August 30 to September 5
• Jerry Wayne Burrow and Tina Sue Burrow to Robert Dale Hetrick and Dian Kay Hetrick, Big Valley Subdivision, Lot 36, District 15, $47,000
• Scott M. Bassitt and Catherine E. Bassitt to Darryl G. Monday and Sharon N. Monday, McNeilly Place Subdivision, Lot 16, District 9, $309,000
• Don T. Atkins to Stacey Beagel and Michael Joseph Beagel, Taliaferro Hills, Lot 13, District 5, $260,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Amanda R. Petersen and Joshua D. Petersen, Jackson Park Subdivision, Lot 4, District 19, $287,855
• Robert H. Headrick, Janet Nell Headrick Herzbrun, Larry C. Headrick and Charles R. Headrick to James Franklin McMillan, Ridge Club Condominium Development, District 19; 95 Properties Property, District 19, $150,000
• Stan Hurt to Kayla N. Weakley, Fairview Addition, Lot 29, District 9, $136,700
• Steven John Dekanich and Aloysia Dekanich to Alvin George Burstein and Sanda Loucks Burstein, Lowes Ferry Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 40, District 10; Lowes Ferry Cactus Cove Community Boat Slip, Lot 40, District 10, $8798,000
• Farmington Development Corporation to Roger Best, Hilltop Vista Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 62, District 19, $29,900
• Dean Halm and Doreen Halm to Cody Steadmon, Hackney and Lee Addition, Lots 3, 4 and 8, District 4, $130,000
• Christian Brown Construction LLC to Xiuli Sun, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 5, District 10, $270,000
• Aaron M. Jenkins and Christie L. Jenkins to Bruce D. Teed, Best View Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 14, District 7, $227,000
• Laura Ann Hill Coppinger to Dakotah Fairchild and Heather Fairchild, Hinkle Estates, Section 4, Lot 35, District 13, $232,000
• Christian Brown Construction LLC to Martyn Baker and Jennifer Baker, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 39, District 10, $300,000
• Damien R. Kerr and Alisha R. Kerr to Nicholas Joseph Brozenick and Mandy Korinne Brozenick, Light Pink Road, Acres 2.767, District 10, $276,900
• Brandon Scott Sunderland to Somer L. Bayless, Guy Bayless, Janet L. Lail and Kenneth R. Lail Jr., College Park Estates, Lot 10, District 8, $249,900
• Richard Bond and Kimberly Jonas Bond to Phillip A. Everett and Alicia B. Hennon, Payne Hollow Road, Acres 1.042, District 14, $139,000
• Brandy Yarborough to John Larry Bellard and Amanda St. Romain Bellard, Little Round Top, Lot 7, District 15, $10,000
• Sand Products LLC to Brad Petree and April Petree, Air Base Road, Acres 3.544, District 10, $350,000
• Terry G. Demacopoulos and Susan Demacopoulos to Jill Adamson Settlemyer and Kevon Settlemyer, Ridge Water, Lot 9, District 5, $1,450,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Alice Cordova, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 46, District 7, $221,225
• Michele Renee Potter Self and Peggy Lou Roszell Potter to Bradley S. Williams and Lynnsey M. Williams, Peggy Lou Roszell Potter Estate Property, Lot 1, District 6, $60,000
• David W. Bowers to Kenneth Wesley Lucas and Arlene Sue Lucas, Derby Downs Subdivision, Lot 16, District 2, $286,500
• Michael R. Arnold and Katherine J. Arnold to Jeremiah R. Scannell and Regina Marie Scannell, Fox Run Subdivision, Lot 15, District 13, $348,000
• John J. Prospero and Marilyn Prospero to Stephanie Morton, John J. Prospero Property, Lot 2R-1, District 5, $300,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Keith Howard Jones and Debra Janet Jones, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 120, District 10, $244,375
• DR Horton Inc. to Matthew Joseph Henery and Ashley Headrick, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 89, District 10, $269,150
• Jeffrey Lee Smith and Kelli L. Smith to Dennis M. Ryniec and Donna L. Worrell, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 123, District 9, $629,000
• John Schoolcraft and Carolyn K. Schoolcraft to Samuel Cody Hartsook and Kelsey Lee Harsook, Lowes Ferry, Phase 3, Lot 139, District 10, $36,500
• Linda Savage to James L. Edwards and Betty C. Edwards, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 13, Phase 1, Lot V-119R, District 19, $245,000
• Jerry Turvaille and Kaye Turvaille to Jody Somerville, Chilhowee Mountain Estates, Section 10, Lot 70, Acres 9.42, District 7, $180,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Chelsea M. Green and Charles M. Kolinsky, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 75, District 19, $254,280
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Steven A. Durrance and Michele Durrance, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 60, District 19, $311,670
• Geri Williams and Wendy Cox to Paul Aaron Delozier and Jordan Kaylee Delozier, Sugarwood Subdivision, Lot 27, District 6, $207,000
• James Goode to Samantha Jade Gould and Patrick Arthur Gould, Lively Subdivision, Lots 1 and 2, District 19, $275,000
• Quietlands Development Group LLC to Richard K. Whittington and Tracy L. Whittington, Trillium Residential Cove Subdivision, Lot R-U4, District 15, $40,000
• Timothy Badgett and Patricia Badgett to Timothy Burress and Jessica Burress, Charles C. and Afton K. Chamberlain Living Trust Property, Lot 2, District 14, $100,000
• Tricia Ann Stoddard to Leonard L. Delgatto and Yvonne Delgatto, Kinzel Springs, Phase 1, Lot 3, District 15, $430,000
• Kara G. Clanton Co-Trust and William A. Clanton Co-Trust to Zachary M. Lange and Jamie W. Lange, Sundown Resort, Lot 108, District 15, $45,000
• Anthony Drew Galyon and Jessica Mikel Galyon to Barry Corbett and Diana Corbett, Paradise Hills Subdivision, Lot 52R, District 14, $235,900
• Stephen Collins and Vallie Collins to Jeffery K. McCulloch and Michelle L. McCulloch, HG Endsley Property, Lots 4 and 5, District 4, $575,000
• Arthur L. Lewis and Sherril A. Lewis to Clay E. Stalcup and Staci K. Stalcup, Wildwood Road, Acres 8.10, District 12, $135,000
• Susan Y. Capps to Charles T. Sparks, Fairfield Subdivision, Lot 33, District 14, $176,350
• Quietlands Development Group LLC to Keith Lindgren Co-Trust and Ruth Ann Lindgren Co-Trust, Arrowhead Subdivision Laurel Valley, Lot 10, District 15, $245,000
• Douglas D. Benton and Trysh E. Benton to Tiffany Marie Martin and Marc A. Martin, Northwood Subdivision, Lot 43, District 9, $419,600
• Ryan Dalton and Katie Dalton to Robert Froelich Sr. Trust and Patricia Froelich Trust, Buena Vista Addition No. 5, Lot 29, District 19, $227,500
• Kristen Amburn to Joshua Mosier and Deeanna Mosier, Highland Acres Subdivision, Lot 75, District 19, $176,000
• Bruce A. Wachter and Catherine S. Wachter to David Kelley and Jenni Ann Shepherd, Ellejoy Road, Acres 95.6, District 13, $800,000
• Paul E. Rademacher and Linda D. Rademacher to Jeffrey L. Smith and Kelli L. Smith, Hollybrook Hills, Lot 5, District 12, $790,000
• Brian M. Albano and Savannah Albano to Tracie Elmendorf and Kenneth Elmendorf, Brooklyn Estates, Lot 6R2, District 9, $320,000
• Eric W. Barton to Alison L. Box, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 77, District 10, $2,800,000
• Kenneth L. Elmendorf and Tracie Elmendorf to Steve D. Goodwin and Teresa G. Goodwin, The Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 11, District 19, $350,000
• Dennis Mark Payne and Stephanie Fawn Guthrie to Gregory John Cassarella and Kelli Cassarella, Whisper Creek Subdivision, Lot 36, District 5, $399,900
• Budde Wolfe and Lisbeth Wolfe to Joshua Riddell and Theresa Riddell, North Farnum Street, Acres 20, District 4, $275,000
• Ernest E. Chapman II to Linda R. Bencze Trust and John M. Bencze Trust, Topside Road, Acres 0.368, District 10, $165,000
• Jared H. Shaffer and Katie Shaffer to Marion Madore, Bassel Subdivision, Lot 341, District 9, $165,000
• Tommy England and Patsy England to Mark Ostroff and Genette Ostroff, Mills View Subdivision, Lot 16R, District 1, $329,000
• Matthew Conrad and John Conrad Jr. to Angela Marie Gale, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 Eagleton Village, Lot 84, District 9, $160,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to North Star Properties LLP, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 5, District 19, $242,520
• DR Horton Inc. to Eric L. Baumgardner and Kimberly K. Baumgardner, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 111, District 10, $289,910
• Mark D. Ostroff and Genette D. Ostroff to Angela N. Hooke Trust, The Maryville Highlands, Phase 3, Lot 125, District 19, $442,500
• Mary A. Poveda and Cynthia M. Poveda to Tomas Juan Andres Guatemalteca and Angelina Guatemalteca Pascual Domingo, Mimosa Estates Subdivision, Lot 136, District 11, $155,000
• Benny D. Ferrell and Patti B. Ferrell to William Mark Hart and Rhea Hart, Woodthrush Subdivision, Lot 21, District 10, $315,000
• Austin C. Plemons and Crystal Plemons to Meghan E. Rogers Hubbs and Derran C. Hubbs, Keiras Court, Lot 1, District 19, $355,500
• Bruce W. Valentine and Sharon A. Valentine to David Lynn Wagner and Gina Lori Wagner, Sundown Resort, Lot 123, District 15, $35,000
• Nancy K. Westbrook, Helen W. Haucke and Barbara R. Westbrook to Justin D. Smither and Elizabeth M. Smither, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lots 104 and 105, District 9, $150,000
• Ruby Louise Johnston, Robert Leonard Cox, Edna Ruth Everett and Geneva Jewel Howerton to Daniel Boyd McCullah Sr. and Candis Lyn McCullah, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Acres 7.831, District 4, $114,500
• Tracy Fisher to Tracy Fisher, Riverview Subdivision, Lot 141, District 11, $0
• Mark Goodfield and Diana Goodfield to Brandon A. Campbell, McWilliams Property, Lot 4, District 2, $175,000
• Jason Hitson to Teresa Goins, North Maryville Addition No. 2, Lot 20, District 9, $70,000
• Chad E. Rohrer and Theresa Yu to Ming-Ching Yu, Mackenzie Place Subdivision, Lot 48, District 12, $280,000
• Jeffery K. McCullough and Michelle L. McCullough to Donald F. Mason Jr. and Kristen Y. Mason, Bluff Crest Estates Subdivision, Lot 13, District 4, $485,000
• Georgia L. Walker to Ronald R. Helwig Jr. and Ronald R. Helwig III, Castaway Cove Subdivision, Lot 2, District 5, $100,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Wayne Roth and Rose Ann Roth, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 121, District 10, $247,535
• Tara J. Cooper and Randall W. Cooper to Jorge Escalona and Marie Escalona, Randall W. Cooper Property, Lot 2, District 6, $325,000
• Melissa Covert and Christopher Ryan Covert to Ryan Patrick Ross and Rachel Laine Ross, Valley View Farms Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 93, District 9, $363,000
• Harry Christopher Wampler and Angela O. Wampler to Kylene Renee Cole, Franklin Meadows Subdivision, Lot 22, District 1, $269,900
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Mara Beets, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 54, District 19, $323,000
• Timothy L. Ivens and Linda K. Ivens to Peter A. Oldenburg and Shauna M. Oldenburg, Springview Subdivision, Lot 1, District 6, $324,400
• Smithbilt LLC to Joshua R. Marion and Candace K. Marion, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 24, District 7, $298,615
• Michael Roach, Michele Roach, Erika Stapleton and Roy Stapleton to Leland Stevenson and Diana Stevenson, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lots 103 and 104, District 9; Dalton Street Alley, Acres 0.018, District 9, $180,000
• Phyllis Simerly, Rebecca Adams, Kay Huffstetler, Fay Sisson and Clemmer Sisson to PS Investments LLC, Fairview Addition, Lot 10, District 9, $100,000
• Ronald Edward Conatser Co-Trust, Roger Lee Conatser Co-Trust and Donna Marie Conatser Riley Co-Trust to Andy Rochelle, Lails Lane, District 15, $200,000
• Audrie M. Jones Frye to Rocky Top Investments LLC, Blount Development Company First Addition, Lot 119, District 19, $70,000
• Curtis H. Clark and Diana J. Clark to Tomas Ramirez and Adriana Montoya Ruiz, Thornhill Park Subdivision, Lot 66R, District 9, $50,000
• Daniel Strayn and Rozalind Strayn to Marwan Saliba, Lincoln Park, Lot 5, District 9, $201,000
• Jonathan Gushen and Mary Gushen to Anthony Gill and Sara Gill, Drews Meadow Condominium, Phase 2, District 9, $172,000
• Nathaniel Snider and Esperanza Baez, Wells Road, Acres 1.59, District 19, $155,500
• Robert Hearon and Tammy Hearon to Lisa Marie Hutsell, Lydias View, Lot 6, District 6, $250,000
• Richard W. Hayes and Robbie A. Hayes to Stanley Kosky and Jackie Kosky, Bedford Estates, Lot 1R, District 7, $30,000
• Pistol Creek Properties LLC to William J. Charlton Jr. and Julie Charlton, Wright Road, Acres 0.871, District 9, $249,000
• Don Stewart Construction LLC to Robert Horrocks and Terry Horrocks, Hilltop Vista Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 42, District 19, $230,000
