Perfect scores
Porter Elementary School Food Service, 4520 Wildwood Springs Rd., Maryville
Violations
Miss Lily's Café & Catering, 122 Depot Street, Townsend: 95. Violations: Improper protections against contamination during food preparation, single-use articles were not properly stored, food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not properly designed or used and the plumbing was not installed with proper backflow devices.
Rockford Elementary School Food Service, 3728 Williams Mill Road, Rockford: 99. Violations: Some floor tiles in the supply room were damaged and the ceiling tiles in the dining area were in disrepair.
Best Western Cades Cove Inn Food Service, 7824 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 94. Violations: Creatures were present, single use articles were not properly stored or used, washing facilities were not properly installed or maintained, nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean and the physical facilities were not properly installed, maintained or clean.
Fairfield Inn and Suites Food Service, 1865 Pauling Street, Alcoa: 98. Violations: Boxes of single use cups were stored directly on the floor. There were no quaternary test strips and the sanitizing compartment did not hold water, and the current permit was not posted.
Denso Café 201, 1755 Robert C. Jackson Dr., Maryville: 96. Violations: Improper cooling methods were used and there were improper precautions against contamination during food preparation, storage and display. The physical facilities were not properly installed, maintained and clean.
Denso Café 203, 1421 Middlesettlements Road, Maryville: 99. Violations: A can opener blade was rusted.
IHOP, 906 Turner Street, Maryville: 70. Violations: The manager did not demonstrate active managerial control and employees were seen not washing their hands after handling raw eggs. Paper towels were not readily available. Dish machine sanitizer tests did not meet temperature parameters, and dulce de leche was opened and sitting unrefrigerated. Multiple food containers were not properly protected from contamination, ice buckets were stored on a slimy pan, the cooler had leaks and the cutting board had deep heavy cuts with brown discoloration. There was duct tape with residue on the dish machine hood, nonfood-contact surfaces had food buildup, the wall behind the dish machine was eroded and an employee was storing their cell phone in the drawer with clean utensils.
Chicken Salad Chick, 726 Watkins Rd., Maryville: 98. Violations: There was insufficient protection against food contamination and food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not properly cleanable or constructed.
Three Sisters Lodge Food Service, 1940 Three Sisters Rd., Walland: 81. Violations: Employees were seen handling food with bare hands, and multiple food items were out of date. There was improper recording of vacuum sealed foods, there were flies and gnats in the kitchen, an employee had stored their personal beverage in contact with food items and the utensils were touching a food contact surface.
Firetower Restaurant Bar at Blackberry Mountain, 1940 Three Sisters Rd., Walland: 99. Violations: The side of the ice machine contained a brown substance.
Firetower Restaurant at Blackberry Mountain, 1940 Three Sisters Rd., Walland: 81. Violations: There was no record for date of preparation for several food items, nor a proper consumer advisory disclosure on the menu. An employee stored their drink on a food storage shelf, the cutting boards had deep cuts with discoloration and the hand washing sink had a leak.
School of Perpetual Motion Food Service, 1452 E. Brown School Rd., Maryville: 95. Violations: A can opener had heavy buildup on the blade and single use cups and plates were stored in cardboard boxes on the floor. There was some peeling paper and duct tape present.
Bella, 121 W. Broadway Street, Maryville: 90. Violations: There was improper cooling for food, improper contamination prevention for containers, buildup on nonfood-contact surfaces and ceiling grates, no current permit posted and an employee stored their purse with bowls and condiments.
Rocky Branch Community Club Concessions, 4632 Rocky Branch Road, Walland: 98. Violations: An employee's beverage was stored on a preparation surface that was in use, and the inner plate of the ice machine contained rust.
