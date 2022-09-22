Sept. 11-17
• Steven E. Snyder to Steven Rivera and Michaela Gariel Rivera, East Forest Subdivision, Lot 22, District 8, $30,000
• Darcy L. Loeffler to Alison Michelle Brauer, Williams & Riden Subdivision, Lot 1, District 9, $312,300
• Geraldine A. Miller to Glenn C. Harte and Lory D. Harte, Six Mile Chota Road, 11.443 Acres, District 7, $575,000
• K1 Land LLC to John C. Mitchell, H & P Development Corporation Top of the World, Lots 5 and 6, District 18, $65,000
• Christopher Kilby and Melanie Kilby to Tyler Douglas Robinson and Haley Grace, Haydens Place, Lot 20, District 8, $340,000
• Eva Murphy, Eva M. Murphy, Lance A. Dennis and Mark A. Dennis to Timothy B. Haynes and Melisa A. Haynes, Riverview Estates, Lot 11, District 12, $635,000
• Neil D. Gulas Trustee, Colleen B. Gulas Trustee and The Gulas Family Trust to Jeffrey Stahl, Brantlin Reserve, Lot 5, District 19, $102, 500
• Ralph J. Benson and Elizabeth A. Benson to David L. Kirby, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 52, District 2, $69,500
• Ridgemont LLC to Quyen Luong and Lien Do, Panorama Estates, Lot 138, District 6, $75,000
• Marsha Anderson, Marsha G. Hughes and Marsha Hughes to Nicholas Howerton and Deandra Howerton, Northfield Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 3, Lot 175, District 9, $424,900
• Kathy Knight to Jeff Hopper and Suzanner Hopper, Top of the World, Section 2, Lots 28-30, District 18, $64,500
• Tyler Robinson to Cory Dodson and Michaela Salley, Bryant Property, Lot 7R1, District 19, $231,000
• William Lynn Gregory and William L. Gregory to Annette Diauto, Clemmie Gregory Property, Lot 1R1, District 8, $57,163
• Charles Skeeter and Carol Skeeter to David P. Allison Trustee, Janine A. Allison Trustee and David P. and Janine Allison Living Trust, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 206, District 19, $375,000
• Earl S. Smith, Earl L. Smith and Susan H. Smith to Lien Do and Quyen Luong, St. Thomas Subdivision, Lot 18, District 9, $82,500
• Timothy Adam Hatcher, Lacie E. Hatcher and Lacie Hatcher to Laranda Cummings and Joshua H. Richerson, Burl D. Hatcher Property S/D, Lot 3, District 10, $240,000
• Roger D. Forrester to Audelina C. Botzotz and Joel Lares, Forrester Property, 2.979 Acres, District 7, $15,000
• David A. Delang and Regina K. Delang to Kenneth A. Stark Trustee, Nancy S. Voith Trustee and The K and N Trust, Little River Camp Sites, Lots L-25 and L-26, District 15, $376,000
• Charles M. Patton to Nicholas A. King and Kristel L. King, Smoky View Subdivision, Section A, Lots 1 and 2, District 19, $400,000
• Ruth Ellen Hanson to Sue E. Potter, Dominion Downs, Lot 60, District 7, $275,000
• Thomas F. McKnight and Thomas McKnight to Daria M. Sullivan, Tommy Hodge Subdivision, Lots 1R and 2R, District 19, $220,000
• Pamela S. Dunn, Pamela S. Pilkington, Christi L. West and Christi L. Pilkington to Clara M. Duckworth, Dominion Downs, Lot 87, District 7, $240,000
• Pamela Nabors, June M. Woodcock Estate, June Mildred Woodcock Estate, Pamela Nabors Suc Trustee and The June M. Woodcock Revocable Living Trust to Gaye Hanson and Kyle Robert Hanson, Woodsfield Subdivision, Lot 13, District 9, $355,900
• David Richman to David Hunter Jones, College Street, District 9, $435,000
• Allison M. Thomerson to Jordan B. Newman, Mutton Hollow Road, 0.439 Acres, District 7, $165,000
• Frances E. Clair to Mark Alan Sheppard and Kay Sheppard, Pleasant Hill Homes Subdivision, Section 2, Lots 21 and 22, District 8, $335,000
• Hazel E. Green to Ben Penton and Lajeanna Penton, Doll-Mynders and Brownlee First Addition to Maryville, Lots 114 and 115, District 19, $250,000
• Daniel S. Cline and Lori R. Cline to Jeremy B. Littleton and Brittany N. Littleton, Tuckaleechee Pike, District 14, $540,000
• Michael E. Cook to David J. Atchley and Jama N. Atchley, College Park Estates Subdivision, Lot 27, District 8, $240,000
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to Ralph T. Brackbill and Linda K. Pearl, Griffitts Mill at Mint, Phase 3, Lot 25, District 7, $444,900
• W. Phillip Reed, Perry L. Dixon Estate, Perry Steven Dixon Estate and Perry Lee Dixon Estate to AA Properties GP, 4 Acres, District 6, $183,700
• Kimberly Trussell, Dylan Trussell and Dana Walter to William Carson McLain Trustee, Debra Whaley McLain Trustee, and William Carson McLain and Debra Whaley McLain Joint Revocable Trust, Covington Place, Lot 3, District 9, $242,500
• David C. Wachter to Pitzberg Holdings LLC, South Park Business Center, Lot 4, District 6, $300,000
• Raymond Edward Hale, Leigh E. Hale and Raymond E. Hale to Jordan Harold Estep and Megan Joy Estep, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 98, District 19, $565,000
• Gregory L. Miller and Lisette Miller to Michael E. Barton, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 38, District 2, $82,500
• Jennifer Gideon to Deborah Fultz, Sunset View Addition No. 4, Lot 7, District 19, $275,000
• Elisabeth Alford-Sullivan, Elisabeth Alford Sullivan and James J. Sullivan to Trevor Dylan Hill, Fox Hills Subdivision, Lot 5A, 0.55 Acres, District 11, $1,100,000
• Deedra Garrison and Deedra R. Garrison to Ronald Manning and Linda Manning, James Neubert Property, Lot 1, District 14, $674,900
• Aubrey Tallent, Aubrey M. Moss and Wesley Tallent to Austin Wallace and Allison Wallace, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 48, District 7, $380,000
• Bryan E. Testerman Jr. Construction Co. LLC to Brock Thomas Mitchell, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 183, District 9, $659,900
• Judy Potter Stephens, Sharon Potter Carver, Tami Renee Potter, Tammy Renee Potter, Ricky Eugene Potter, Rick Eugene Potter and Rick Potter to Cynthia Jane Booth-McDannel and Cynthia Jane Booth McDannel, Norton Road, 2 Acres, District 15, $125,000
• Jeffrey R. Horton to TN Restore Inc., Sunrise Addition, Lots 38-40, District 9, $150,000
• Sally T. Joines Trustee, Harold David Joines Trustee and Sally T. Joines Living Trustee to Logan Keith Bookout and Courtney Faith Stout, Worthington, Phase 3, Lot 109R, District 19, $399,900
• Joshua D. Bright and Laura B. Bright to Dillon Staples and Victoria Staples, John Harris First Addition, Lot 25, 0.184 Acres, District 19, $266,000
• Norma M. Ledbetter, Roger Alan Ledbetter Attorney-in-Fact and Norma Ledbetter to Eva M. Murphy, Highland Acres Subdivision No. 2, Lot 25, District 19, $300,000
• Nolan Construction LLC to Kathy Rivard, Pistol Creek Properties, Lot 1, District 9, $396,000
• Wallace J. Ogle, Margaret Ann Ogle and Deborah O. Ernsberger Attorney-in-Fact to Johnny Ray Morgan, Branditta Gaye Morgan, William Kenneth Burt and Patricia G. Burt, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 40, District 9, $325,000
• Savanah Vineyard to Carol Vignolo and Joseph Cokusis, Norwood Village Subdivision, Lot 15, District 19, $219,900
• Jennifer Barry and Roland R. Barry Jr. to Luke D. Kirven and Jamie M. Natoli, Quail Ridge Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 21R, District 8, $160,000
• Bruce Thompson and Tichey Rene Thompson to Sanford B. Goddard, Bruce Thompson Property, Lot 2, District 7, $70,000
• Richard Woodward to Dennis Patrick Hinkle Sr. and Peggy Marie Hinkle, Miser Station and Union Grove Road, 4 Acres, District 5, $170,000
• Bruce Thompson and Tichey Rene Thompson to Jared Brian Douglas and Allie Mason Douglas, Bruce Thompson Property, Lot 4, District 7, $232,634
• William Bratrud and Liza Bratrud to Melissa A. Funderburk and Shannon L. Funderburk, Chilhowee Mountain Estates Subdivision, Section 16, Lot 82, District 7, $229,000
• Stanley J. Estes and Mary Jane Estes to Michael D. Slack and Judith A. Slack, Big Valley Campground, Lot 248, District 15, $185,000
• Steven E. Fletcher and Gayle A. Fletcher to Stanley J. Estes and Mary Jane Estes, Highway 321, 0.45 Acres, District 15, $170,000
• Anita Garcia, Anita L. Vasquez and Anita Vasquez to Isidro Lucio Rodriquez, Maryville-Knoxville State Highway No. 33, District 11, $55,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Robert Joe Hays Jr. and Lisa Michelle Hays, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 237, District 7, $324,025
• Smithbilt LLC to Noah Samuel Waters and Stone Bai Waters, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 236, District 7, $331,270
• Mark Wichner and Ann Wichner to Paul Martin Fibbe and Shannon Saunders Fibbe, Hearon Property Happy Valley, Lots 2 and 5, Hearon Property, 2.35 Acres, District 3, $250,000
• Emma Victoria Willcox and Adam Sage Willcox to Bruce Berry and Kim Berry, Fox Creek Farms, Lot 21R, District 5, $585,000
• WKT LLC to Douglas Gamble and Nina Gregg, Franklin Ridge Subdivision, Lot 10, District 12, $150,000
• Bethany S. Pankratz and Cindy D. Latham to Charles Lester, Disco Riverview Subdivision, Lot 17, District 4, $280,000
• PKC LLC to Juston Eric Gilmore and Tiffanie Starr Gilmore, Derby Downs Subdivision, Lot 12, District 2, $400,000
• Mary P. Bettis to Brian Chavarria and Paige Chavarria, Wimbledon Subdivision, Lot 80R, District 19, $825,000
• Michelle Newman to Nova Rudder, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 101, District 9, $229,000
• Debby C. Drummey and William Drummey to Wieske Enterprises LLC, Jack Cole Property Subdivision, Lot 8, District 13, $260,000
• Joshua D. Boyd and Jama L. Boyd to Koke Properties LLC, Northwood Subdivision, Lot 67, District 9, $659,999
• Jacob Redmond to Shane Harper Horan to Tiffany Nicole Horan, South Hampton, Lot 8, District 7, $459,900
• Richard E. Pearson to Allison Fay and Addison Leinart, Loop Road, 7.540 Acres, District 14, $400,000
• Brandi Ray to Jacob Denault, Edna Garland Road, 1.2 Acres, District 6, $78,200
• Leigh Angela Knox to Scott Headrick and Dicie Headrick, Hitch Family Property Subdivision, Lot 9R, District 14, $375,000
• Leigh Angela Knox to Keith E. Campbell and Melissa A. Campbell, Hitch Family Property, Lot 3, 6.624 Acres, District 14, $192,500
• Diana Tran and Thong Phan to Nelson A. Riley, Boynton Place Condominiums, District 19, $201,500
• Gerald Roche and Florence Roche to Jonathan Denney and Katelyn Murwin, Rifle Range Road, 1.85 Acres, District 15, $607,000
• Justin Walker, Nena E. Walker and Jason Walker Attorney-in-Fact to Asheley McLean and Steven Fisher, Eagleton Extension Subdivision, Lot 16, District 9, $237,000
• David H. Glover to Thomas A. Vaughn and Abigail S. Vaughn, Coleman Estates, Lot 54, District 6, $389,500
