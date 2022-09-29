Sept. 18-24
• Lydia G. Fowler, Kevin Fowler and Kevin L. Fowler to Gary Jenks and Kathy L. Jenks, Greenwood Subdivision Addition No. 1, Lot 3, District 6, $495,400
• Radius Partners LLC to Wilson and Stevens Properties LLC, The Home Bank Inc., Lot 4B, 0.81 Acres, District 19, $1,562,500
• Thomas A. Vaughn and Abigail Vaughn to Julia Yeary and Jennifer Cox, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 53, District 19, $267,500
• Kevin Andrew Nowell, Tara Nowell and Kevin Nowell to Richard Hahn and Lynne Hahn, Colonial Heights Subdivision, Lot 104, District 7, $308,900
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to Jerry B. Hone and Joyce K. Hone, Montgomery Farms, Phase 2, Lot 31, District 19, $489,900
• James H. Killebrew Jr., Kathy A. Killebrew and Kathy Killebrew to Julia A. Bates and Brent R. Bates, Riverview Estates Subdivision, Lot 15, District 12, $585,000
• Teresa R. Powell to Dillan C. Jones and Corrine N. Sullivan, Springview Estates, Lot 3, District 6, $401,000
• Corinne N. Sullivan to Christopher Mann and Deborah E. Mann, Bittle Heights Subdivision, Lot 8, District 9, $255,000
• Gregory K. Millsaps to Nother Properties LLC, Wheeler Road, 1.60 Acres, District 11, $80,000
• Keith jones, Sandy Jones, Jeremy Womble and Alexandria Womble to Perfect Grace Properties LLC, $489,000
• M. Sullivan, Wayne Sullivan, W. Sullivan, Judy Sullivan, Joan Harris, J. Harris, Larry Harris and Judy Sullivan Attorney-in-Fact to Lupita M. Valine and Billyray Valine, Bob Wilson Subdivision Number 4, Lot 6, District 9, $189,000
• Merlin Baglin and David John Baglin to Jeffrey A. Brundage, Fred L. Goforth Property, Lot 1R-2, District 17, $265,000
• John T. Loy and Alyssa Loy to David D. Loy and Kathryn A. Loy, Andover Subdivision, Phase 5, Lot 208, District 9, $115,000
• Easton Robert Whitmyer, Matthew Scott Witmyer, Brooke McKenzie Whitmyer, Katie Lynn Young and Scott D. Whitmyer to Nicole R. Ritter and Darby J. Hand, Seymour Estate Subdivision, Lot 7, District 13, $315,000
• Squareone Properties & Construction LLC to Nilene Necaise, Doll Mynders & Brownlees First Addition, Lots 102 and 103, District 19, $109,380
• Wayne G. Terrazas to Elvina Josephson, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 100, District 9, $167,500
• Smithbilt LLC to Carter Jacob Cooley and Maegan Cooley, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 238, District 7, $306,245
• Lucinda J. Sayne, Lucinda Jane Johnston, Lucinda J. Johnston and Donald V. Johnston to Adam C. Browne and Laurin A. Browne, Forest Meadows Subdivision, Lots 1R and 2R, District 8, $425,000
• Christopher T. Propst, Codie Briann Propst, Christopher Propst, Codie B. Propst and Codie Propst to Debra Elizabeth Stokey and Robert Corder Jr., Brenda H. Williams S/D, Lots 1 and 2, District 11, $497,000
• Nicholas Smith and Brandi Smith to Kevin Edmonds and Angela Edmonds, Trotwood Farms, Lot 18, District 19, $100,000
• Dollie Mae Burns Estate, Vanessa Kilgore and D. Vanessa Kilgore to Rosa Eberto Arellano, 8.3 Acres, District 11, $185,000
• John B. Gresham Jr., Gayle Eidson, Lisa Burchfield, Dorothy E. Gresham Estate and Dorothy Ellen Gresham to Austin Mitchell Greenwood, Leatherwood Estates, Lot 90, District 18, $250,000
• Zachary Nixon, Callie Nixon and Kathleen Nixon Estate to Kyle Rose and Savanna Rose, Scenic Terrace Subdivision No. 3, Lot 16, District 9, $228,300
• Bernard D. Bowman and Carol G. Bowman to Stephen C. Tipton and Cynthia A. Tipton, Windsor Manor, Phase 3, District 9, $395,000
• Jessica N. Cable and Robert J. Cable to Thomas Pinson and Misty Pinson, Foxboro Farms Subdivision, Lot 7, District 1, $370,000
• Carl David Dunn to Saweuyer Talib Baah, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lots 280 and 281, District 19, $254,900
• Teddy J. Marcum and Mary K. Marcum to Joseph M. Cicalo, Lakeside Acres Subdivision, Lot 16, District 11, $367,900
• Mark W. Kuzara and Sandra M. Kuzara to Jolly Dax, Rio Vista Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 9, District 4, $696,000
• A+ Quality Carpentry LLC to Frank T. Mutter and Meredith K. Mutter, Murphy Property, Lot 7R, District 19, $492,500
• Brenda Sue Wells and Brenda Sue Burchfield to Eric Maynard, Pike Road, 1 Acre, District 14, $185,000
• Susan Coker Benton to Donald Howard Grevenow and Marni Elizabeth Grevenow, Kinzel Springs, Phase 3, Lots 39 and 40, District 15, $165,000
• Sharon Plunkett and Dianne Black to Gabriela Brennesholtz and Paul Brennesholtz, Lakemor Addition No. 2, Lot 1-R, District 5, $1,395,000
• Savannah Properties LLC to Marjorie A. Wilhelmy Trustee and The Marjorie A. Wilhelmy Revocable Trust, The Cottages, Lot 26, District 19, $435,000
• Greenback Mobile Home Park LLC to Dewey Edward Hembree and Elissa Hembree, U.S. Highway 411, Lot 1, District 1, $285,000
• Don Ray Pearson Jr. Trustee, Karen Roberts Pearson Trustee and Pearson Family Revocable Living Trust to Chadwick J. Ramsey and Jerrica L. Ramsey, Mountain View Avenue, District 19, $300,000
• Karen Effler to Lydia Morris, Kenya Reed-Brown and Kenya Reed Brown, Doll Mynders & Brownlees First Addition, Lots 69 and 70, District 19, $165,000
• Randy Hamilton and Marceena Hamilton to Roger Flores and Catina Flores, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 70R, District 9, $610,000
• Sibel Goksel, Ayse Sevgi Goksel Estate, Ayse S. Goksel, Tamer Goksel and Turker Goksel to Lorenzo P. Faria and Faria Victoria E. Chavez, Bays Mountain Country Club Estates, Lot 104, District 13, $280,000
• David Wayne Lee to William Gowder, The David Wayne Lee Property, Lot 2, District 4, $607,500
• Shelly Connard to Debbie Harris, Rock Gardens Subdivision, Lot 20, District 9, $215,000
• Tiffanie Howard and Brian Howard to Amy C. Davis and Steve Davis, Homestead West, Phase 2A, Lot 79W, District 18, $55,000
• Angela Kaye Menken, Dennis Olin Sparks and Charlotte O. Fox Estate to James L. Bowers and Dierdre Charlett, Deer Run Subdivision, Lot 14R, District 8, $297,500
• Wilson & Associates PLLC Suc Trustee, Joseph R. Bates and Christina T. Bates to Neon Goby Investments LLC, Greenwood Subdivision Addition No. 1, Lot 5, District 6, $250,500
• LLG Trustee TN LLC Sub Trustee, Steven L. Murr and Susan A. Murr to Vanguard Investments Inc., Morganton Road, 0.88 Acres, District 19, $134,517.08
• Joseph Burl Lee Jr. and Jeffrey Lynn Lee to Quietlands Development Group LLC, 4.8 Acres, $18,000
• Stephen C. Tipton and Cynthia A. Tipton to Janine Witte and Darryl Witte, Thompson Estates Subdivision, Lot 14, District 10, $451,000
• James A. Hart and Julia Hart to Issac Andrew Wheatley, Lakeview Estates Subdivision, Lot 5, District 11, $425,000
• Billy C. Thompson Jr. to Randy Cogdill and Terracesa Cogdill, Clark Property, Lot 2, District 1, $85,000
• Peter Miceli Co-Trustee, Mary Ellen Miceli Co-Trustee, Peter and Mary Ellen Miceli Revocable Trust, Peter Miceli and Mary Ellen Miceli to Douglas Vangorder and Leisa M. Vangorder, Tomotley Road, 5 and 1.50 Acres, District 1, $500,000
• Richard D. Knight and Janet K. Knight to Mark A. Grubb and Alisa C. Grubb, Carrington Heights, Lot 10, District 8, $446,000
• Vineyard Christian Community Inc. to River Oaks Community Church of Blount County, William Blount Business Park, Lots 2 and 3, District 19, $1,500,000
• Shawnna Price and LLG Trustee TN LLC Sub Trustee to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquistion Corp., Little Bigfoot Partnership Property, Lot 2, District 13, $107,964.96
• Felipe Salinas and Maricela Garcia to Rosendo Ortiz Aranda, John Laws Supplement Addition, Lot 25, District 19, $97,000
• Lin Robertson, Linwood A. Robinson, Linwood A. Robertson and Clinton D. Robertson Attorney-in-Fact to Errol Olin Fogarty and Chyrel Janeen Fogarty, Sundown Resort, Lot 59, District 15, $37,500
• Reba Carolyn Meiller to Doug Freeman, Becky Freeman, Seth Freeman and Amber Matarazzo, Lanier Oakcrest Subdivision, Lot 3, District 1, $150,000
• Joaquim Juvencio da Silva Netto and Ecaterina Gomez to Keith V. Jones and Sandy Jones, Old Walland Highway and Lovers Lane, 9.125 Acres, District 15, $150,000
• Vera Rogers to Shana Patty, Misty Mountain Estates Subdivision, Lot 17, District 8, $250,000
• Jimmy D. Sumrall, Georgia C. Sumrall, Michael S. Sumrall Attorney-in-Fact, Michael S. Sumrall to Patricia Alwardt and William Alwardt II, Michael S. Sumrall & Others Property, Lot 1, 0.803, District 4, $259,000
• Thomas A. Delozier and Emily A. Delozier to Benjamin Norton and Jennifer Norton, Everett Heights Subdivision No. 3, Lot 24, District 9, $275,000
• Johnson Properties LLC to Cameron Adam Gyselinck and Patrick Gyselinck, College Addition, Section 3, Lot 16, District 9, $185,000
• Charles F. Witt to Gregory A. Rayburn and Gregory Rayburn, Bays Mountain Country Club Estates Subdivision, Lot 18, District 13, $38,000
• Robertha Calvert and Betty Jane Verhulst Estate to Juan Carlos Juarbe, Wright Road, 0.19 Acres, District 9, $155,000
• Timothy Adam Hatcher, Lacie E. Hatcher and Lacie Hatcher to George Gregory Gilbert II and Emilie Sue Craven, Burl D. Hatcher Property, Lot 4, District 10, $309,000
• Randall L. White and Kathy M. White to Matthew P. White and April T. White, Browns School Road, 1.55 Acres, District 9, $50,000
• Luther Jackson Subdivision No. 2, Lots 1,2 and 4, Luther Jackson Subdivision No. 1, Lot 3, District 9, $1,090,000
• Stacy Prince, Amanda Prince and Melissa Breeden to Lamar Bailey and Brenda Bailey, Walker Road, District 6, $235,000
• Yakov Trubnyakov, Tatyana Trubnyakova, Tatyana Trubnyakov and Tayna Trubnyakov to Lucinda Sayne, Greenwood Subdivision, Lot 20, District 6, $340,000
• Three Corners Properties LLC, Sheri Hatcher, Sheri Jo Hatcher and Jo Ann H. Hatcher to Roman Fonseca and Cesar Salinas, Weigels at Hunters Crossing, Lot 2, District 19, $1,069,000
• Eric S. Herzbrun and Janet H. Herzbrun to Rasmus Baltersen and Skye Baltersen, Pearson Road, 1.13 Acres, District 6, $360,000
• Madge K. Sandidge to Brett L. Smith Trustee, Sarah E. Smith Trustee and The Brett and Sarah Smith Revocable Living Trust, W.B. Kyker Estate, Lot 2, 13.761 Acres, District 12, $285,000
