Sept. 4-10
• Savannah Properties LLC to Stephen K. Souther and Vickie A. Souther, The Cottages, Lot 29, District 19, $440,000
• Brody L. Pankratz to Christopher A. Short, Griffitts Mill at Mint, Phase 2, Lot 5A, District 7, $420,000
• Neil D. Crye and Kayla Crye to Mikaela Hallmon and Shane A. Bigelow, Charles R. Headrick Property, Lot 1R-1B, District 19, $385,000
• Lawana M. Best to Tara Shock and Matthew Shock, Meadowbrook Subdivision, Lot 14, District 9, $220,000
• Edmund W. Banton and Marty Kay Smith Attorney-in-Fact to Kenneth Lee Morgan, Williams Way, Phase 2, Lot 68, District 8, $450,000
• Melissa D. Deakins, Mark S. Dunn, Michael W. Dunn, Billy E. Dunn and Billy Eugene Dunn Estate to Michael D. Vaughn and Natalie K. Vaughn, Melody Lane (formerly Maloney Lane), 0.71 Acres, District 12, $320,000
• Keith Enoch Morrison and Carol Ann Morrison to Adam Lindsey and Crystal Lindsey, Enoch L. Morrison Property, 1.60 Acres, District 14, $350,000
• Kevin C. Davis, Laura S. Davis, Kevin Davis and Laura Davis to Brandon D. Cook and Melody L. Cook, Amerine Station Subdivision, Lot 8, District 9, $375,000
• Eagle Cliffs LLC to Lisa Copeland and Lance Copeland, Eagle Cliffs, District 11, $275,000
• Trent Long to Samuel C. Carroll, McLeans Oakland Park Addition, Lots 23-25, District 9, $194,900
• Patricia L. Sardegna and Pattie L. Sardegna to Clark Clayton Kerns, Wooddale Street, 0.160 Acres, District 19, $180,000
• Edmond W. Bridwell and Cynthia D. Bridwell to James Griffith, Top of the World Estates, Section 3, Lot 25, District 18, $200,000
• James C. Hill and Bettie L. Newell to Ronnie B. Powers and Judy W. Powers, Rio Vista Subdivision, Lot 86R, District 4, $999,000
• Jennifer Huffstettler and Carl J. Kirby Estate to Ursula J. Hall and Michael B. Hall, Oak Wood, Lot 5, District 13, $28,000
• David W. Tomlinson, Nancy D. Tomlinson, James R. Tomlinson and David W. Tomlinson Attorney-in-Fact to Samuel Wright and Erin Wright, Heather Crossing Subdivision, Lot 25, District 19, $340,000
• Dallas Hawn and Peggy Hawn to Adam Bate, District 8, $50,000
• Erik Swanson and Jamie Swanson to Kent James Bloodsworth and Michaele Bloodsworth, Northwood Subdivision, Lot 24, District 9, $535,000
• Laurence Hannan, Larry Hannan and Amy Hannan to POM Realty LLC, Youngs Mountain View Addition, Lot 38, District 19, $240,000
• Jonathan M. Carr to Timothy Grant Vincent and Peggi Christine Vincent, Morganton Road, District 6, $125,000
• Janice A. Church Trustee and The Church Living Trust to Eric W. Oberg and Susan Oberg, Rosedale Addition, Lots 13 and 14, District 19, $298,700
• Claude P. Merritt Jr. and Judith M. Merritt to Emily Hollifield and Matthew Hollifield, Old Niles Ferry Subdivision, Lot 22, District 6, $373,000
• Geraldine A. Miller to Ronald Hill and Alane Hill, Ronald and Alane Hill Property, 8.04 Acres, District 7, $9,000
• Thomas J. Esser and Mirasol L. Esser to Dipikaben Patel and Mayurkumar Patel, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 55, District 19, $545,000
• Larry David Payne, Roma Lois Payne Estate, Lois Estate and Larry D. Payne to Joshua Tipton and Jessica Ashlyn Curtis, Six Mile Road, 3.92 Acres, District 8, $260,000
• Cedar Point Church and Cedar Point Assembly of God church to Vineyard Christian Community Inc., William Blount Drive, 7.21 Acres, District 6, $2,125,000
• EPD Development LLC to Charles Lowell Smith and Deborah Sue Smith, St. Thomas Subdivision, Lot 1R-5, District 9, $70,000
• Joseph Scott Rhyne and Greta Ann Rhyne to Danielle R. Redfearn and Timothy Redfearn, Trigonia Farms, Lot 3, District 1, $315,000
• Artigues Construction LLC to Michael A. Lee and Madolyn C. Lee, Grace Hills, Lot 7, District 13, $459,000
• Billy C. Garner and Cindy R. Garner to Mary Chris Testerman, Rivertrace, Lot 3, District 11, $940,000
• Bruce Thompson and Tichey Rene Thompson to Kimberly Owens Trustee and Klopek Trust Lot 3, Bruce Thompson Property, Lot 3, District 7, $180,000
• Joel Mayo and Rebekah Lynn Mayo to Daniel Vargas, Fairlight Subdivision, Lot 10, District 15, $480,000
• Sam Headrick and Sam C. Headrick to Peak 7 Projects LLC, Paul R. Hicks Property, Lot 1A, District 14, $110,000
• Carol Dean to David C. Finch and Amy Finch, Rock Gardens, Lot 101, District 9, $220,000
• Dennis W. Weeter Trustee, The Dennis W. Weeter Trust, Sidney H. Weeter Trustee and The Sidney H. Weeter Trust to Ian M. Engelhardt, Kelly W. Engelhardt and David L. Engelhardt Jr., Olympia Condominiums, District 9, $204,900
• Carroll Edward Berkley to Myron N. Crowe, Campers Paradise Top O' the World Tree Farms Inc., Lot 19, District 18, $5,000
• Rosland M. Burk to Wendy Michelle Towle, Christopher Michael Towle, Gwen Banks and Charles Preston Banks, Nanney and Burk Properties, Lot 2, District 19, $550,000
• Janet P. Venable and Jeffrey K. Venable to Matthew Francis and Sarah Francis, Lumpkin Property, Lot 1, District 2, $500,000
• Coty R. Knight and Jennifer Knight to Larry McFarland and Kathryn McFarland, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 104, District 9, $240,000
• Cathy R. Owens to Larry D. Carr and Gina H. Carr, Franklin Meadows, Lot 30, District 1, $450,000
• Lynn Samuel Sumner and Andrea Sumner to GDP Properties LLC, Silver Creek Village Condominium, Phase 4, District 9, $304,721
• Linda D. Christensen and Linda D. Christensen Watts to Linda D. Christensen Trustee and Linda D. Christensen Revocable Living Trust, Shirmar Heights Subdivision, Lot 6, District 7, $0
• Derek Maples to Harley R. Grassi, Village Properties Inc., Lot 17, District 9, $285,000
• Travis Galyon and Grace Galyon to Thomas F. Gilman and Deborah M. Gilman, Eastwood Subdivision, Lot 16, District 12, $385,000
• Jeffrey M. Willis and Dana J. Willis to Kimberly Sands and Kathy Sands, Thunderhead Mountain Vista Subdivision, Lot 28, District 14, $105,000
• Donald E. Vest and Dorothy D. Vest to Donnie G. Bittle, Maples Road, District 13, $5,000
• Mitchell Nunes and Pamela Nunes to Gerald V. Cook and Gaila E. Cook, Kinzel Springs, Phase 5, Lot 87, District 15, $862,500
• E. Allen King and Janet C. King to Michael F. Bell and Kimberly Jan Bell, B. Newell Mays Property, Section 2, Lot 5, District 19, $585,000
• Kenneth Carpenter and Penny Carpenter to Bartley Mize and Penny Mize, Brittingham at William Blount, Lot 11, District 19, $20,000
• Kristen B. Walker to Jill A. Goodman, Village at Worthington, Lot 256, District 19, $345,010
• Timothy R. Sall and Miriam Z. Sall to Anthony Camera and Janice Camera, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 6, District 13, $80,000
• Leonard L. Price and Leonard Price to Jaris McClurg, Brice McClurg and Destiny McClurg, 15.541 Acres, District 14, $150,000
• William Kellam and Courtneay M. Sheedy Kellam to Daniel T. Kirkman and Amanda T. Kirkman, Tarwater & Orr Subdivision, Lot 3, District 1, $322,500
• Abhijit Verekar Trustee, Susan Marie Verekar Trustee, Victory Family and Victory Family Trust to Terrie J. Bauer and Robert W. Bauer, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 15, Phase 1, Lot 258R1, District 19, $699,900
• Donald Clampet and Hope Clampet to Jesse Lee Williamson and Danielle Nichole Williamson, Hutton Ridge Acres, Lot 13, Donald Clampet Property, 0.293, Lot 2R, District 1, $260,000
• Vince Neeley to Jose Turrabiattes, Cedar Hills Estates, Section 4, Lot 108, District 11, $27,000
• Patrick Lee Morgan and Candra Morgan to James William Newman III and Michelle Newman, Brantlin Reserve, Lot 6, District 19, $89,000
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. to George Bryan Carraway and Linda Kearns Carraway, Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lot 10, District 19, $428,585
• Regions Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and Housing & Urban Development, Plainfield Addition, Lot 81, District 9, $0
• Mike Weaver and Lois Weaver to Caleb Huguenard and Brooke Huguenard, Hinkle Estates, Lot 152, District 13, $337,000
• Allan Dale Canant, Tammy Elaine Canant, Tammy Canant and Allan Canant to Timothy Poe and Joy Poe, Blockhouse Road, District 8, $83,000
• Kelley Leighann McClanahan to Matthew R. McBride, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 112R, District 9, $380,000
• Mitch Top to Ethan Joel Dudley and Kasey Nichole Dudley, Viewpoint Addition, Lot 44, District 19, $345,000
• Norma N. Taylor and Norma Taylor to Joseph A. Lekes and Mary E. Lekes, Waters Place Subdivision, Lot 5B, District 9, $288,900
• Cathy Denise Miller to Dustin Snoderly and Mary Snoderly, Hutton Ridge Road, District 1, $100,000
• Bryan K. Kirby, Brooke Kirby, Brooke L. Brackens and Bryan Kirby to Deborah J. Long and Gregory S. Long, Country Quarry Road, District 10, $374,500
• M & M Ventrues LLC to Brandon Bruce and Tricia Bruce, Retreat at Butterfly Gap, Phase 1, Lot 2, District 8, $399,900
• Carlos D. Stanojevich and Martha B. Stanojevich to Peter Berryman, Valley View Farms Subdivision, Lot 9, District 9, $410,000
• Kevin Webb, Victoria Fletcher and Sara B. Webb Estate to BMTN LLC, 3.4 and 12 Acres, District 18, $814,400
• Marcos Nicolas Urrutia, Marcos Nicholas Urrutia and Michelle Christine Urrutia to Matthew Adamo and Faith Adamo, Mountain Trace Development, Lot 125, District 9, $390,000
• Debora J. Waldroop and Jeremy Waldroop to Wishkey Property LLC, Middlesettlements Road, 2.40 and 1.60 Acres, District 19, $680,000
• Hit Portfolio II Owner LLC and Arc Hospitality Portfolio II Owner LLC to Saaho Hotel 3 LLC, Airport Plaza, Lot 22R, District 11, $8,046,002
• Smithbilt LLC to Wesley S. Tallent and Aubrey Tallent, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 3, Lot 235, District 7, $399,735
• Maryville College to Samuel Ferguson and Penny Ferguson, Huddleston Subdivision of Block 21 of the Stanley Addition, Lots 5 and 6, District 19, $1,250,000
• City of Alcoa to Jeff Robinson and Sherri Robinson, City of Alcoa Hall Road Property, Lot 1, District 9, $50,000
