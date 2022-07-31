Perfect Scores
• Mr. Gatti’s, 1616 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville
Violations
• Domino’s Pizza, 256 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 97. Violations: pizza sauce was stored on shelf directly next to hand sink and water splashes onto boxes; employee salad was stored on wire shelving at WIC with for-service food; food storage shelving under pizza prep area was soiled with food debris; restroom door opening into kitchen was not self-closing; most recent inspection was not posted.
• Mainstay Suites Food Service, 361 Fountain View Circle, Alcoa: 98. Violations: contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; single-use/single-service articles were not properly stored, used.
• Bookmark Cafe, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville: 99. Violation: interior cabinet below espresso machine was raw wood and the surface was not smooth and easily cleanable.
• Culver’s of Alcoa, 270 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 98. Violations: utensils, equipment and linens were not properly stored, dried, handled; nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean.
• Blackhorse Pub & Brewery, 441 N. Hall Road, Alcoa: 95. Violations: insects/rodents/animals were present; contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; utensils, equipment and linens were not properly stored, dried, handled; food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used.
• Lambert’s Southern Pies & Bake Shop, 131 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violation: plumbing/proper backflow devices were not installed.
• Townsend Pancake House, 7767 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 77. Violations: bare hand contact was observed by two food handlers with biscuits; cut tomato and pack of sliced ham were out of cold holding parameters; three spray chemical bottles at front servers station were not labeled with contents; flies were present in kitchen; ice container at fountain beverage station was left open when not in use; wet wiping cloths were stored on in-use prep surfaces; a drinking cup was stored in the sugar container at front server area as a scoop; utensils at clean storage rack were heavily cracked and warped; ceiling grates in kitchen contained dust buildup; employee purse was stored on in-use dry storage rack with for-service food items.
• Best Western Cades Cove Inn Food Service, 7824 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 94. Violations: gnats were present in rear kitchen area; plates at self-service area were stored with eating surface face up; single-use coffee stirrers were stored in cup and not individually wrapped or protected from contamination; no Cl test strips were available for Cl sanitizer; ceiling tiles were missing above hand sink in kitchen.
• Wild Laurel Cafe, 702 Country Club Drive, Townsend: 98. Violations: contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean.
• Cook Out Restaurant, 1305 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 93. Violations: insects, rodents, and animals were present; contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; utensils, equipment and linens were not properly stored, dried, handled; nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean; garbage/refuse was not properly disposed and facilities not maintained; physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean.
• Vienna Coffee House, 212 College St., Maryville: 90. Violations: thermometers were not provided and accurate; insects/rodents/animals were present; contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; wiping cloths were not properly used and stored; mark down on washing fruits and vegetables; utensils, equipment and linens were not properly stored, dried, handled; single-use/single-service articles were not properly stored, used; nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean; physical facilities were not installed, maintained, and clean.
• Chicken Salad Chick, 726 Watkins Road, Maryville: 92. Violations: proper cooling methods were not used; adequate equipment for temperature control was not present; insects/rodents/animals were present; contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; utensils, equipment and linens were not properly stored, dried, handled; nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean; garbage/refuse was not properly disposed and facilities not maintained.
• Bruster’s, 1400 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: a box of toppings and large buckets of food were sitting directly on floor of wic; frozen ice cream in chest freezers did not have lids on them while not in use; employee had a long beard and needed to wear beard net.
• Parkview Retirement Community Food Service, 1413 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 97. Violations: boxes of food were sitting directly on floor of walk-in freezer; wet nesting pans were on clean rack; cutting board had deep blackened grooves.
• Wing Stop, 1743 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: wet nesting pans on clean rack.
• Three Sisters Lodge Food Service, 1940 Three Sisters Road, Walland: 97. Violations: contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; utensils, equipment and linens were not properly stored, dried, handled; physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean.
• The Hub at Blackberry Mountain, 1447 Three Sisters Road, Walland: 98. Violations: employee beverage was stored in Hestan cooler with for-service food; ice buildup was present in Hestan standup cooler.
