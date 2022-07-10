• Dunkin' Donuts, 1810 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 95. Violations: An ice scoop handle was in the ice bin and ice maker; single use items were stored directly on the floor of the storage area; a cutting board on the prep cooler had deep, blackened grooves; the handles to cold-holding units had old food and grime buildup; the door to the dumpster was left open while not in use.
• Crest Bowling Lanes Snack Bar, 333 Whitecrest Drive, Maryville: 96. Violations: handwashing sinks were not properly supplied and adequate; an ice scoop handle was in the ice bin; an ice scoop was stored on the grate of the soda fountain
• Krazy Kafe, 118 Foothills Mall Drive, Space 28, Maryville: 98. Violations: dirty, wet wiping cloths were on food preparation surfaces; a baking pan had old food and grime buildup on its outside edges.
• Sandy Springs Snack Bar, Sandy Spring Park, Maryville: 98. Violations: Ice containers at the fountain beverage station were left open when not in use; single-use cups were stored on the floor in cardboard boxes.
• Camp Wesley Woods Food Service, 329 Wesley Woods Road, Townsend: 99. Violations: Warewashing facilities were not installed or maintained; test strips were not used.
Editor’s Note: All Tennessee restaurant scores can be viewed at inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee. Once on the site, restaurants can be searched or filters — such as date range, inspection purpose and county — can be applied to all inspections.
