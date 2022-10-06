Sept. 25-Oct. 1
• Hugh M. McCrary and Deborah G. McCrary to Michael Wayne Clapton and Pamela Jenkins Clapton, Candlewood Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 38, District 12, $480,000
• David E. Everett and Tina M. Everett to Adam Glamore and Regina Glamore, West Hills Subdivision, Lot 95, District 7, $305,000
• Virginia Waters to Matthew Willett, Phyllis Lemasters Willett and Phyllis Lemasters-Willett, Clearview Subdivision, Lots 10 and 11R, District 14, $700,000
• Reba L. Fulcher and Reba Fulcher to Christopher Arthur Fulcher and Brandi Michelle Fulcher, Greenwood Subdivision No. 3, Section 1, Lot 14, District 7, $61,000
• David W. Wims and Amanda R. King to Aron Michael King, Windsor Park, Lot 110, District 9, $340,000
• Kennith L. Payne, Kenneth L. Payne, Jeanie Payne and Kennith Payne to William S. Thomas, Ridgeview, Lot 105, District 6, $260,000
• Anthony Weston to Janice E. McKelvey, District 8, $85,000
• Donald L. Garrett to Nother Properties LLC, Wheeler Road, 1.81 Acres, District 11, $380,000
• Jeannie Patty Jones, Jeannie Patty Jones Trustees and William David Jones Testamentary Trust to Matt Monnier, Day Road, 4.819 Acres, District 12, $70,000
• Deborah Spears and Carl Spears to Taylor Spears and Victoria Nunn, Meadowbrook Addition No. 3, Lot 201, District 9, $101,500
• Michael John Wakefield and Denise Lynn Wakefield to John K. Cook and Karin A. Cook, Greta Spradling Property, Lot 1, District 6, $310,000
• Jacob Redmond to Brandon J. Rodriguez and Amanda B. Rodriguez, South Hampton, Lot 2, District 7, $587,000
• Paul R. Humphrey, Dorothy M. Humphrey and Dorothy Humphrey to Victor Netschi, State Highway No. 73, District 14, $325,000
• Shana Dempster Patty to Charles Russell III, Stratford Commons, Lot 3, District 9, $250,000
• Ronald G. Sacco II and Mary L. Sacco to Michael T. Corsini and Susan A. Corsini, Kinzel Springs, 0.379 Acres, District 15, $25,000
• Ronald G. Sacco II and Mary L. Sacco to Brett L. McCauley Trustee, Suzette A. McCauley Trustee and The McCauley Tennessee Community Property Trust, Kinzel Springs, 0.410 Acres, District 15, $25,000
• Jolyn F. Davenport Estate, Jolyn Davenport Estate and Donald E. Rogers to Tylor C. Snyder and Heather N. Snyder, Lakeview Estates, Lots 1 and 2, District 11, $480,000
• Beau Johnson and Tanae Bandy to Michael Burt and Heather Burt, Hugh Dotson Property Subdivision, Lots 1R and 2, District 12, $615,000
• Claire M. Rauser and Carol S. Rauser to Sibyl Denise Linn and Dennis N. Linn Jr., George K. Waters and Brian K. Waters Property, Lots 1R-1 and 1R-2, District 17, $1,050,000
• Gary Todd James to Alice J. Shaner and Matthew J. Shaner, Watershaw Subdivision, Lot 1R7, District 4, $880,000
• Bradley R. Hatcher and Amanda Hatcher to Robert Woolard and Christine Woolard, Highland Acres Subdivision First Addition, Lot 273, District 19, $293,500
• Sandra Yeomans-Kidd and Sandra Yeomans Kidd to Dustin Olsen and Kelli Olsen, Brookshire Subdivision, Lot 25, District 19, $110,000
• Jeremy Baldwin and Candice Baldwin to Robert B. Black II and Kristen Black, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 86, District 9, $679,000
• Jacqueline Carol Webb, Steven S. White, Elizabeth (Betty) S. White, Elizabeth (Betty) S. White Estates, Elizabeth C. White and Elizabeth C. White Estate to James R. Cunningham, Blount Development Company's Property, Lot 182, District 9, $230,000
• Richard Edwin White and Lorraine Barnes White to Stanley C. Miller and Bonita K. Miller, Hunters Ridge Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 21, District 6, $452,000
• Dean J. Pettine and Pamela T. Pettine to Brian S. Anderson, J.R. Wilson Subdivision, Lot 7, District 9, $168,000
• Signal Mountain Group LLC to William J. Wolfenbarger, Marble Hill Estates, Phase 2, Lot 33R, District 2, $130,000
• Lynn R. Youngs, Kay R. Youngs Estate, Joseph Henry Youngs, Sharon K. Youngs, Barna W. Youngs Jr. and Barna Youngs Jr. to Joel D. Stookbury and Melinda B. Stooksbury, Cove Point, Lot 13, District 10, $925,000
• Fred L. Keller Jr. to Brent Randolph and Cynthia Randolph, Butler Mill Road, 7.43 Acres, District 8, $130,000
• Jewell L. Cox and David Cox Attorney-in-Fact to Rosland M. Burk, Windsor Manor Condominiums, Phase 6R, District 9, $315,000
• Roy A. Bailey to Sheree Lapierre O'Connor, Sheree Lapierre OConnor, Timothy J. O'Connor and Timothy J. OConnor, Big Valley Campground, Lot 60, District 15, $320,000
• Diana V. Tran and Thong Phan to Ian P. Brown, Westgate Terrace Townhouses, Lot G, District 19, $209,000
• Crystal N. Gore to Opendoor Property Trust 1, Hill Property, Lot 3, District 8, $236,000
• Scott E. Thomas and Deborah B. Thomas to Morgan E. Thomas, Crestwood Acres Subdivision, Lot 3R1A, District 13, $220,000
• Peter Margetis, Chandra Joan Margetis and Chandra Margetis to Adam Willcox and Emma Willcox, Rocky Knob Acres, Lots 1 and 2, District 10, $1,150,000
• Laura K. Isbill and Nicholas A. Isbill to Shelby Green, Homewood Subdivision, Lots 15 and 16, District 19, $250,000
• Timothy A. Strickland and Tracy J. Strickland to Joseph Agoglia and Patricia Agoglia, Nolan Crossing Subdivision, Lot 6, District 1, $586,000
• Paul Jeffrey Hancock and Paul J. Hancock to Dennis Ray Rogers Jr., Brighton Meadows, Phase 3, Lot 19, District 7, $385,000
• Margaret Mary Macconnell and Margaret Macconnell to Jerry Shaw and Audrianna Shaw, Bellas Meadow Subdivision, Lot 17, District 19, $307,000
• Chad D. Rittenhouse and K. Paige Rittenhouse to Lu-Anne Etienne and Luanne Etienne, Hinkle Estates, Lot 69, District 13, $330,000
Tracie A. Traver, Natalia Traver and Tracie A. Traver Attorney-in-Fact to Matthew Michael Lawson, Walnut Creek Subdivision, Lot 1, District 11, $441,000
• Elizabeth D. Davis and Dwight Price to Yakov Trubnyakov, Tatyana Trubnyakova, Maksim Trubniakov, Elena Piliavskaia and Tatyana Trubnyakov, Torrey Pines Cottages at Royal Oaks, Lot 10R, District 10, $450,000
• Herbert N. Huffstetler and Hazel Dean Huffstetler and John W. Ramey and Teresa A. Patterson, Rachael's Place II Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 14, District 9, $148,300
• Aniel Dominguez and Daylemy Dominguez to Alyssa M. Miller, Meadowbrook Addition No. 3, Lot 212, District 9, $190,000
• Elizabeth M. Bergman, Viktoria Bergman, Alexander Bergman, William J. Bergman, Zina M. Bergman Estate and Alex Bergman to GDP Properties LLC, Lambert Estates, Section 2, Lot 30, District 14, $130,000
• GDP Properties LLC to Dawn Marie Laliberte and Michel J. Laliberte Jr., Hillwood Subdivision, Lot 11, District 9, $260,000
• John W. Rogers II and Kelly Ann Rogers to Ginger Gail Rogers, John W. Rogers Properties, Lot 1, District 19, $25,000
• A and H Holdings LLC to David Alan de Carteret, Bay Valley Addition, Lot 3, District 11, $320,000
• Linda Gail Herron to Joseph D. Cash and Chelsea Cash, Joel Dixon and Kenneth Herron Property, Lot 2, District 6, $224,000
• Penny Kaye Kizer, Robin Ann Cagle, Robin Ann Kizer, Roger Henry Kizer II, Patricia Faye Fagg, Frances D. Kizer and Robin Ann Kizer Cagle to Joseph Scott Young and Tiffany Young, Roger H. & Frances Kizer Property, Lot 1, District 2, $320,000
• Charles T. Sparks and Jessica K. T. Jones and Adriauna D. Tovar, First Addition to Maryville, Lot 7, District 9, $260,000
• Barbara S. Hammond to Sinclair Callais, Magnolia Place, Section 1, District 19, $200,000
• Emilia Noemi Jiminez-Jarquin and Emilia Noemi Jiminez Jarquin to Karen J. Haag, Jack Chesney Property, Lot 1B, District 5, $200,000
• Kathy L. Hobby to Anita L. Garcia, Glenmore Estates, Lot 7, District 11, $340,150
• Suzanne Tener Anders Trustee and Richard Clem Anderson and Suzanne Tener Anderson Trust Agreement to Gregory A. Peters and Melissa D. Peters, Valley View Farms Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 67, District 9, $515,000
• Timothy J. Wharton, Taylor S. Currie and William L. Wharton to White Oak LLC Trustee, White Oak LLC Suc Trustee and Grove 16 Trust, WOrthington, Phase 3, Lot 112, District 19, $416,000
• Erich Charles Curtis, Miranda L. Curtis, Erich Curtis and Miranda Curtis to Ryan Bacook and Stacey Bocook, Heritage Hills Subdivision, Lot 12, District 19, $510,000
• J.R. Marshall Holdings LLC to P & A Investments LLC, Little Roundtop Subdivision, Lot 17R, District 15, $59,900
• Artigues Construction LLC to Virgil Blanton and Sheryl Blanton, Grace Hills, Lot 29, District 13, $483,000
• Charles E. Green and Aleshia Jane Bryan Green to Kathy Hobby, Maryville Gardens Addition, Lots 3 and 6, District 19, $313,532.95
• Jason S. Trotter and Kristine L. Trotter to Donna L. Serna, Everett Heights Subdivision No. 3, Lot 22, District 9, $295,000
• Ruth Fleming Stooksbury and Eddie Stooksbury to Kenneth D. Wolf and Rachel L. Wolf, Riverview Addition, Lots 170 and 171, District 11, $50,000
• David A. Shanks to Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc., Stock Creek Development Centre, Lot 18, 4.43 Acres, District 11, $2,600,000
• James Michael Higgenbottom and Michelle Higgenbottom to David Fowler and Laura Fowler, Jett Woods Subdivision, Lot 10, District 9, $307,500
• Michael P. Wehrle and Latasha S. Wehrle to Timothy A. Clark and Ashley Clark, Raines Farm Estates, Lot 17R-1A, District 14, $633,000
• James Honeycutt and Dixie Honeycutt to Cyndi Ricketts and Shelley Robran, Meadow Road, 1.5 Acres, District 2, $185,000
• Fallingwater Properties LLC and SN Servicing Corporation Attorney-in-Fact to Michael Stanley Gribble, Wells Road, 0.546 Acres, District 19, $110,000
• Joyce Phillips-Minter, Herman X. Phillips, Natalie L. Edwards and Joyce Phillips Minter to George Debus and Candace Debus, River Run Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 1, Lot 29, District 14, $594,500
• Smithbilt LLC to Emily M. Hollis and Matthew H. Hollis, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 239, District 7, $307,980
• Millstone Development Company Partnership and Mark E. McWhorter to Peacock Way LLC, Chapman Highway, District 13, $533,500
• Douglas K. Filder Co-Trustee, Susan J. Fidler Co-Trustee, Douglas K. Fidler and Susan J. Fidler Revocable Trust Agreement and Douglas K. Filder PHD Co-Trustee to Joshua T. Jones, Kristin M. Jones and Kathryn S. Busse, Riverwood Estates, Lot 47, District 12, $362,000
• Donal S. Clark and David P. Lebouef to William Anderson and Tammy Anderson, Sundown Resort Subdivision, Lot 25, District 15, $103,000
• Shirley F. ONeill to Nicholas M. Ireson and Samantha N. Ireson, Lumpkin Property, Lot 2, District 2, $70,000
• Ronald E. Kennedy and Reba M. Kennedy to Phillip W. Cox and Kimberly R. Cox, Fox Chase Subdivision, Lot 5, District 15, $515,000
• Archie E. Anderson to A4NN LLC, Olympia Villas, Phase 1, District 9, $215,000
• Brently Johnson to Darren Howell and Kimberly Howell, Big Gully Road, 1.632 Acres, District 1, $32,000
• Joseph Thomas McCulley Sr. and Brenda Kay McCulley to Jerry P. Galvan and Nancy F. Galvan, Rock Gardens, Lot 66, District 9, $287,000
• Michael D. Walther and Ashley P. Walther to Philip H. Davis II, Applecreek Subdivision, Lot 9, District 11, $257,500
• Clyde Crisp, Lacy L. Crips, Clarice Crisp and Brenda Crisp to Craig Runk and Alexis Runk, Lacy L. Crisp Property, Lot 1R2, District 19, $120,000
• James E. Murphy to Lane L. Hollis, Loren L. Hollis Suc Trustee and The Hollis Living Trust, James E. Murphy Property, Lot 2, District 1, $325,000
• Patrick M. Walker and Tonya L. Walker to James W. Pugh and Wendy K. Pugh, Springview Subdivision, Lot 4, District 6, $487,900
• Austin Wade Potter Jr. to Jonathan Trent McTyre Sr. and Janet Albrecht McTyre, Adell's Place, Lot 12, District 7, $250,000
• Thomas Eichman and Shawna Eichman to Johnny Johnston, Plainfield Addition, Lots 135R-1, 135R-2 and 135R-3, District 9, $135,000
• Prankratz Construction Inc. to Mitchell Brooks and Sherry Brooks, Griffitts Mill at Mint, Lot 29, District 7, $464,000
• Carter Northcutt to Brenda S. Warner and Michael C. Warner, Owenby Property, Lot 1A, District 12, $405,000
• Larry J. Cooper to Jeffrey David Pilkington and Stella Mae Pilkington, Clover Hill Road, 0.429 Acres, District 6, $3,000
• Myron A. Price Jr. and Melanie L. Price to Tanner Jordan Schroeder, Wildwood Springs Addition, Lots 215-219, District 12, $250,000
• Lloyd Edward Owens to Samuel Grayson Eddy, Dolly Mynders Brownles First Addition, Lot 64-R, District 19, $334,900
• Timothy T. Tuthill and Rhonda S. Tuthill to Stuart A. Coleman and Teresa Ellen Coleman, Panorama Estates, Lot 103, District 6, $410,600
