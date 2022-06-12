• La Quinta Food Service, 126 Cusick Road, Alcoa: 98. Violations: an opener blade had grime; whole apples need to be individually wrapped or accessible with tongs; stir straws need to be individually wrapped or in a dispenser.
• Windy City on the Water, 259 Cedar Crest Lane, Friendsville: 97. Violations: contamination during food prep, storage or display; ware washing facilities not installed, maintained or used properly; not adequate ventilation or lighting in an area.
• Camp Tipton Food Service, 933 Walker School Road, Maryville: 98. Violations: clean utensils were stored in clean containers with food ends and handles touching; upright freezer has ice build up on shelves.
• Eagle Rock Retreat Food Service, 7143 Flats Road, Tallassee: 99. Violation: ice build up is on the door to the walk-in freezer.
• Little Caesar's Pizza, 1741 West Broadway Ave, Maryville: 97. Violations: rollers on oven have old food and grime build up; trash was laying on the ground by the dumpster; old food and grime was built up on floor, ceiling and vents.
• Editor’s Note: All Tennessee restaurant scores can be viewed at inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee. Once on the site, restaurants can be searched or filters — such as date range, inspection purpose and county — can be applied to all inspections. The site will give a list of all inspections and scores. The PDF used by health inspectors also can be viewed for all inspections.
