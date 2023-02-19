Perfect scores
434 Coffee Mobile Unit, 5579 Brandon Park Drive, Maryville
Scooter's Coffee #1656, 2002 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville
Middlesettlements Elementary School Food Service, 3105 Miser Station Road, Louisville
Maryville High School, Café Le Rêve, 600 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville
Violations
Subway #13597, 7811 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 96. Violations: utensils stacked at clean side of three compartment sink exhibited wet nesting; shelving below rear prep tables contained food buildup and debris; ceiling tiles above clean utensil rack had extensive water damage; light shield was broken above walk-in freezer and light in rear corner above prep table was not in working order; and current inspection was not posted.
Towns End Coffee Co., 7249 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 99. Violation: snack boxes made on site at retail sale did not contain any labeling information.
Subway, 310 S. Calderwood St., Alcoa: 99. Violation: rust was present on braces on prep counter next to front hand washing sink; and paint was chipping and eroded on side counter between cash register and rear prep table.
Anaba Bar, 1837 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: pitted floor.
Anaba, 1837 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 95. Violations: large buckets of food and drinks sitting directly on floor to walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer and storage area; dirty wet wiping cloths laying on food prep areas; handles to cold holding units and microwave had old food and grime buildup; old food and grime buildup on floors and walls; venting system had old grime buildup dripping down and walk-in cooler was dark, without enough lighting to see food.
Bojangles #974, 2468 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 97. Violations: clean metal cambro containers in dish area were wet nested; various wire shelving dirty; and floor in disrepair in front of fryers.
Pancho's Mexican Restaurant, 2715 U.S. 411 S., Maryville: 99.Violation: large amount of ice buildup on floor to walk-in freezer, and old food and grime buildup on floors underneath equipment and shelves.
Cook Out Restaurant, 1305 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 85. Violations: two half-gallons containers of shake milk at 51 F; clear liquid was in a spray bottle under the three-compartment sink with no label; ice container at drive-thru fountain station was left open when not in use throughout inspection; wiping cloths at drive-thru sanitizer bucket contained 0 ppm Cl; freezer doors at fryers did not close fully and were in disrepair; shelving at drive-thru contained excessive food buildup; and floors and walls contained food buildup throughout the establishment.
Taco Bell #26837, 297 S. Calderwood St., Alcoa: 98. Violations: front surface of fountain station contained a brown substance and wall behind the drive-thru fountain station contained a black substance.
Beard Brothers Coffee Co., 1105 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: wiping cloths not property used or stored.
Miss Lily's Cafe & Catering 122 Depot St., Townsend: 80. Violations: about 20 raw salmon filets in walk-in cooler were thawed fully in vacuum packaging; food contact surface of ice machine contained a brown substance; date marking was not present on cooked chicken, cooked pork chops and cooked green beans; boxes of ham and bags of cabbage heads were stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler; single use forks were stored on the floor in dry storage; a spatula at the clean utensil rack had eroded areas missing from the surface and cutting boards contained darkened grooves; and the spray nozzle at a three-compartment sink hung at rest below the flood plain.
Beard Brothers Coffee Co., 1105 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: wiping clothes not properly used or stored.
Snoring Bear Diner, 4543 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Walland: 94. Violations: in-use utensils not properly stored; utensils, equipment or linens not properly stored, dried or handled; food or nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; physical facilities not installed, maintained or clean; and inadequate ventilation or lighting.
Mary Blount Elementary School Food Service, 131 S. Old Glory Road, Maryville: 99. Violation: slight mold growth on walls and ceiling to the right of the dish machine.
Archer's BBQ, 10225 Chapman Highway, Seymour: 98. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; and single-use/single-service articles not properly stored or used.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 807 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: wet nesting in food storage containers at prep area.
Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 208 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 98. Violations: sugar on perforated shelving at dry storage did not have a lid on bulk container and was not protected from environmental contamination; equipment and shelving surrounding and below fryer/fry station contained grease buildup and grill cooler contained debris on front surface; and current permit was not posted.
Chili's, 204 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 94. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; wiping cloths not properly used or stored; utensils, equipment or linens not properly stored, dried or handled; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used; physical facilities not installed, maintained or clean; and inadequate ventilation or lighting,
The Casual Pint 004, 721 Watkins Road, Maryville: 99. Violation: warewashing facilities not installed, maintained or used with test strips.
McDonald's #7103, 803 Foothills Drive, Maryville: 95. Violations: wiping cloths not properly used or stored; utensils, equipment or linens not properly stored, dried or handled; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; physical facilities not installed maintained or clean; and inadequate ventilation or lighting.
Chili's Bar, 204 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 99. Violation: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage or display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.