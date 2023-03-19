Perfect score
Peaceful Side Social Bar, 7967 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend
The Neighborhood Chef, 1203 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville
Violations
Mr Gatti's, 1616 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 93. Violations: wiping cloths weren't properly used and stored; utensils, equipment and linens weren't properly stored, dried or handled; food and nonfood contact surfaces weren't cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; ware washing facilities weren't installed, maintained, used or with available test strips; toilet facilities weren't properly constructed, supplied or cleaned; physical facilities weren't installed, maintained and clean; adequate ventilation and lighting wasn't provided in used designated areas.
Taco Bell, 2013 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 96. Violations: wiping cloths weren't properly used and stored; utensils, equipment and linens weren't properly stored, dried or handled; nonfood contact surfaces weren't clean; physical facilities weren't installed, maintained and clean.
Hardee's, 1516 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 94. Violations: thermometers in cold holding units are oven thermometers and do not read below 100F; fountain beverage ice bin was left open when not in use; food storage containers at clean utensil rack contained food debris; fountain beverage surface is eroded and rusted at drive thru and the lid of tea urn is broken; flooring is soiled behind and under equipment; an employee hat was stored on the wire rack above unwrapped coffee filters.
Wild Laurel Bar, 702 Country Club Drive, Townsend: 96. Violations: single use forks were stored in a plastic container with the eating surface face up; the front of the sandwich make unit has rust and the cutting board has deep cuts not smooth or easily cleanable; test strips are not available for sink and surface sanitizer at the bar; debris is under prep tables at the bar.
El Jimador Mexican Grill & Bar, 1705 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 89. Violations: proper cooling methods weren't used with adequate equipment for temperature control; contamination wasn't prevented during food preparation, storage and display; wiping cloths weren't properly used and stored; utensils, equipment and linens weren't properly stored, dried or handled; single-use or single-service articles weren't properly stored or used; food and nonfood contact surfaces weren't cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; ware washing facilities weren't installed, maintained, used or with available test strips; nonfood contact surfaces weren't clean; physical facilities weren't installed, maintained and clean; adequate ventilation and lighting wasn't provided in used designated areas.
Peaceful Side Social Secondary Kitchen, 7967 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 94. Violations: Ice cooler was stored with lid open and cups of cut lemons, limes didn't have lids on the bar prep area; scoops were stored and submerged in red and green salsas at a cooler; single use to-go containers were stored in cardboard boxes on the floor; the doorway and window frames are not smooth or easily cleanable; dark removable substance was on the wall behind the flat top grill; an employee jacket was stored on the top of a cardboard box at the bar area.
Gondolier, 2632 Highway 411 South, Maryville: 93. Violations: large buckets of marinara sauce were placed in a walk in cooler with lids before reaching the right temperature; nesting pans were wet on a clean rack; plastic cup was used to dip parmesan cheese; a cutting board has deep, blackened grooves; handles to cold holding units and the ice machine lid have old food and grime buildup; old food and grime buildup was underneath equipment and shelves.
Wild Laurel Cafe, 702 Country Club Drive, Townsend: 97. Violations: utensils, equipment and linens weren't properly stored, dried or handled; ware washing facilities weren't installed, maintained, used or with available test strips; nonfood contact surfaces weren't clean.
Cinnabon/Uno, 2055 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 99. Violation: ware washing facilities weren't installed, maintained, used or with available test strips.
Vienna Coffee House, 212 College St. Maryville: 80. Violations: a food handler was observed cracking raw eggs at grill, then proceeding to obtain a for service plate without hand washing; an employee removed gloves and placed new gloves on hands without washing hands; Deli ham was sliced approximately 48 hours prior to inspection and does not contain a date; cooked cut potatoes were at the standup cooler and do not contain a date; four spray bottles at rear prep area did not have labels; wet wiping cloths were stored on in-use prep surfaces; utensils at the clean storage rack contained food debris; interior surfaces of cabinetry are damaged and not smooth or easily cleanable; food debris was present on non food contact surfaces; a ceiling grate was soiled and various seats in dining area have eroded or damaged surfaces.
Sonic Drive-In, 1523 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville: 92. Violations: the ice bin at the fountain station was left open when not in use; wet wiping cloth was stored out of sanitizer solution by fountain station; the sliding door for the raw beef cooler was soiled with food debris and clean utensils contain labels and residue from previous use; the sides of equipment at the grill and front face of warmers at hot holding station are soiled with grease and food debris; water was leaking from the plumbing into the floor beside the ice machine; the dumpster door was left open when not in use; the walls and flooring on the line behind and under equipment were heavily soiled with debris.
Southland Cafe, 1507 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violation: various floor tiles were in disrepair and a ceiling tile in the kitchen was dusty above the prep area.
Quiznos, 2055 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 98. Violation: the front hand sink had a bad leak underneath.
Starbucks, 2055 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 98. Violation: the back hand sink had a plumbing leaking underneath.
Peaceful Side Social, E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend: 94. Violations:contamination wasn't prevented during food preparation, storage and display; wiping cloths weren't properly used and stored; Food and nonfood contact surfaces weren't cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used; ware washing facilities weren't installed, maintained, used or with available test strips; Physical facilities weren't installed, maintained and clean; adequate ventilation and lighting wasn't provided in used designated areas.
Kingdom Kare Food Service, 2114 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violations: physical facilities weren't installed, maintained and clean.
Courtyard by Marriott S-Bar Bistro, 141 Furrow Way, Alcoa: 99. Violation: wiping cloths weren't properly used and stored.
Taco Bell, 836 Foothills Mall Drive, Maryville: 97. Violations: clean food storage containers stored above a sink were wet; cutting boards had deep, discolored cuts at taco make stations; a brown sticky substance was on a non food contact surface of the lobby drink machine.
Parkview Retirement Community Food Service, 1413 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 97. Violations: a bottled beverage was stored on the prep table directly next to to-go boxes; stacked utensils at clean utensil storage were wet; the ice cream freezer has interior surface that is not smooth and easily cleanable.
McAlister's Deli, 465 Marilyn Lane, Alcoa: 97. Violations: plastic containers were stacked while still wet on wire rack in dish area; the urinal is in disrepair; the floor seam in the kitchen is in disrepair.
Waterfront Bar & Grill, 404 Greenbelt Drive, Maryville: 99. Violation: the inside top of the microwave had old food splatter.
