369,900
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to John Pollard and Destiny Pollard, Montgomery Farms, Phase 2, Lot 29, District 19, $417,600
• Cory Oxendine, Taylor Oxendine and Taylor Sorrow to Keith Mortensen, Scenic Terrace Addition, Lot 56, District 9, $177,500
• Donald Windeknecht, Patricia Windeknecht and Pat Windeknecht to Jordan Cooper and Megan Cooper, Window Ridge Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 39, District 2, $380,000
• Brynden Kidd to Jonathan Ault and Kayla Webb, Raulston View Subdivision, Lot 76, District 19, $240,500
• D R Horton Inc. to Haruko Kubota, Aston Park Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 22, District 9, $269,440
• Lisa Harding, William Harding and William E. Harding to Benjamin Landkammer, Henry Lane Estates, Lot 9, District 2 and Henry Lane Estates, Lot 9, District 6, $350,000
• Luther Hullender Jr., Thelma Hullender and Thelma J. Hullender to Donal Clark and David Lebouef, Sundown Resort, Lot 26, District 15, $72,000
• William Minton II and Stephanie Milton to Tammy Bradberry and Chris Bradberry, Greenmeadow Addition No. 2 and 3, Lot 12, District 9, $400,000
• D R Horton Inc. to Stephen Nuchols and Felicia Nuchols, Graces Way Subdivision, Lot 5, District 8, $292,125
• Katelyn Wallace to Dean Fox, Rock Gardens, Lot 92, District 9, $265,000
• Margie Rosa to ARP Builders Inc., Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 109, District 2, $358,900
• John Sturgeon, William Sturgeon and William Mark Sturgeon to Scott Brooks and Veronica Brooks, Piedmont Addition, Lot 14, District 19, $402,000
• James Dockery and Deborah Dockery to Debora Raymond and James Raymond, Michael L. and Jama C. Crye Property, Lot 1, District 1, $290,000
• Tatiana Lanum, Jamison Lanum and Jamison N. Lanum to Laurie Womac, Wright Road, Acres 2.42, District 9, $285,000
• Karen Hash, Williams William Joseph Estate and Thomas Hash to Adam Caputo and Katherine Caputo, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 100, District 9, $275,000
• Kevin Ferweda and Brittany Ferweda to Jacob Wright and Stephanie Garcia, Forester Hills, Lot 3, District 5, $279,900
• Matthew Cross and Hailey Cross to Opendoor Property Trust I, Whisper Creek Subdivision, Lot 28, District 5, $382,800
• John Pollard and Destiny Pollard to Stephanie Smith and Tyler Burns, Highland Acres First Addition, Lot 282, District 19, $235,000
• Tambra Wells to Charles Sparks and Sharon Sparks, Tambra O. Wells Boundary Survey, Acres 17.114, District 13, $399,000
• ATGB Properties LLC to Blair Cobb, Youngs Mountain View Addition, Lot 28, District 19, $209,900
• Roger Spencer to Ronald Spencer, Bellas Meadow, Lot 19, District 19, $84,950
• Clyde H. Walker Revocable Trust, Clyde Walker, trust to Christy Ethridge, No property listed, District 18, $69,000.01
• Bradley Cooper and Ynes Canela to David Joffe and Pam Joffe, Greenwood Subdivision No. 1, Lot 10, District 6, $340,000
• Glenn Williams, William Williams and Lorene S. Williams Estate to Mahde Souiri, Brannon Subdivision, Lot 9, District 19, $209,900
• Samuel Furrow and Samuel J. Furrow to Furrow Family Partnership LP, Samuel J. Furrow Property, Lot 1 and Lot 2, District 11, $4,200,000
• Switzer Investments LLC to James Baun Jr. and Josie Kidd, H.G. David Estate Property, Lot 1, Acres 7.337, District 4, $135,000
• Michael Fisher and Daniel P. Keuhn Estate to Bryan Abell and Kelly Abell, Chilhowee Mountain Estates, Section 9, Lot 62, Acres 5.01, District 7, $350,000
• James Everage, Sandy Everage and James Sheldon Everage to Geneen Kennedy, Plainfield Addition, Section 5, Lot 98, District 9, $196,000
• Laura Jones and Brenda Newman to Rick Moore and Elizabeth Moore, Best View Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 22, District 7, $342,500
• D R Horton Inc. to Allen Wilson and Julia Wilson, Graces Way Subdivision, Lot 6, District 8, $283,660
• D R Horton Inc. to Danielle Cate and William Cate, Aston Park Subdivision, Lot 23, District 9, $314,610
• Dale Hill and Shelley Hill to Danny Irving and Deborah Irving, Providence Place, Lot 24, District 19, $370,000
• Cameran Birkholz to Anthony Arnone and Marla Arnone, Amerine Station Subdivision, Lot 65, District 9, $295,100
• Christian Brown Construction LLC to Lori Keller and Robert Keller, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 24, District 10, $337,500
• Christian Brown Construction LLC to Ryan Jorgensen and Kathryn Miller, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 25, District 10, $305,000
• Michael Bannon to Jerry Taylor and Donna Taylor, Clarence E. Jones Property, Lot 1, District 9, $120,000
• Joe Leatherwood and Ann Leatherwood to Peter Haas and Nicole Haas, Broady Place Subdivision, Lot 10, District 19, $670,000
• Lucas Decker to Michelle Newman, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 101, District 9, $115,000
• William Sellars and Beverly Sellars to Joe Haynes and Veronica Haynes, Lakeshore Estates, Lot 16, District 4, $461,500
• Richard Blair to Philip Rodriguez and Shanda Rodriguez, Forrester Property, Lot 1R, District 7, $185,000
• JMB FP Investment Company LLC to Lotus Real Estate Ventures LLC, TBE Properties LLC, Lot 2R2, District 9, $1,942,000
• Daniel Ceausu and Emanuela Ceausu to Kumarika Banerjee, Roger N. Best Property, Lot 5, $451,000
• Heather Ford and Sean Ford to David Hatten, Wildwood Road, Acres 1.0, District 12, $340,000
• Ball Homes LLC to Bryan Carraway and Linda Carraway, The Park, Phase III, Lot 28, $330,232
• Bassitt Homes LLC and Pistol Creek Construction LLC to Cassaundra Sutton and Tyler Sutton, Lonas Addition, Lot 48, District 19, $379,900
• Thomas Dickenson, sub trust and Ronald Hicks to GDP Properties LLC, Chota Subdivision, Lot 2, District 17, $29,000
• Ledford Simerly to Devin Walker, Olympia Villas, Phase 2, District 9, $139,900
• Yvonne King to Yvonne Lambert King Revocable Living Trust, Yvonne King, trust, Andover Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 72, District 9, $0
• Yvonne King to Yvonne Lambert King Revocable Living Trust, Yvonne King, trust, Andover Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 92, District 9, $0
• Buell Duncan III, Nancy Bryan and Allan Duncan to Patricia Gillooly, Taggart et al Property, Top O the World Resort, Lot 3, Acres 8.45, Lookmont Section Top of the World, Lot 86, Lookmont Section Top of the World, Lot 87 and Lookmont Section Top of the World, Lot 88, District 18, $365,250
• James Murphy and Tammy Murphy to Adam Mcdavid and Tanya Mcdavid, West Crown Point Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 1, District 10, $450,000
• Candace Fox, Candice Fox and Diana Crass to Seth Bloodgood, Houston Heights Subdivision, Lot 26, District 13, $145,200
• Tammy Bradberry and Chris Bradberry to Randy Olson and Laura Olson, Montgomery Farms, Phase 2, Lot 59, District 19, $425,000
• James Cross, James T. Cross Estate, Matthew Cross, Sharon Cross, James M. Cross and James T. Cross to Darryl Patty and Kerry Patty, Overlook Addition No. 1, Lot 68 and Lot 69, District 9, $231,000
• Mark Phillips and Debbie Phillips to Stephen Carouthers and Cindy Carouthers, Grandview Heights Subdivision No. 2,Lot 68, District 9, $331,000
• Eugene Shelyakova, Oksana Shelyakova, Oleg Khalezov and Eugene Khalezov to Gregory Walsh and Tanya Walsh, Penland Property Happy Valley Road, Lot 1B, District 3, $25,000
• Joseph Green, Mary Green and Mary E. Green to Neal Reno, Williams Way, Phase 2, Lot 77, District 8, $318,000
• Rebecca Dewitt to Joan Flournoy and Bobbie Labarge, Meadowbrook Subdivision, Lot 45, District 9, $175,000
• Patrick Chapman and Jamie Chapman to Melissa Omeara, Mack Omeara, Melissa O’meara and Mack O’meara, Knight Bridge Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 57, District 19, $80,000
• Clarence Zimmer and Laura Zimmer to Marilyn Hodges, Olympia Condominiums, Phase 1, Lot 39, District 9, $174,900
• Max Tulloch and C.J. Tulloch to Brent Pesterfield and Jennifer Pesterfield, Mrs. Joseph R.Mcginley Place Subdivision, Lot 7R, District 9, $100,000
• EKVM Properties Limited Partnership and MVK Holding Corporation to Kenneth Campbell and Karen Campbell, Musket Ridge, Subdivision, Lot 19, District 15, $120,000
• Jill Powell, Joanne Hall and Joanne M. Hall to Nickolas Forrest and Andree Forrest, Old Walland Highway, Lot 2, Acres 46.771, District 14, $535,000
• Eugene Baksa Jr. and Kristn Baksa to Chad Netherland and Lindsey Netherland, Robert S. Heaton Property, Lot 3R, Acres 2.08, District 8, $25,000
• City of Maryville Tennessee and Blount County Tennessee to Amazon.com Services LLC, Robert C. Jackson Drive, Lot 4, Acres 45.10, District 19, $6,500,000
• Amy Turley and Ashley Turley to Ashleigh Young, Rock Gardens, Lot 125, District 9, $238,000
• Dale Barnett and Geraldine Barnett to Jimmy Wesley and Vickie Wesley, Big Valley Subdivision, Lot 22, District 15, $79,000
• Steve Fillmore and Janice Fillmore to Kelly Hembree and Kelleen Hembree, Kelly and Kelleen Hembree Property, Acres .40, District 15, $500
• Kelly Hembree and Kelleen Hembree to Steve Fillmore and Janice Fillmore, Kelly and Kelleen Hembree Property, Acres 10.80, District 15, $100,000
• Virginia Hodge and John Hodge Jr. to Don Odom and Jonnie Odom, Maryville Garden Addition to Maryville, Lot 7R, District 19, $50,000
• Sydney Crofts, Sydney Trent, Joseph Crofts and Sydney Croft to Brandon Connelly and Andrea Connolly, Pflanzes West Maryville Subdivision, Lot 33 and Lot 34, District 19, $220,000
• Jacqueline Donatelli to Jenny Moynihan, Rio Vista Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 56, District 4, $581,500
• Jerry Whitehead, Kathy H. Whitehead and Kathy Whitehead to Claire Hammond and Hardman Hammond, Ellens Crossing, Lot 11, District 8, $425,000
• Susan Lawhorn, Greg Lawhorn and James H. Lawhorn Estate to Edward Yarnell and Mitizi Yarnell, Mcconnell Road, District 2, $212,000
• Shirley Collins to Spencer Smith and Katie Smith, Peppermint Hills Subdivision, Lot 43, District 12, $315,000
• KLV LLC to Kimberly Kiely-Bouker, Michael Bouker and Kimberly Bouker, Manning Lane Property, Lot 1, District 9, $149,900
• David Lawson, Shannon L. Lawson and Shannon Lawson to Orlando Rodriguez and Isabel Rodriguez, Orlando Rodriguez, trust and Isabel Rodriguez, trust, Valley View Subdivision, Lot 31, District 9, $425,000
• Carl Watters to Jeremy Perger and Sarah Perger, Carrs Creek Road, District 15, $260,000
• Gina Pighetti and Thomas Jarnigan Jr. to Christopher Ritchey and Ellen Ritchey, Northfield Subdivision, Lot 52, District 9, $269,000
• Violet Dailey to Johnny Bishop and Louise Bishop, Dailey Property, Lot 2, District 1, $85,000
• Debra Brock, Scott Brock and Travis Brock to Jody Reno, Acres 2.956, District 10, $215,000
• Daniel Metevier and Diana Metevier to Terry Short and Sarah Short, Eggers Addition, Lot 10R, District 9, $195,000
• Dana Davis, Michael Davis and Dana G. Davis to Joseph Crofts and Sydney Crofts, Stephanies View, Lot 4, District 2, $305,000
•Patrick Mize, Mary Mize and Patrick D. Mize to Bill Barker and Kathy Barker, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 2, Lot 365, District 19, $379,000
• Joshua Wheat to Daniel Chuning and Pamela Holmes, Highland Acres Subdivision, First Addition, Lot 128, District 19, $160,000
• Robert White to Keith Harrell and Meredith Harrell, Kays Farm Subdivision, Lot 5, District 13, $548,000
• Teressa Shipp and Teressa A. Shipp to Hannah Stinnett, Hopewell Subdivision, Lot 9, District 6, $170,000
• Patricia Huddleston to Trinelle Mcclellan, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 25, District 9, $345,000
• Philip Everhart, Rebecca Everhart and Phillip Everhart to Susan Broniarczyk and Martin Broniarczyk, Chessingham Subdivision, Lot 8, District 2, $300,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Annette Jennings, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 73, District 7, $248,850
• D R Horton Inc. to Roxanne Ducheney and David Ducheney, Aston Park Subdivision, Phase 1, lot 21, District 9, $263,905
• Meredith Jennings and Meredith Iqbal to Michael G. Duncan Revocable Living Trust, Revocable Living Trust of Michael G. Duncan, and Michael Duncan, trust, Butler Mills Fars, Section 2, Lot 5, Acres 6.197 and Section 2, Lot 6, Acres 6.099, District 8, $790,000
• Janice Gabbert, Janice G. Gabbert and Amy Turley to Lindsey Back and Christina Back, Raulston View Subdivision, Lot 180, District 19, $250,000
• Carissa Drew to Wayne Terrazas and Ann Woo, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 106, District 9, $162,000
• Ronald Millsaps, Aletha Lowe and William Millsaps to Robert Millsaps and Dixie Millsaps, Rocky Branch Road, Acres .32, District 14, $50,000
• Brandon Wittmer and Brittany Wittmer to Delsa Spence, John F. Spence and John A. Spence, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1, Lot 225, District 9, $20,000
• Peachtree Pointe LP and PTP LLC to Julie Crum, Osprey Point Subdivision, Lot 2, District 10, $1,495,000
• Peachtree Pointe LP and PTP LLC to Julie Crum, Osprey Point Subdivision, Lot 3, District 10, $1,450,000
• Michael Grider and Kathleen Grider to Eric Myers and Olivia Myers, Howard Property, Lot 2, District 19, $450,000
• Massey Properties LLC to David Shanks, E. Harper Avenue, Acres 1.056 and Acres .197, District 9, $1,500,000
• John Young and Claudia Young to Eric Siekkinen, Rocky Top Subdivision, Lot 4, District 15, $625,000
• Glen Hitch Jr. and Glen Hitch Junior to Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority, Rocky Waters Subdivision, Section 5, Lot 98 and Section 5, Lot 99, District 11, $31,275
• Dean Pettine to Christopher Andrews and Kristin Andrews, Montvale Road, District 8, $330,000
