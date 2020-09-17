Sept. 6 to Sept. 12
• Donna Rose Howard and Martha Rosa Howard Estes to Jared Manning and Crystal Lynn Spafford, Dug Gap Road, Acres 6.85, District 10, $350,000
• Ronald Lynn Coile to Jared H. Shaffer and Katie Shaffer, Old Chilhowee Road, Acres 8.55, District 13, $280,000
• Deborah K. Brown Trust and the Signet Ring Trust to Clifford Dale James III and Kristi James, Jackson Pointe, Lot 8R, District 10, $1,501,000
• Viper Properties LLC, Signet Revocable Trust and Christopher Hershner Trust to Carlos Alberto Delgado Felipe, Bivens Property Wooddale Street, Lot 3, District 19, $225,000
• Brett J. Guge Co-Trust, Gail P. Guge Co-Trust and Guge Family 1999 Declaration of Trust to Steven S. Hall and Jill A. Hall, Lowes Ferry Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 26, District 10, $499,000
• Foothills Golf LLC to Albert J. Monday and Rhonda Monday, Royal Oaks, Section 14, Phase 1, Lot 232R1, District 19, $20,000
• Eddie L. Hopps and Lynn T. Hopps to Martin Chavez Alboniga Trust, Sandra Lee Mila Chavez Trust and Chavez Family Trust, Saddle Ridge Subdivision, Section 1F, Lot 9, District 18, $17,000
• William McNutt, Constance Gayle McNutt and Steven Tedford McNutt to Garrett Investments LLC, Viewmont Addition, Lot 7, District 19, $199,000
• Julianne Walser and Rodney Walser to Randy J. Crooks and Tammy Crooks, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 49, District 2, $345,000
• Kelvin S. Cross and Thea J. Cross to Benny D. Ferrell and Patti Burnett Ferrell, Ellens Crossing, Lot 18R, District 8, $390,000
• Erik C. Rutledge to Taylor Hepperly, Asbury Estates Subdivision, Lot 37, District 9, $223,000
• Forge Creek Properties LLC to Charles Bowe and Kasey Bowe, Thomas E. Williams Estate, Lot 4, District 14, $249,900
• Nicholas H. Smith and Brandi N. Smith to Christopher Ryan Covert and Melissa Covert, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 42, District 9, $429,400
• Patrick Ryan McGuire and Kimberly Dawn McGuire to Sean C. Patterson and Anaida W. Patterson, Bletchley Park, Phase 2, Lot 40, District 4, $707,500
• Christian N. Silver and Jasmine S. Calduch to Ashlyn Russell and Brandley Evans, Haydens Place, Lot 3, District 8, $214,000
• Emily Catherine Straquadine and Sheri Renee McCarter to Manus Michael O'Donnell and Vanessa O'Donnell, The Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 102, District 19, $394,000
• Shirlynn Davis Stewart and Myrl Davis to Kelly Hill Simerly and Shelton Simerly, Shirlynn Davis Stewart Property, Lot 5, District 8, $125,000
• Bradley W. Owens to Kaylynn Mariah Sumrall, David A. Graham and Adina R. Chumley Property, Lot 3R, District 4, $155,600
• Lynn A. Pace and Linda C. Pace to David Harrell and Lindsey Harrell, Cades Cove Reserve, Building 1, District 15, $189,900
• Leland P. Willocks and Linda Willocks Jefferies to Myron Crowe Properties LLC, Flats Road and Loop Road Intersection, Acres 0.3, District 18, $9,600
• Derek Tellier to Matthew Baldwin, North Maryville Addition, Lots 30 and 31, Lot 9, $234,000
• Jerald C. Diggs and Joe S. Diggs to Kaitlyn Johnson and Jordan Johnson, Oakland Park Addition, Lot 20, 21, 22, 23, 40, 41, 42 and 43, District 9, $175,000
• Christina Luna to Kimberly Bullington, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1, Eagleton Village, Lot 172, District 9, $145,000
• Stephen R. Wight to Benjamin P. Peagler, Valley Vue Addition, Lot 7, District 19, $205,000
• Charles R. Stone and Kristi Lynn Stone to Genevieve E. Coulon and Daniel Ezzy, French D. Clark Estate, Lot 2, District 6, $424,900
• Edward King and Angela King to Jeremy King and Amanda King, Heinrich Property, Lot 2, District 19, $227,000
• David D. Douglas and Kimberley C. Hill to Brandon T. Littleton and Amanda F. Savino, Doll Mynders and Brownlees First Addition to Maryville, Lot 44R1, District 19, $125,000
• Stephen Lewis and Hailey Lewis to Kyler G. Cannon, Summerfield Subdivision, Lot 6, District 19, $200,000
• Christina Mallard to Cindy Breeden, Meadowbrook Addition, Lot 186 and 187, District 9, $120,000
• Stephen R. Chastain and Carol Lynn Chastain to Robert Louis Theriot and Deborah Panebiango Theriot, Big Valley Subdivision, Lot 120, District 15, $85,000
• Mary Evelyn Abbott to Colleen M. Grady and Alexander T. Grady, Royal Oaks Legacy Villas, Lot V0236, District 19, $224,900
• DVZ Properties TN LLC to William Humphrey, Sequoyah Square, District 9, $151,900
• Sharon Holder, Rebecca Deck and Helen Marie Burns Estate to Adam D. Lemay and Lindsay B. Lemay, Beechwood Addition, Lot 33, District 9, $210,930
• Ryan R. Klapmeier to Carolyn G. Davis Trust, Hunters Hill Subdivision, Lot 22, District 8, $240,000
• Double L Farms LLC to Jeffrey C. Lakey and Tina M. Lakey, Double L Farms Property, Lot 1, District 7, $351,000
• MKE Holdings LLC to Reed M. Ellis and Lisa E. Ellis, Walter Murray Property, Lot 1R, District 11, $255,000
• Paul Gordon Hayes Jr. and Sheila Kay Farmer to Marcus C. Keifer, Cedar Hill Estates, Section 3, Lot 75, District 11, $135,000
• Mary Laura Maclin to Mark Brian Moser and Tamara Ellen Moser, Wright Road, District 9, $119,000
• Catherine Alice Stephens and Keith Edward Stephens to Carrie Combest, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 115, District 9, $220,000
• Jerry Lynn Sellers and Alma Laverne Sellers to Zac Hargett and Elizabeth Hargett, Raines Farm Estates Subdivision, Lot 1, District 14, $87,000
• Bryan Johnson to Dan Clifton Williams and Jacqueline Lisa Williams, Lashbrooke Subdivision Preserve, Lot 12R13, District 10, $42,500
• Douglas D. Starcher and Vivian A. Starcher to Harold R. Hatcher, Old Chilhowee Loop Road, Acres 0.99, District 13, $140,000
• Gale Ann Perry, Stephen Raymond Perry, Mary Dee Baker, Lisa Margaret Smith and Mark James Estate to Jean A. Travis to Big Valley Campground, Lot 134, District 15, $70,000
• Michael Sharp and Leanne Sharp to Kevin M. Grimac and Melinda Grimac, Settlers Point Subdivision, District 15, $308,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Benjamin Rhea Harkleroad and Brittany S. Davis, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 45, District 7, $215,825
• Michael J. Woodward to Gary L. Rutledge, Doris Rutledge and Hayley A. Bumgardner, Burnett Road, Acres 0.081, District 14, $230,000
• Charles David Nuchols and Peggy Sue Nuchols to David Austin Smith and Angela Marie Richardson Smith, Grindstaff Lane, Acres 3, District 8, $80,000
• Roger Boring to James A. Bradley and Cynthia C. Bradley, Kayes View Subdivision, Lot 8, District 7, $125,000
• Michael G. Harms and Heather L. Harms to Linda K. Stutts and Catherine R. Parker, Griffiths Mill at Mint, Phase 1, Lot 62, District 7, $315,000
• Elizabeth Reynolds to Matthew Mark Kuzara and Diana M. Kuzara, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 111, District 9, $79,900
• Jacob Chadima and Samantha Chadima to James Harold White and Denise L. White, Putters Green Subdivision, Lot 2, District 1, $210,000
• Timothy R. Bradam to T&K Development LLC, Hill Street, District 4, $64,200
• Timothy R. Bradam to T&K Development LLC, College Street, District 4, $65,000
• Brad O. Heustess to Jon H. Rateau, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 99, District 10, $72,000
• Marty R. Duncan and Vickie K. Duncan to Cargill-Chisum LLC, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 47, District 10, $2,575,000
• Sharon Snoderly Southall, David H. Snoderly, Steven B. Snoderly and Mildred H. Snoderly to Andrew C. Tinker and Joanna L. Tinker, Armona Subdivision, Lot 5, District 9, $200,000
• Donald J. Tipton Sr. and Timothy D. Tipton to Ciara Lynn Bolinger, Eagleton Village No. 1, Lot 66, District 9, $120,000
• Lisa M. Campbell and Lance Campbell to Jennifer Alldredge Trust, Laura Beck Trust and Robert T. Johnson Rev. Trust, Steve Morris Property, Lots 5, 6, 7 and 8, District 10, $600,000
• Douglas W. Sparks and Catherine S. Sparks to Douglas L. Nelson and Julie K. Nelson, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 33, District 10, $350,000
• Zabdi Dhayam Olivera to Joshua Bond and Oliver Adams, Griffin Place, Lot 3, District 9, $33,000
• Marilyn C. Sanders and Virginia E. Freidlob to Farrukh Ahmed, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 13, Phase 1, Lot V-116, District 19, $245,000
• Levi R. Russell and Morgan L. Russell to Jacob Mellema and Samantha Mellema, Jeannie P. Jones Trustee Property, Lot 2, District 12, $153,000
• Tennessee State Bank to Grizzlys Trax LLC, Homestead Ridge, Lot 51W, District 18, $78,500
• Christopher Todd Troutt and Wendy A. Troutt to Levi R. Russell and Morgan L. Russell, Hagood Acres, Lot 8, District 13, $329,900
• Chance Moares to Jon H. Buchanan and Sarah B. Buchanan, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 108, District 9, $220,000
• Blackberry Mountain Club LLC to Smoky Path LLC, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $2,500,000
• Alice A. Kolbe Trust to Lady Ann Johnson, Lady Johnson Property, Lot 1R, District 10, $17,100
• DR Horton Inc to Alton K. Schaschu and Elizabeth A. Schaschu, Jackson Park Subdivision, Lot 3, District 19, $284,170
• John Cylc and Kimberly Cylc to Cody Alexander French, Middlesettlements Pike, Acres 1, District 9, $190,000
• James K. Utt and Janice A. Utt to Carolyn A. Coward and Neil M. Coward, Turnberry Vista Subdivision, Lot 19, District 19, $432,000
• Laurie E. Reader to Michael A. Gallegos and Jayne M. Gallegos, Sunset View Villas Condominiums, Phase 2, District 19, $249,000
• Steve L. Manuel and Taneeka Manuel to Travis A. Miller and Melanie Nicole Miller, Bassell Subdivision, Lot 127, District 9, $176,000
• Virginia Lee Porter and Donna Porter Huffine to Smoky Mountain Tourism Development, Myers Road, Acres 18.31, District 15, $0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.