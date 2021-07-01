June 20 to June 26
• SBL Investment Properties LLC to Matthew Dow and Shannon Dow, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 16, District 13, $87,500
• Elizabeth Davis to Jason Amburn and Whitney Amburn, Royal Oaks, Section 14, Phase 1, District 19, $550,000
• Justin Boone and Missy Boone to Barry Webster, Michael W. Haven Property Subdivision, Lot 1, District 7, $339,900
• Jimmy Goss, Winnie Goss, William Sanders and Brittany Sanders to Blair Patteson and Jenna Patteson, J. Porter Gillespie Property, Acres 39.26, District 18, $385,000
• Dustin Teffeteller and Wendy Teffeteller to Michael Blair, Teffeteller Property, Lot 1, District 9, $50,000
• WEN-Acquisitions Knoxville LLC and 702 54 Street LLC, McNutt Property, Lot 1R-1R, District 19, $2,700,000
• Janice Howe to Todd Flis and Kassandra Flis, Owen Downey Property, Lot 1, Acres 8.00, District 7, $70,000
• Isabel Leitao to Karen Effler, Doll Mynders and Brownlees Addition, Lots 69 and 70, District 19, $145,013
• Melissa Smith to Charles Carr Jr. and Kathleen Carr, Sundown Resort, Lot 36, District 15, $41,000
• Joseph Wolfe to Joseph Wolfe Jr., Samuel L. and Brenda K. Day Property, Acres 0.66, District 7, $274,000
• Amos Siler Jr., Deborah Young and Beverly Johnson to Liza Vega-Ross and Joseph Rittenhouse, Wildwood Road, District 12, $330,000
• Russell Collins and Nola Collins to Brandon Parish and Afton Parish, Hideaway Village, Lots 46 and 47, District 18, $57,400
• Shannon Walls to Sharon Chastain, East Springbrook Subdivision, Lot 4, District 9, $154,000
• Matthew Stone and Ali Stone to Brian Cameron and Linda Cameron, Hideaway Village, Lot 35, District 18, $135,900
• Inez Melton Estate and Rachael Hooten to Rachael Hooten and Michael Melton, Scenic Point Subdivision, Lot 10, District 5, $0
• Kelsey Ramsey and Brandon Ramsey to Brian Vandalsen and Alison Brown, Montgomery Meadows, Lot 7, District 1, $275,000
• Troy Stanley and Dawn Stanley to Donnie Amburn Sr. and Sue Amburn, Julian Property, Lot 2, District 8, $48,000
• Patrick Rice and Tonya Rice to Alexandr Poberezhniy and Valentina Poberezhniy, Lambert Estates Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 49, District 14, $72,000
• Russell Thompson and Robin Thompson to Kevin Burchfield, Ronnie Burchfield, Ashley Perkins, Gary Perkins and Emily Burchfield, Thompson Property, Lots 1 and 2, District 6, $250,000
• Ronald Burchfield and Kevin Burchfield to Ashley Perkins and Gary Perkins, Wilma L. Clevenger Estate Subdivision, Lot 2, Acres 0.299, District 6, $114,000
• Lamon and McDaniel Builders Inc. to August Perez, Brookshire Subdivision, Lot 6, District 19, $62,500
• Colby Cove Development LLC to David Rath and Regina Rath, Colby Cove Subdivision, Lot 10, District 19, $28,400
• Nicky Greene and Brandi Greene to Aaron Nelson and Megan Eyring, Old Glory Acres Subdivision, Lot 25, District 19, $196,000
• Elijah White to Glenn Chronister and Helen Chronister, Montvale Road, District 8, $255,000
• Thomas Dickenson Sub. Trust and Kathleen MacConnell to George MacConnell and Margaret MacConnell, Bellas Meadow, Lot 17, District 19, $197,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Humberto Diaz and Julia Diaz, Mont Farris Subdivision, Lot 9, District 8, $298,660
• James L. Thompson to Lisa Saladino, James L. Thompson Property, Lot 2, District 4, $80,000
• Moses Investment Group and Casey Moses to Alan Ozment and Melody Ozment, Conor Cove Subdivision, Lot 2, District 1, $311,335.07
• Richard Huskey and Sheila Huskey to Tyler Winston and Katherine Winston, Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 126, District 19, $415,000
• Larry Johnston and Alice Johnston to Michael Caudle and Mary Caudle, Woodland Trace Subdivision, Lot 23, District 7, $51,900
• Terry Workman and Katie Workman to Nadine McCormick and Steve McCormick, St. Ives Subdivision, Phase 4, Lot 129, District 9, $541,000
• Steven McCormick and Nadine McCormick to Wanda Kimmelman, Meadows at Broady Place, Lot 16, District 19, $441,000
• Edward Kremplewski and Doreen Ernst to Colby Drake Trust, Kinebritt Johnson Trust, the Drake Living Trust and Todd Drake, Elm Street, District 11, $253,000
• Margaret Williamson, Sharon Heck and Stacy Williamson to KLV LLC, Highway No. 411, Acres 3.77, District 12, $250,000
• Justin Poplawski and Rebecca Poplawski to David Bottoms and Victoria Bottoms, Bays Mountain Country Club Estates, Lot 23, District 13, $275,500
• Door Knoxville LLC to Jon Carpenter, Bassell Addition, Lot 141, District 9, $160,000
• Shannon Linginfelter and Lori Linginfelter to Ridgemont LLC, Big Springs Road, District 19, $116,000
• Tao Fei and Ying Wei to John Giguere, Park at Royal Oaks, Lot 21, District 19, $525,000
• William Russell, Stella Blackburn Estate, Stella Russell Estate, Jon Russell, Paula Deere and Shannon Russell to Levi Nunnink and Suzanne Nunnink, Lonas Addition No. 2, Lot 2, District 19, $278,500
• Moses Investment Group and Casey Moses to Corey Thomas, Conor Cove Subdivision, Lot 1, District 1, $359,900
• MRA Enterprises Inc. to John Myers, Saddle Ridge, Section 3, Lot 7, District 18, $13,500
• Jason Jones and Patricia Jones to Edward Faria, Veronica Faria and Dolores Smith, Briarcliff Subdivision, Lot 65, District 19, $469,900
• United States of America and United States Marshals Service to Daniel Asher, Hearon Road, Acres 17.65, District 18, $500,000
• Tyler Konter and Evangeline Konter to Beyond Media LLC, Defoe Circle, Acres 1.082, District 9, $347,500
• Richard Koella to Michael Titus, Twin Falls Estates, Lot 8, District 17, $60,000
• Hollis Morton to Hollis Morton III and Lori Morton, Morganton Road, Acres 0.77, District 19, $50,000
• Rubin Lublin TN PLLC Sub. Trust and Richard Williams II to Joshua Goode and Jonathan Goode, Riverbend Subdivision, Section 2, Lots 16 and 17, District 11, $236,000
• Alainna Pope to Kendra Longsworth and Joshua Longsworth, Heritage Hills, Subdivision, Lot 93, District 19, $1,250,000
• Jordan Headrick and Kathleen Headrick to Richard Chadd Jr. Trust, Wendy Chadd Trust and the Chadd Family Revocable Trust, Creekside Community, Lot 36, District 1, $489,900
• Barry Goss to Frank Ellis and Nancy Ellis, Lashbrook Subdivision, Lot 46, District 10, $1,900,000
• United States of America and United States Marshals Service to Daniel Asher, Blackberry Farmside, District 18, $3,000,000
• Eloyna Montellano to Richard Calvin and Ashley Calvin, Blueberry Hills Subdivision, Lots 15 and 16, District 10, $290,000
• Larry Williams and Regina Williams to Greenleaf Properties Development LLC, Kevin P. Davis and Jan R. Davis Property and Larry M. William and Regina H. Williams, Centennial Road and Helton Road, District 14, $700,000
• Carl Perry to Bartley Mize and Penny Mize, Brittingham at William Blount, Lot 11, District 6, $890,000
• Joshua Berry to Ryan Kirtley and Crystal Kirtley, Grandview Place Subdivision, Lot 3, District 9, $244,985
• Patricia Hill to Sandra Barefoot, Hillwood Subdivision, Lot 26, District 9, $89,000
• Ronald Shattler and Gerry Shattler to David Shattler, Quarry Road, District 10; Horace Green Property, Lot 4, District 10, $351,000
• Maurice Harrison and Sherri Harrison to Andrew Feldt and Janet Feldt, Worthington Subdivision, Section 1, Phase 4, Lot 173, District 19, $273,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Toby Starr and Jodel Starr, Mont Farris Subdivision, Lot 18, District 8, $337,080
• Richard Smith to Lewis Endsley and Deana Endsley, Bales Hollow Road, Acres 4.02, District 4, $145,000
• DR Horton Inc to Toby Starr and Rebecca Howe, Mont Farris Subdivision, Lot 11, District 8, $307,640
• Doug Sopha to Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority, Airbase Road, District omitted, No value listed
• Alda Brickey Trust, Alda Brickey and William Brickey and Alda Brickey Living Trust to Michael Conroy and Amy Conroy, Boat Gunnel Road, Acres 35.4, District 15; Cades Cove Road, Acres 4.55, District 15, $750,000
• Michael Wright and Susan Wright to Carla Olivier, Lakeshore Estates, Lot 3, District 3, $153,000
• Jean Travis to Deann Detlor and Jeffrey Mauck, Big Valley Campground, Lot 134, District 15, $140,000
• Joshua Vittatoe and Savannah Vittatoe to Joshua Berry, Raulston View Subdivision, Lot 94, District 19, $280,000
• Andrea Finger and Melissa Finger to Gwyneth Stanfill and Canon Stanfill, Echo Subdivision, Lot 2, District 11, $186,000
• Douglas Shaffer and Jenny Lawson to Joseph Wolfe, Endsley Lane, Lot 7, Acres 0.269, District 4, $825,000
• DR Horton Inc. to Beau Booth and Erica Tuck, Creek Bridge Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 21, District 14, $247,430
• DR Horton Inc. to Rusty Mayo and Penelope Mayo, Mont Farris Subdivision, Lot 15, District 8, $301,075
• Janice Church Trust and the Church Living Trust to Sarah Baxter and Charles Meacham, Brannon Subdivision, Lots 15 and 16, District 19, $217,800
• Roland Whitehead and Jennifer Whitehead to Luke Ritter and Kelly Ritter, Holloway Bobo Property, Lot 2, District 9, $235,100
• Michael Woodward to Tracy Ruthenberg and Jeffrey Ruthenberg, Sterling Addition, Lot 12, District 19, $399,900
• Stephanie Magargle and Spencer Stinnett to Brandon Turberville and Kendra Myers, Bittle Heights Subdivision, Lot 3, District 9, $185,000
• SBL Investment Properties LLC to Brian Walters and Suzanne Walters, Farm of the Smokies, Lot 11, District 13, $75,000
• Clayton Pryor and Sharon Coker to Gwendolyn Long, McCammon Road, Acres 2, District 13, $0
• Clayton Pryor, Sharon Coker and Gwendolyn Long to Clayton Pryor, Jeff Pryor and Todd Pryor, McCammon Road, Acres 3.5, District 13, $0
• Clayton Pryor and Gwendolyn Long to Sharon Coker, McCammon Road, Acres 1.80, District 13, $0
• Gwendolyn Long and Sharon Coker to Clayton Pryor, McCammon Road, Acres 1, District 13, $0
• James Sloan and Deborah Sloan to Robert Churchill and Sandra Churchill, East Street, District 9, $130,000
• Richard Broome and Karen Broome to Chuck Martin Jr. and Claudia Martin, Leatherwood Estates, Lot 79, District 18, $270,000
• Freddie Stalcup to David Dilkes and Margarita Dilkes, Sequoyah Heights, Lots 41 and 42, District 4, $390,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.