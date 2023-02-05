Perfect scores
• Olympia Athletic Smoothie Bar, 398 Olympia Drive, Maryville
• Eagleton College and Career Academy Food Service, 2610 Cinema Drive, Maryville
• Holiday Inn Express Food Service, 130 Associated Blvd., Alcoa
Violations
• Chili's, 204 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 84. Violations: a dish employee was observed pre-washing soiled utensils from service at a dish machine, then proceeded to place clean utensils on a drying rack; the person in charge of the restaurant was handling croutons and toppings for salad bare handed; a server was observed touching lemons for beverages bare handed; individually reduced oxygen packing salmon filets with thaw dates of Jan. 31, 2023, were present in the walk-in cooler; boxes containing food products were stored directly on the floor in a rear prep area; employee drinks were stored on in-use prep surfaces; wet wiping cloths were stored on prep surfaces; wet nesting was present in clean utensils at drying rack; cutting boards at a prep station showed deep cuts with discoloration; the flooring had a low spot with water pooling at end of line under a wire storage rack; flooring showed food buildup throughout prep areas; walls beside equipment contain food buildup; an employee phone was located on a prep surface where chips were being bagged. The inspector noted, "I received a complaint of a dining party becoming ill after consuming a meal at this establishment on Feb. 1, 2023. REDCap 1640 is associated with this complaint."
• Chili's Bar, 204 Hamilton Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 94. Violations: a bartender touched lime for a beverage bare handed; cans of pineapple juice were stored on the floor.
• The Soup Kitchen, 245 S. Calderwood Highway, Alcoa: 96. Violations: personal cleanliness was not evident; wiping cloths were not properly used and stored; food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; physical facilities were not installed, maintained and clean.
• Walland Elementary School Food Service, 247 E. Miller's Cove Road, Walland: 96. Violations: breakfast gravy in the walk-in cooler was 76 degrees Fahrenheit at 1 hour and 30 minutes, within the time parameters for cooling, but the gravy was tightly covered with a lid; cardboard boxes of frozen pizza were stored on the floor of the walk-in freezer; paint was chipping and rust was exposed on the dish machine hood.
• Coulter Grove Intermediate School Food Service, 2025 Sevierville Road, Maryville: 97. Violations: employee drinks were stored on multiple in-use prep surfaces; a freezer unit in the walk-in freezer showed significant ice buildup; ceiling in the dish area contained dust and rust.
• Maryville Nutrition, 1782 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 98. Violations: a counter surface showed powder buildup in the space between wood planks; there was buildup on the inside lip of an ice machine; the current permit was not posted.
• Heritage High School Food Service, 3741 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 98. Violations: ceiling tile outside the walk-in cooler was damaged, containing holes; various tiles showed water damage; ceiling grates contained dust; lights were not in working order in front of the walk-in cooler and near the front entrance to the kitchen.
• Heritage Middle School Food Service, 3737 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 99. Violations: large prep trays at a rear storage rack contained pitting and eroded pieces; the surface was not smooth and easily cleanable.
• Subway #33136, 2041 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 99. Violations: the walk-in freezer needed a clearly visible thermometer.
• Jimmy John's #34035, 829 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 99. Violations: the floor of the walk-in cooler was soiled with a sticky substance, containing "brown soilage."
• Petro's #507, 1427 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 99. Violations: contamination was not prevented during food preparation, storage and display; the current permit was not posted; the most recent inspection was not posted.
