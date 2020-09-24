Sept. 13 to Sept. 19
• Jason E. Abrahamzon and Jennifer L. Abrahamzon to Stephanie Marie Hilliard, Everett Heights Subdivision, Lot 102, District 9, $190,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Marty Milburn and Sharon Milburn, Farmington View, Phase 3, Lot 87, District 10, $283,040
• Susan Spickard to Eliana Soler Sepulveda and Lilli T. Brown, Hatcher Addition, Lots 13 and 14, District 9, $219,000
• Steven C. Savell and Doreen K. Savell to Mark E. Nabors and Angela Nabors, Davis Acres Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 31 and 32, District 14, $535,000
• Timothy L. Fetty and Stuart M. Sherman Estate to Randell R. Groen and Carol A. Groen, Mimosa Estates Subdivision, Lot 167, District 11, $238,000
• Andrew M. Hood and Whitney Hood to Moses Investment Group, Majestic Mountains, Lot 15, District 13, $38,000
• Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Tiffany Lee Letourneau and Jared James Elias, John L. Law Addition, Lot 1R, District 19, $140,000
• Michael C. Brinkmann Contracting Inc. to Ronald P. Mack and Tanya R. Mack, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 14, Phase 1, Lot 233R, District 19, $489,900
• Michael Bryant and Marjorie Bryant to Richard A. Morse and Ordel Harvey Morse, Spring Meadows, Lot 21, District 13, $355,000
• Steven Lynn Valentine Estate, Emily Valentine and Michael Valentine to Kimberly Simpson, Rock Gardens, Lot 62, District 9, $128,100
• Patricia D. Tiech to William Douglas Lipsey and Edward Ellsworth Miner, Jericho Road, Acres 12.930, District 8, $355,900
• Lillian L. Widener and Debra Arp to Charles J. Edwards and Lena Edwards, Villas at Carpenters Grade, Phase 4, Lot 5, District 19, $215,000
• Gary G. Fortner and Dawn E. Fortner to Scott Jones and Deborah Jones, Raulston View Subdivision, Lots 29 and 30, District 19, $287,000
• Larry B. Shelton and Tyra D. Shelton to Michael C. Brinkmann and Karen Brinkmann, G.R. Henry Subdivision, Lot 6, District 19, $150,000
• Daniel J. Hale and Hale Investment Partnership to Sheri McCarter, Worthington, Phase 3, Lot 135R-2, District 19, $285,000
• Thomas G. Zimmer and Diane C. Zimmer to Debbie Luzadder and Clyde Luzadder, Remagen Lane Subdivision, Lot 6, District 6, $233,800
• Reggie O. Elliott and Bailee N. Elliott to Heidi Krueger, Morganton Meadows Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 2, District 2, $308,000
• Gregory A. Ward and Marie L. Ward to Miguel Herrera and Maria L. Herrera, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 1, District 2, $375,000
• David Talley to Corry Michael Mears and Katie Mears, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 115, District 9, $305,000
• Patrick J. Schaad Co-Trust, James S. Schaad Co-Trust and Ryan Philip Barber Irrevocable Living Trust to Glenn Cunningham, Rocky Knob Lane, Acres 3.58, District 10, $42,960
• Patrick C. Pearson and Kimberly D. Pearson to Stephen A. Bundra and Julie Vega Bundra, Valley View Farms Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 73, District 9, $320,000
• Kylene Cole and Renee Cole to Emidio F. Dascanio Jr. and Judith A. Dascanio, Jonathans Place, Lot 8, District 6, $250,000
• Ball Homes LLC to Mary Kathleen Gravatt and Gabriel Gordon Gravatt, The Park, Phase 3, Lot 22, $329,676
• Eric S. Herzbrun and Janet Nell Herzbrun to Jordan Pruett and Travis Pruett, Eric Herzbrun Property, Lot 2, District 19, $400,000
• Joshua P. Shepherd and Jerica L. Shepherd to Kristen Quinlan and Andrew Quinlan, Hidden Cove Subdivision, Lot 8, District 6, $379,900
• Harry Gene Daves and Paula A. Hogan Daves to Richard B. Mayhugh and Mary Patricia Mayhugh, Lowes Ferry Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 74, District 10, $88,500
• Annette Burchfield and Kevin Burchfield to Isaac R. Boring, Coker Estates, Lot 4, District 1, $89,500
• Bobby Ernest Sylvester and Amanda Louise Sylvester to John D. Reesor and Danielle Kristin Reesor, Fairview Heights Subdivision, Lot 4, District 19, $239,900
• James Brett Millard and Leanna Millard to Michael Millard and Donna Millard, Churchill Heights, Lot 9, $140,000
• Terri Jean Hamil to Andrew Hughes and Emma Hughes, Frogpond Road, Acres 15.067, District 4, $195,868
• Clarence J. Canada and Patricia R. Canada to Thomas R. Gibbons and Kathlyn L. De La Vara, Hinkle Estates, Section 4, Lot 22, District 13, $210,000
• Barry Counts and Tracy Counts to Robert Phillip Renner Jr. and Nina Marie Renner, Foxboro Farms, Section 3, Lot 29, District 1, $580,000
• Fred Elmer Abbott and Libby Green Abbott to Donal S. Clark and David P. Lebouef, Sundown Resort, Lot 132, District 15, $35,000
• Thomas Benton White III to Sean P. Williams and Angela S. Williams, Ashley Hall Plantation, Lots 1 and 2, District 5, $1,400,000
• Tammy Fox Key and Justin Wayne Wilbanks Estate to Cydnee Newberry, Wildwood Road, Acres 2.101, District 12, $169,900
• James L. Sloan and Deborah S. Sloan to Kent Rowland, Sloan Property-Old Cove Road, Acres 5.02, District 18, $30,000
• Robert J. Holmes Jr. and Jennifer Irene Julian Holmes to Erin James Sain and Janel Suzanne Sain, Light Pink Estates Subdivision, Lot 4, District 10, $445,000
• Scott Gardner and Paramont Construction and Design LLC to Brian M. Albano and Savannah L. Albano, Northfield Subdivision, Lot 42, District 9, $344,000
• Jared Estes and Ashley Estes to Moises Sosa, Bittle Avenue, Acres 0.369, District 9, $220,000
• Bobby W. Bear and Anita C. Bear to Kevin Thompson and Madeleine Thompson, Ridgeview, Lot 45, District 6, $125,000
• Scott Hatcher to Jesus L. Yanez, Lakemont Hills, Lot D2, District 11, $75,000
• John Mark Alston, Patricia Mize, Lisa Taylor and Richard Alston to Ronald H. Bare and Linda F. Bare, King Road, Acres 0.364, District 13, $32,000
• Samuel B. Sampley to John F. Cylc and Kimberly M. Cylc, Ownby Drive, Acres 1.307, District 1, $0
• Ball Homes LLC to Brittany Farmer Friant and Payton Lee Friant, The Park, Phase 3, Lot 20, $342,122
• Jonathan W. Mary and Kristen P. Mary to Jeffery R. French II, Julie C. French, Charles Shay Coker, Laura J. Coker, Ned F. Coker and Glenda Kay Coker, Peppermint Road, Acres 1.60, District 12, $190,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Tyler Ryan Eckhart, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 44, District 7, $203,525
• Frank R. Carpenter and Frances Ann Carpenter to Michael R. Garland and Sharon D. Garland, Marble Hill Road, Acres 3.61, District 4, $90,000
• Mintha Miles and Donald Jack Brown Estate to Madalynn Arwood, District 19, $83,000
• Burt L. Cable to Jordan E. Effler and Emily M. Effler, BCDT Property, Lot 1, District 14, $240,000
• FMJD Enterprises to Stephen Michael Lewis and Hailey Adrianna Lewis, Lanier Oakcrest Subdivision, Lot 5, District 1, $254,900
• Thomas H. Johnson and Annette Fay Johnson to Michael B. Joslin and Lauren Jane Joslin, Green Valley Subdivision, Section 5, Lot 87, District 6, $226,300
• Everett Gronstrom and Myranda Gronstrom to Shelby Laine Herron and Tristan Joseph Brown, Vale Mont Subdivision, Lot 13, District 8, $160,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Gary William Vaughn Jr. and Stacy M. Vaughn, Jackson Park Subdivision, Lot 17, District 19, $259,420
• Edward A. Goodrow and Edward A. Goodrow to Victor Fillion and Amy Fillion, Oak Meadows, Phase 2, Lot 9, District 7, $369,900
• Donna Ingram to Timothy Isaac Smith, Ford Addition No. 1 and 2, Lot 67, District 9, $132,000
• Marilyn J. Garrison Suc. Trust and Shirley A. Wood Rev. Trust to Rodney C. Walser, Amburn Estates, Lot 22, District 1, $197,900
• Robert B. Chambers and Cheryl A. Chambers to Justin B. Rae and Cynthia A. Rae, Windridge Addition, Section 4, Lot 173, District 19, $260,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Roy D. Harris and Lorene B. Harris, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 43, District 7, $217,900
• Mary Nell Arnett to John William Hege, Big Valley Campground, Lot 47, District 15, $105,000
• Seth W. Messer and Casey Messer to Joy B. Hidgon and Jacob B. Hidgon, Castle Heights Subdivision, Lot 3, District 5, $205,500
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Jianding Wang and Haiying Zhu, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 6, District 19, $233,430
• F&G Development and Mack A. Gentry to Amberwood Construction and Development, Smoky Hills Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 60, District 13, $55,000
• Kenneth Ray Carson and Lee Ann Carson to Conner A. Borges and Nicole A. Bromell, Lakeside Acres Subdivision, Lot 30, District 11, $211,500
• John Haynes and Linda Haynes to Jason Titlow and Amanda Titlow, Hideaway Village Extended, Lots 81, 82 and 83, District omitted, $32,000
• David William Suttles and Betty Lou Suttles to Timothy Dan Kelly, Sequoyah Square, District 9, $149,900
• David Allen Johnson Jr., Michael Lynn Johnson and Dorothy Cooper Johnson Estate to Louis Conforti, Dorothy Ownby Johnson Estate, Acres 27.08, District 15, $905,000
• Corey Hairrell Nicely and Austin Taylor Nicely to Allison E. Smith, WB Irwin Addition, Lot 58, District 9, $155,000
• Robert H. Headrick, Janet Nell Headrick Herzbrun, Larry C. Headrick and Charles R. Headrick to Janet Elaine Morton, Ridge Club Condominium Development Subdivision, Tract 3A1, $165,000
• Joshua D. Panton and Lindsay M. Panton to Rebecca Gail Richardson and Eddie Lee Richardson, Bittle Village Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 12, District 9, $208,500
• Joshua J. Smith and Sarah E. Smith to Cushena Vines, Oakhurst Subdivsiion, Lots 6, 7 and 8, District 9, $139,900
• Kenneth Stansberry and Delsie L. Stansberry to Kenneth James Williams and Amber Nichole Violett, Spurgeon Property, Lots 4, 5 and 6, District 13, $335,694.48
• Allen Bruce Silk and Mary Ewella Silk to Michele Renee Self, Hawks Ridge Subdivision, Lot 3, District 6, $319,900
• John J. Prospero and Marilyn W. Prospero to Keith Edmonds, Fourth Street , Acres 0.305, District 9, $710,000
• George A. Cooper, David C. Cooper, Clinton H. Cooper, Jan A. Cooper and Charles L. Cooper to Betty J. Berthelot, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 12, District 15, $291,900
• Leonard Davis Trust, Renee Davis Trust and The Davis Family Revocable Trust to Leonard Davis and Marsha Renee Davis, Peterson Proffitt Subdivision, Lot 12R1, District 8, $10
• DR Horton Inc. to Spencer Morris and Joan Morris, Jackson Park Subdivision, Lot 5, District 19, $248,770
• Patrick E. Lagone and Phyllis K. Lagone to Bertha Mowry and Andrew Weishaupt, Carolyn's Woodland Estates Subdivision, Lot 4, District 13, $325,000
• Charles Sabo and Rita Sabo to Heather L. Kivett and Christopher Morton, Katie Brook Subdivision, Lot 8, District 7, $250,000
• Elizabeth D. Davis and Dwight Price to Scarlet Rea Wright and Thierry Wayne Wright, Torrey Pines Subdivision and Concord Properties Inc. Lot 21R, District 19, $379,900
