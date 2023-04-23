Perfect scores
Small Town BBQ, 110 W. College St., Friendsville
Smoky Mountain Montessori School Food Service, 1903 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville
TLC Foundation Station Food Service, 2706 Mayflower Drive, Maryville
The Pup Hut Mobile Unit, 1436 Sally View Drive, Friendsville
Violations
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, 2129 E. Broadway Ave. Maryville: 88. Violations: foods on kitchen make at 49-50 degrees and embargoed about 7 pounds; small, black fridge on kitchen line needed thermometer; salsa not covered in metal pan; ice scoop stored in ice of ice machine; clean metal pans on shelf stacked while still wet; food storage bins not made of food grade plastic; various dirty shelves and outside and inside of cold holding and freezer units dirty with old grime and food particles; and floors, walls and ceiling dirty with old grime and food splatter in spots.
Windy City Grille, 2641 U.S. 411 South, Maryville: 96. Violations: employee with beard to chest not wearing net; two-compartment sink next to dishwasher had only one drain board; handles on cold holding units had old food and grime buildup; and doors to cold holding units had old food and grime buildup.
Bluetick Tavern, 128 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 93. Violations: wiping cloths not properly used or stored; utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried or handled; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used; warewashing facilities not installed, maintained or used with test strips; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; physical facilities not installed, maintained or clean; and inadequate ventilation or lighting with designated areas used.
Windy City Grille Bar, 2641 U.S. 411 South, Maryville: 99. Violation: no lid for ice bin underneath bar counter.
A and R Texas BBQ Mobile Unit, 1920 Reagan Mill Road, Maryville: 98. Violations: soiled wiping cloths stored on prep tables and single-use to-go containers were stored on the floor.
Hurst Fun Foods Mobile Unit #2, 4630 Nebo Mountain Road Walland: 99. Violation: test strips not available at three-compartment sink.
Capitol Theatre, 127 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98 Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage or display and nonfood-contact surfaces not clean.
Parkway Drive In, 2909 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 97. Violations: shelving and countertops had surface partially removed, ice machine ceiling contained rust and surfaces were not smooth and easily cleanable; shelving below popcorn machine contained grease buildup and food debris; and ceiling contained water damage in several places.
The Dancing Bean, 7142 E.t Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 96. Violations: Employee food was stored in the air cooler with for-service product; the scoop handle in the frappe mix was touching the product; single-use coffee cup lids were stored on the floor in the rear stock area; and heavy dust buildup on the wall grate above the clean espresso cup storage.
Diamondjack at Little Arrow, 118 Stables Drive, Townsend: 98. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; and the in-use utensils were not properly stored.
Little Caesar's #3697-5, 1741 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 95. Violations: door propped open; outside of baking pans and plastic containers had old food and grime buildup; the door to the employee restroom was missing; and old food and grime buildup on floors, ceiling tiles and vents.
Lil Cub Den Food Service, 2730 U.S. Highway 411, Maryville: 99. Violation: restroom doors not self closing.
Chick-Fil-A #04738, 1767 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: Thermometer was not present for the hot water dishwasher.
TN Super Taco Mobile Unit #2, 1911 Sevierville Road, Maryville: 98. Violations: thermometer missing from the standup cooler and ceiling above the prep area was soiled with dust buildup.
Lee's Chicken, 523 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 97. Violations: no thermometer in the walk-in cooler; the ice scoop was stored in the ice machine; wood shelving was chipped and the paint was peeling; and the most recent inspection was not posted.
McDonalds #3634, 211 Calderwood St., Alcoa: 93. Violations: Contamination was not prevented during food preparations, storage or display; utensils, equipment and linens were not properly stored, dried or handled; nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean; proper backflow devices were not installed; physical facilities were not installed, maintained or cleaned properly; and ventilation and lighting were not adequate.
Aubrey's Bar, 909 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 93. Violations: dish machine did not meet the high temperature sanitization parameter; the beer glass cooler had the interior insulation partially removed and was held up by duct tape; and walls and flooring around the equipment contained buildup and debris.
Little Sprouts Learning Center Food Service, 1833 N. Wright Road, Alcoa: 98. Violations: reach-in freezer did not have a thermometer and can opener blade was dirty.
Aubrey's, 909 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 93. Violations: an employee beverage was stored on the in-use prep table; wet wiping clothes were store on the in-prep surfaces; wet nesting was present on clean pans at the storage rack; spatulas on the clean utensil racks and the large food storage containers had cracked or missing pieces and the surface was not smooth or easily cleanable; the front face of the dish machine was heavily cracked and had eroding pieces; the dumpster door was left open when it was not in use; and flooring surfaces were eroded and held standing water in the kitchen.
