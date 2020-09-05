August 16 to August 22
• Phyllis M. Bostick to Phyllis M. Bostick Trust, Stonecrest Subdivision, Lot 46, District 9, $0
• Tommie Jean Logsdon and David A. Logsdon to Elizabeth C. Patty, West Springbrook Addition, Lot 107, District 9, $149,900
• Taylor J. Kagley and Mary R. Kagley to Mark L. Frederick and Linda K. Frederick, Betty H. Feezell Property, Lot 1, District 7, $425,000
• A+ Quality Carpentry LLC to Stephen Kuester and Patricia Carroll, Murphy Property, Lot 4, District 19, $305,000
• Don T. Atkins to Todd A. Cartt and Cynthia M. Cartt, Taliaferro Hills No. 2, Lot 9, District 5, $259,900
• Gamble Construction Inc. to Robert Edward Adham and Patricia Jean Adham, Camden Court Condos, Phase 5, District 19, $1,200,046.80
• Terry L. Wilburn and Eva G. Wilburn to Katie Dalton and Ryan T. Dalton, Colby Cove Subdivision, Lot 23, District 19, $350,000
• Lisa Robin Spitzer Burdette to Suzanne Bernal Stoner and Jeffrey Clyde Stoner, Kinzel Springs, Lots 1 and 2, District 15; Tuckaleechee Road, District 15, $260,000
• Jason Bryant to Tracy King and Kristine King, South Hall Subdivision, Lot 111, District 9, $110,000
• Cross Creek Inc. to Isaac Simerly and Julia Simerly, Cross Creek Subdivision, Phases 6 and 7, Lot 102, District 19, $83,000
• Cheryl J. Nichols to Amber A. Nichols and Samuel T. Nichols, Weston Ridge Subdivision, Lot 3, District 13, $114,000
• Sladen O. McLaughlin and Diana McLaughlin to Jeremy Stafford and Sarah Stafford, Kenmark Hills Subdivision, Section 9, Lot 36, District 6, $320,000
• Jeremy Stafford and Sarah Stafford to Leah Thompson, Sunset View Addition No. 5, Lot 1, District 19, $306,000
• Anne D. Celso to David T. Johnson, Haydens Place, Lot 16, District 8, $197,000
• Nicholas Andrew Smiddy to Ryan Manaker and Jennifer Manaker, Cross Creek Subdivison, Lot 12, District 19, $709,900
• Lilia Del Carmen Graciano to Glenn D. Saunders and Judith R. Saunders, West Hunt Road Subdivision, Lots 11, 12 and 13, District 9, $328,000
• Robert Swartzentruber and Cheri Swartzentruber to Louis E. Stumpp and Brenda S. Stumpp, Highland Springs, Lot 42-R1, District 13, $70,500
• James Potts and Julia Potts to Gregory Gibson, Grace Gibson and Jerry Gibson, Crestwood Acres Subdivision, Lot 4, Acres 2.31, District 13, $459,000
• Tim Hatcher and Lacie Hatcher to Joseph Bryan Creech and Mollie K. Creech, Tonya G. Davis Property, Lot 1, District 10, $200,000
• Christopher Francis and Carrie Francis to Cellostine M. Mynatt, Ford Addition No. 1, Lot 80, District 9, $181,500
• CMH Homes Inc. to Forrest W. Vaughn and Chante M. Vaughn, Elderberry Road, Lot 9, Acres 11.270, District 1, $352,778.47
• Smithbilt LLC to Jacob Collin Thompson and Kasandra Jean Cole, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 21, District 7, $224,150
• Farmington View LLC to Joshua Beloate and Sara Beloate, Farmington View, Phase 1, Lot 26, District 10, $40,000
• David D. Santos and Laura L. Santos to Krista Farmer and Travis Farmer, Chilhowee Mountain Estates Subdivision, Lot 34, District 7, $56,500
• Jerry L. Carroll and Vera D. Carroll to Lane Leroy Hollis and Jaymie Hollis, Hutton Ridge Road, Acres 11.25, District 1, $217,000
• Jackie D. Davis, Iva Blanche Davis Estate, Wanda Kay Tilson, Marsha P. Strickland, Tanya Helton, William H. Smith and Joann B. Smith Estate to Bill H. Seal, Whites Mill Road, District 14, $50,000
• Pamela Williams Smith Trust to Aubrey F. Moncrief and Jan L. Moncrief, Brookshire Subdivision, Lot 22, District 19, $370,000
• George Travis Tipton and Bridget Tipton to Annie E. Douglas, Heather Crossing, Lot 18, District 19, $357,000
• John Abraham Whaley and Katherine E. Whaley to David J. Bender, Harper Street Lofts Condominiums Subdivision, District 9, $230,000
• Jeffrey W. Jackson and Janice Jackson to the Lamb Family Revocable Living Trust, Big Springs Road, Acres 0.53, District 19, $45,000
• Lori Wilson and Betty Wilson to Myron Crow Properties LLC, Campers Paradise Top o' the World Tree Farms Inc., Lot 20, $1,000
• John Mark Stillwell to LP Velmor, Hughes Loop Road, District 14, $38,000
• Virginia D. Everett, Melissa Harding, Kelly Gourley Proffitt, Janice Howe, Stanley Boring and Thomas Boring to Joshua Broyles and Raven Broyles, Six Mile-Chota Road, Acres 0.75, District 7, $85,000
• Jefffrey Parks Hall to F&R Investmetns Inc., Niles Ferry Pike, Acres 3.81, District 1, $112,500
• Guy D. Bayless Jr. and Somer L. Bayless to Tyler Owens and Courtney Owens, Munsey Hollow Road, Acres 1.19, District 13, $231,600
• James R. Poore and Riley T. Poore to Derrick Pratt and Lauren Pratt, Applewood Subdivision, Lot 7R, District 8, $207,900
• Jesse Tyler Lowe to David A. Rivera Figueroa and Cassandra R. Jones, Druid Hill Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 11, District 9, $211,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Thomas J. Turner and Carol A. Turner, Farmington View Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 122, District 10, $234,185
• Phillip Shadowens to Daniel N. Taylor and Hannah B. Taylor, West Hills Subdivision, Lot 20, District 7, $289,900
• Ainsley Jillian Beasley and Patrick Otoole Beasley to Joel A. Werner and Kailie D. Bennett, Ruth Street, District 19; Alley 293, District 19, $174,900
• David W. Metcalf and Kelly W. Metcalf to William Neil Hayes and Alana Isabell Hayes, Oxford Hills Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 141, District 19, $355,000
• William C. Hall and Deborah J. Hall to State of Tennessee, North Park Boulevard, Acres 1.689, $0
• Foothills Golf LLC to Michael C. Brinkmann Contracting Inc., Royal Oaks, Section 14, Phase 1, Lot 233R, District 19, $15,000
• Phillip Myer and Kathryn Myer to Amy Bradley and John Bradley, Valley View Farms Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 72, District 9, $344,500
• Brittany M. Taylor Fagg to Jimmy W. Hayes and Jackie Hayes, West Mor-land Heights Subdivision, Lots 4 and 5, District 6, $236,000
• Joseph William Bailey to Billy Ragan and Darice Ragan, Morganton Meadows, Phase 3, Lot 29, District 2, $42,000
• Marshall Builderes Inc. to Jeffrey E. Laugherty and Maricela Laugherty, Maryville-Louisville Road, Acres 26.3, District 10, $267,800
• Dennis B. Cherry and Ann M. Cherry to David W. Metcalf and Kelly W. Metcalf, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 17, Phase 1, Lot 276R, District 19, $281,500
• Carol R. Van Hooser and Melissa A. Adams, Belle Meade Subdivision, Lot 4, District 19, $250,000
• Lucy Alice Settlemyre, Tommy H. Settlemyre and Connie L. Ailey to Jamison H. Settlemyre and Ashlea D. Settlemyre, Alnwick Road, Acres 3.465, District 19, $105,000
• Thomas H. Dickenson Sub. Trust, Matthew Daniel Aultom and Augusta Marie Aultom to Home Next Door LLC, Benford Heights Subdivision, Lot 4, District 9, $215,423.35
• Joel Kerr to Mark D. Crook and Becky S. Crook, JD Kerr Property, Lot 11, District 9, $339,000
• Richard K. Whittington and Tracy L. Whittington and David Avalos and Nancy Avalos, Kinzel Springs Company Subdivision, Lots 1, 2 and 3, District 15, $225,000
• Jordan Kent Leslie and Kelly L. Leslie to Kathleen H. Staller and Noah M. Shaffer, Henderson Heights Subdivision, Lots 35 and 36, District 9, $205,000
• Lambert Land Company LP and LVL Management Company LLC to Bob Booker and Suzy Booker, Rosewood, Phase 2, Lot 13, District 14, $79,000
• Nicholas Hodge to Mark C. Harrison and Alice F. McKinstry, Adleys Place Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 6, District 7, $205,000
• David E. Miller Jr. to William M. Head and Carla D. Head, David E. Miller Property, Acres 28.24, District 8, $309,500
• Sonia E. Diaz to Joseph C. Marlette Trust and Laurel A. Marlette Trust, Camden Court Condominiums, Phase 1, District 19, $475,000
• Lucas A. Tipton and Ashley Tipton to Melburn Beech, Amerine Station Subdivision, Lot 58, District 9, $235,500
• Smoky Mountain Service Dogs Inc. and Eric John Mehall to Terry Haley and Belinda Haley, Earl E. Disney Property, Lot 1, District 1, $201,300
• Clayton Properties Group Inc. and CMH Parks Inc. to Jemima Rivera Van Hoff and Nathan Douglas Van Hoff, Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 4, District 19, $237,125
• Jesse Debrowner and Megan Debrowner to Donald K. Elswick, Windridge Subdivision, Section 4, Lot 167, District 19, $325,000
• Beaver Home Builders Inc. to Eric Schmittou and Jaime Schmittou, Lashbrook Subdivision, Lot 4, District 10, $70,000
• Derrick L. Hurley and Jill Johnson Hurley to Joshua Wheatley and Laura Wheatley, Shirley H. Atchley Property, Lot 15, District 19, $355,000
• Mark H. Fuentes to Julianne Marie Weaver and Kyle Weaver, Hidden Valley Subdivision, Lot 36R, District 13, $155,000
• Michael B. King and Mardi J. King to Ashley R. King, Sterling Subdivision, Lot 8, District 19, $250,000
• Noah Jay Henderson to Thomas J. Sullivan and M. Mashelle Payne, Tepee Village Top of the World, Lots 51 and 52, District 18, $7,000
• Joseph S. Emert and Cynthia B. Emert to Ledda H. Mason and Jeffrey A. Killian, Little River Landing, Lot 16, District 12, $75,000
• Ronald Inman Jr. and Susan Inman to ASI Builders Inc., Hubbard Hills Subdivision, Lot 2, District 14, $34,000
• William R. Hightower and Chrystal D. Hightower to James Ryan Smith and Michelle M. Smith, Trotwood Farms Subdivision, Lot 16R, District 19, $85,000
• Hunter Best and Honey Victoria Best to Bruce L. Thompson and Tichey R. Thompson, Hopewell Subdivision, Lot 3, District 6, $155,000
• Charles Tindol and Ann Tindol to Glenn A. Reider and Susan Wood Reider, Frank J. and Janice S. Haraf Properties, Lot 1, District 10, $745,000
• William R. Phillips and Family Partnership Phillips to Charlene A. Teffeteller, Colonial Heights Subdivision, Lot 105, District 7, $27,500
• Dianne M. Kelso and Marcella Simerly McKee to Dianne M. Kelson, Simerly and McKee Property, Lot 1, District 19, $72,500
• Warren Cornelius and Cyndie Cornelius to Sunset Rentals LLC, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 10, District 15, $315,000
• Laura Hall Shamiyah, Joy Abigail Bussey and Joy Frances Hall to Peter R. Scott and Susan C. Scott, Williams Way, Phase 2, Lot 98, District 8, $249,000
• Ginger Marshall Byrge to Smoky Mountain Cabin Rentals, Kinzel Springs Retreat, Lots 29 and 30, District 15, $75,000
• Kathleen Yarlett and Sharon Ohara to Caro Clowney Jr. and Shirley Carr Clowney, Highlands at Maryville Villas, Phase 2, District 19, $345,000
• Stanley G. Crawford to Jacob R. Long and Robi K. Walker, Valley Vue Addition, Lots 36 and 37, District 19, $187,000
• Tony Crisp and Phyllis Crisp to John H. Zimmer and Terri M. Zimmer, Royal Oaks, Section 2, Phase 1, Lot 71, District 19, $419,900
• Smithbilt LLC to Aubrey M. Moss, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 48, District 7, $202,015
• Christian Brown Construction LLC to David Ross Hurley, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 35, District 10, $313,900
• William T. Rohling to Joel Mayo and Rebekah Mayo, Best Road, Acres 0.83, District 7, $285,000
• Eric S. Page to Harry K. McIntosh Jr., Douglas Cox Property, Lot 5, District 18, $10,000
• Elisabeth Pemberton and Jon Pemberton to Beri-Lynn Miller and George A. Miller, Maryville Housing Authority, Lot 45RR, District 19, $162,000
• Michael Nicolas Soto to Bryon Ough and Debra A. Ough, Old Piney Road, Acres 5.91, District 8, $249,900
• Equity Trust Company and Mark Edward Saunders IRA to Donna L. Garner Trust, Scenic Terrace Subdivision, Lot 19, District 9, $152,000
• Rubin Lublin TN and Tonya N. Webb to Saskcus LLC, James M. Tipton, Robert Saunders and Justin Treadwell, Henderson Heights Subdivision, Lot 48, District 9, $112,000
• Robin Nickolakakos and Ronald B. Moore, Royal Oaks, Section 9, Phase 1, Lot V-45, District 19, $219,000
• James Plogger and Barbara Plogger to William M. Johnson and Marilyn M. Johnson, South Hampton Subdivision, Lot 42, District 7, $48,000
• Blackberry Mountain Club LLC to Matthew R. Kaye and Catharyn C. Kaye, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $1,500,000
• Virginia L. Gilmore and James Gilmore to Dwayne Keith Blake and Suzanne Marie Everett, Clyde Myers Estate, Lot 7R2, District 8, $310,000
• Timothy S. Easteron and Dorilynne M. Easteron to Michael Woodyard and Kimberly Woodyard, Imogene Spark Property, Lot 1B, District 1, $269,000
• Zachary Gordon and Kaia Gordon to Suzanne Tener Anderson Trust and Richard Clem Anderson and Suzanne Tener Anderson Trust, Valley View Farms Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 67, District 9, $324,900
• Morgan Landing LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., Morgan Park, Phase 1, Lots 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18, District 19, $570,000
• Richard Ballard, Wayne Ballard, Patsy Storie, Dolas Ballard, Amy Branum, April Kelsi and Robert Ballard to Baldemar Garcia, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 of Eagleton Village, Lot 229, District 9, $85,000
• Moses Investment Group, Robert Moses Jr. and Casey S. Moses to Dawn M. Wise and Gary Stephen Wise, Franklin Meadows, Lot 14, District 1, $275,000
• Charles L. Tindol and Ann M. Tindol to Debra Snow Milam and Charles Milam, Holston Harbor Subdivision and John and Travis Loope Property, Lots 1 and 2, District 10; Holston College Road, Acres 10.419, District 10; Frank J. Haraf Proeprty, Lot 4, District 10, $810,000
• Home Federal Bank of Tennessee and Herman G. Davis Trust to Howard T. Long Jr. and Cathy Hampton Long, H.G. Davis Estate Property, Lot 5, Acres 19.456, District 4, $252,125
• Varsity LLC to Alfred J. Catalaine Jr. and Julie L. Catalaine, Varsity LLC Property, Lot 2, District 19, $321,000
• Blount County Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Jerica Autumn Davis, No property information listed, $142,000
• Ernest Ray Evans Living Trust and Scarlett Faith Evans Living Trust to Adam M. Huskey and Irene N. Huskey, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 71, District 10, $2,400,000
• Terry F. Custer, Catherine D. Custer and Kaylee L. Kitts to Anthony H. COnard and Terrie L. Conard, Applecreek Subdivision, Lot 22, District 11, $255,000
• Robert D. Everett and Walter E. Everett Estate to Kevin Laporte and Kelsey Gardner Laporte, Chalet Village Top of the World, Lot 5, District 18, $55,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Michelle L. Littrell, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 1, Lot 47, District 7, $213,960
• Taylor Ford to Justin Anderson and Sarah Jo Masteller Anderson, Tall Oaks, Phase 4, Lot 122, District 14, $143,700
• Jessica J. Carswell to Britany Lakay Sellers, No property information listed, $240,000
• Blake Alexander Buck to Timothy Green, No property information listed, $125,000
• Ryan P. McMillan to Rachel Wilson, No property information listed, $202,500
• Fannie Mae to Gregory Owen Garringer, No property information listed, $169,000
• Gregory Jayson Floyd to Edmund W. Banton, No property information listed, $289,900
• DVZ Properties TN LLC to Phillip A. Millard, No property information listed, $149,000
• Jennifer Ann Skillman to Richard Hulsey Co-Trust, Patricia Hulsey Co-trust and Hulsey Revocable Trust, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 42, District 19, $374,000
• Alcoa 129 Partners to Bungalow Lofts LLC, No property information listed, $1,846,000
• Jeffrey C. Lakey to Delso Hatchell, No property information listed, $368,000
• Janice C. Bible to Takuo Sonoda, No property information listed, $330,000
• Gary M. Wade to KLH Properties, No property information listed, $606,000
