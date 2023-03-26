Perfect scores
Southland Cafe Bar, 1507 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville
Foothills Child Care Food Service, 1707 Triangle Park Dr., Maryville
Mentor Headstart Food Service, 2424 Mentor School Road., Louisville
Maw's Dawgs Mobile Unit, 1415 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville
Violations
Captain D's #3202, 2714 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 94. Violations: A bag of single service trays was on the floor, plastic containers were cracked, there were crumbs in the reach-in coolers and floor and ceiling tiles were in disrepair.
John Sevier Elementary School Food Service, 2001 Sequoyah Ave., Maryville: 99. Violations: There was a black substance on outside fans.
Sonic Drive-In #6029, 2506 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa: 97. Violations: Lids on the tea urns were not properly installed, a sink was leaking and there was old food splatter on the ceiling and walls.
Pizza Hut, 804 Foothills Mall Dr., Maryville: 63. Violations: The person in charge did not demonstrate basic food safety knowledge and handled food without washing their hands. Sauces were stored at the wrong temperature and some food was out of date. Cleaners were stored with food and pizza boxes were stored on the floor. There was heavy buildup on the dish machine, a cutting board and shelving. The men's restroom toilet was constantly running, and the soap dispenser did not work. Multiple lights did not work and the ceiling and walls were heavily soiled in the kitchen.
Montvale Elementary School Food Service, 3128 Montvale Road, Maryville: 97. Violations: Interior sprayers in the dish machine had a brown buildup and the plumbing below the dish machine was dripping.
Creekside Bistro, 5000 Clayton Road, Maryville: 99. Violations: A cutting board was moderately grooved.
Two Doors Down Bar, 118 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: The ice scoop was stored in the ice and the inside lip of the ice machine had buildup.
Carpenters Elementary School Food Service: 99. Violations: The food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not properly cleanable, constructed or used.
Ashi Express Japanese Grill, 1904 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 99. Violations: The booth benches were torn.
Irish Pub Bar, 1720 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 97. Violations: The wiping booths were stored improperly and the cups were stacked while still wet. There was heavy food buildup on the floor around the bar and under the equipment and the current permit was not posted.
Diamondjack Wine Bar, 211 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 96. Violations: Insects, rodents or animals were present, food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not properly cleanable and the physical facilities were not properly installed, maintained or cleaned.
Two Doors Down, 118 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 98. Violations: An employee's drink was stored on a cutting board and a wet wiping cloth was on the prep table when it wasn't in use.
Irish Pub, 1720 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 89. Violations: There were improper protections against contamination, wiping clothes, utensils, single use items were not properly stored. Food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not properly cleanable, the nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean, the plumbing did not have a proper backflow device and the current permit was not posted.
Dunkin', 618 S. Washington Street, Maryville: 94. Violations: There were flies in the lobby and the ice bin was left open when not in use. Single use lids were stored in a box on the floor, the interior face plate of a nonfood-contact surface had a pink buildup and the flooring behind and under the equipment had heavy buildup.
Vienna Coffee House, 212 College St., Maryville: 95. Violations: Wiping cloths and utensils were not properly used and stored. Food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not properly cleanable and the nonfood-contact surfaces were not clean. The physical facilities were not properly installed, maintained and cleaned.
Aroma Cafe, 1621 Old Niles Ferry Road, 96. Violations: Improper protection against contamination was present and wiping cloths were not properly used or stored. The nonfood-contact surfaces and the physical facilities were not clean.
T.C.'s Grill, Inc., 2514 Old Niles Ferry Road., Maryville: 93. Violations: Thermometers not provided or accurate, there was improper protection against contamination, the food and nonfood-contact surfaces were not properly cleanable and the nonfood-contact surfaces weren't clean. The plumbing was not properly installed.
Topside Learning Center Food Service: 98. Violations: There were old crumbs inside the reach-in freezer and the floors were in the process of being replaced.
RT Lodge Food Service: 1406 Wilkinson Pike, Maryville: 88. Violations: There were no proper food handling plans for several ingredients and cardboard boxes of food were stored on the floor. Wet wiping cloths were stored on in-use surfaces and utensils were stored in a drawer with food debris. The cutting boards were heavily scored, the floor was cracked and an employee had stored their lip balm in the cooler.
Maryville Jr. High School Food Service., 805 Montvale Station Road, Maryville: 98. Violations: The ice machine door didn't fully seal, ceiling tiles were heavily soiled and some floor tiles were broken.
Maw's Arctic Ice, 415 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville: 95. Violations: The ice machine was stored in the bathroom.
