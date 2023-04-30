Perfect scores
Memories Of Ole, 1148 West Miller's Cove Road, Walland
Sweet Tooth Ice Cream Mobile Unit, 3430 Morganton Road, Maryville
Calhoun's #112 outside bar, 751 Watkins Road, Maryville
Aubrey's Bar, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 98. Violations: Food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used; the physical facilities were not installed, maintained or cleaned properly.
Cooper's, 2001 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 96. Violations: Contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; utensils, equipment and linens were not properly stored, dried or handled; nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean; physical facilities were not installed, maintained or cleaned properly.
The Barn Event Center of the Smokies, 7264 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 99. Violations: The spatulas at the clean utensil rack were missing small pieces and the surface was not easily cleanable or smooth.
Riverstone Family Restaurant, 8503 State Highway 73, Townsend: 96. Violations: The wall behind the hot bar had chipping paint; dishwashing racked had brown buildup on them and some were cracked; nonfood-contact surfaces at the server station shelving area had dried tea and a brown substance; there is a hole in the wall near the rear dry stock area with exposed insulation.
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, 2129 East Broadway Ave., Maryville: 93. Violations: Thermometers were either not provided or inaccurate; contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; the in-use utensils were not properly stored; utensils, equipment and linens were not properly stored, dried or handled; food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used; nonfood-contact surfaces were unclean; physical facilities were not installed, maintained or cleaned.
Pizza Hut, 7955 East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 97. Violations: The metal plate under the three-compartment sink was heavily rusted with pieces missing; the side of the pizza make unit had a missing plate; the men's urinal on the side surface was pitting and rusted; the flooring near an entry; the ceiling was soiled with dust above the prep areas.
Ruby Tuesday #4246, 2055 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 96. Violations: Utensils, equipment and linens were not properly stored, dried or handled; the warewashing facilities were not installed, maintained or used properly and test strip were missing or unused; nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean; the physical facilities were not installed, maintained or cleaned correctly.
William Blount High School Food Service, 229 Country Farm Road, Maryville: 98. Violations: The chicken patties were actively cooling in a metal pan with the lid on.
Smokeys Pizza, 2106 West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 95. Violations: Contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; the single-sue and single-service articles were not properly stored or used; the food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not easily cleanable, properly designed or used; nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean; the physical facilities were not installed, maintained or cleaned properly.
Bramble Hall at Blackberry Farm, 463 Joe Pye Lane, Walland: 97. Violations: Utensils, equipment and linens were not properly stored, dried or handled; the food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not easily cleanable, properly designed or used; the physical facilities were not installed, maintained or clean.
The Dogwood at Blackberry Farm, 1471 West Millers Cove Road, Walland: 86. Violations: An employee was eating off a plate on the prep table next to for-service food; raw shrimp was out of date and partially frozen; the wet wiping clothes were stored on the in-use prep surfaces; the seal to the door of a lowboy cooler by the fryer was torn and partially removed; the clean utensils on the storage rack were heavily cracked and the surface not easily cleanable or smooth; tape was used on the front server sink and on line to hold cabinets closed; the cooler shelf at the lowboy near the fryer was partially removed and had rust; employee jackets were stored on the storage shelf containing plates and bowls.
New Providence Head Start Food Service, 703 West Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: The counter surface laminate on a corner was in disrepair; the cabinet doors had old food splatter on them.
Roberson Family Restaurant, 10211 Chapman Highway, Seymour: 98. Violations: The inside lip of of an ice machine showed buildup and paint on the floors and walls was chipped.
Calhoun's #112, 751 Watkins Road, Maryville: 83. Violations: A dish employee was observed touching soiled utensils, rinsing the soiled side of a dish machine and putting away clean utensils without washing his or her hands; ribs in an auto shaam were 110 degrees Fahrenheit, while the warmer's ambient temp was 150 F; cut tomatoes and pimento cheese at a Delfield stand-up cooler at the end of the line were over the correct cold-holding temperature; a cooling unit dripped onto products at the rear of a cooler — the ambient temperature was 50 F; employee beverages were stored on and above prep areas on several shelving areas; soiled wet wiping cloths were stored on prep surfaces; wet nesting was present in clean, large Cambros stacked at the dish area; cutting boards have deep discolored cuts that were not smooth and easily cleanable; the establishment did not have a maximum registering thermometer to test the high temperature dish machine; the ceiling above the main prep line contained heavy dust buildup; flooring around the equipment contained food debris; an employee's pre-workout mix was stored on the line above for-service food.
