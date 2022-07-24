Perfect Scores
• JnJ Street Food Mobile Unit, Dear Meadow Way, Rockford
• Domino's Pizza No. 5465, 2636 W. Broadway Ave., Suites C and D, Maryville
Violations
• Papa John's Pizza, 503 N. Cusick St. Maryville: 98. Violations: Plastic cambro containers stacked while wet and floor tiles in disrepair.
• Brackins Blues Club, 112 E. Broadway Ave, Maryville: 99. Violation: Walls in slight disrepair around sink with paint peeling and exposed wood, and portions of the wall not painted.
• Las Margaritas, 2635 U.S. 411, Maryville: 93. Violations: screen to back door had several torn holes, dirty wet wiping cloths laying on prep surfaces, knife blade stuck between lid and side to small prep cooler, several cutting boards had deep blackened grooves, handles to cold holding units had old food and grime buildup, and the floor was pitted in places, with old food and grime buildup on floors, walls and sides of equipment.
• Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 1724 W. Broadway Ave, Maryville: 96. Violations: no thermometers in several cold holding units, boxes of spoons sitting at drive thru turned in different directions, several cold holding units had old food and grime buildup, tops of equipment had old food and grime buildup, a large amount of ice buildup around compressor to reach-in freezer and most recent health inspection not posted.
• McDonald's No. 35773, 2315 Market Place Drive, Maryville: 97. Violations: no thermometer in cold reach-in freezer, cold holding units had old food and grime buildup in bottom and on handles, and large amount of ice buildup around doors to walk-in freezer.
• Shoneys No. 10, 2810 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 94. Violations: approved thawing methods not used; wiping cloths not properly used or stored; utensils, equipment and linens not property stored, dried or handled; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not properly designed, constructed or used; nonfood contact surfaces not clean; and physical facilities not installed, maintained or clean.
• Ruby Tuesday No. 4888, 109 Furrow Way, Alcoa: 98. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried or handled; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; physical facilities not installed, maintained or clean; most recent inspection not posted; and noncompliance with the Tennessee Non-Smoker Protection Act.
• Hatcher's on Target BBQ, 1366 N. Wright Road, Alcoa: 96. Violations: single-use/single-service articles not properly stored or used; warewashing facilities not installed, maintained or used with test strips; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; and physical facilities not installed, maintained or clean.
• Blossom Bowls, 1624 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 93. Violations: back door is not self-closing; large containers of food sitting directly on floor to walk-in freezer and ice cream in freezer left uncovered when not in use; cutting board had deep blackened grooves; no quat test strips on hand; and nozzle to three compartment sink handing below sink edge.
• Blackhorse Pub & Brewery, 441 N. Hall Road, Alcoa: 75. Violations: employee washing dishes did not wash hands after loading dirty dishes and before handling clean dishes; salmon fillets thawed while still in vacuum package; items on salad make table at 46 degrees, most had been in table for about two hours and about three pounds of lettuce and cheese had been left in the table over night; chemical spay bottle not labeled; excessive fly issue in kitchen; employee drinks on prep table and cutting boards of make tables; can opener blade grimy; drink cups stacked while still wet; and cut board on make tables moderately grooved.
• Crest Bowling Lanes Snack Bar, 333 Whitecrest Drive, Maryville: 98. Violations: food contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; and in-use utensil not properly stored.
• Union Landing Restaurant, 2932 Boat Dock Road, Louisville: 99. Violation: potato salad stacked too high above frost line at kitchen make table.
