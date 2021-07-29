July 18 to July 24
• Roger Best and Robin Myrick to Hayden Jago, Hilltop Vista Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 62, District 19, $325,000
• Jose Morales and Nilda Morales to Brian Crawford and Mustafa Beniz, Brandon Park Subdivision, Lot 39, District 13, $42,000
• Catherine Rosko to Turner Homes LLC, Middlesettlements Road, Acres 43.42, District 19, $2,200,000
• Steven Mcdermott and Jennifer Mcdermott to Justin Gentry and Emily Gentry, Northfield Subdivision, Lot 87, District 9, $300,000
• Keven Blackburn, Mayra Blackburn and Alejandra Blackburn to Andrew Sargent, Brentwood Subdivision, Lot 80, District 19, $303,000
• David Loy, Kathryn Ann Loy and Katheryn Loy to Kimberly Didomenico, Ridgewood Subdivision, Lot 33, District 10, $439,000
• Amy Shirk and Loretta Kraemer Estate to Johnathon Lowery and Brittany Lowery, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 155, District 9, $265,000
• D R Horton Inc. to Louis Valenzuela and Brailey Valenzuela, Creek Bridge Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 4, District 14, $264,515
• Jason Headrick and Lauri Headrick to Jacob Headrick and Cheyanne Johnson, Emmett Blevins Property, Lot 2, District 9, $168,000
• Douglas Ridley and Francis Ridley to Gary Millar and Connie Millar, Chestnut Hills Subdivision, Section 3, Lot 13, Acres .54, District 15, $440,000
• Darren Hastings to Richard Brinkman and Shari Brinkman, Rocky Waters Subdivision, Lot 85, District 11, $419,000
• Jackie Sprigg, Jackie Abbott and Joseph Sprigg to William Abbott, Effler Subdivision, Lot 2, District 9, $162,500
• Robert D. George Junior Estate, Ronnie George and Ronnie Bruce George Senior to Melody Maglio and Nicholas Maglio, Greenmeadow Addition No. 2, Lot 63, District 9, $379,900
• Jonathan Cooper and Jonathan M. Cooper to Jeniffier Harper and Michael Harper, Littlebrook Subdivision, Section B, Lot 1, District 11, $265,000
• Judy Young to Christopher Caughron and Charlsie Caughron, Joe D. Townsend Property, Lot 1R, District 11, $250,000
• Adam Tuttle, Christina Tuttle and Brian Tuttle to Belinda Bright and Christopher Bright, Evergreen Farms, Lot 53, District 2, $345,000
• Joseph Sullivan and Patricia Mahoney to Kevin Blackburn and Mayra Blackburn, Samuel E. Shore Property, Lot 1, District 19, $275,000
• Laryy Mccarter and Larry G. Mccarter to Courtney Mccarter and Pamalyn Mccarter, Bays Mountain Country Club Estates Subdivision, Lot 32, District 13, $210,000
• Elmer Martin and Amber Martin to Trevor Parton and Sydney Holliday, North Maryville Addition, Lot 15, Lot 16 and Lot 17, Alley No. 167, District 19, $121,000
• Steven Angell to Levi Sprague, White Avenue Addition, Lot 2, District 19, $155,000
• John Fuller to Winona Brown and Daniel Myers, Holston College Road, Acres 5, District 10, $849,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Malexus Cole, Manor in the Foothills, Phase II, Lot 332, District 7, $220,575
• Jessica Higginbotham, Christopher Lunsford and Robert Lunsford to Samantha Baker and Archie Baker, Allegheny Springs, Acres 24.42 and Allegheny Springs Acres 2.23, District 1, $187,500
• Terence Brown, Terence Jeffery Brown and Nathan Brown to Uriel Reyes, Charles C. Clark Second Subdivision, Lot 93, District 9, $230,000
• The Lamb Family Revocable Trust, Earl Lamb, trust, Earl B., co-trust and Suzanne Lamb, co-trust to Lone Wolf Enterprises LLC, Boat Gunnel Road, Acres 5.17, District 15, $1,250,000
L & P Property Solutions LLC and L&P Property Solutions LLC to Kevin Felver and Jane Schlegel, Wildwood Road, District 12, $145,000
• Andrew Harmoon and Amanda Harmon to Louis Schoolkate and Jocelyn Corville, Mills View Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 32, District 1, $590,000
• Logan Gilley and Kiri Gilley to John Stinson and Yan Song, Brittingham at William Blount, Lot 13, District 6, $590,000
• Jonathan Burchfield and Rita Burchfield to Jerry Sheehan and Pamela Sheehan, Centenary Downs Subdivision, Lot 14, District 1, $87,000
• Alexander Harmon to Judy Truax and Bert Truax Junior, Kelly G. Littrell Property, District 5, $245,000
• Ernest Ozanich to James Ambagis and Regina Ambagis, Littlebrook Subdivision, Section B, Lot 2, District 11, $215,000
• Louis Vandergriff, Marta Vandergriff and Marta Cristina Vandergriff to Katherine Craze, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 113, District 9, $165,000
• Elizabeth A.Strysniewicz Estate and Richard Strysniewicz to Deborah Bodway, Dominion, Downs Subdivision, Lot 167, District 7, $225,000
• Mark Ingle and Debby Ingle to Thomas Ingle and Rachel Ingle, Trigonia Road, District 1, $152,000
• Joyce Grosko to Michael Boyd, Iris Acres Subdivision, Lot 12, District 9, $180,000
• Edna Plante to William Plante Senior, Province Drive, Lot 1, Acres 1.50, District 15, $30,000
• Terry Beckmann and Nancy Beckmann to Vivian White and Richard White, Beckmann Property, Lot 3, District 14, $110,000
• Trent Long to Gabriel Long, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 105, District 9, $242,000
• Mary Greene, Sandra Bailey and Mary Ellen Greene to Justin Dossett and Chesney Breazeale, Rambling Acres Subdivision, Lot 29, district 6, $200,000
• Brian Thompson, Janna L. Thompson and Janna Thompson to Angela Jones and Raymond Jones, Smokey View Estates Addition, No. 1, Lot 5, Acres 1, District 19, $450,000
• Brooke Nesbitt, Brooke Jarvis and Samuel Nesbitt to Corey Winter and Judy Greene, Morganton Road, Acres .467, District 6, $192,000
• Adam Naylor, Rachel Naylor and Rachel A. Naylor to Cynthia Moore and Robert Moore, Old Hickory Estates, Lot 14, District 10, $291,400
• Barbara Brackin to The Kenny Family Living Trust, Kim Kenney, trust and Melody Kenny, trust, Old Tuckaleechee Road, Acres 3, District 14, $359,900
• Robert Moore and Cynthia Moore to Gersom Gonzalez and Beverly Gonzalez, Eastover Subdivision, Lot 46, District 8, $200,000
• Patrick Wade Junior and Patrick Edward Junior to Michael Adams, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 339, District 19, $370,000
• Pistol Creek Properties LLC to Tara Bock and Alan Bock, Pistol Creek Properties Property, Lot 3, District 9, $229,000
• Jill Akin and Laurie Moody to Larry Headrick and Susan Headrick, Lucys Meadow, Lot 6, District 19, $245,000
• Carl Gumpert and Bonnie Gumpert to James Neel and Karen Neel, Fairlight Subdivision, Lot 3, District 15, $365,500
• Andrew Sargent and Ashley Sargent to Denise Brandon, Clover Hills Subdivision, Lot 2, District 6, $247,500
• Neon Goby Investments LLC to Donald Johnson, Joanne Johnson and Betty Johnson, Lookmont Section Top of the World Lot 99 and Lot 100, District 18, $160,500
• JMB Investment Company LLC to James Biddle, Rocky Branch Road, Acres 1.98, District 14, $1,627,224
• Raymond Kahre and Julie Kahre to Marc Hicks and Marisa Hicks, Quarry Road, Acres 5.06, District 10, $668,000
• Jason Andersen to Robert Ponder and Kelly Ponder, Drews Meadows, District 9, $254,500
• Scott Hritz and Jennifer Hritz to Sardar Ganglani, Elizabeth Ganglani, Samantha Ganglani and George Ganglani, Stonegate Subdivision, Lot 14, District 15, $615,900
• Mack Whitehead and Becky Whitehead to Durley Ward, W.P. Orr Junior and wife Joyce Property, Lot 12, District 1, $650,000
• Theda Levi to Paul Tennyson and Linda Tennyson, Regal Tower Condominiums, Lot 205 and Regal Tower Condominiums Restricted Common Area Parking Space, Section 1, Lot 2, District 9, $195,000
• Paul Tennyson and Linda Tennyson to Eloyna Montellano, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 9, District 9, $280,000
• M A Stone Properties LLC to John Hugens III, Stonewalk Properties LLC Property, Lot 1, District 9, $175,000
• Brock Self, Caroline Self and Brock H. Self to Jared Pounds and Mollie Ozanne, Clabough Property (Property Line Adjustment Plat), Lot 2R, District 12, $193,500
• The Church Living Trust, Janice Church, trust to Jennifer Mueller, Morningside Addition to Maryville, Lot 53, District 9, $145,000
• James Mathis, Debbie Mathis, Thomas White and Pamela White to Robert Sullivan and Janet Sullivan, Chilhowee Mountain Estates, Acres 5.1 and Acres 5.1, District 7, $114,900
• Ahmed Rajani to Moti Hills LLC, Wolliver Property, Acres 1.0, District 19, $400,000
• Scott Wolf to Alexander Harmon, Katie Brook Subdivision, Lot 12, District 7, $295,000
• Janis Weiner and Howard Weiner to Sean Farley and Anna Farley, Seth Ridout Subdivision, Lot 4, District 19, $270,000
• Stanley Headrick to Amy Parker and Walter Parker, Stanley L. Headrick Property, Lot 1R, District 14, $299,000
• Debra Mccarter to Michael Rasnick, Kathy Rasnick, Lawrence Irwin and Michelle Irwin, Kays Farms Subdivision, Lot 18R1 and Kays Farm Subdivision Lot 19R, Acres 1.927, District 13, $170,000
• Don Jackson and Doris L. Driver Estate to Sheila Shaughnessy and Michael Shaughnessy, Scenic Point Subdivision, Lot 3, District 5, $611,000
• Margie Rosa to Faye Tubbs, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 37, District 2, $69,900
• Bradley Shore to Kim Brown and Lorene Brown, Majestic Mountains, Lot 1, District 13, $435,000
• Charlene Teffeteller to Virginia Gilmore and James Gilmore, Morganton Road, Acres 18.015, District 6, $199,500
• Donald Schwencer and Deborah Schwencer to Robert Saltsgaver and Jennifer Saltsgaver, Chessingham Subdivision, Lot 6, District 2, $310,000
• Quint Bourgeois and James Tipton to Gary Ramshur and Sharon Ramshur, Acres 1.66, District 13, $159,900
• Steven Townes and Marie Townes to Timothy Martin and Terry Martin, Joe E. Delozier Estate Subdivision, Lot 2, Lot 3 and Lot 4, District 12, $310,000
• Lois B. Murphy Estate and Melisa Rotton to Charles Barton and Barbara Barton, Jamestown Village, District 19, $250,000
• Leigh Ann Pruiett to Joseph Jakubowski III, Blount Hills Addition, Lot 20 and Lot 21, District 9, $189,000
• Donnie Debuty to Ronald Helwig Junior and Ronald R. Helwig III, Castaway Cove Subdivision, Lot 2, District 5, $135,000
• Michael Detota an Janie Detota to Jason Latham, Derby Downs Subdivision, Lot 6, District 2, $125,000
• The Sandra V. Dry Revocable Trust and Sandra Dry, trust, to Randy McQueen and Elizabeth McQueen, Little Mountain Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 24, District 8, $45,000
• Ashley Hall, Michael Hall, Ashley S. Hal and Michael Allen Hall to Christina Mixon, Bob Wilson Subdivision, Lot 4, District 9, $195,000
• Phyllis E. Payne Revocable Living Trust, Phyllis Payne and Phyllis Payne, trust, Karl E. Gombert Revocable Living Trust, Karl Gombert and Karl Gombert, trust, to Martin Klebba and Michelle Klebba, Middlewood Drive, Acres 2.20, District 19, $472,000
• David A. Graham, David Graham, Adina Chumley and Adina R. Chumley to Rebeccah Mccullah, Graham and Chumley Property, Lot 1, District 2, $205,000
• Brent Bunnell to KLV LLC, Broyles Avenue, District 19, $165,000
• Richard Yates and Mary Yates to Ronald Qualls and Doris Qualls, Evergreen Farms Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 459, District 2, $375,000
• Jeffries Deborah Webb Estate, Johnny Ray Junior and Johnny Junior to Adam Moore and Terri Moore, Best View Subdivision, Lot 2, District 7, $165,000
• Kathryn Irene Jackson, Kathy Jackson and Kathryn Jackson to Molly Mckee, Old Louisville-Unita Road, District 4, $185,000
• William Stover and Amy Stover to Andrew Harrison, William Brook Subdivision, Lot 66, District 19, $240,000
• Kathleen Valentine to Audrey Hoff, Riverbend Subdivision, Lot 8, District 11, $15,000
• Wilson and Associates PLLC, Jeffery Revels and Larmonica Revels, to Vanguard Investments LLC, Grand Vista, Lot 103, District 8, $180,500
• Stephanie Stanfield and David Stanfield to Charles Terrazas and Barbara Terrazas, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 53, District 9, $174,000
• Rhonda Suttles to Leah Cooper and Peggy Cooper, Harry Webb Estate Property, Lot 3R-5-1, District 13, $7,500
• Aaron Welch, Stacy Welch, Tracy Welch and Jackie Welch Junior to Jenell Frailey and Jeremy Frailey, Best View Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 12, District 7, $175,000
• Julian Smiley and Nancy Smiley to Kenneth Harrington and Angela Harrington, Lowes Ferry, Phase 3, Lot 130R, District 10, $755,000
• Wynne Hall, Wynne Caffey and Wynne Knight to Steven Czaplewski and Shannon Czaplewski, Bay View South Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 69R, District 13, $295,225
• Sharon Painter, Debbie Teffeteller, Giles Judy Carolyn Estate and Debra Teffeteller to Clyde Weeks and Lisa Weeks, Castle Heights, Lot 6, District 5, $292,500
• William Orr to Roxanne Brazzell and Keith Brazzell, Smith Estate, Lot 1 and Lot 2, District 6, $380,000
• D R Horton Inc. to Austin Pike, Aston Park Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 6, District 9, $307,055
• D R Horton Inc. to Gene Cassady and Penny Cassady, Aston Park Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 3, District 9, $260,940
• Scott Mccall and Karla Mccall to William Amos and Jamie Amos, Green Valley Subdivision, Lot 17 and Lot 16, District 6, $250,000
• Danny Adkins and Barbara Adkins to Christopher Yancey and Jennifer Yancey, Jackson Bend Subdivision, Lot 7, District 10, $3,050,000
• Jamison Settlemyre, Ashlea Settlemyre and Jamison H. Settlemyre to Tamara Heathcote and Steven Heathcote, Timothy Rule Property, Lot 2, District 5, $600,000
• Sherry Clevenger to Gregory and Cheri Revocable Trust, Cheri Galvan, trust and Gregory Galvan, trust, Panorama Estates Subdivision, Lot 3, District 6, $374,710
• Joshua Crowder and Milagros Crowder to Gregory Bozarth and Shannon Bozarth, Cox Property, Lot 2R2, District 13, $290,000
• Robert Pittman and Kristy Pittman to Debra Churchman, Smoky View Estates, Section D, Lot 17R-2, District 19, $448,500
• Emilia Pickett to Viper Properties LLC, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 115, District 9, $180,000
• Quietlands Development Group LLC to Anthony Spezia and Sharon Spezia, Trillium Residential Cove Subdivision, District 15, $40,000
• 212 Cates Street LLC to Cates Street Properties LLC and M A Stone Properties LLC, Lombardy Lane, Acres .373, District 9, $356,905.92
• Jeffrey Alexander, Janice Alexander, Janice A. Alexander and Jeff Alexander to Michael Woodward, Jess Todd Property, Lot 3, District 19, $60,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.