Perfect Scores
• Rasha's Dishes and Moore, 2916 Louisville Road, Louisville
• A and R Texas BBQ Mobile Unit, 1920 Reagan Mill Road, Maryville
Violations
• La Cocinata de Lucy, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 92. Violations: thermometers were not provided and accurate; contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; wiping cloths were not properly used and stored; food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; hot and cold water was not available and water lacked adequate pressure; garbage/refuse was not properly disposed, and garbage/refuse facilities were not adequately maintained; physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean
• Taqueria Camargos, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 95. Violations: food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; warewashing facilities and test strips were not installed, maintained and used; nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean; garbage/refuse was not properly disposed and garbage/refuse facilities were not maintained; physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean
• El Potrillo Restaurant, 908 Hillside Drive, Louisville: 96. Violations: a can opener's blade was grimy; various shelving was dirty; dumpster lids were open; flooring was in disrepair; there were unfinished walls
• Trailhead Steakhouse, 7839 E. Lamar Alexander Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 97. Violations: utensils were stored on dirty surfaces, magnetic holders; floors, walls and ceiling showed grease and grime buildup; there was old grease and grime buildup on the vents above a grill and fryers.
• Joe's Italian Cuisine, 1904 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 97. Violations: contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean
• Peaceful Side Social, 7967 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 97. Violations: contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; warewashing facilities and test strips were not installed, maintained and used
• Panera Bread, 733 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 98. Violations: contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used
