Smoky Mountain Kona Ice KEV #1465 Mobile Unit, 1602 Mount Tabor Road, Maryville
Smoky Mountain Kona Ice KEV #97 Mobile Unit, 1602 Mount Tabor Road, Maryville
Smoky Mountain Kona Ice KEK #209 Mobile, 1602 Mount Tabor Road, Maryville
Blessings Child Care Food Service, 1532 William Blount Drive, Maryville
Violations
Green Meadow Country Club Restaurant, 1700 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 98. Violations: Plastic food containers were cracked; floor tiles were in disrepair in various spots.
Green Meadow Country Club Bar, 1700 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 99. Violations: There was build up on the inside lip of the ice machine.
Luxbury Inn & Suites Food Service, 805 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 93. Violations: There was no thermometer in the front cooler; apples in the serving line basket did not have protection from environmental contamination; personal items were stored on wire shelving in standup cooler with service items; single-use coffee stirrers were unwrapped and stored in a cup with no protection from contamination; raw wood was present below glass of front cooler; no test strips were available for CI sanitizer; hand washing sink was leaking heavily.
The Hub at Blackberry Mountain, 1447 Three Sisters Road, Walland: 99. Violations: Dish drying rack was partially stored in hand-washing sink; the current permit was not posted.
Ruby Tuesday #4888, 109 Furrow Way, Alcoa: 97. Violations: contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean; physical facilities were not installed, maintained or clean.
Sycamore Room BMTN, 1940 Three Sisters Road, Walland: 98. Violations: Ice scoop was stored in the container at the bar with the handle touching the product; food storage containers at the clean utensil rack had a label from previous use and white discoloration.
Waffle House #2187, 2118 U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville: 98. Violations: the back door was not self closing all the way.
William Blount 9th Grade Academy Food Service, 1126 William Blount Drive, Maryville: 98. Violations: walk-in cooler shelving was rusted; dry stock ceiling tiles had water damage.
