Aug. 22 to Aug. 28
• David Russell, Bonnie Russell, Barbara Graves and David C. Russell to John Henson and Wendy Henson, Acres 1.19, District 19, $37,000
• Naomi Kern to Pamela Vairo, Northfield Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 7, District 9, $453,500
• Eric Sullivan and Karen Sullivan to Joseph Sisson Sr. and Amanda Sisson, big Valley Campground Subdivision, Lot 223, District 15, $115,000
• William Ferguson Jr. and Saundra Ferguson to Myra Southern and Robert Wright, Hideaway Hollow Subdivision, Lot 6, District 15, $37,450
• Gerald Bentley and Florence Bentley to William Acker III and Pamela Agee, Nails Creek Crossing Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 21 and Lot 22, $620,000
• Brian Conley and Brian M. Conley to David Tallent and Carolyn Tallent, Oliver Pickens Farm Subdivision, Lot 1 and Lot 2, District 13, $201,000
• Richard Sargent to Renee Butler, Old Walland Highway, Acres .50, District 9, $75,000
• Susan Gheen to John Buckley and Loretta Buckley, Gaylord Tullock Property, Lot 2, District 6, $315,000
• D R Horton Inc. to Brandon Harbaugh and Meredith Harbaugh, Aston Park Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 5, District 9, $308,525
• KLH Properties and Kenneth Harper to Dwight Price and TSP Investments LLC, Pinebrook Point, Phase 3, Lot 6, Lot 7, Lot 8, Lot 9, Lot 10, Lot 11, Lot 12, Lot 13, Lot 14, Lot 15, Lot 16, Lot 17, Lot 18, Lot 19, Lot 20, Lot 21, Lot 22, Lot 23, Lot 24, Lot 25, Lot 26, Lot 27, Lot 28, Lot 29, Lot 30, Lot 31, Lot 32, Lot 33 and Lot 34, $1,160,000
• Beverly Davis to Michael Grider and Kathleen Grider, West Hunt Road Subdivision, Lot 1, Lot 2 and Lot 3, District 9, $300,000
• Joel to Joseph Glenn and Melanie Glenn, J. D. Property, Lot 9, District 9, $445,000
• Kerma Bowman to Harold Smiddy, Broadway Avenue, Acres .35, District 9, $150,000
• Rosemary Durant, Rosemary Giles, Adeline Durant Estate, Charles Durant, Sue Durant and Walter Durant to Abel Riley and Camille Riley, Echo Hills Subdivision, Lot 43, District 11, $205,000
• Leon Williams to Eric Collins and Michelle Collins, Centenary Downs Subdivision, Lot 12, District 1, $632,500
• Barbara Brooks to D. Leon Williams, Miser Station Road, Acres 42.02, District 5, $317,000
• Mary Crowder to Steve Mangham and Michele Mangham, Henry Lane Estates, Lot 17, District 2 and Henry Lane Estates, Lot 17, District 6, $195,000
• Carl Stockton to GDP Properties LLC, Royal Oaks Legacy Villas, Lot V-261, District 19, $170,000
• Katherine Shankles and Stephen Shankles to Jonathan Tatman, FFE LP Property, Lot 1, District 8, $295,000
• Sean Grimes and Shanna Grimes to Naomi Kern, Mcneilly Place Subdivision, Loot 3, District 9, $325,000
• James Gary and James R. Gary to David Price, Dana Scherer and Darryl Scherer, West Mor-land Heights, Lot 13, District 6, $225,000
• Lisa Steele to Owen Cummins and Brianna Cummins, Houston Heights Subdivision, Lot 18, District 13, $255,000
• Justin Linginfelter and Cynthia Linginfelter to Zook Properties LLC, Ford Addition Subdivision, Lot 108, District 9, $143,000
• James Gough Jr. to Susan Gheen, Calderwood Highway, Acres 1.073, District 1, $176,500
• Cassandra Brown and Tommy Huddleston to Opendoor Property Trust I, Old Walland Highway, Acres .70, District 14, $302,000
• Adam Smith and Virginia Smith to George McKeehan and Mary Mckeehan, Valley Vue Subdivision, Lot 19, District 19, $305,900
• Jordan Mitchell and Molly Mitchell to Ian Smith, Tipton Property Subdivision, Lot 3, District 5, $265,000
• Andrew Kimble and Brandi Kimble to Travis Sparks and Melanie Sparks, Harrison Hills Subdivision, Lot 11, District 6, $285,000
• William Lyons to John Weston Jr., WB Irwin Addition, Lot 94, District 9, $130,000
• William Johnson and Marilyn Johnson to John Dawson and Kimberbli Dawson, South Hampton Subdivision, Lot 42, District 7, $640,000
• Alice Stuart to Luke Quandt and Anna Quandt, Fairway Estates Subdivision, Lot 16, District 19, $335,000
• Arnold Smith, Bernice Mcallister and Bernice Smith Mcallister to James Ellsworth and Sarah Ellsworth, Acres 1, Acres .22 and Acres .64, District 1, $29,000
• Lavada Yazel, James Hutson Jr., Kelly Mason, Patsy Hutson, Lavada A. Yazel and James H. Hutson Jr. to Lelia Siano, Litterer-Jones Addition, Lot 28 and Lot 27, District 9, $203,500
• Daniel Lawson, Jennifer Lawson and Daniel W. Lawson to Freddie Franklin Jr. and Jessica Franklin, Wallace Harris Avenue, District 19, $56,000
• Elizabeth Davis and TSP Investments LLC to Amy Cassell and Brian Cassell, Blount Acres Subdivision, Lot 6R, District 13, $350,000
• Buff Oliver and Lisa Oliver to James Oliver and Diane Oliver, East Springbrook Subdivision Replat, Lot 4, and Village Springbrook Park Condominiums, Lot 4, District 9, $185,000
• Darel Butler, Jennifer Stewart-Butler and Jennifer Butler to Travis Maus and Lisa Maus, Davis Acres Estate, Phase 3, Lot 38, District 14, $760,000
• Richard Angel, Vivian Shields and Vivian J. Shields to Jacqueline Mills, Nebo Road, Acres 6.08, District 14, $105,000
• Heather Webb and Roger Webb to Kimery Watson and Teresa Watson, Martin Mill Pike, Acres 3.45, District 12, $50,000
• Aaron Duncan to Freddy Kistner and Heather Kistner, Hackney and Lee Addition to the Town of Friendsville, Lot 9 and Lot 10, District 4, $160,000
•Anthony Shipley and Alisha Shipley to Randolph Smith, Haydens Place Subdivision, Lot 21, District 8, $295,500
• Deborah Bollant and D.G. Bollant to Michael Mccammon and Krystal Mccammon, Boling Road, District 13, $133,000
• Robert Tallent and Robert L. Tallent to Scott Wolf, Bassell Subdivision, Lot 226, District 9, $90,000
• Teresa Teague, Margaret Lowe, Eileen Lowe and Eileen Coulter Lowe to Jeffrey Hickman and Kristin Hickman, Belmonte Addition, Lot 14, District 9, $240,000
• James Tipton, Sheryl Tipton and Sheryl Mauro to Thomas Gipe, James L. Tipton and Sheryl E. Mauro Property, Lot 1, District 8, $135,000
• James Corbin to Charles Whitledge and Connie Whitledge, Acres .82, District 14, $219,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Jeffrey Patton and Leah Patton, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 22, District 7, $243,600
• Calvin Willson and Ariel Willson to Susan Herzig-Merrill and Susan Merrill, Russel Woods Estates, Lot 8, District 11, $177,600
• Walter L. Olson and Carol H. Olson Joint, Walter Olson co-trust and Carole Olson co-trust to Diane Patterson, Sweet Grass Plantation, Phase 2, Lot 11, District 12, $125,000
• Anthony Millsaps and Gage Millsaps to Douglas Akins and Brianna Akins, Montgomery Meadows, Lot 6, District 1, $290,000
• James Baun and Josie Kidd to James Baun and Josie Kidd, Castaway Cove Subdivision, Lot 1 and Lot 2, District 5, $0
• Jessie Vega to Hugh Brakebill and Audrienne Brakebill, Russell Heights Subdivision, Lot 8, District 11, $132,000
• Debbie Ratliff to Theresa Polo, Joann Wagoner and Theresa Scolaro Polo, Sundown Resort, Lot 151, District 15, $43,000
• SBL Investment Properties LLC and SBL Investment Properties LLC to Dennis Daniel and Celia Daniel, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 32, District 13, $75,000
• Richard Thurston and Lynda Thurston to John Spitzer and Nicole Kerl, Giffin Estates, Section 1, Lot 10R-1, Acres .919, District 7, $274,900
• H. C. Vinsant to Justin Brown and Amber Brown, John E. Wilson Estate Property, Lot 2, Acres 10.2, District 12, $12,000
• Caleb Williamson and Lauren Williamson to Cedrick Grindstaff, Aleesha Bryant-Grindstaff and Aleesha Grindstaff, H.G. Kidd Addition No. 1, Lot 34, Acres .65, District 6, $260,000
• Randall Culbert to Whittani Walden and Jeremiah Walden, Bay View Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 40, District 13, $346,000
• Allison Johnson to George Chambers and Carole Chambers, St. Ives, Phase 4, Lot 174, and St. Ives, Phase 5, Lot 174, District 9, $475,000
• D R Horton Inc. to Jennifer Stanton, Aston Park Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 20, District 9, $274,455
• Randy Nabors and Jeanne Nabors to Jeremy Vineyard and Kimberly Vineyard, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 2, Lot 334, District 19, $420,000
• Leah Alfter and Nathanael Alfter to Bryan Carroll, Charles C. Clark First Subdivision, Lot 12, District 9, $212,000
• Jerry Myers to Blake Arnold and Amy Arnold, West Hills Subdivision, Lot 54, District 7, $285,000
• Tessa Poulin and Michael Grala to Kristy Andres, Johnson Heights, Lot 20 and Lot 21, District 9, $255,000
• Donna Saunders to Sarah Kelly, Chestnut Ridge Subdivision, Lot 2, District 14, $60,000
• Donna Goforth and Donna Y. Goforth to Jeffrey Rooks and Ruth Rooks, Jett Woods Subdivision, Lot 13, District 9, $50,000
• Dwight Price to Kevin Land and Patti Land, Franklin Meadows, Lot 7, District 1, $298,900
• Patty Cable to Jeremy Cable and Patricia Cable, Eastover Subdivision, Lot 36, District omitted, $180,000
• Pankrantz Construction Inc. to Melissa Smith and Darrell Smith, Montgomery Farms, Phase 2, Lot 28, District 19, $408,000
• Carol Ellis to Mary Riley and Thomas Mccollum, Highland Acres, Lot 14, District 19, $230,000
• Clinton Dixon, Michael Deiderich and Michael Diederich to Amelia Porter, Blount Development Company Property, Lot 109, District 9, $175,000
• Richard Thomson and Marylou Thomson to Kathryne Damm, Evergreen Farms Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 36, District 2, $325,000
• Clifford Mccartney and Carla Mccartney to John Bates and Cynthia Bates, Saddle Ridge, Section 2E, Lot 7, District 18, $520,000
• Puremagic Carwash of Maryville LLC to Realty Income Properties 26 LLC, Mae Condry Estate, Lot 1R1 and Lot 1R1, District 19, $5,737,705
• Puremagic Carwash of Maryville LLC to National Retail Properties Inc., Murphy Commercial Park, Lott 14, District 11, $5,508,197
• Philip Grasso Jr. and Sandra Grasso to Mark Withers and Sherilyn Withers, Little Round Top, Lot 13, District 15, $26,000
• Dalton Read, Hanna Armes-Read and Hanna Read to Troy Hendrix, Virginia R. Morton Property, Lot 1, Acres 9.22, District 14, $245,000
• Phillip Reynolds and Julie Reynolds to Clifford Mccartney and Carla Mccartney, Savannah Park, Lot 62, District 19, $395,000
• D R Horton Inc. to Luke Phillips and Robyn Phillips, Graces Way Subdivision, Lot 3, District 8, $280,990
• Jennifer Stewart-Butler, Jennifer Butler and Darel Butler to Lisa Maus and Travis Maus, Davis Acre Estates, Phase 3, Lot 39, District 14, $70,000
• Samuel Gillooly and Amanda Gillooly to Matthew Gardner, College Addition Extension, Lot 21, District 19, $135,000
• Eric Collins, Michelle Collins and Eric S. Collins to Clinton Young and Jessica Young, Sweet Grass Plantation, Phase 2, Lot 53, District 12
• D R Horton Inc. to Robert Petersen, Aston Park Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 10, District 9, $283,455
• Betty Carter to Joe Fox, Meadowbrook Addition No. Two, Lot 139, District 9, $85,000
• Rachael Roper, Rachael Skerczak, James Roper and Rachael N. Roper to Tyler Garlitz, Asher Place, Lot 8R-1A, District 8, $245,000
• James Killebrew III and Kristin Killebrew to Diane Maloney, J. D. Gregorys Oak Park Addition, Lot 13, District 19, $363,000
• Mary Smith and James Smith to Megan Morehead, Mcculley Commons, Phase 2, Lot 5, District 19, $389,700
