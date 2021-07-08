June 27 to July 3
• Elizabeth Davis to Jason Kaufmann and Kelly Kaufmann, Royal Oaks, Section 17 Phase 1, Lot 469R2, District 19, $625,000
• Mark Jackson, Kristen D. Jackson and Kristen Jackson to Debra Ryan and Gary Ryan, Lashbrooke Lot 680 and Lashbrooke Lot 81, District 10, $206,000
• JVE Properties and Investments to Barbara Davis and Noah Davis, Jack Rorex Addition, Lot 150R, District 9, $190,000
• Norma Phelps to Harold Jones and Sally Jones, Governors Court Condominiums, District 19, $130,000
• Ronald Richardson and Myra Richardson to T3 Realty LLC, Eagleton Properties Inc., Subdivision 1 of Eagleton Village, Lot 213, District 9, $69,000
• Sejal Patel to Katy Roddy and Nicklaus Roddy, Vintage Village Subdivision, Lot 14, District 19, $360,000
• DVZ Properties TN LLC to Dora Mccall and Tony Mccall, Sequoyah Square, District 9, $139,900
• Jennifer Slaton and J. Slaton to Patricia Mashak and Thomas Mashak, Brewers Cove, Lot 5, Acres 5.01, District 17, $60,000
• Timothy Adler, Amy R. Adler and Amy Adler to Gregory Bennett, Worthington, Phase 3, Lot 118, District 19, $350,500
• DVZ Properties TN LLC to Jason Barton and Ryan Manaker, Sequoyah Square, District 9, $162,900
• DVZ Properties TN LLC to Jason Barton and Ryan Manaker, Sequoyah Square, District 9, $162,900
• DVZ Properties TN LLC to Jason Barton and Ryan Manaker, Sequoyah Square, District 9, $162,900
• D R Horton Inc. to Debra Peyrot and William Peyrot, Creek Bridge Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 22, District 14, $259,425
• D R Horton Inc. to Robert Burns and Jodi Burns, Mont Farris Subdivision, Lot 14, District 8, $318,410
• Dustin Cannon, Lori Cannon and Lori Callahan to Mark Jackson and Butiel Castro, Dunn Property, Lot 1B-1, District 12, $315,000
• Paul Erwin and Renee Hyatt to Christina Bakken and Erling Bakken, Treymont Subdivision, Lot 14, District 19, $16,000
• Bartley Mize and Penny Mize to Richard Parker and Patricia Parker, St. Thomas Subdivision, Lot 21R, District 9, $675,000
• Maribel Koella to James Lord and Linda Lord, Mustang Drive, Acres 4.0159, District 19, $385,000
• Robert Seymour to Phillip Reynolds and Julie Reynolds, Big Valley Subdivision, Lot 246, District 15, $149,900
• Roger Travis and Jennifer Travis to Jean Dorismar and Sarah Dorismar, Plantation Hills Subdivision, Lot 44, District 9, $190,000
• Mitch Nunes and Pam Nunes to Roger Mcgee and Christa Mcgee, Highland Acres First Addition, Lot 92 and Lot 316, District 19, $220,000
• Smithbilt LLC to Jordan Webb and Samantha Webb, Manor in the Foothills, Phase II, Lot 335, District 7, $274,385
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to Norman Ferris, Montgomery Farms, Phase 2, Lot 33, District 19, $358,400
• Robert Hearon and Tammy Hearon to Chase Falcon and Miranda Clark, Lydias View, Lot 9, District 6, $339,000
• Janice Church and The Church Living Trust to Robert Lorman Junior, Hutchens Subdivision, Lot 37, District 9, $147,900
• Christian Brown Construction LLC to Michael Braddy and Sharon Braddy, Hunters Meadow Subdivision, Lot 34, District 10, $342,692
• Andrew Huddleston and Ashley Huddleston to James Reed and Coy Reed, Windsor Park Subdivision, Lot 129, District 9, $420,000
• D R Horton Inc. to Justin La Croix and Amanda La Croix, Creek Bridge Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 25, District 14, $269,345
• D R Horton Inc. to Thomas Pierson and Barbara Pierson, Aston Park Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 1, District 9, $264,810
• Jon Elmore and Holly Elmore to William Pearson and Michelle Pearson, Top of the World, Section 2, Lot 7, Lot 8, Lot 9, District 14, $49,000
• Fred W. Plummer III and Pamela Plummer to Seth Plummer, Fairway Estates Subdivision, Lot 30, District 19, Fairway Estates Subdivision Lot 30, District 6, $210,000
• Julie Thompson to Brittany Mariano and Daniel Hartner, Sevierville Road, Acres .49, District 9, $252,000
• Michael Teffeteller to Fred Plummer and Pamela Plummer, Academy Farm Subdivision, Lot 5, District 4, $275,000
• Dwight Price and Dwight A. Price to Tara Green, Franklin Meadows, Lot 4, District 1, $299,900
• Ashleigh Young to Madison Avenue Trust, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 200, District 9, $160,000
• Shani Cutler and Shani Allen to Marilyn Anderson and Elizabeth Davidenas, Springfield Subdivision, Lot 200, District 9, $260,000
• Pankratz Construction Inc. to Dennis Ladd and Marsha Ladd, Montgomery Farms, Phase 2, Lot 21, District 19, $384,900
• Wanda Nelson to Dorlice Grigsby and Lisa Barber, Royal Oaks, Section 13, Phase 1, Lot V-135R, District 19
• James Thompson to Ronald Coleman and Shelly Coleman, James L. Thompson Property Subdivision, Lot 1, District 4, $81,000
• Michael Blaney and Durienda Blaney to Keri Vanderhoff, Sukhia Property, Lot 1R, District 8, $160,800
• Heath Mcelroy and Juli Mcelroy to Maurice Harrison and Sherri Harrison, Amerine Station Subdivision, Lot 71, District 9, $320,000
• David Wheeler, Rebecca Pitcher and Letha Hancock to Kenneth Boyd and Sarah Boyd, Wheeler Property, Lot 1 and Lot 2, District 14, $185,000
• Tracy Shelton t Ambria Crain and Dakota Boling, Naoma R. Lowe Property, Lot 1, District 12, $200,000
• Janelle Dudash to Seth Franklin, Annie French English Addition, Lot 3, District 11, $169,900
• Samuel Nickens III and Stephanie Nickens to Michael Merrell and Leora Merrell, Northfield Subdivision, Section 1, Phase III, Lot 156, District 9, $459,000
• Richard Carroll, Donald Carroll, Eddie Carroll, Robert Carroll, Valorie Carroll and Edna Lee Foust Estate to Laura Frahme, Highland Addition to Maryville, Lot 65R2, District 9, $190,700
• Andrew Denazareth, Annika Honarene Cutinha and Annika Cutinha to Rory Fane-Hervey and Adrianne Fane-Hervey, Somerset Subdivision, Lot 4, District 19, $389,500
• Kathy Haun and Kathy C. Haun to Ryan Fuchs and Amanda Fuchs, Mills View Subdivision, Lot 33R2, District 1, $705,000
• Kathy Haun and Kathy C. Haun to Michael Swanson and Kathryn Swanson, Mills View Subdivision, Lot 33R3, District 1, $55,000
• Joint Revocable Living Trust, William Mclain trust, Debra Whaley Mclain trust to David Yates and Brandy Yates, Remington Park, Lot 48, Distrit 19, $249,900
• D R Horton Inc. to Daniel Granillo, Mont Farris Subdivision, Lot 8, District 8, $305,460
• D R Horton Inc. to Richard Hoatland and Catrina Hoatland, Creek Bridge Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 24, District 14, $287,140
• Jon Covington and Brenda Covington to Susan Freeburg, Disco Loop Road, Acres 1.107, District 4, $1,400,000
• Gillian Perkins and G.M. Perkins to Gillian Perkins Revocable Living Trust, Gilliam Perkins, trust, Parkway Addition, Lot 5, District 9, $0
• D R Horton Inc. to Janet Gavlick, Mont Farris Subdivision, Lot 6, district 8, $262,015
• D R Horton Inc. to Shelli Haynes and Travis Haynes, Aston Park Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 4, District 9, $265,390
• D R Horton Inc. to Steven Lawicka and Sandra Lawicka, Creek Bridge Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 23, District 14, $273,470
• D R Horton Inc. to Cameron Mccluskey and Dana Mccluskey, Mont Farris Subdivision, Lot 17, District 8, $315,570
• D R Horton Inc. to Shallamar Pepera and Tammara Pepera, Mont Farris Subdivision, Lot 7, District 8, $286,410
• Carlos Picon, Rita Maria Picon, Carlos Picon, and Rita Picon to Grandchild Exclusion Trust, Giulio Accornero trust, Manor in the Foothills, Phase, 1, Lot 27, District 7, $275,000
• Charles Williams to Jeffrey Ryals and Stacy Rouen, Williams Property, Acres 8.438, District 15, $50,000
• Howard Adcock (deceased) and Frances Adcock to Carl Kirby, Lot 301R, District 15, $50,000
• Ryan Kirkland to Donna Nuchols, Rock Gardens Subdivision, Lot 26, District 9, $165,000
• John Frank to Theodore Glaza and Michele Glaza, Rio Vista Subdivision, Section 2, Lot 31, District 4, $240,000
• Ricky Dye and Gaye Dye to Philip Everhart and Rebecca Everhart, Waterhaven Subdivision, Lot 92R, District 4, $553,000
• Jarvis Lynn Kirkland and Jarvis Kirkland to Katelyn Kagley and Jacob Kagley, Tomotley Road, District 1, $0
• Laurie Rae and Laurie Patty to Brian Robbins, Academy Farm Subdivision, Section 1, Lot 13, District 4, $174,400
• Amy Bivens and Adams Bivens to John Sanford and Margaret Forbes, Fairoaks Subdivision, Lot 55, District 8, $310,000
• James Garner and James Edward Harmon Estate to Candice Foley and John Foley, Farris Road, Acres 1.49, District 8, $460,000
• John Sanford and Margaret Forbes to Michael Woodward, Asbury Estates Subdivision, Lot 32, District 9, $200,000
• Stock Creek Properties Partnership, Massey Properties LLC General Partnership, Randy Massey, Zappa Properties Partnership General, Joe Zappa Junior to Flex-N-Gate Rockford Inc., Stock Creek, Acres 10.73, District 11, $3,000,000
• Rhonda Webb, Rhonda Sammons, Rhonda K. Webb to Dennis Musick and Mary Musick, Myers Cemetery Road, Acres 9.06, District 15, $350,000
• James Pierce, Rebecca Ellis, Betty Jo Pierce, Betty G Jo Pierce, Amy Sodomora, and Amy Pierce to Samuel Day and Brenda Day, Ridge Rad, Acres 2.49, District 19, $153,000
• C Joseph Fornes Revocable Living Trust, Joseph Fornes trust, and Beverly A Fornes Revocable Living Trust, Beverly Fornes trust, to Sugarland Creek LLC, Perry Peyton Drive, Acres 128.51, District 12, US Highway 321, Acres .559, District 12, Stonecrest Subdivision, Lot 81, District 9, $450,000
• C.J. Fornes and Beverly Fornes to Sugarland Creek LLC, US Highway 321, Acres 26.006, District 12, $450,000
• D R Horton Inc. to Jonathan Campbell and Katie Campbell, Mont Farris Subdivision, Lot 13, District 8, $314,170
• Phillip Bartels and Gina Bartels to Betty Chopper and Alex Chopper, Seymour Estates Lot 22, District 13, $245,000
• David Anthony Hales and David Lee Hales to Constance Andrews, Mimosa Estates Subdivision, Lot 208, District 11, $335,000
• Kayleigh Jones, Kayleigh Glover and Jonathan Glover to Linsey Williams and Jennifer Williams, Gray Meadows Subdivision, Lot 15, Division 13, $246,000
• D R Horton Inc. to Elizabeth Buccellato and Vincent Roncalli, Creek Bridge Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 3, District 14, $270,300
• Elizabeth Davis to Nicole Pavlik and Timothy Jenkins, Wilkinson Pike Subdivision, Lot 1, District 9, $340,000
• Angela Jane Holley, Angela Holley and Ralph Holley Estate to Reba Hurst, Gladys D. Watson Estate, Lot 1, Lowes Ferry Road, Acres .44, District 10, $350,000
• Darrell Tipton, Saskcus LLC and JMT IRA LLC to James Burger and Francine Burger, Pine Street, Kirby and Owens Subdivision, Lot 4, District 19, $250,000
• Andrew Price, Jennifer L. Price and Jennifer Price to Wilhem Lamarre and Reyes Lamarre, Thompson Bridge Road, Acres 5.381, District 1, $425,000
• Robert Chew and Bernadette Chew Irr., Andrea E. Dempsey, trust, Andrea Dempsey to Jennifer Tsuruda, Drews Meadow Condominium, Phase 2, District 9, $205,000
• Jeffrey Moss to Aaron Moss and Hannah Moss, Elizabeth Cutshaw Whitehead Property Survey, Lot 2, Acres .724, District 8, $147,000
• Larry Jeffers and Emma Jeffers to Steven Kaufman and Michelle Kaufman, Paradise Ridge Subdivision, Lot 20, District 14, $325,000
• Walter Grandey and Doris Grandey to Kathy Haun, Patricia L. Evans Subdivision, Lot 8R-2, Acres 4.15, District 10, $245,000
• Amanda Mann to Timothy Martin and Rebecca Martin, White Addition, Lot 12, District 19, $153,050
• Amy Kirkland, Norma Kidd, Frank Kidd to James Boruff and Sandra Boruff, Kidd Property, Lot 1R, District 7, $50,000
• Sally L. Buckner and Sally Buckner to Angela Heil, State Highway No. 73, District 14, $360,000
• Carol Russell to Omni Gipson and Cody Russell, Millers Cove Road, District 18, $300,000
• Jimmy Byrd, Letitia Byrd and J.L. Byrd to Timothy Tucker, Grand Visa, Lot 54, District 8, $246,200
• Kristi Bowman and Jeffery Bowman to Lauralie Rubel and David Rubel, Montgomery Farms, Phase 2, Lot 51, District 19, $465,000
• Mohammad Khalaf to Jonathan Brinegar and Leighann Brinegar, Ryleighs Place, Lot 4, District 19, $285,000
• Yemanoyil Chorney and Olena Chorney to Kory Robers and Kirsten Robers, Lashbrooke Subdivision, Lot 88R1, District 10, $72,000
• Edward Gillooly and Patricia Gillooly to Samuel Gillooly and Amanda Gillooly, Taggart et al Property Top O The World Resort, Lot 2, District 18, $260,000
• Tonya Foust, Tonya Spoonamore, Jason S. Foust and Jason Foust to Matthew Lambert and Megan Lambert, Heritage Place Lot 21, District 14, $250,000
• Don Stewart Construction LLC to Kelly Carsh and Jodi Carsh, Colby Cove Subdivision, Lot 12, District 19, $420,000
• Matt Nuchols Construction LLC to Joshua Osborne, Nuchols Property, Lot 1, District 14, $275,000
• Angela M. Haviland, Haley Freeman and Angela Haviland to Karrie Ligon-Butler and Karrie A. Ligon Butler, Broyles Street, District 19, $200,000
• BRC Construction Inc. to Laffette Jordan and Deborah Jordan, Farmington View Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 5, District 10, $385,000
• Trudy Woods, Trudy Hurst, Colin Hurst, Stephanie Hurst, Sarah Hurst, Heather Miller, Heather Hurst and Heather N. Miller to 1329 Sevierville Road Land Trust, Stephanie Forcelli, trust, Sevierville Pike, Alley 247, District 9, $100,000
• Jared Bible to Joshua Bolling, Cold Springs Road, Acres .25, District 14, $209,000
• Craig Schumacher and Patricia Schumacher to Marcus and Lisa Allen Family Trust, Marcus Allen, trust and Lisa Allen, trust, Sans Souci Condominiums, District 8, $158,000
• Freddie White to Ashley Brooks, Ridgeview, Lot 39, District 6, $147,000
• Reva Payne to John Davis and Harriet Davis, Buena Vista Addition Subdivision, No. 5 Lot 23, District 19, $284,000
• Ronald Sullivan and Roberta Sullivan to Zachary Dye and Amanda Dye, Scarletts Plantation, Lot 17, District 5, $460,000
• Phillip Williams, Victoria Jones and Phillip L. Williams to Todd Rolen and Regina Rolen, Luke West Property, District 6, Luke West Property, Lot 3, Acres 3.0, District 6, $415,000
• Patricia Thornber to Casey Collins and Lesley Collins, Harrison Hills Subdivision, Lot 25, District 6, $300,000
• D R Horton Inc. to William Kincaid and Jennifer Kincaid, Mont Farris Subdivision, Lot 16, District 8, $306,815
• Ruth Kidder to Nathan Irwin and Cheryl Irwin, Lowes Ferry Subdivision, Phase 1, Lot 34, District 10, $770,000
• Charles Collins III to Dharma Properties LLC, Amerine Heights Subdivision, Lot 8, District 9, $114,078
• Barnard Family Revocable Trust, Charles Barnard trust and Teresa Barnard trust, Geoffrey Lagrange and Katheryn Lagrange, Scott Hills Subdivision, Lot 33, District 6, $164,300
• Caleb Gregory and Bailey Gregory to Kenneth Yarnell and Kay Yarnell, Meadow Ridge Subdivision, Lot 14, District 13, $250,000
• Lloyd Shiver and Charlene Shiver to Kelley Colvin and Geoff Yeager, Campers Paradise Top of the World, Lot 419, District 18, $2,200
• Robert Quillin and Faye Q. Hacker to State of Tennessee, Alcoa Bypass project NH-115(58), Acres .978, $0
