July 11 to July 17
• Charles Hughes to The Charles F Hughes Trust, Charles Hughes, trust, Kinzel Springs, phase 1, Lot 17, District 15 and Country Lane Property, Lot 1, District 14, $0
• Gary Hardesty and Pamela Hardesty to Scott Keith and Cayce Keith, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 1, Phase II, Lot 308, District 19, $560,000
• Judy Payne to Gregory Walsh and Tanya Walks, Acres 1 and Acres 1.979, District 3, $60,000
• Michael Fields to Timothy Gatts and Elizabeth Gatts, Hickory Mill Subdivision, Lot 5, District 6
• Robert Winstead and Lisa Winstead to Judith Pal, Top of the World Estates, Section 3, Lot 9, District 18, $75,000
• William Bell and Patricia Bell to Andrew Thompson and Kaitlin Thompson, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 33, District 9, $160,000
• Andrew Schrantz and Kimberly Kucmierz to Kenneth Thengvall and Ellen Thengvall, Mossy Grove Estates, Phase 2, Lot 19, District 6, $365,000
• Jason Hall, Jessica Hall and Jason Michael Hall to Tarik Yalcin, Edie Bandera-Yalcin and Edie Yalcin, Everett Heights Subdivision, Lot 6, District 9, $157,500
• Charles Barton and Barbara Barton to Kevin Miller and Elizabeth Miller, Linda Lane (formerly First Street), District 19, $378,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Patricia Hutchinson, William Hutchinson and Nancy Marcus, Creed Bridge Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 28, District 14, $271,915
• KLH Properties and Kenneth Harper to Steven Rinck and Carla Rinck, Pinebrook Point, Phase 2, Lot 5, District 1, $305,825
• Rodney Madison and Rodney Vincent Madison to Paul Walker, Charles C. Clark Second Subdivision, Lot 112, District 9, $165,000
• Rene Zimmer and Kristine Zimmer to Jennifer Tobin, Fairoaks Subdivision, Lot 61R, District 8, $386,000
• Jimmy Chester to Christian Claiborne and Courtney Gallimore, Paradise Hills Subdivision, Lot 2, District 14, $350,000
• KLV LLC to Michael Rathburn and Christina Rathburn, Mint Road, District 7 and Mint Road Acres 2.0, District 7, $442,500
• Tennessee Whiskey LLC to Spence Patterson and Renata Patterson, Blackberry Mountain Residential Condominium, District 18, $4,500,000
• Debra Myers to Michael Stinnett, Breckinridge Subdivision, Lot 15, District 6, $299,900
• Tyler Gibson to Joseph Gibson and Emily Gibson, Gilbert Street, District 9 and Acres .115, District 9, $0
• Roy Mann, David Harold Mann, Michael Smith, Amber Dunlap, Aubree Batchelor, Tonia Labanowitz, Alexxander Batchelor, Kalynn Sumrall, Kaylynn Sumrall and David Mann to Terry Evans and Tammy Evans, Overlook Addition, Lot 132, District 9, $65,000
• Josh Walker, Joshua Walker, Savannah Walker and Josh B. Walker to Terry White, Blockhouse Road, Lot 132, District 9, $11,750
• Donnie Amburn Sr. and Sue Amburn to Jimmy Arvizu and Jennifer Arvizu, Julian Property, Lot 2, District 8, $85,000
• David Crisp to Judy Tucker and Janssen Tucker, Paul R. and Dorothy Humphrey Property, Lot 1, District 14, $154,000
• XWF21Lime LLC to Mary Gamboa, Southern Oaks Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 5, District 19, $245,000
• Jimmie Goswick and William Goswick to Bryan Wilkes and Tammera Wilkes, Spring Meadows Subdivision, Lot 70, District 13, $312,000
• Kellie Stessman to Marsha Barr, Tall Oaks Planned Community, Phase III, Lot 94, District 13 and Tall Oaks Planned Community, Phase III, Lot 94, District 14, $4,450
• Elizabeth Davis and TSP Investments LLC to Amber Foshee, Blount Acres Subdivision, Lot 5R, District 13, $350,000
• Alan Misak and Bobbie Misak to David Sostak and Catherine Sostak, Fairway Vistas Laurel Valley, Lot 8, District 15, $199,900
• Steven Strader and Virgie Strader to Jan Palmer and Caleb Palmer, Sequoyah Heights, Lot 45, District 4, $75,000
• Richard May and Jane May to Gone to the Bar Trust, Robin Avey, trust and Theodore Avey, trust, Mossy Grove Estates, Lot 31R, District 6, $360,000
• Andrew Plaza to Ash Avasty and Vandana Avasty, Lashebrooke Subdivision, Lot 111, District 10, $98,000
• Arturo Family Revocable Living Trust, Mariano Arturo, trust and Abbie Arturo, trust to Marry Hudgins and Nancy Hudgins, The Highlands at Maryville, Phase 1, Lot 3, District 19, $600,000
• Jimmy Humphrey, Desiree L. Humphrey and Desiree Humphrey t Amanda Holstein and James Harper, Greenmeadow Addition No. 2 and 3, Lot 21, District 9, $405,000
• Joe Leatherwood to Vincent S. Greco and Christina L. Greco Trust, Vincent Greco, trust, and Christina Greco, trust, Grand Vista Subdivision, Lot 80, District 8, $260,000
• David Miller to Mark Nitzband and Rebecca Nitzband, Teffeteller Subdivision, Lot 2R2, District 8, $177,500
• Judy Williams and Lawrence Williams to Ashley Williams, Panorama Estates Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 6D, District 6, $383,000
• Lewis Holdings Inc. to Bradley Reynolds, Bassell District of the City of Alcoa, Lot 242, Acres .2066, District 9, $175,000
• John Stewart to Jolea Enzensperger, Dixon Road, Acres .56, District 6, $230,000
• Idamae Wooten and Phillip Wooten to Riley Melton and Courtney Melton, Acres 1.75, District 8, $50,000
• Tori Walker and Tori Herbert to Corazon Be Beus and Marc De Beaus, Hewelette Place Subdivision, Lot 2, District 9, $210,000
• Russ Lonas, Janice Lonas and Janice Lonus to Stephen Siegel, King Property, Lot 2B, District 12, $460,000
• Trey Splane and Amber Splane to Frederick Waggoner and Laura Waggoner, Scott Hills Subdivision, Lot 13, District 6, $30,000
• Tammy Allmon and Tammy Joanne Allmon to Steven Hall and Jill Hall, Big Valley Campground, Section A, Lot 9, District 15, $225,000
• Randal Croshaw to Brian Morris and Terri Morris, Rio Vista Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 70, District 4 and Ferrante and Watson Property, Section 3, Lot 71R, District 4, $175,000
• Howard Lee Teffeteller to John Candlish, Howe-Wilkinson Pike Subdivision, Lot 2R, District 8, $57,000
• Clara Dunn, Joyce Lynne Adams and Joyce Lynn Adams to Dustin Teffeteller, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 81, District 9, $80,000
• Andre Prigmore and James Prigmore Jr. to Zinger General Partnership, Prigmore Property, Lot 1 and Lot 2, District 11, $850,000
• Topside Ventures and Edgar Campbell to Zinger General Partnership, Jimmy Hugh Thompson Drive, Acres .065, Jimmy Hugh Thompson Drive, Jimmy Hugh Thompson Drive and State Route No. 333, Acres .236, $600,000
• Topside Ventures and Edgar Campbell to Zinger General Partnership, Walter Thompson Property, Parcel A, Acres 2.71, Thompson Road, Acres .91, State Route No. 333, Parcel B, Thompson Road, Acres .8, Mcbath Road, Acres 1, Mcbath Road, Acres 5.2 and New Topside Road, Acres 1.14, $1,800,000
• Zinger General Partnership, Steven Maddox and Brandon Clark to Ardmore Knoxville LLC, Zinger Properties GP Property, Lot 1R, District 11, $3,200,000
• Pistol Creek Properties LLC to Stacy Limanni, Pistol Creek Properties Property, Lot 4, District 9, $263,000
• Kimberly Wilson-Chambers and Kimberly Chambers to Chelsey Russell, Mcadams Avenue and Alley No. 221, District 9, $145,000
• D R Horton Inc. to Connie Lucas, Aston Park Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 2, District 9, $255,355
• Bruce Walker and Lauren Walker to Justin Wayson and Elizabeth Wayson, Crumley Road, Acres 15.892, District 2, $135,000
• Roger Boring to Annette Brennan, Kayes View Subdivision, Lot 11, District 7, $458,618
• Ann Norman to William Loria and Chere Loria, Briarcliff Subdivision, Lot 28, District 19, $620,000
• Gregory Davis and Teresa Davis to Casey Dajani and Sara Dajani, Colonial Harbor Subdivision, Lot 24 and Hills Road, District 5, $250,000
• Margaret Dunn to Gilbert Justiniano and Kelly Justiniano, Westwood Estates No. 1 Subdivision, Lot 8, District 19, $504,000
• William Delgado, Sheri Dawn Wallace, Sheri Wallace and William R. Delgado to Tycoon Investment Group Inc., Vale Mont Subdivision, Lot 18, District 8, $91,700
• Andrea Maples, Andrea Beard, Andrea L. Maples, Brandon Maples and Brandon M. Maples to Logan Large, Heritage Commercial Court, Lot 3R-2, District 9, $229,900
• Kelly Cotter to Billy Haynie and Kelly Haynie, Heritage Crossing Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 17, District 14, $340,000-
• Ronald Sherwood and Ronald Lee Sherwood to Millard Wilson, Angela Simmons and Alisha Robson, Mountain View Mobile Home Subdivision, Lot 17, District 13, $57,150.86
• Stacey Roberts, Stacey Rogers and Charles Rogers to Kevin Binion and Kayla Binion, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 146, District 9, $289,900
• Jeremy Edwards to Kimberly Kiely-Bouker, Kimberly Bouker and Michael Bouker, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 49, District 9, $250,000
• Foothills Golf LLC to Jeffrey Coggin and Kathryn Coggin, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Lot 489R1, District 19, $4,000
• James Conatser and Elizabeth Conatser to Ann Norman, Briarcliff Subdivision, Lot 29, District 19, $425,000
• James Rochelle to Andrew Jefferies, Cold Springs Subdivision, Lot 23, District 15, $22,000
• Kelsey Ray and Christopher York to Megan Ware, Eagleton Properties Inc. Subdivision No. 1 Eagleton Village, Lot 153, District 9, $145,000
• David Haas, Shirleen Haas, Suzette Zimmerman and Brian Gooden to Jesus Juarez and Gloria Juarez, Cooper and Haas Property, Lot 1, Acres 1, District 10, $135,000
• David Phillips and Vickie Phillips to Travis Galyon and Grace Galyon, Eastwood Subdivision, Lot 16, District 12, $274,900
• Gary Millar, Connie Millar and Connie Elizabeth Millar to Smoky Retreat LLC, Hall Property Cavern Road, Lot 2 and Hall Property Cavern Road, Lot 1, District 15, $699,000
• Sean Stark, Candace Stark and Candace Deaderick to Angela Howes and Thomas Howes Jr., Edward M. Yarnell Property, Lot 2R-2, District 12, $299,000
• Larry Elder and Larry C. Elder to Jesse Rojas and Aubrey Orr, Lakeview Estates, Lot 7, District 11, $50,000
• Joshua Norris and Hannah Norris to Edith Cody and Annette Burchfield, Hutton Ridge Pike, Acres .33, District 1, $180,000
• Scott Bachman and Whitney Bachman to Jason Hall and Jessica Hall, Worthington, Phase 3, Lot 143, District 19, $322,500
• Kelly Lane and Lisa Lane to James Rainwater and Bethlehem Rainwater, Lakeview Estates, Lot 14, District 11, $472,500
• Robert Hutchins and Catherine Hutchins to Timmy Carruba and Belinda Carruba, Sundown Resort, Lot 1, District 15, $65,000
• David Kemp and Elaine Kemp to Ron Petersen and Marilyn Petersen, H. G. Kidd Subdivision, Lot 20, District 6, $120,000
• Paul Arteaga and Jill Urteaga to David Rompalo and Karin Rompalo, Look Rock Estates Subdivision, Lot 16, District 7, $106,400
• Cross Creek Inc. to KLV LLC, Cross Creek Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 60, District 19, $100,000
• Silas R. Fuller and Buleah K. Fuller Living Trust, Jesse Fuller, trust, Jelica Duggan, trust, Jesse C. Fuller, trust, and Jelica K. Duggan, trust to Lane Shuler and Rachel Buchanan, Lakeview Estates Subdivision, Lot 23, District 11, $179,000
• Austin Hopps and Savannah Hopps to Kenny Family Living Trust, Kim Kenny, trust and Melody Kenny, trust, Stephens Aluminum Company of America and City of Alcoa Properties, Lot 2, District 9, $335,000
• Ethan Hilton to Jason Barton and Ryan Manaker, Sequoyah Square, District 9, $162,900
• Anderson Cofer, Anderson Cofe and Michael Cofer to Julio Domingo, Doll Mynderse and Brownlees First Addition to Maryville, Lot 106 and Lot 107, $160,000
• Lamon and Mcdaniel Builders Inc. to Kimberly Phillips, Brookshire Subdivision, Lot 5, District 19, $65,900
• Daniel Investment Partnership and Daniel Hale to Melanie Borer, Worthington, Phase III, Lot 105, District 19, $395,900
• Corey L. Burnett and Corey Burnett to Brandan Campbell and Kendall Cooley, Castaway Cove Subdivision, Lot 2, District 5, $280,000
• Ethan Hotchkiss, Tiffany Hotchkiss and Tiffany W. Hotchkiss to Daniel Waters and Wendie Yarbrough, Bent Tree Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 20, District 19, $336,000
• Andrew Bacon, Brooke R. Jenny and Brooke Jenny to Brandon Sizemore, Highland Acres Subdivision, Lot 267 and 265, District 19, $185,000
• Carrie Jeffries to Corey Burnett, Montgomery Farms, Phase 2, Lot 12, District 19, $397,500
• Jared Sodahl, Brooke Sodahl and Jared J. Sodahl to Thomas Hart, Windsor Park Subdivision, Lot 126, District 9, $424,000
• David Hill to Amburn Builders LLC, Lindsey Estates, Lot 5, Lot 6, Lot 7, Lot 8, Lot 9 and Lot 10, $700,000
• Blount County to J & K Partners LLC, Map of Maryville-Tennessee, Lot 152R, Acres .59, District 9, $6,050
• James Tipton to Michael Wilson and Mary Wilson, Grey Ridge Road, Acres 20.8, District 5, $50,000
• Stephen Hoy and Hoy Jo B. Estate to Randall Hanks and Marie Hanks, Jack Cole Property, District 13, $360,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Cheryl Raby, Manor in the Foothills, Phase, II, Lot 333, District 7, $239,595
• Michael Braddy and Sharon Braddy to Shawna L. Mcconnell Living Trust, Shawna Mcconnell, trust, The Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 56, District 19, $495,000
• Craig Jarvis and Deborah Jarvis to Todd White and Georgia White, Hidden Trace, Lot 5, District 7, $125,000
• Erma Gourley to Robby Alexander and Kelly Alexander, Montvale Road, Acres 6.13, District 8, $276,500
• Michael Margeson and Lisa Margeson to Mildred Donahue, Charles Donohue and Donna Prater, Hambleton Crossroads, Lot 2, District 6, $460,000
• Andrew Hall and Ariel Hall to Joshua Taylor, Darcell L. Tipton and Shore Builders Inc. Property, Lot 3, District 8, $210,000
• Amye-Susan Beatty, Jennifer Beatty, Peter Beatty, Michael Kinley, Jennifer Tracy Gene Beatty and Michael Ray Kinley to Shannon Bradley, Sundown Resort, Lot 165, District 15, $50,000
• Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Michael Waters, trust, Margaret Waters, Melinda Cameron Presnell, Margaret Stratton Waters Estate, Margaret S. Waters Estate, Michael Waters, Teresa West, Andrew Mull, Patrick Mull and Melinda Presnell to No Vacancy LLC, Old Tuckaleechee Road, Acres 4.5, District 15, $108,000
• Jack Whitfield and Kathleen Whitfield to Paula Reeve, Riverbend Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 28, District 11, $14,000
• Ann Huff and Anna Huff to Jerry Devine and Tammy Devine, Mary W. Green Property, Acres 1.55, District 12, $10,000
• D.K. Thomas Revocable Trust, D.K. Thomas Jr., trust, Oliver Thomas, trust, D.K. Thomas Jr. and Oliver Thomas to Melton Meadows LLC, Montvale Road, Aces 27.5, District 8, $1,250,000
• Bee and Cee Corporation to Southern Cross Real Estate Partners, Eagle Store Building, Lot 37, District 9, $799,000
• Alice Phillips, Lura Alice Phillips, Michael Phillips, Michael Keith Phillips and Lura Phillips to Deborah Bate, Somerset Subdivision, Lot 7, District 19, $351,400
• Joel Wilson to Denzell Ward, Jackson Hills Subdivision, Lot 6, District 12, $343,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.