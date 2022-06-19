• Alcoa Springbrook Pool Concession, 636 Vose Road, Alcoa
• Food & Company Mobile Catering Mobile Unit, 257 Glascock St., Alcoa
Violations
• Los Chilangos Mobile Unit, 508 Benjamin Drive, Maryville: 98. Violations: need test strips for sanitizer, various equipment dirty on nonfood contact surfaces, low water pressure on sinks, plumbing under sink in disrepair, dumpster lids open, and floors, wall, ceiling dirty with old grease and grime.
• Little River BBQ, 8303 State Highway 73, Townsend: 97. Violations: can opener at prep table contained food debris from previous use, walk-in cooler fans contained a white fuzzy buildup and flooring tile was missing on line with recessed area of the floor present.
• Towns End Coffee Co. 7249 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 99. Violation: wet wiping cloths in sanitizer solution at improper concentration.
• Krystal #Knox018, 303 Whitecrest St., Maryville: 95. Violations: utensils at clean storage shelf above sink contained labels and label residue from previous use, non food contact surface in front of Icee machine contained a brown substance, Coke source plumbing at rear Flojet valves leaking, hole in wall near baseboard at rear storage area and walls behind equipment contained food debris.
Editor’s Note: All Tennessee restaurant scores can be viewed atinspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee. Once on the site, restaurants can be searched or filters — such as date range, inspection purpose and county — can be applied to all inspections.
