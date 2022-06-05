• Everett Park Snack Bar, 318 S. Everett High Road, Maryville
• Meatball Madness and More, 4030 U.S. Highway 129, Louisville
• Sno Biz Mobile Unit, 2615 Morganton Road, Maryville
• Rocky Top Snoballs #2 Mobile Unit, 611 Front St., Maryville
• Heritage Center Concessions, 123 Cromwell Drive, Townsend
• Rollin-on-N Mobile Unit, 2436 Whisper Creek Drive, Friendsville
Violations
• Windy City on the Water, 259 Cedar Crest Lane, Friendsville: 88. Violations: bare hand contact was observed with ready-to-eat tortillas for fish tacos; a consumer advisory was not provided for oysters served raw; employee drinks were observed on prep surfaces; test strips for quaternary sanitizer were unavailable at three-compartment sink; employee phone was stored on a prep shelf above the expo area; a hat hung on a shelf containing dry stock items and food service film.
• Pearson's Dining, 502 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 97. Violations: several employee drinks were stored on prep surfaces; wet wiping cloths were stored on prep surfaces; cutting boards had deep cuts and stains.
• Lambert Acres Grill, 3402 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville: 98. Violations: a thermometer was not available in the rear standup cooler; the interior non-food contact surface of the ice machine contained a removable brown surface.
• Isaac's, 502 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 99. Violations: the interior of the standup freezer contained severe ice buildup.
Editor’s Note: All Tennessee restaurant scores can be viewed at inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee. Once on the site, restaurants can be searched or filters — such as date range, inspection purpose and county — can be applied to all inspections. The site will give a list of all inspections and scores. The PDF used by health inspectors also can be viewed for all inspections.
