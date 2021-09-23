Sept.11 to Sept. 18
• Shirley Koedam to Marc Whitmire and Jessica Whitmire, Ford Road, Acres 4.26, District 2, $69,000
• James Bowerman Jr. Wanda Edmonson, Connie Bowerman, Nancy Bowerman, Terry Hill and Terry Bowerman to Connie Bowerman, Griffitts Addition, Lot 4, District 4, $38,000
• Terri Waldron to Shawn Mccauley Cook, Sonya Mccauley Cook, Shwan Cook and Sonya Cook, Little Mountain Acres, Lot 11, District 15, $68,500
• Gil Oelschlager and Elizabeeth Oelschlager t Ismael Aldaz Sr., trust, Gloria Aldaz, trust, and Ismael and Gloria Aldaz Family Trust, Windy J Farms, Lot 8, District 5, $730,000
• Jimmy Webb and Brian King to Nicole Heimlich and Nicholas Heimlich, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 262, District 19, $270,000
• Nicholas Smiddy and Sara Smiddy to Joseph Colvin and Shelane Colvin, Cross Creek S, Lot 11, District 19, $792,000
• Alma Leaird, James White and Kimberly Leaird to Ivan Padgett Jr., Debra Wallace and Debra Padgett, Westcliff Subdivision, Section 3, Phase 1, Lot 19, District 19, $362,000
• Brian Nichols, Christina Nichols and Brian Nichols to Mike Graham, Shallcross Property, Lot 4, District 6, $655,000
• John Burkett Jr. and Penny Burkett to Anthony Thompson and Susan Thomas, Edna P. Bee Property, Lot 1, District 4, $462,500
• Brady Messer, Jenna Messer and Brady A. Messer to Susan Orr, Keiras Court, Lot 2, District 19, $450,000
• Ronald Hodge and Kimberly Hodge to Nicholas Smiddy and Sara Smiddy, Heritage Hills Subdivision, Lot 17, District 19, $800,000
• Tracey Land, Tracey N. Land, V. Melody Pruett, V. Melody N. Pruitt, Tammy Teall, Kimberly Stokes, Matthew Turney and Michael Turney to Kasey Kubiak and Kayla Kubiak, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 83, District 9, $235,000
• Joseph Ogle and Tammie Ogle to Michelle Bellinghausen and Edward Belinghausen Jr., The Preserve at Lashbrook, Lot 4, District 10, $160,000
• David Frey and Fengxian Li to Bradley Shore, Majestic Mountains, Lot 75, District 13, $65,000
• Joel Kerr to Jeanine Wmac and Zanne Womac, JD Kerr Property, Lot 6, District 9, $379,900
• Randall Chambers to Mitchel Geary and Teanna Geary, Riverside Subdivision, Lot 9, District 14, $175,000
• Brent Bowman, Pamela Hill, Dalton Bowman, Michael Bowman, Gary Bowman Jr. and Joyce Tielleman to Angela Melfi, Bobby J. Gypsy P. Rowena Hamilton Property, Lot 6, District 1, $60,000
• Axiom Properties LLC to Danny Butler and Anne Butler, Brantley Park Subdivision, Phase III, Lot 30, District 9, $496,000
• Kevin Kidwell, Cassie Kidwell Estate and Cassie H. Kidwell Estate to Bobby Queen and Sarah Williams, West Mor-land Heights Subdivision, Lot 17 and Lot 18, District 6, $150,000
• Blount County Habitat for Humanity to Julia Hendrix, Halls Place Subdivision, Lot 3, District 9, $162,000
• Jack Roberts Jr. to Billy Arnett and Dana Arnett, Channel Oaks, Lot 17, District 5, $30,000
• Leroy Rud to Eric Rud and Jude Rud, US Highway 129, Acres 1.49, District 17, $95,000
• Aaron Russell, Whitney Russell and Aaron Russell to Mark Madrigal and Candi Madrigal, James Hatcher Property, Lot 3, District 12, $175,000
• Janice Church, trust and The Church Living Trust to Carly Van Auken, South Hall District, Lot 125, District 9, $158,000
• Earl Smith and Susan Smith to Jennifer Fagg and Steven Fagg, Brentwood Subdivision, Lot 70, District 19, $265,000
• Tonya Roth, trust and Tonya L. Roth Living Trust to Bruce Hallums and Daysy Rodriguez, Cox Road and Cox Road, District 10, $1,250,000
• Ernest Mccormack to Jordan Keen and Leah Keen, Crosswinds Subdivision, Lot 37, District 9, $500,000
• Charles Cato and Wanda Cato to Darris Hawkins Jr. and Jacquelyn Hawkins, Nails Creek Subdivision, Lot 7 and Lott 8, District 13, $225,000
• Jordan Keen, Leah A. Keen and Leah Keen to Orlando Rodriguez, trust, Isabel Rodriguez, trust and Orlando Rodriguez and Isabel Rodriguez Trust, Amerine Station Subdivision, Lot 77, District 9, $379,900
• April Hurst, April Rodgers, John Carver and Linda Wilson to Harry Mcintosh Jr., Travelers Rest Subdivision, Lot 20, District 9, $175,000
• Bluenose Investments Inc. to FMP Ventures LLC, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 105, District 9, $205,000
• Ronald Whaley and Roy Huskey Estate to David Finch and Amy Finch, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 110, Acres .139, District 9, $170,000
• Venita Cutinha and V. Cutinha to Jessica Cooper, Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 73, District 19, $365,000
• Charles Williams to Bryce Withrow and Emily Withrow, Carrs Creek Road, Acres 10.67, District 15, $99,000
• Charles West to Best Road Properties LLC, Meadows at Broady Place, Lot 18R-1, District 19, $45,000
• Sylvia Lee to Daniel Correll and Leslie Correll, Highland Acres Addition No. 2, Lot 33, District 19, $27,000
• Thomas Wetherington and Thomas D. Wetherington to Pistol Creek Contruction LLC, Four Mile Road, Acres 5.008, District 17, $10,000
• Robert Greene, Kathy Sprott, Ella Mae Coulter Greene Estate, Lisa Tucker, John Greene and Lisa Tucker to Bassitt Homes LLC, Hanna Everett and Clark Addition to Maryville, Lot 3-A, Lot 3-B, Lot 2B, and Acres .25, District 9, $200,000
• Kera Valois and Justin Valois to Cesar Delgado and Blanca Lopez, UHR LLC Property (S. Long Hollow Road), Lot 2, District 5, $125,000
• Sherri Anthony to Scott Anthony and Susan Howard, Academy Farm Section 2, Lot 25, District 4, $129,000
• William Roach, trust, and Trust Agreement dated June 6, 1994 to Bryan Testerman Jr. Construction, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 185, District 9, $47,500
• Eisenback Farms LLC to Michael Bennett, Chestnut Hills Subdivision, Lot 8, District 15, $640,000
• Christopher Kauker, Johnnie V. Kauker, Johnnie Kauker and Kathryn Waters to Leticia Rojo, Cedar Hill Estates, Section III, Lot 90, District 11, $39,000
• Charles Garvey III, Kathy Garvey and Charles J. Garvey to Scott Mason and Janis Mason, Mount Luke Subdivision, Lot 86, District 15, $340,000
• Steve Hulsey and Cynthia Hulsey to Sergiu Anton and Gheortghita Anton, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 36, District 2, $595,000
• Renea Anderson, Celia Anderson, Brian Earl Anderson Estate, Breanne Anderson and Zachary Anderson to Dennis Christopher and Mary Christopher, H.G. Kidd Subdivision Addition No. 1, Lot 27 and Lot 28, District 6, $300,000
• Douglas Ridley and Francis Ridley to Gary Millar and Connie Millar, Chestnut Hill Subdivision, Section III, Lot 14, District 15, $69,900
• Daniel Rule, Andrea Rule and Daniel E. Rule to Sonia Sandoval and Gilbert Sandoval, Westcliff Subdivision, Lot 4, District 19, $399,900
• Leandra Birch, Chelsey L. Birch and Chelsey Birch to Gregory Johnson and Amy Johnson, Andover Subdivision, Phase 5, Lot 171, District 9, $419,299
• Sandra Dockery, Rita Handley, Alyssa Marie Handley Estate, Thomas Handley and Samantha Allen to Justin Hobbs, Handley Property, Lot 1 and Lot 2, District 15, $150,000
• Ricky Stinnett to Mike Martin, Skyline Section, Lot 59 and Lot 60, District 18, $50,000
• Michael Cummings and Tracie Cummings to Jennie Jones and Connie Jones, Russell Woods Estates, Lot 19, District 11, $230,000
• Gary Bryant, Peggy C. Bryant Estate, Donna Campbell, Donna M. Campbell, Teresa Whitehad and Peggy Bryant Estate to Clinton Davis, Neil Bryant Property, Acres 1.296, District 5, $216,000
• Steven Hall and Jill Hall to Kristoph Gustovich and Pegah Gustovich, Lowes Ferry Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 26, District 10, $600,000
• Mary Heitman and Lawrence Heitman to Francisco Pezan and Marcia Pezan, Williams Way, • • Luther Hill and Luther G. Hill to John George, Northfield Subdivision, Lot 66 and Lot 67, District 9, $105,000
• Charles Moffett to Douglas Studer and Sandra Suder, Meadow Road, Acres 11.562, District 2, $40,000
• Joe Keefe and Marty Keefe to State of Tennessee, State Route 115, Acres .142, $0
• John Weston to Dee Vaughn, Sundown Resort, Lot 67, District 15, $39,500
• Marvin Burns to John Clabough III, River View Addition, Lot 13 and Lot 14, District 11, $260,000
• Dustin Teffeteller and Wendy Teffeteller to Alan Whitten and Carol Whitten, Cove Point Subdivision, Lot 11, District 10, $267,500
• Robert Rule and Legina Rule to Gilbert Chin and Melicia Tjoa, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 21, District 15, $489,000
• Brandon Cooper, Lori Cooper and Lori Garibay to Elizabeth Wilson, Bailey Acres Subdivision, Lot 5, District 7, $236,000
• Patrick Morehead to S&C Home Solutions LLC, Olympia Condominiums, District 9, $130,000
• Alvin Jordan and Betty Jordan to Quietlands Development Group LLC, Arrowhead Subdivision, Lot 11, District 15, $243,000
• Melissa Smith and Darrell Smith to Emily Sweet and Jesse Sweet, Browns Creek Subdivision, Lot 9, District 9, $405,000
• Sharlyn Chrisman and Blane Chrisman to Erick Bollinger, trust, Lisa Bollinger, trust and The 2012 Bollinger Family Trust, Lowes Ferry Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 153, District 10, $1,440,000
• Roy Merritt, Roy E. Merritt, Julia Howell and Julia B.Howell to Chaz Vesser, Riverview Addition, Lot 12R, District 11, $380,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Leon Potvin and Judy Hatch, Manor in the Foothills, Phase III, Lot 85, District 7, $282,080
• Laura Butera and Charles W. Butera Estate to Melissa Langston and Luther Langston II, Oxford Hills Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 84, District 19, $310,000
• Franklin Moneymaker and Thresia Moneymaker to Dale Treece and Edwina Treece, Sundown Resort, Lot 73, District 15, $15,000
• Shady Grove Cemetery Association to Daniel Miser, Miser School Road, Acres 1.11, District 5, $2,220
• David Miser to Shady Grove Cemetery Association, Miser School Road, Acres 1.11 District 5, $2,220
