Perfect scores
Olympia Child Development Center Food Service, 145 Gill St., Alcoa
Union Grove Elementary School Food Service, 330 Old Grey Ridge Road, Friendsville
Union Grove Middle School Food Service, 334 S. Old Grey Ridge Road, Friendsville
Southdowne Head Start Food Service, 327 Southdowne Drive, Maryville
Maryville Children's Academy Food Service, 1205 Middlesettlements Road, Maryville
Violations
Hot Stone Pizza, 1313 North Wright Road, Alcoa: 97. Violations: food not properly labeled with original container and required records available; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; and in-use utensil not properly stored.
Blue Sky Service, 215 Lee Lambert Road, Maryville: 99. Violation: seals of coolers contained food debris and food storage containers at shelving exhibited wet nesting.
Firetower Restaurant at Blackberry Mountain, 1940 Three Sisters Road, Walland: 95. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; utensils, equipment or linens not properly stored, dried or handled; food or nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used; and plumbing not installed with proper backflow devices.
Three Sisters Lodge Food Service, 1940 Three Sisters Road, Walland: 96 Violations: insects, rodents or animals present; contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; and utensils, equipment or linens not properly stored, dried or handled.
Hardee's #1501839, 2105 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 97. Violations: ice accumulation on walk-in freezer unit, dirty toilet and paper on floor in men's restroom, and floor grout dirty in spots.
Bella, 121 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 95. Violations: approved thawing methods not used; utensils, equipment or linens not properly stored, dried or handled; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; physical facilities not installed, maintained or clean; and inadequate ventilation or lighting or designated areas not used.
Krazy Kafe, 118 Foothills Mall Drive, Space 28, Maryville: 91. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; in-use utensil not properly stored; utensils, equipment or linens not properly stored, dried or handled; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; plumbing not installed with proper backflow devices; physical facilities not installed, maintained or clean; and inadequate ventilation or lighting or designated areas not used.
Mei & Imee's Kitchen Mobile Unit, 907 Montvale Road, Maryville: 99. Violation: raw wood was exposed in many places inside the unit, and the surface was not smooth and easily cleanable.
Burger King #9977, 115 Lindsay St., Alcoa: 92. Violations: employee drink stored above food product; box of single use containers on floor; walk-in freezer with extensive buildup on door (prevents from closing properly) and walk-in freezer floor with ice accumulation; various equipment dirty on inside and outside (cold holding units); PVC drain for walk-in cooler and ice machine discharge overflowing across floor to nearby floor drain; men’s restroom toilet dirty and urinal “out of order”; and various floor tiles in disrepair and walls dirty in spots.
Wendy's #3523, 264 Calderwood St., Alcoa: 94. Violations: ice bin at fountain station in drive-thru area was left open upon initial walk through; grease and food buildup was present on sides of equipment on line at fryer and warming units; nonfood-contact surface of shelving surrounding food equipment at line contained food buildup and space around drink nozzle at lobby fountain station contained a dried brown substance; spray nozzle at rear three compartment sink was stored below flood plain; flooring was cracked and missing tiles in main line area; and the most recent inspection was not posted.
Par-T- Pub, 218 S. Calderwood St., Alcoa: 91. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; wiping cloths not properly used or stored; in-use utensil not properly stored; food and nonfood-contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used; warewashing facilities not installed, maintained or used with test strips; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; garbage/refuse not properly disposed or facilities not maintained; physical facilities not installed, maintained or clean; and inadequate ventilation or lighting or designated areas not used.
Wendy's # 3050, 2530 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 95. Violations: employee drink stored above establishment food items in walk-in cooler; outside of various equipment dirty with old food splatter and grease; paper towels not in dispenser in men’s restroom; dumpster side door open while not in use; and floors were dirty under equipment, sinks and floor drains, and walls had old food splatter in spots.
Subs and Such, 248 S. Calderwood St., Alcoa: 95. Violations: utensils, equipment or linens not properly stored, dried or handled; plumbing not installed with proper backflow devices; garbage/refuse not properly disposed or facilities maintained; and physical facilities not installed, maintained or clean.
McDonalds #6715, 2552 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 95. Violations: sausage gravy inside reach-in cooler actively cooling with lid completely covering it; inside reach-in coolers had old food particles and various outside equipment was dirty; extremely loose toilet seat in women’s restroom, and in the men's restroom a roll of hand towels was on the sink instead of dispenser; walk-in freezer floor dirty; current permit not posted; and recent inspection not posted.
Bookmark Cafe, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville: 99. Violation: apples in self-serve retail case were not wrapped or otherwise protected from environmental contamination.
Jersey Mike's Subs, 733 Watkins Road, Maryville: 96. Violations: contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage or display; utensils, equipment or linens not properly stored, dried or handled; nonfood-contact surfaces not clean; and physical facilities not installed, maintained or clean.
Chick-Fil-A, 1031 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa: 98. Violations: inside and outside of various equipment (and shelving) had old food buildup; floor tile cracked and holding stagnate water at mop sink, and floors with old food particles under equipment and shelving.
