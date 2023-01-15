Perfect Scores
• Donut Palace, 2010 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville
• Wing Stop #2153, 1743 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville
• Honey Baked Ham, 461 Marilyn Lane, Alcoa
• Heritage Nutrition, 2925 Old Knoxville Highway, Maryville
Violations
• Subway #32911, 2919 Old Knoxville Highway, Alcoa: 99. Violation: physical facilities not installed, maintained or clean (an inspection earlier in the day noted old food spatter on walls).
• Tru By Hilton Food Service, 125 Furrow Way, Alcoa: 98. Violations: whole apples need to be either individually wrapped or tongs provided for customers; need test strips for quaternary sanitizer; and three-comp sink not setup properly.
• Starbucks #11293, 121 Cusick Road, Alcoa: 99. Violations: top lid on dumpster missing, most recent permit not posted and most recent inspection not posted.
• Best Western Food Service, 162 Cusick Road, Alcoa: 96. Violations: accurate food thermometers not provided; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; in-use utensil not properly stores; warewashing facilities not installed, maintained or used with test strips; and most recent inspection not posted.
• Sonic Drive-In #6029, 2506 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 99. Violation: clean metal containers stacked while still wet.
• McDonald's #35773, 2315 Market Place Drive, Maryville: 97. Violations: no thermometer in small reach-in cooler; lid to ice bin left open while not in use; and large amount of ice buildup around doors to walk-in freezer and old food and grime buildup underneath equipment and shelves.
• Blaze Pizza, 1055 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 98. Violations: bathrooms closed due to clog in floor drain; and substantial ice buildup in walk-in freezer.
• Mainstay Suites Food Service, 361 Fountain View Circle, Alcoa: 99. Violation: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage or display.
• Krystal #Knox018, 303 Whitecrest St., Maryville: 96. Violations: opened bag of grits not properly sealed while in storage; various equipment dirty with old grime on outside; floors dirty in women’s restroom; and floors tiles/grout dirty with old food debris, dirty carpet in dining room and old food spatter on kitchen walls.
• Las Margaritas,. 2635 U.S. 411, Maryville: 95. Violations: cooling salsa and cheese dip with lids on; food items in reach-in freezer left uncovered while not in use; handles to cold holding units have old food and grime buildup; and pitted floor in places in kitchen area, old food and grime buildup on floors underneath equipment and shelves, and old food and grime buildup on sides of equipment and walls.
