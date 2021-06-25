June 13 to June 19
• Beth Prats, Gary Best and Rebecca Johnson to Ralph Spragg, Harold Best Estate, Lot 2, District 19; Gary Best Property, Lot 3, District 19, $350,000
• David Bickerstaff and Sue Bickerstaff to James Shamblin and Sara Shamblin, River Run Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 2, Lot 61, District 14, $74,700
• Jessica Fernandez to Stephen Skarry Trust, Pamela Skarry Trust and The Skarry Family Trust, Amburn Estates Subdivision, Lot 23, District 1, $282,000
• Carissa Parrish and Jasper Shope Estate to Michael Lindeman and Mary Lindeman, Fairview-Sentell Addition, Lots 1 and 2, District 6, $265,000
• Mark Barbra to Jorge Marcelino and Martha Martinez, Sevier Heights Subdivision, Lot 40, District 9, $255,000
• Springbrook Properties LLC to Michael Ball and Dallas Ball, West Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 116R, District 9, $279,500
• Kathlin Godwin and Lucian Godwin to James Stinson and Rachel Stinson, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Lot 1R-2R-1R1, District 19, $322,450
• Wanda Havens, Charlotte Stanley, Roy Prince, Steven Prince, Troy Prince, Wilma Prince and Charles Prince Jr. to Adam Moore and Terri Moore, Marble Hill Road, Acres 30.20, District 2, $389,900
• Kathleen Schmit to Dustin Tilley and Stephanie Derrick, Amburn Place, Lot 6R, District 9, $259,900
• James Wallen, Kenneth Wallen, Elsie Wallen, Sandra Waters and Mildred Bellamy to Walker White and Skyler Price, Eagleton Village, Lot 5, District 9, $200,000
• William Dent Jr. to Rebekah Thompson, Windsor Park Subdivision, Lot 31, District 9, $320,000
• Travis Helmboldt and Kirk Helmboldt to KRG Inc. 1, Springbrook Park Subdivision, Lot 6, District 9, $137,000
• Jessica Jenkins and Larry Jenkins to Christopher Payne, Louisville Road, Acres 7, District 10, $209,000
• Bobby Nelson, Danny Nelson, Arthur Lawson, Larry Lawson, Michael Lawson, Robert Bean, Beverly Hill, Cynthia Brown, Deanna Anderson, Laura Nelson Estate and Pauline Nelson Estate to Gregory Parton and Tina Parton, Charlie R. Nelson Property, District 9, $80,000
• Hattie Myers and Sandra Steinbach to Andrew Liyana and Loretta Liyana, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 35, District 9, $432,500
• Stanley Park Trust, Hei Park Trust and Park Family Trust to Stephen Headrick and Jaena Headrick, Townsend Town Square, Lot 7, District 15, $150,000
• Turn-Key Properties LLC to Dean Pettine, Howes Addition to Maryville, Lots 26, 27 and 28, District 19, $95,000
• Calvin Parton and Patsy Parton to Adam Steinmetz, Bethany Steinmetz, Diana Speegle and Ronald Speegle, Calvin E. Parton et ux Patsy Ann Parton Proeprty, Lots 2 and 3, District 13, $288,000
• William Hughes, Sharon Hughes, Ramelle Trundle and William Trundle to Burkhalter Family General Partnership, Blount County Co-Op, Lot 1, District 19, $710,000
• EPD Development LLC to Brandy Tinker and Shawn Tinker, St. Thomas Subdivision, Lot 17, District 9, $75,000
• Bills Liquor Stores Inc. to Robert Cochran, Tim Byrd Property, Lots 1 and 2, District 15; McNeil Property, Lot 2, District 15, $550,000
• West Properties II LLC to Southern Cross Real Estate Partners, Massey Properties LLC and David Shanks, Main Street (Broadway), District 9, $1,300,000
• Timothy Bass and Christina Bass to William Muhlfeld and Teresa Muhlfeld, Saddle Ridge Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 15, District 18, $20,000
• James Orr to Cynthia Alcorn and Linda Alcorn, Dominion Downs Subdivision, Lot 193, District 7, $275,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Virginia Burris, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 2, Lot 337, District 7, $227,350
• James Johnson to Omar Ursino, Royal Oaks Subdivision, Section 18, Phase 1, Lot T1R2, District 19, $340,000
• Ronald Grinold and Mary Grinold to Kenneth Hawkins, Lori Hawkins, Steven Sullivan and Amanda Sullivan, Big Springs Road, Lot 1, Acres 13.935, District 19, $549,900
• Joel Kerr to Jordan Sparks and Alexis Sparks, JD Kerr Property, Lot 12, District 9, $392,000
• KLH Properties to William McComb and Marguerite McComb, Pinebrook Point Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 1, District 1, $329,900
• Mark Saunders and Anna Saunders to James Ambagis and Alyssa Ambagis, HC Fonde replat of part of McNutt and Broyles Addition, Lot 41, District 9, $135,000
• Linda Parker to Lloyd Moses and Nora Moses, Cloverhill Mill Road, Acres 6.165, District 6, $655,000
• Sally Moffit to Penny Feguson, Topside Hills Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 2, District 10, $160,000
• Paul Mares and Anthony Britz to Ihor Dusaniwsky and Stacey Dusaniwsky, Gravelly Hills Road, Acres 4.41, District 5, $1,400,000
• David Hammontree and Teresa Hammontree to Richard Kall, Blount Development Company, Lot 129, District 9, $132,000
• Michael Gallagher and Janet Gallagher to Lloyd Oslonian and Kristi Oslonian, Wyndsong Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 119, District 2, $69,900
• David Hicks and Deborah Hicks to Brandon Bailes and Sarah Bailes, Window Ridge Subdivision, Phase 2, Lot 40, District 2, $375,000
• David Mote and Debra Mote to Andrew Ray, Lula Ray and Beverly Nelson, Lovely Property, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, $487,500
• Larry Denton and Gwendolyn Denton to Carrie Meridieth and Wesley Meridieth, Wildwood Hills Subdivision, Lot 8, District 12, $280,000
• Hubert Bundon and Bonnie Bundon to Loren Sliger and Chase Sliger, Sevierville Pike, Acres 1, District 12, $260,100
• Donna Kidd to Taylor Kidd and Christopher Kidd, Northfield Subdivision, Lot 21, District 9, $250,000
• SBL Investment Properties LLC to Steve Rusher and Linda Santi, Farm of the Smokies Subdivision, Lot 14, District 13, $90,000
• Milton Rodriguez and Olga Valdes-Daussa to Paul Burg Jr. and Amanda Burg, Hambleton Cross Roads, Lot 6, District 6, $399,000
• Jerrilyn Kelley to Raymond Cochell Trust, Deanna Cochell Trust and the Cochell Trust, Peninsula Estates Subdivision No. 2, Lot 38, District 11, $330,000
• Stacey Hammond and James Hammond to Danny Seely and Taylor Irving, Forest Glen Subdivision, Lot 16, District 7, $302,000
• Letitia Hickman and Scott Thompson to Jeffrey Jeter and Jennifer Jeter, Rosedale Addition, Lot 33, District 19, $315,000
• James Goode to David Goubert and Helene Goubert, Rudd Hollow Road, Acres 10.94, District 15, $750,000
• Quyen Luong to Patrick West and Deborah West, Drews Meadow Condominiums, Phase 6, District 9, $255,000
• David Payne and Deborah Payne to Thomas Payne, Village Properties Inc. Subdivision Plat No. 2, Lots 25 and 26, District 9, $155,000
• Dan Harvey and Gayle Harvey to James Girard Trust and Beverly Girard Trust, Sundown Resort, Lot 94, District 15, $46,000
• Michael Hainsworth to PKC LLC, Colby Cove Subdivision, Lot 30, District 19, $30,000
• Jeffrey Griffin and Sarah Griffin to Cynthia Tipton and Danny Tipton, Little River Camp Sites, Lots M-18 and M-19, District 15, $35,000
• Charles Braden Jr. and Dianna Braden to Perry Pena and Sheila Pena, Charles R. Braden and Kenneth E. Noce Property, Lots 2R1, 2R2, 2R3 and 2R4, District 8, $220,000
• Freeman Buckner and Don Hopson to William Hardin and Brenda Hardin, Sweet Grass Subdivision, Lot 95, District 12, $70,000
• M&M Southern Highlands Partnership to Coolwell Property Company LLC, North Hall Road, Acres 8.70, District 9, $1,682,650
• Charles Styles and Jeanne Styles to Suzette Dampier and Fred Dampier Jr., Heron Property, Acres 0.92, District 3, $186,450
• Glenn Barber and Billie Barber to Gerald Mills and Brenda Mills, Royal Oaks, Section 18, Phase 1, Lot TR2-4R, District 19, $450,000
• Cades Cove Baptist Fellowship Inc. and Faith Encounter to Wayne Kirkland, Duncan Road, Acres 0.867, District 8, $21,000
• Wayne Kirkland to Timothy Starling, Duncan Road, Acres 0.867, District 8, $40,000
• Nicholas Ricke and Heather Ricke to Nicholas Ricke Trust, Heather Ricke Trust and Ricke Family Trust, Best Creek Farms Subdivision, Lot 5, Acres 5.00, District 7, $0
• Brandon Wise and Jennifer Wise to Catherine Osborn, Twin Ridges Subdivision, Lot 6, District 14, $262,500
• Robert Brewer, William Brewer Jr. and Buena Brewer to Donnie Hicks, Maryville-Knoxville State Highway No. 33, District 11, $248,000
• Chloe Werner and Wally Werner to Brandie Berrong, Bayberry Terrace, Lot 1, District 19, $190,000
• Henry Franklin, Clara Franklin and Donna Davis to Wayne Everbach and Vicki Everbach, Hazels Place, Lot 1R4, District 9, $224,000
• Theodore Martin and Diana Martin to James Lifford III, Freedom Ridge, Lot 2, District 2, $156,500
• Alcoa City Center LP and Alcoa City Center I Inc. to Cherokee Heath Systems, Lots 1R and 3, District 9, $5,500,000
• Tommy Hodge to Popes Plant Farm Inc., Tommy Hodge Property, Lot 1, District 19, $455,000
• Ralph Burns and Ann Burns to Tuckaleechee Cove LLC, Wears Valley Road, Acres 36.093, District 15, $400,000
• David Mabry to David Mabry and Patricia Hoover, Woodmont Addition, Lot 13, District 9, $0
• Lorelei McKevitz to Seth Anderson, Peter M. McKevitz Property Subdivision, Lot 2, District 10, $232,000
• Keith Brock and Karen Brock to K&S Real Estates Inc., Gill Street, District 9, $815,000
• Robert McCaslin Trust and Jean Shelba Trust to Allen Krueger and Jennifer Krueger, Peppermint Hills Subdivision, Lot 19, District 12, $311,055
• Benny Miller to William Cole, Echo Subdivision, Lot 12, District 11, $203,000
• SBL Investments Properties LLC to Deborah Ferguson, Farm of the Smokies Subdivision, Lot 8, District 13, $75,000
• Eleanor Cippel and Elaine Jones to Joshua Anderson, River View 2nd Addition, Lot 233, District 11, $64,700
• David Barth and Dinah Barth to Jeffrey Murphy and Shannon Murphy, Earl E. Disney Properties, District 1, $649,900
• Angela Thomas, Robin McCarter, Stacey Ridge, Spencer Ridge and Scotty Ray Ridge to Jerome Clark and Kathleen Clark, Allenbrook Subdivision, Lot 107R, District 7, $270,900
• Bruce Thompson and Tichey Thompson to Thomas Shiskovsky and Maria Simeone, Bruce Lynn Thompson Property, Lot 3, District 2, $424,500
• Janice Jenkins to RAJ Enterprises LLC, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 109, District 9, $112,500
• Paul Delozier and Jordan Delozier to Nancy Carroll Trust and the Carroll Revocable Living Trust, Oaklawn Addition, Section 5, Lot 51, District 9, $310,000
• DR Horton Inc to Miles Butler, Mont Farris Subdivision, Lot 12, District 8, $262,280
• Heather Adkins and Matthew Adkins to Michael Lorenze, Public Road, Acres 4, District 8, $220,000
• Sandra Stevens and Sandra Hannah to Daniel Canavan and Mary Canavan, Grandview Heights Subdivision, Lots 54 and 55, District 9, $257,500
• Daniel Hale and Hale Investment Partnership to John Kindrick and Kellie Kindrick, Worthington Subdivision, Phase 3, Lot 107, District 19, $379,900
• Leo Seewaldt and Cathy Seewaldt to John Amos Trust, Robin Amos Trust and Amos Family 2006 Revocable Trust, Sky View, Lot 12, District 13, $425,900
• Denise Frazier and Keith Frazier to Frazier Family Revocable Living Trust, Keith Frazier Trust and Denise Frazier Trust, Springbrook Park Subdivision, Lot 5, District 9, $0
• Denise Frazier to Denise Frazier and Keith Frazier, District 11, $0
• Keith Frazier and Denise Frazier to Frazier Family Revocable Living Trust, Keith Frazier Trust and Denise Frazier Trust, District 11, $0
• Cassandra Malone and Matthew Malone to Mark Morris and Deborah Carr, Lawson Property, Lot 3, District 19, $640,000
• John Fennell, Luciana Fennell and Susan Fennell to Montserrat Soler-Alvarez and Rafael Hernandez, Susan Fennell Estate Property, Lot 2, District 1, $550,000
• Mary Salerno Minarcik to Jared Nichols and Arin Nichols, Old Niles Ferry Road, Acres 8.05, District 6, $435,000
• Scarlett May and Troy Sellers to Megan Spooner, Laws Chapel Road, District 8, $244,000
• James Middleton and Martha Middleton to Kathrynn Rogers, Patrick Rogers and David Patton, Middleton and Patton Properties, Lot 2R, District 2, $175,000
• LMAP Limited, Karim Boghani and Safvan Sadiq to Narayan Markets Inc., Armona Subdivision, Lot 1, District 9, $1,400,000
• David French and Kelly French to Austin Armstrong, Canterbury Park Subdivision, Lot 7, District 9, $250,000
• Whitney Erickson to Michelle Phillips and Josh Phillips, Lashbrooke, Lot 78R, District 10, $102,500
• Ball Homes LLC to Samuel Cox and Whitney Cox, The Park, Phase 3, Lot 7, District 19, $359,178
• Maloney Development LLC to Larry Foster Sr. and Renee Foster, Horton Property, Lot 2, District 8, $305,000
• Edward Palmer, Anne Palmer Estate, Thomas Palmer Sr. and Ann Trice to Mary Warren, John Daniel and Linda Crum, Mimosa Heights Subdivision, Lot 17, District 11, $95,000
• James Jones and Joyce Jones to Shay Hunter, Dante Estates, Lot 6R, District 1, $160,000
• Joshua Longworth and Kendra Longworth to Cynthia Van Cleave Trust, Northfield Subdivision, Section 2, Phase 3, Lot 134, District 9, $450,000
• Jessica Brown and Ryan Brown to Christopher Conlon and Toni Conlon, Freels Road, Acres 6.377, District 5, $149,900
• Randall Anglin to Matthew Parker and Ann Parker to Timberline Estates, Section 1, Lot 25, District 5, $277,500
• James Lafollette and Melissa Lafollette to Christopher Cater and Jennifer Cater, Magnolia Avenue, District 19, $545,000
• Jason Miller and Shannon Miller to Jesse Gilbert and Erin Ernst, Village at Worthington, Lot 278, District 19, $267,500
• Scott Icenhower to Terrence Embury, Serenity Cove, Lot 3, District 4, $192,500
• Virginia Porter and Donna Huffine to Robert Becker, Royal Oaks, Section 13, Phase 1, District 19, $317,500
• James Atkinson and Deborah Atkinson to Brickey-TN Land Holdings LLC, Top of the World, Section 5, Lot 59, District 18, $340,000
• Steven Hall and Jill Hall to Camille Spinale and Brian Meyers, Brookemeade at River Shoals Subdivision, Lot 10, District 12, $915,000
• Deana Marr to Erika Yager and Kevin Yager, Earl M. and Inez M. Adams Property, Lot 3, District 8, $170,000
• Almost Paradise LLC, Next to Heaven Ranch, Don Heil, Angela Heil and Debra Heil to Brickey-TN Land Holdings LLC, Next to Heaven Acres, Lots 1R1, 4, 5, 6 and 1R2, District 15; Highway 321 (Wears Valley Road), Acres 2.97, District 15; Wears Valley Road, Acres 16.608, District 15, $2,165,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Gregory Pitner and Lydia Pitner, Manor in the Foothills, Phase 2, Lot 336, District 7, $219,935
• Jonathan Goode and Joshua Goode to John Loy and Alyssa Loy, McNutt and Broyles Addition, Lot 34, Acres 0.163, District 9, $28,000
• Benjamin Brackett and McKenzie Brackett to Alan Wetzel and Carrie Wetzel, Griffiths Mill at Mint, Phase 2, Lot 10A, District 7, $280,900
• Frieda Anderson to Judith Whitehead-Spicer, John Anderson Property, Lot 1, District 1, $400,000
• Lance Vincent and Susanna Vincent to Marc Willers and Chealsea Willers, Windy J. Farms, Lot 4R, Acres 5.61, District 5, $100,000
• Janet Hayashi to Paul Wilson and Ava Wilson, Evergreen Farms, Lot 39, District 2, $61,500
• Forrest Hill Investments LLC to Maryville Building LLC, Hodge Property, Lot 2, Acres 1.20, District 19, $1,170,000
• Rebekah Word to Jimmy Ridings and Kenzie Ricketts, Meadowbrook Addition No. 4, Lot 284, District 9, $152,000
• Mark Bailey and Mary Bailey to Lisa Montanari, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 35, District 10, $389,000
