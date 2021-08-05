July 25 to July 31
• Francois Pin, Dottie Thomas-Pin, Dottie Pin and Dorothy Pin to Timothy Decker, Julie Decker, Christopher Caldwell and Amanda Haynes, Mount Vernon School Road, Acres 9.148, District 5, $750,000
• Hodge Rental Properties LLC to Warren Oliver, Auburn Drive, Acres 1.91, District 19, $275,000
• Hodge Rental Properties LLC to Melton Hill Real Estate LLC, Badgett Street, District 19, $2,225,000
• Ernest Trahan to Lauren Clark, Haddox Farm Subdivision, No. 2, Not 20, Acres 2.20, District 12, $255,000
• Katy Roddy and Nicklaus Roddy to Joshua Debity and Leah Debity, Vintage Village Subdivision, Lot 14, District 19, $483,000
• Norman Barnes and Jane Barnes to Ricky Teague, trust, Michelle Teague, trust, The Perissos Trust, Lot 2, Acres 15.61, and Bear Den Road, Lot 13R, Acres 21.97, District 15, $300,000
• Montvale Properties Inc. to Shutter Masters LLC, Carpenters Grade Road, Acres 1.35, District 19, $500,000
• Gary Caughron Senior and Sandra Caughron to Russell Bible and Mitzie Bible, Sundown Resort, Lot 98, District 15, $40,000
• Troy Verbowski and Lynne Verbowski to Hunter Bailey, Jett Woods Subdivision, Lot 11, District 9, $240,000
• The Barnard Family Revocable Trust, Charles Barnard, trust, and Teresa Barnard, trust to Byron Bull and Danika Bull, Buena Vista Addition, No. 5, Lot 54, District 19, $167,000
• Nicole Ackerman, Nicole Margetin and Renate Margetin to James Pope, James. W. Pope and Sarah Pope, Bassel Subdivision, Lot 345, Acres .2066, District 9, $165,000
• KLV LLC to Craig Maner and Gina Maner, Highway No. 411, Acres 3.77, District 12, $324,999
• Jim Large and Elizabeth Large to Deep South Investment Group LLC, Heaton Property, Lot 1, Acres 2.43, Black Mash Hollow Road, Acres 1.0, Black Mash Hollow Road, Acres 1.0, Black Mash Hollow Road, Acres 1.17, District 15, $310,000
• WKM Inc. to KLV LLC, Cross Creek Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 4, District 19, $50,000
• Paula Vigh to Michael Fonseca, Duncan Subdivision, Lot 15, District 9, $220,000
• The Church Living Trust, Janice Ann, trust and Janice, trust to Anastasia Emms and Colin Emms, W B Addition to Maryville, Lot 74, Alley No. 163, District 9, $181,000
• Christina Emberton to Mary Fox, Rocky Waters Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 11, District 11, $329,000
• Delores Teffeteller to Bria Mastrogiovanni, Wellstown Pike, District 14, $225,000
• Peggy Cooper to William Henderson and Ashely Brenner, Waterhaven Subdivision, Lot 20 and Waterhaven Subdivision, Lot 21, District 4, $18,000
• Johnathon Lowery and Brittany Lowery to Joshua Abelt and Stefanie Abelt, Timberline Estates, Section 1, Lot 5, District 5, $225,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Keven Stewart and Breana Aleshire, Manor in the Foothills, Phase II, Lot 331, District 7, $241,575
• LRB Holdings to Gary Edgemon and Lanna Edgemon, Vaden Road, Lot 3R-1, Acres 5.002, District 1, $47,500
• Walter L. Olson and Carole H. Olson Joint Trust, Walter Olson co-trust and Carole Olson, co-trust to Mark Eder and Nina Eder, Sweet Grass Plantation, Phase 1, Lot 12, District 12, $660,000
• Anne Sullivan, Christine Sullivan and Donna Petroski to Clifford Walker and Elizabeth Walker, Shirmar Heights Subdivision, Lot 3, District 7, $425,000
• Sherri Coggin and Herman Coggin to Jonathan West and Caitlin West, Oxford Hills Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 51, District 19, $292,000
• Janet King and Janet G. King to Lisa Steele, Hutchins Subdivision, Lot 7, District 9
• Douglas Irwin and Georgia Irwin to Gary Walker and Anna Walker, Windsor Manor, Phase II, Building 6, District 9, $299,900
• Marty Beck and Karen Beck to John Henson and Wendy Henson, Cyrus Way, Acres 1.0, District 19, $330,000
• Daniel Johnson and Christine Johnson to Morgan Morgan and Micah Morgan, H.A. Harths Addition, Lot 33-A, District 9, $138,500
• Nicholas Cunningham to Karl Cunningham Junior and Kelly Cunningham, Green Property, Lot 10R2, District 12, $79,143.84
• Martha Hopkins to Julian Green and Raymonda Doncev, Great Oaks Subdivision, Lot 3, District 19, $360,000
• Daniel Ross to Neil Delong and Amber Delong, Allegheny Cove Subdivision, Lot 10, District 17, $90,000
• D R Horton Inc. to Amber Hays and John Cofer, Creek Bridge Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 2, District 14, $261,230
• Edmond Sandoval to Jerry Laskey and Donna Laskey, Horton Property, Lot 6, District 8, $324,900
• Timothy Michael Stoner, Timothy Stoner and Timothy M. Stoner to Robert Sitterson and Anastasia Sitterson, Timothy Michael Stoner and Denny J. Lillard Junior Lot Line Adjustment Survey, Lot 3R, No District Listed, $550,000
• Andrew Adcox, Ashley Adcox and Ashley N. Adcox to Zachary Shigley and Christin Shigley, Mimosa Estates Subdivision, Lot 228, District 11, $330,000
• Ann Harris to Chad Morgan and Ashley Morgan, Waterhaven Subdivision, Lot 43 and Waterhaven Subdivision, Lot 44, District 4, $539,900
• Ann Harris to Chad Morgan and Ashley Morgan, Waterhaven Subdivision, Lot 42, District 4, $100,000
• Arthur Carpentier, Robin Carpentier and Robin Carpentier to Donna Hodgson, Treymont Subdivision, Lot 7, District 19, $405,000
• Moses Investment Group and Casey Moses to Renea Anderson, Breanne Anderson and Zachary Anderson, G. Kidd Addition No. 1, Lot 27, District 6, $49,181.57
• John Mccann and Kathleen Mccann to Jane E. Jacobs Living Trust, Jane Jacobs, trust, Rio Vista Subdivision, Section1, Lot 16, District 4, $835,000
• Stonewash LLC to Smoky Mountain Properties Inc., BCDT Property, Lot 2, District 14, $415,000
• Travis Nuchols and Sydnee Nuchols to Ann Harris, Patrick Huffstetler and Teresa Huffstetler, Garner Hills, Lot 17, District 6, $299,000
• Gary Walker and Anna Walker to Lara Mccaulley Revocable Trust and Lisa Whitehead, trust, Regal Tower Condominium, Section 1, District 9, $269,900
• Ace Capital LLC to Arland Car Wash LLC, Jack Redmond and David Talley Property 411 Highway, Lot 2, District 6, $2,100,000
• Danny Watson Senior and Edna Watson to Darren Duncan and Dustin Hesson, Bays Mountain Country Club Estates Subdivision, Lot 101 and Bays Mountain Country Club Estates Subdivision, Lot 102, District 13, $265,000
• Janice Bemis and Eammon Bemis to Eammon Bemis, Eammon K. Bemis, Revocable Living Trust of Janice Perki, Long Estate Property, Lot 1 and Bakers Creek, Acres 15.333, District 1, $0
• Elizabeth J. Yarbrough Estate and Joann Brown to Timothy Moen and Sara Moen, Ashley Meadows Subdivision, Lot 22, District 13, $310,000
• Elizabeth J. Yarbrough Estate and Joann Brown to Timothy Moen and Sara Moen, Ashley Meadows Subdivision, Lot 21, District 13, $45,000
• Dietz Trust, Marilyn Dietz, trust and Richard Dietz, trust to Thomas Hayward and Nancy Hayward, Lowes Ferry, Phase 2, Lot 99, District 10, $110,000
• Margaret Kelso to Billie Jones, Foothills Estates, Lot 10, District 14, $20,000
• D R Horton Inc. to Lynette Murry, Creek Bridge Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 12, District 14, $285,520
• Karen Stephens and James Stephens to Sheree Blanchard, Lisa Rayner-Blanchard and Lisa Blanchard, Old Chilhowee Road, Acres 1.21, District 13, $141,600
• Cynthia Thomas and Kathy Wilson to William Stratton and Victoria Stratton, Kirkland Estates, Lot 27, District 19, $535,000
• Jama Jones, Joel Mcbrayer, Jonathan Mcbrayer and Donarieta Mcbrayer to Christina Emberton, Sevier Heights Subdivision, Lt 25, District 9, $215,000
• Kevin Oldakowski and Debbie Oldakowski to Jerry Sheehan and Pamela Sheehan, Centenary Downs Subdivision, Lot 18, District 1, $82,000
• Robin Eaton and Billy Eaton Junior to Evan Bassarab and Kristin Bassarab, Springbrook District, Lot 24, Acres .547 and Springbrook District, Acres .0736, District 9, $400,000
• Ross Mccallum to Jon Vasquez and Kimberly Vasquez, Woodsong, Lot 16, District 7, $26,000
• Brandon Allen, Brandi Christopher, Terry Allen, Terry Allen Estate to Taylor Hepperly, Westfields, Section 4, Lot 62, District 9, $229,075
• Junior Valentine to Robert Hooper and Karen Hooper, View Point Addition, Lot 21, Mrs. Louie E. Watkins Subdivision, Lot 21, Mrs. Louie E. Watkins Subdivision, Lot 22 and View Point Addition, Lot 22, District 19, $305,000
• Norman Maiden, Jamie Maiden and Jamie Marie Maiden to David Garland and Halie Garland, Ashley Meadows Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 48 and Ashley Meadows Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 49R, District 13, $91,000
• Ross Mccallum t Edward Dovey and Jan Bower, Woodsong, Lot 17, District 7, $26,000
• Branda Weaver to Angela Moye, Hutchins Subdivision, Lot 5 and Hutchins Subdivision, Lot 6, District 9, $150,000
• Frank Brymer and Rita Brymer to Lawrence Kurek and Michele Tantillo, Howard School Road, Acres 12.47, District 1, $380,000
• Efren Juarez, Laura Peraza and Laura Lisbeth Peraza to Heidi Conti and Renni Conti, The Morganton Reserve, Phase 2, Lot 103, District 19, $323,500
• Chris Evans and Randall Evans to Gregory Wheatley and Tammy Wheatley, Watershaw Subdivision, Lot 1R3, District 4, $59,900
• Stone Construction Group Inc. to Shelley Berg, Ford Addition No. 1 and 2, Lot 35, District 9, $189,900
• avid Reagon and Gary Reagon to Duane Allen and Jessica Allen, David Lynn Reagon Property, Lot 1, Acres 1.89, District 13, $185,000
• Carmen Stammer and John Stammer to Samuel Richardson, Kathy Richardson and Adam Richardson, Spring Meadows Subdivision, Lot 48R1, District 13, $440,000
• Howard Teffeteller to Andrew Easterly and Chelsea Easterly, Teffeteller Subdivision, Lot 2R1, District 8, $120,000
• Deborah Gross and Deborah Ludwig to Adam Hill, Old Reservoir Road, District 12, $140,000
• Foothills Golf LLC to Stephen Blair and Cynthia Blair, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 14R, District 19, $7,507
• Stephen Blair and Cynthia Blair to Stephen Blair and Cynthia Blair, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 14R, District 19, $0
• Thomas Koehl to Matthew Fisher and Jennifer Fisher, Gray Meadows, Lot 7, District 13, $320,000
• Debra Witenbarger to Molly Nelson, Max Hill et al Property New Blockhouse Road, Lot 5, District 8, $175,000
• Gordon Parton, Christine Parton and Christine Welch Parton to Debra Summers and Jerry Summers, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 13, Phase 1, Lot V-140, District 19, $340,000
• Kathy Mckeehan, Kathy Heustess and Craig Mckeehan to Brad Heustess, Briarcliff Subdivision, Lot 74, District 19, $356,000
• Mary Beaver and Edward Smith to Mark Cook and Mary Cook, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 109, District 10, $110,000
• Mark Thurston and Mark L. Thurston to Cedar Valley Events LLC, Louisville Road, Acres 1.219, Louisville Road, Acres 5.10 and Louisville Road, Acres .91, District 10, $675,000
• Michael Bradshaw and Jamie Bradshaw to Adam Beck, Headrick Plat, Lot 1R-2, District 9, $367,000
• Samantha Roberts to Rebecca Price and Tyler Price, Kynn Drive, District 2, $250,000
• Philip Wallace, Estate of Joyce Ownby Wallace and Estate of Ownby Wallace Joyce to Deborah Craig, Cochran Place Condominiums, Phase 1, Building E, District 19, $273,400
• Chad Morgan and Ashley Morgan to Michael Bradshaw and Jamie Bradshaw, Holland Springs Subdivision, Lot 50, District 9, $599,999
• Spencer Yost and Allyson Yost to Melanie Wilson, Crosswinds Subdivision, Lot 3, District 9, $360,000
• Charles Roberts and Sarah Roberts to Charles Roberts and Stacey Roberts, Glendon M. Davis Property, Lot 3 and Raymond C. Boring Property, Lot 3, District 19, $250,000
• Randy Schuh to John Haynes, Victoria Subdivision, Lot 7, District 9, $185,000
• Tim Morey and Tim A. Morey to Kelly Jackson and Michael Singleton, Gary M. Ohara Property, Acres 1.03, District 19, $304,000
• Margaret Ann Walker to Donald Headrick and Kenda Lewis, Pflanze West Maryville Subdivision, Lot 38 and Pflanze West Maryville Subdivision, Lot 39, District 19, $87,000
• The Loyer Family Trust, Alan Loyer, trust, Mary Grace Loyer, trust, Mary Loyer, trust and Mary Grace Loyer, trust to Lorena Martinez, Shore Builders Inc. Property, Lot 1, District 9, $462,374
• Neil Taylor to Michael Zaker and Rhiannon Zaker, Willow Creek Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 39, District 9, $210,000
• Clearwater Construction LLC to Richard Harkleroad Senior and Shannon Harkleroad, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 120, District 2, $525,000
• Steve Cable, Johnny Shore and Johnny R. Shore to Bhavesh Patel, Steve Cable & Johnny R. Shore Property, Lot 3, District 11, $210,000
• George Jones and Leslie Jones to Kenneth Gandy and Lisa Gandy, Bletchley Park Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 36, District 4, $560,000
• James Proffitt and Wilma Proffitt to Mark Copeland and Rosalie Copeland, Westwood Estates, No. 1, Lot 4, District 19, $810,000
• Susan Loftus and Susan Whitehead to James Ritchey and Janice Ritchey, Butler Mill Road, Acres .7, District 8, $17,000
• Jacob Kerr, Sharon Kerr and Kelly Kerr to Robert Lombardi and Janice Lombardi, Logans View, Lot 5R, District 1, $665,000
• Barbara Row to William Gause and Valerie Gause, Logan Heights Subdivision, Lot 11, District 19, $235,000
• Johnny Johnston to Brock Sloan, Louisa Sloan and John Anderson, Johnston Property, Lot 2R-1, District 19, $256,900
• Timothy Maxwell and Kimberly Maxwell to Stone Construction Group Inc., Circle View Homes Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 25R-2, District 6, $162,500
• Jerry Bradburn, Carolyn Bradburn, Jerry L. Bradburn and Carolyn S. Bradburn to Daniel Sullivan and Sherri Sullivan, Campers Paradise Top of the World, Lot 274, District 18,k $2,500
• Jerry Parker, Linda Jo Parker and Sandra Houston to Gary Landers and Deana Landers, Highway 411, Acres 2.18, District 1, $85,000
