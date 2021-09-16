Sept. 6 to Sept. 10
• Charles Miller and Evelyn Miller to, $235,940 Jennifer Barry and Roland Barry Jr., Quail Ridge Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 21R, District 8, $100,000
• The Rush Living Trust and Nicole Wolf, trust, to Robert Fisher and Karen Fisher, Panorama Estates, Lot 18, District 6, $375,000
• Robert E. Saltsgaver, Robert Saltsgaver and Jennifer Saltsgaver to Lawrence Early and Kathi Early, Grand Vista, Lot 30, District 8
• Robert McGhee, Betty McGhee and Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann PC sub trust to American Advisors Group, Highland Acres First Addition, Lot 175 and Lot 174, District 19, $154,184.81
• Smithbilt LLC to Paul Bristol and Josie Spivey, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 1, District 7, $269,850
• Elizabeth Davis to Whitney Peagler, Wilkinson Pike Subdivision, Lot 2, District 9, $339,900
• Rachel Foster to Paulette Montinola and Antonio Montinola, Woodmont Addition, Lot 34, District 9, $249,900
• David Robertson and Ashley Robertson to Ruth James, Wildwood Springs Addition, Lot 1, Lot 2, Lot 3, Lot 4, Lot 5, Lot 6 and Lot 7, District 12, $174,900
• Daniel Johnson and Christine Johnson to Robert Dalton, The Reserve at Ross Springs, Lot 55, District 9, $692,500
• Amburn Builders LLC to Shari Mullins, Haydens Place, Lot 1, District 8, $249,900
• David Mcculloch to Abbie Paul and Dylan Campbell, Clover Hill Mill Road, Acres .456, District 6, $250,000
• KLH Properties and Kenneth Harper to David Mcculloch and Melissa Smith, Pinebrooke Point, Phase 1, Lot 2, District 1, $315,000
• Wanda Kimmelman, Wanda Williams and Scott Kimmelman to Kevin Griggs and Kimberly Griggs, Lennox Square Condominium, Lot 17 and Lennox Square Condominium Lot 17, District 19, $338,000
• William Charlton Jr. and Julie Charlton to Sean Kelley and Tracey Kelley, Wright Road, Acres .871, District 9, $325,000
• C S Property Group LLC to Stephen Campbell and Stephanie Campbell, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 163 and Lot 164, District 9, $365,000
• Philip Knouff and Dorothy Knouff to Patrick Woodbury and Guy Woodbury, Ridge Road, Acres 1.42, District 8, $230,000
• Kenneth Boring, Mary Boring and Mary E. Boring to Francine Verzi and Tony Verzi, Acres 2, Holliday Hills No. 2 Top O The World Resort, Section 2, Acres 3, Top O The World Business Property, Lot 48, Lot 49, Lot 50, Lot 51, Lot 52, Lot 53, Lot 54, Lot 55, Holliday Hills No. 2 Top O The World, Lot 26, Holliday Hills Rev. Section 2, Lot 12, Lot 13, Lot 14, Lot 15, Lot 16, Lot 18, Lot 24, Lot 25, Top Of The World Business Property, Lot 60, District 18, $200,000
• Kendall Hall and Gary Caccavale Sr. to Opendoor Property Trust I, Pollys Meadow Subdivision, Lot 29, District 6, $452,700
• Jose Voto and Denise Voto to Gregory Sechrist and Mary Jourdan, Treymont Subdivision, Lot 5, District 19, $485,000
• William Roach, trust, William A. Roach, trust and Trust Agreement dated June 6, 1994 to Bryan E. Testerman Jr. Construction Company, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 186, District 9, $47,500
• Dustin Teffeteller and Wendy Teffeteller to State of Tennessee, State Route 115, $0
• Fred Walker and Shelby Walker to Richard Bribiesca and Rachel Bribiesca, Hutton Ridge Road, Acres 6.14, District 1, $470,000
• James Gersh and Kathleen Gersh to John Mccready and Jennifer Mccready, Chelsea Village, Phase 2, Lot 33, District 8, $505,001
• Cheryl Williams to Todd Lentz and Paula Lentz, Cheryl H. Williams Property, Lot 1, District 18, $125,000
• Alice Kolbe trust and Alice A. Kolbe Revocable Living Trust to David Carter Jr. and Catherine Carter, Madison and Cox Family Partnership Property, Lot 10, District 10, $99,500
• Wesley Bott to Steve Wisniewski and Kathy Wisniewski, Morganton Meadows Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 28, District 2, $285,000
• Maloney Development LLC to Duane Balcom, trust, Sonda Balcom, trust and Balcom Family Trust, Horton Property Lot 10 and Farris Meadows Lot 10, District 8, $329,900
• Brian Cameron and Linda Cameron to The Noremac Irrevocable Trust, Brian Cameron, trust and Linda Camerson, co-trust, Hideaway Village, Lot 35, District 18 and Village Townhouses, Lot 101A, District 19, $0
• Barbara Hammond to Nicholas Flickinger and Bethany Flickinger, Royal Oaks, Section 2, Phase 1, Lot 117R1, District 19, $445,000
• Robert Braunstein and Sunny Braunstein to Elizabeth Chambers, Chambers and Braunstein Properties Lot Line Adjustment survey, Acres 1.887, No district listed, $20,000
• Robert Braunstein and Sunny Braunstein to Rickey Stinnett and Melody Garner, Stinnett and Braunstein Properties Lot Line Adjustment survey, Lot 1, District 14, $25,000
• Tanya Tipton to Karen Johnson, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 of Eagleton Village, Lot 189, District 9, $131,000
• Heather Floyd to Hanna Estes and Aaron Estes, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 108, District 9, $190,000
• Sue Sims, Ruby Rogers Allison Estate, Ruby C. Allison Estate and Robin Wilson to Marina Karpiak, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 94, District 9, $275,000
• Tony Bosley and Laura Bosley to Jordyne Kelso, Scarletts Plantation, Lot 3, District 5, $252,500
• Brandee Easterly to Nathan Slator and Emily Arnold, Davis Davis Hill Pernick Property, Lot 2, District 5, $194,900
• Karen Layus to James Clark Jr. and Jennifer Clark, Mills View Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 4, District 1, $406,000
• DLC Properties LLC to Signal Mountain Group LLC, Mint Road, Acres 3.69, District 7, $761,000
• Robert Mccartt and Amy Mccartt to Alex Aust and Haley Aust, Look Rock Estates Sheet No. 1, Lot 20, District 7, $110,000
• Jeffrey Jeter and Jennifer Jeter to Norman Worth and Veronica Worth, Fairview-Sentell Addition, Lot 4, District 6, $279,000
• A+ Quality Carpentry LLC to William Large, Murphy Property, Lot 6, District 19, $55,000
• Ryan Moore and Michaela Crisp to Renasant Bank, W.B. Irwin Addition, Lot 73, District 9, $121,225
• Springbrook Development LLC to Jimi Flynt, Allegheny Loop Road, Acres 21.17, District 17, $225,000
• Jolie Gaston, trust, Jay Clayton, trust and E & H Holdings Trust to Thomas Arnhart and Joanna Arnhart, Kinzel Springs, Phase 1, Lot 15, District 15, $105,000
• Maloney Development LLC to Wadih Naime and Maria Medina, Horton Property, Lot 9, District 8, $329,900
• Darrell Cooper, trust and John C. Cua and/or Mary R. Cua Revocable Trust, to Russell Dickenson and Jennifer Dickenson, Mccammon Road, Acres 2.0, District 13, $250,000
• Thomas Vorjohan to Dale Cupit and Shannon Cupit, Windsor Park Subdivision, Lot 132, District 9, $385,000
• Randy Price to Thomas Detchemendy and Katherine Detchemendy, Youngs Mountain View Addition, Lot 16, District 19, $377,000
• Brandon Orr and Susan Orr to Kevin Dufur and Lisa Dufur, Lowes Ferry, Phase 1, Lot 61, District 10, $800,000
• Sharon Handly to Heidi Bauer and Michael Bauer, Ridgewood Subdivision, Lot 29, District 10, $250,000
• Barbara Sands, William Sands and Belinda Headrick to Allen Headrick and Belinda Headrick, William T. Sands and Crystal Gibson Properties, Lot 2, District 18, $256,250
• Stephen Roycroft and Jane Roycroft to Robert Widner and Jennifer Widner, Don Enloe and Robert Galyon Property, Lot 1, District 9, $237,000
• Christian Brown Construction LLC to James Blackwell, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 4, District 10, $315,000
• Dennis Huckaba and Travis Fuller to Jimmy Farmer and Melinda Farmer, Rio Vista Subdivision, Lot 36, District 4, $872,500
• D R Horton Inc. to Michael Kampbell, Aston Park Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 19, District 9, $327,395
• Laurie Wood to Connie Lockhart, Triangle Addition, Lot 37, District 9, $185,000
• Tammy Estabrook and James Clough to Andrea Xixis and Lauren Xixis, Timbercreek Subdivision, Lot 9, District 6, $315,000
• Syble Henry to Sarah Collins, Mcnutt and Broyles Addition, Lot 23, District 9, $172,000
• Frank Moore and Linda Moore to Stephanie Snowden and Donald Harman, Logans Landing Subdivision, Lot 17, District 5, $205,000
• Eric Herzbrun, Eric S. Herzbrun, Janet Herzbrun and Janet Nell Herzbrun to Billy Pruett and Travis Pruett, Eric Herzbrun Property, Lot 3, District 19, $150,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Sanford Newman Jr. and Holly Newman, Manor in the Foothills, Phase III, Lot 82, District 7, $310,685
• Steven Wilson, Lillian P. Wilson Estate, John Rogers and Kim E. Rogers Estate to Phillip Reynolds and Julie Reynolds, Little River Estates, Lot 40, District 15, $466,000
• Savannah Properties LLC to The Balcom Family Trust, Duane Balcom, trust and Sonda Balcom, trust, The Cottages, Lot 35, District 19, $356,900
• Phillip Reynolds and Julie Reynolds to Roy Adams and Shelly Adams, Big Valley Subdivision, Lot 246, District 15, $157,000
• Jama Mcmahan, Jama Sise and Jason Mcmahan to Andrew Jablonski and Terri Jablonski, Woodland Acres Subdivision, Lot 18, District 10, $209,000
• Adam Ogle and Monique Ogle to Sandra Fox, Jack Rorex Addition, Lot 52R, District 9, $209,900
• Daniel Parker to Andrew Hannah, Arnold Hannah and Larhonda Hannah, Eagleton Properties Subdivision No. 1 Eagleton Village, Lot 177, District 9, $138,000
• Thomas Nickel to Tika Love and Russell Love, Stonegate Subdivision, Lot 65, District 15, $150,000
• Tesa Brown and Maureen Eisele to Gladys Stout and Morris Stout, Stratford Commons, Phase 1, District 9, $335,000
• Gertrude Shive, Gertrude Cataline, Raymond Shive, Gertrude E.C. Shive and Eunice Shive to Kelly Tyler, Bayberry Terrace, Lot 13, District 19, $269,000
• Joseph Sprout, co-trust, Tracy Sprout, co-trust, Minflaten Trust, Joseph Sprount, trust and Tracy Sprout, trust to Christopher Schott and Ashley Schott, Tee Lee Heights Subdivision, Lot 12, District 19, $400,000
• Ralph Reyes Jr. and Cheri Reyes to Nadia Haidar, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 111R, District 7, $299,000
• Johnny Webb, co-trust, Janet Webb, co-trust, The Webb Family Revocable Trust, Johnny Webb, trust and Janet Webb, trust to Michael Ringeisen and Jennifer Ringeisen, Valley View Subdivision, Lot 17, District 19, $372,500
• Christopher Hamilton and Kristina Hamilton to David Carpenter and Cynthia Carpenter, The Park, Phase III, Lot 10, District 19, $449,900
• Stanley Headrick and Stan Headrick to Andrew Stecher and Megan Stecher, Stanley L. Headrick Property, Lot 1, District 14, $35,000
• Branda Rogers to Dennis Sullivan and Annemarie Sullivan, Fred Mcarthur Property, Lot 2, Acres 5.14, District 4, $49,000
• Duane Orr Jr. and Sandra Orr to Michael Knell and Elizabeth Knell, Brittingham at William Blount, Lot 4, District 6, $459,000
• Leslie Cate, Sheree King, Mark Cate, Mike Cate and Sheree C. King to Duane Orr Jr. and Sandra Orr, Savannah Park, Lot 54, District 19, $600,000
• Teresa Buchanan, Tina Kessock and Tina Russell to Robert Endsley, H.G. Endsley and wife Lola B. Endsley Farm Subdivision, Lot 10, Endsley Lane, Acres 1.482 and Endsley Lane, District 4, $149,000
• Robert Endsley to Susan Endsley, H.G. Endsley and wife Lola B. Endsley Farm Subdivision, Lot 10, Endsley Lane, Acres 1.482 and Endsley Lane, District 4, $0
• Sandra Hyden and Robin England to Michael Mccollum, Hallmark Homes Inc. Subdivision, Lot 2, District 11, $194,000
• Randall Patty Sr. to APAC-Atlantic Inc., RJR & Associates, Lot 7, District 4, $750,000
