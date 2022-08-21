Perfect Scores
• Eagleton Elementary School Food Service, 708 Sam Houston School Road, Maryville
• Prospect Elementary School Food Service, 1533 Burnett Station Road, Seymour
Violations
• Riverstone Family Restaurant, 8503 State Highway 73, Townsend: 76. Violations: canned beans and peaches were dented in the seals; the consumer advisory disclosure is missing on the menu for undercooked burgers and eggs; cleaner was stored directly next to the food storage shelf; dead fly was found in chili mix container and a live fly in was found in the dry stock container; an employee beverage was stored on a prep surface; clean utensils were stored on dirty shelves; styrofoam bowl was being used as a scoop in the deep freezer; the wall around the hot bar was eroded and chipping; surface of the ice machine was soiled; water drips from pipes into the floor of the basement area; kitchen floor is eroded and chipped.
• Eagleton College & Career Food Service, 2610 Cinema Drive, Maryville: 99. Violations: can opener blade was dirty.
• Bojangles, 2468 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 97. Violations: contamination was not prevented during prep, storage or display; utensils, equipment or lines weren't properly stored or dried; physical facilities were not installed maintained or cleaned.
• Metro Pizza, 1084 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 94. Violations: pizza boxes were stored in plastic on the floor; can opener not in use contained debris from previous use; cutting board had browned scars; shelving throughout was soiled with debris; dumpster door and lid were open; ceiling above the prep area was dusty.
• Wendy's, 2530 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 94. Violations: ice scoop was laying in the ice; employee didn't have hair restrained; lids cracked on containers; hood vent filters and various equipment was dirty; toilet paper and paper towels weren't in men's restroom dispensers; food splatter dirtied parts of walls and floors; "no smoking" signs weren't on doors.
• Mean Green, 403 South Washington St., Maryville: 98. Violations: thermometers weren't provided or accurate; surfaces weren't cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used; not in compliance with TN Non-Smoker Protection Act.
• Chick-Fil-A, 1031 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 95. Violations: gnats were in the rear dry storage and stock area; ice bucket was stored incorrectly; seals of raw chicken thawing coolers were soiled with breading and ice cream cone dispenser had food buildup; equipment sides and shelves throughout had food buildup.
• Zaxby's, 1099 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 91. Violations: flies were in the food prep area; employee beverage was stored on food service shelf; walk in freezer had ice buildup and seals of a cooler were soiled; front counter has a piece missing and the surface isn't easily cleanable; front lid of ice machine contains pink substance; handles at a sink aren't secured; standing water in the floor in two different areas.
• Union Grove Elementary School Food Service, 330 Old Grey Ridge Road, Friendsville: 99. Violations: walk in freezer has ice built up.
• Union Grove Middle School Food Service, 334 S. Old Grey Ridge Road, Friendsville: 99. Violations: a wall outlet had exposed wires from a cracked plate.
• McDonalds, 211 Calderwood St., Alcoa: 96. Violations: employee drink was on top of the grill; ice scoop was laying in the ice bin; inside of various reach in coolers were dirty; floor was dirty in the tile grout and under equipment.
• Apostolic Christian Academy Food Service, 1331 William Blount Drive, Maryville: 99. Violations: can opener blade was dirty.
• Friendsville Elementary School Food Service, 201 E. 4th Ave., Friendsville: 99. Violations: ceiling light was not working in front of main hand washing sink.
• Sonic Drive-In, 1523 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 90. Violations: ice machine has substance build up; flies are in the kitchen; cardboard is used instead of a lid for front make unit; side of equipment at the grill have food buildup; broken tile in front of ice cream machine has stagnant water and the ceiling is soiled above prep areas.
• El Jimador Mexican Bar & Grill, 1705 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 84. Violations: employee didn't change gloves between touching raw meet and ready-to-eat tortillas and from bacon to raw onions; gnats were in the kitchen; ice was stored at drink prep area with no lids; et wiping cloths were stored on food contact surfaces; employee didn't wash avocados before slicing; spoons were stored facing up and being handled wrongly by servers; Styrofoam bowl was used as scoop for salsa; glasses freezer had ice buildup; cutting boards had deep grooves; salsa container had cracks; exterior of food storage containers and area behind grill had buildup; stagnant water pools were in missing floor tiles and ceiling had water damage throughout; employee had a phone on the cutting board.
• Hardee's, 1516 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 95. Violations: flies are in the food prep area; employee drink was stored on a food prep area; ceiling and other non food contact surfaces had brown substance throughout; ceiling is soiled above prep areas; flooring and walls have food buildup behind equipment.
• Sycamore Room BMTN, 1940 Three Sisters Road, Walland: 99. Violations: employee mint container was stored on prep surface.
• Toney's Italian Ice 2 Mobile Unit, 2716 Louisville Road, Maryville: 96. Violations: out of hand soap; needs a working thermometer; gasket was out on the freezer.
