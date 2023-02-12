Perfect scores
Mean Green, 403 South Washington St., Maryville
Quality Inn Food Service, 206 Corporate Place, Alcoa
Apostolic Christian Academy Food Service, 1331 William Blount Drive, Maryville
Prospect Elementary School Food Service, 1533 Burnett Station Road, Seymour
Carpenters Middle School Food Service, 920 Huffstetler Road, Maryville
Violations
Bojangles, 2009 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 96. Violations: wiping cloths weren't properly used or stored; utensils, equipment and linens weren't properly stored, dried or handled; garbage/refuse wasn't properly disposed or facilities maintained; physical facilities weren't installed, maintained or clean.
The Casual Pint, 721 Watkins Road, Maryville: 94. Violations: dish machine isn't meeting high temperature requirements; test strips aren't available for sanitizer spray and wipes.
Comfort Suites Food Service, 140 Cusick Road, Alcoa: 98. Violations: thermometers weren't provided or accurate; contact surfaces weren't cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used.
Popeye's, 835 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 93. Violations: employee drink was stored on an in-use prep table; interior of the sugar container has a brown substance; a single use cup is stored in salt at a prep area; the flour container at the rear dry storage has a crack in the lid and the surface is not smooth or easily cleanable; plumbing below the rear hand washing sink is leaking into a bucket below and the spray nozzle at a sink hangs below the flood line; the flooring at the drive thru window is cracked heavily, the walls behind equipment contain food buildup, ceiling tile is missing above the ice machine and ceiling tiles contain dust buildup around vents; the current permit is not posted.
Blount County Community Action Agency Commissary, 3509 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville: 99. Violation: walk-in cooler flooring contains brown buildup in the front corner, ceiling tiles have water damage around the sprinkler head in the middle of the main storage area and above the hood system in the kitchen prep area.
Alcoa Middle School Food Service, 532 Faraday St., Alcoa: 99. Violation: walk-in cooler walls were not smooth and paint was peeling.
National Fitness Center Juice Bar, 1644 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: the interior latch of the ice machine contains rust and the surface is not smooth or easily cleanable.
Burger King, 730 Foothills Blvd., Maryville: 97. Violations: single service cups for the drive thru are stored in a cardboard box on the floor; the front of the fountain beverage machine in the lobby contained a brown substance; ceiling surface on vents in the lobby have dust on the surface.
Shoneys, 2810 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 97. Violations: lights weren't shielded on the kitchen line and an opened bag of chicken breading was not properly sealed while not in use; the trash cans in women’s bathroom stalls need lids; floor tiles/grout was in disrepair in spots and the ceiling was in disrepair in the dry storage area; the current permit wasn't posted.
Maryville High School Food Service, 825 Lawrence Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: a fan unit has heavy dust build up; several ceiling tiles in the rear dry storage area have water damage.
Best Western Cades Cove Inn Food Service, 7824 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 89. Violations: a dish machine is not in working order and will not meet high temperature parameters or dispense sanitizer; gnats are present in the rear kitchen; single-use coffee stirrers are stored in a cup and are not individually wrapped or otherwise protected from contamination; test strips weren't available for a sanitizer; non food contact surface for the coffee dispenser is soiled with a brown substance; ceiling tiles are missing above the hand sink in the kitchen; no food service inspection is posted.
Townsend Pancake House, 7767 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 92. Violations: insects, rodents or animals were present; contamination wasn't prevented during food preparation, storage or display; an in-use utensil wasn't properly stored; utensils, equipment or linens weren't properly stored, dried or handled; plumbing wasn't installed with proper back flow devices; adequate ventilation and lighting wasn't used in designated areas.
Twisted Sister Juice Bar, 742 Watkins Road, Maryville: 98. Violation: gnats were around the bananas.
Salsarita's, 715 Louisville Road, Alcoa: 96. Violations: employee drinks were stored in a cooler next to a box of jalapeños and above other food; wet wiping cloths were stored on in-use prep surfaces; the handles on a cooler are broken, the surface is not smooth or easily cleanable and containers at the dry storage area contain large cracks and scorched areas; dumpster doors were left open.
