• The Mexican Mobile Unit, 2815 Chesney Road, Friendsville
• Smoky Mountain Snow, 3081 Lois Lane, Alcoa
• First Fruits Bakery, 4426 Pea Ridge Road, Maryville
Violations
• Company Distilling, 8351 State Highway 73, Townsend: 98. Violations: Insects, rodents, and animals present.
• Koonies Snowball Trailer Mobile, 130 Brinegar Way, Walland: 97. Violations: warewashing facilities not installed maintained or used, hot and cold water not available, inadequate pressure.
• Wing Stop #2153, 1743 West Broadway Ave., Maryville: 95. Violations: insects, rodents and animals present, contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display, in-use utensil not properly stored, utensils, equipment and linens not properly stored, dried, handled.
• John Sevier Pool Snack Bar, 1998 Sequoyah Ave., Maryville: 96. Violations: insects, rodents and animals present, contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display, single-use/single-service articles not properly stored, used.
• El Sazon Mexican Restaurant, 2650 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 94. Violations: thermometer not provided, accurate, contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage and display, wiping cloths not properly used and stored, food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used, garbage/refuse not properly disposed, facilities not maintained, physical facilities not installed, maintained, cleaned.
Editor’s Note: All Tennessee restaurant scores can be viewed at inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee. Once on the site, restaurants can be searched or filters — such as date range, inspection purpose and county — can be applied to all inspections.
