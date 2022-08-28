Perfect Scores
• Alcoa Elementary School Food Service, 1200 Springbrook Road, Alcoa
• Alcoa High School Food Service, 1205 Lodge Street, Alcoa
• Carpenters Elementary School Food Service, 915 Huffstetler Road, Maryville
• VFW Post 5154, 2561 Hobbs Road, Louisville
• Mentor Head Start Food Service, 2424 Mentor School Road, Louisville
• Sam Houston Elementary School Food Service, 330 Melrose St., Maryville
Violations
• IHOP, 906 Turner Street, Maryville: 76. Violations: an employee was observed cracking raw eggs into a pan before handling a service plate and hashbrowns; the food-contact surface of the walls of an ice machine were soiled with a removable brown substance; a dish machine sanitized zero parts per million and did not meet high temperature parameters; a CI source bucket did not contain any CI; a spray bottle containing chemicals was not labeled with its contents; flies were present in the kitchen; an employee drink was stored on a shelf next to service plates; an employee drink was stored on a prep table without a lid or a straw; an employee drink was stored in a walk-in cooler with service food items; a grill employee had a wiping cloth hanging from her pants and repeatedly touched the cloth with gloved hands throughout handling of hashbrowns and pancake batter; utensils on a clean storage shelf contained food debris from previous use and wet nesting and were stored on soiled shelving; a cutting board displayed deep, heavy cuts with brown discoloration; duct tape was present and partially removed on a dish machine hood; nonfood-contact surfaces of front face and shelving below grills were heavily soiled with food debris; a wall behind the dish machine showed an eroded surface and was soiled; flooring under the dish machine was heavily soiled with food debris and a brown substance.
• El Jimador Mexican Grill and Bar, 1705 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 89. Violations: insects, rodents or animals were present; contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; wiping cloths were not properly used or stored; fruits and vegetables were not properly washed; utensils, equipment or linens were not properly stored, dried or handled; single-use/single-service articles were not properly stored or used; food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used; nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean; physical facilities were not installed, maintained or clean; there was inadequate ventilation and lighting; designated areas were not used.
• Arby's Roast Beef #1590, 816 Foothills Drive, Maryville: 92. Violations: flies were present in the kitchen; the seal of the front drawer of a cooler was sticky and soiled with a brown substance; food storage containers contained cracks and were not smooth and easily cleanable; the nonfood-contact surface of an ice machine's front door lip was soiled with a pink substance; the first toilet in the women's restroom had rust colored water near its flush valve; the inside door of a walk-in cooler contained rust.
• Sonic Drive-In #3771, 1523 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 95. Violations: insects, rodents, or animals were present; food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used; nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean; physical facilities were not installed; maintained or clean.
• Coulter Grove Intermediate School Food Service, 2025 Sevierville Road, Maryville: 96. Violations: an employee drink was stored on a clean utensil shelf; an employee drink was stored on a food service shelf directly next to sandwich bags and foil; food storage containers contained cracks and some had pieces missing; a nonfood-contact surface -- the upper inside -- of an ice machine was soiled with a brown substance; dumpster doors to both dumpsters were open.
• Carpenters Middle School Food Service, 920 Huffstetler Road, Maryville: 98. Violations: the rear lids of dumpsters adjacent to the back landing dock were open; the ceiling was soiled around vents in front of the walk-in cooler and at a side kitchen entrance.
• Panera Bread, 733 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 98. Violations: contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; personal cleanliness was inadequate.
• Maryville High School Cafe Lereve, 600 West Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violations: test strips for Cl and quaternary sanitizer for the dish machine and three-compartment sink were out of date.
• Middlesettlements Elementary School Food Service, 3105 Miser Station Road, Louisville: 99. Violations: food disposal was leaking around a gasket.
• Montvale Elementary School Food Service, 3128 Montvale Road, Maryville: 99. Violations: multiple wet wiping cloths were located on front prep tables.
• John Sevier Elementary School Food Service, 2001 Sequoyah Ave., Maryville: 99. Violations: plastic food storage containers at clean utensil shelving contained cracks in their surfaces, which were not smooth and easily cleanable.
• Alcoa Middle School Food Service, 532 Faraday Street, Alcoa: 99. Violations: the walk-in cooler walls showed some mold and the wall finish was in disrepair in spots.
