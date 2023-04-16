Perfect scores
Donut Palace, 2010 East Broadway Ave., Maryville
Wing Stop #2153, 1743 West Broadway Ave., Maryville
Honey Baked Ham, 461 Marilyn Lane, Alcoa
Heritage Nutrition, 2925 Old Knoxville Highway, Maryville
Violations
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 244 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 93. Violations: an employee's drink was stored on an in-use prep surface; clean wiping cloths were stored in a hand sink; cooler seals were damaged and one cooler storing milk had heavy brown build up in the seal; cutting boards had discolored grooves and weren't smooth or easily cleanable; water was leaking from a sink faucet in two places; a wall leading from the kitchen to server station was missing tiles.
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant Bar, 244 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 99. Violations: the ice bin was left open and not in use; the current permit wasn't posted.
La Quinta Food Service, 126 Cusick Road, Alcoa: 99. Violation: a sink sanitizer needed test trips.
Sonic Drive-In #6029, 2506 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 99. Violations: Clean metal cambro containers were stacked while still wet.
Mainstay Suites Food Service, 361 Fountain View Circle, Alcoa: 99. Violations: Contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display.
McDonald's #35773, 2315 Market Place Drive, Maryville: 97. Violations: There was no thermometer in the small reach-in cooler; the ice bin lid was left open while it was not in use; a large amount of ice buildup was around the doors to the walk-in freezer; old food and grime buildup was under equipment and shelves.
Krystal #Knox018, 303 Whitecrest Street, Maryville: 96. Violations: An opened bag of dry stock grits was not properly sealed in storage; various equipment was dirty with old grime on the outside; floor in the women's restroom was dirty; floor tiles were dirty with various old food debris, the carpet in the dining room was dirty and old food was splattered on the walls in the kitchen in various spots.
Las Margaritas, 2635 Highway 411, Maryville: 95. Violations: Proper cooling methods were not used and equipment was not adequate for temperature control; food items in reach-in freezer were left uncovered while not in use; handles to cold-holding units had old food and grime buildup; kitchen area had a pitted floor in places; old food and grime buildup on the floor under equipment; food and grim buildup on sides of equipment and walls.
Blaze Pizza, 1055 Hunters Crossing, Alcoa: 98. Violations: Bathrooms were closed due to a clog in the floor drain; ice buildup was in the walk-in freezer.
Best Western Food Service, 162 Cusick Road, Alcoa: 96. Violations: Thermometers were not provided or accurate; contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; in-sue utensils were not properly stored; warewashing facilities were not installed, maintained, used, or had test strips; the most recent inspection was not posted.
Starbucks #11293, 121 Cusick Road, Alcoa: 99. Violations: The lid on the dumpster was missing; the most recent permit and inspection were not posted.
Tru by Hilton Food Service, 125 Furrow Way, Alcoa: 98. Violations: Whole apples were not individually wrapped or tongs were not provided for customers; there were no test strips for quaternary sanitizer; the three-compartment sink was not setup properly.
Subway #32911, 2919 Old Knoxville Highway, Alcoa: 99. Violations: Physical facilities were not installed, maintained or clean.
Panera Bread, 733 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 95. Violations: Wet nesting was present at the stacked blender containers; walk-in cooler fans had dust buildup; water was leaking from base of the faucet in the three compartment sink; the door to the dumpster was left open when it was not in use; flooring around kitchen equipment was soiled.
Bluetick Tavern, 128 West Broadway Ave., Maryville: 83. Violations: Employee was seen touching dirty dishes followed by clean dishes without hand washing; traulsen table on the line was at an unsafe temperature; cleaning clothes were store on in-use prep surfaces; clean utensils on the storage rack contained labels from a previous use; the downstairs prep cutting board had deep dark grooves that were not easily cleanable; several spatulas were warped or missing pieces; the upstairs hobart dish facility had brown substance on the wall; there was heavy dust buildup between the traulsen freezer and delfield cooler; ceiling tiles above the clean utensil rack in the downstairs storage were missing; an employee phone was stored on an in-use prep surface; an employee jacket was hanging on the wire shelving in the basement prep area; a light in the downstairs dish area shield was broken and partially removed.
Bluetick Tavern Up Bar, 128 West Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violations: Standing water was present under the dish machine.
Bluetick Tavern Down Bar, 128 West Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violations: Brown buildup was present under the bar equipment.
Bramble Hall at Blackberry Farm, 463 Joe Pye Lane, Walland: 92. Violations: Various foods in refrigeration and the freezer were not under the current HACCP plan; wet nesting was present in the lidded beverage dispensers on the dry storage shelving; cutting boards contained large scars and had edges and corners that eroded; ceiling grates above the cooler had heavy dust buildup; the current permit was not posted.
